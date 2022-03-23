The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Nov. 29: One plot of land (22.45 acres) in Kellie White Lewis Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Kellie White Lewis Revocable Trust Agreement, Kellie White Lewis, Kellie White Lewis. Grantors: Joyce Jeanette Eggers, William Perry Greene, Lynn Greene, Kathy Greene, Kathy G. Greene. Excise Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 126 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Lot 45 in Grouse Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Biddle Living Trust, Larry L. Biddle, Virginia M. Biddle. Grantors: Larry Lee Biddle, Virginia Marshall Biddle. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 131 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Unit 113 in Deer Valley Homes Condos, Deer Valley Luxury Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth B. Hill. Grantors: Dempsey E. Allgood. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 156 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Unit W 27 and Unit 33 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Milton Parker, Milton B. Parker. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 171 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Lot 20 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development Subdivision, Watauga Section 20, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The 2019 Steven D. Bell Irrevocable GST Trust, Evan Durant Bell, Steven D. Bell. Grantors: Robert H. Boone, Rachel G. Boone. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 173 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: One plot of land (1.263 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alicia Hampton Smith, Dustin Ryan Smith. Grantors: Mitchell Ross Townsend. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 198 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: One plot of land (4.87 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Newman Living Trust, Robert F. Newman, Deborah P. Newman. Grantors: Robert F. Newman, Deborah P. Newman, Kristine Newman Bennett, Brian C. Bennett, Alice May Newman, Charles J. Newman, Bethany M. Newman, Bethany Newman. Excise Tax: $78. Price: $39,000. Page 216 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lots 93 and 94 in Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Grant W. Becker. Grantors: Grant W. Becker, Lisa Aline Becker. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 280 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lots 93 and 94 in Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lifestyle Investment Company LLC. Grantors: Grant W. Becker. Excise Tax: $98. Price: $49,000. Page 306 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Two plots of land (0.724 acres and 0.043 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathan Taylor Mills. Grantors: Beth L. Hagler, David Hagler, Beth Hagler. Excise Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 321 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Villavue Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin Ray. Grantors: Betsy A. Bryan. Excise Tax: $52. Price: $26,000. Page 339 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Tract B (0.554 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amber M. Reilly, James M. Reilly II. Grantors: Donald W. Baucom, Denna C. Baucom. Excise Tax: $321. Price: $160,500. Page 342 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 58 (1.118 acres) in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Subdivision, New River Woodlands, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Cook, Natalie Cook. Grantors: Christopher T. Wilson. Excise Tax: $387. Price: $193,500. Page 389 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 13 in Eastridge Acres Subdivision, New River Section One, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Craig M. Pariso, Cassandra M. Davies. Grantors: Craig M. Pariso, Cassandra M. Davies. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 401 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Unit RL 4, Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase Two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Winslow Davis Hawkes III, Barbara Jo Hawkes. Grantors: Courtenay C. Benbow Harton Inter Vivos Trust, Courtenay C. Benbow Harton, Courtenay C. Benbow Harton. Excise Tax: $1,290. Price: $645,000. Page 459 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: One plot of land (1.008 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: World Headquarters of Awesome Inc. Grantors: Martin L. Cooke, Sandra S. Cooke. Excise Tax: $146. Price: $73,000. Page 527 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 663 in Westridge Section AA Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Larochelle. Grantors: Jose A. Lago, Alma M. Lago, Alma Lago. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 530 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 96 in Sid Mountain Section one B Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald C. Corey, Vanese L. Clough. Grantors: The Corey Clough Revocable Trust, Corey Clough, Donald C. Corey, Vanese L. Clough. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 553 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Three tracts of land, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Renae Kaitlund Greenwood, Bryan Edward Smith. Grantors: Kenlee Allen Critcher. Excise Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 583 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 230 (1.377 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase one Section eight FKA Reynolds, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason E. Szempruch, Heidi P. Szempruch. Grantors: The Jennifer J. Winstel Revocable Trust, Jennifer J. Winstel, Jennifer J. Winstel. Excise Tax: $2,698. Price: $1,349,000. Page 599 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: One plot of land (0.29 acres) Blowing Rock Port L8 W J Swink, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Phillips Gilliam, Carole Currin Gilliam. Grantors: Jeffrey Stephenson. Excise Tax: $3,280. Price: $1,640,000. Page 622 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: One plot of land, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gaddy’s Construction LLC. Grantors: Harry Joe Norwood, Nancy Norwood-Yousef. Excise Tax: $139. Price: $69,500. Page 633 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 3 (10.000 acres) in Michael E. Morey M. Cheryll Morey Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Iva Clontz, Norvin Aaron Clontz II. Grantors: Michael E. Morey, Cheryll M. Morey. Excise Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 638 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 96 in Sid Mountain Section 1 B Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Corey Clough Revocable Trust. Grantors: Donald C. Corey, Vanese L. Clough. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 174 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Todd F. Griffith, Andrea F. Griffith. Grantors: VP Ventures LLC. Excise Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 654 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lots 47 and 48 (0.161 acres) in Foster No. 3, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Millie Company LLC. Grantors: Mason Snyder, Andrea Christine Snyder. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 672 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Unit 105 Building B, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marc Kolonoski, Karyn A. Kolonoski. Grantors: James K. Hussey, Cheryl M. Hussey, Cheryl Wilson, Cheryl M. Wilson. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 677 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 11 (1.152 acres) in Old Keller Farm Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yvonne D. Carmona. Grantors: Eric Lyle Saunders, Stacie Holyfield Saunders. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 694 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: Lot 404 in Ledges at Firethorn Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony S. Privette, Renee I. Privette. Grantors: James Mark McDonald, Julie Ann McDonald. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 697 of Book 2239.
Nov. 30: One plot of land (5.87 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia L. Watson. Grantors: Dale Watson, Dale A. Watson, Juanita Miller, Juanita W. Miller, Patricia L. Watson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 740 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: Lot 3 (2.56 acres) in Hemlock Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Woodrow A. Bagley, Julie Bagley Elder, Max W. Elder. Grantors: Dena B. Dunlap, Kathy Bagley Dunlap, Larry Dunlap. Excise Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 744 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (2.50 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Courtney Abraham. Grantors: Joseph Norman David Toliver, Joe Toliver. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 747 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (1.948 acres) in Little Creek Development Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Little Creekside Properties LLC. Grantors: Ashley Lane Pierce. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 767 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (1.15 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dale A. Watson. Grantors: Patricia L. Watson, Juanita W. Miller, Dale A. Watson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 770 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (23.97 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Juanita W. Miller. Grantors: Patricia L. Watson, Juanita W. Miller, Dale A. Watson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 774 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (14.90 acres), in Richard J. Boylan Amy S. Love Subdivision, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Tucker Thomas, Kayla Schneider Thomas. Grantors: Richard Joseph Boylan Jr. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 779 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: Lot 24 in Kellwood Section 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Temaro Investments LLC. Grantors: Brent Pilkington, Halle Pilkington, Halle Ann Pilkington, Hallie Pilkington. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 791 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (0.582 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue House 3174 LLC. Grantors: Moad LLC. Excise Tax: $778. Price: $389,000. Page 795 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: Lot 7 in Ivy Ridge Subdivision, Stony Fork Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Chad Rainey, Tara M. Rainey. Grantors: Brian Paul Haines, Mary J. Haines. Excise Tax: $1,470. Price: $735,000. Page 811 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (0.683 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Rolf Olson, Carroll B. Olson. Grantors: Michael Wayne Hutcherson, Carol Wallace Hutcherson. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 835 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: Two tracts of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Paul Haines, Mary J. Haines. Grantors: Laura V. Camp. Excise Tax: $1,770. Price: $885,000. Page 874 of Book 2239.
Dec. 1: Lot 14 in Shores Farm II Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Wesley Smith, Yvonne Perry Smith. Grantors: Karen Epermanis Revocable Trust, Karen Epermanis, Karen Epermanis. Excise Tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 41 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lots 75 and 78 in Scene O Ramic Section 3 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Restated Revocable Living Trust, Barbara Davenport. Grantors: The Joseph Peter Hutelmyer Revocable Trust, The Lynn Beck Hutelmyer Revocable Trust, Joseph Peter Hutelmyer, Lynne Beck Hutelmyer, Joseph Peter Hutelmyer, Lynn Beck Hutelmyer. Excise Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 66 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lots 18 and 19 in Rich Mountain Estates Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joan P. Farrar Living Trust, Joan P. Farrar, Joan P. Farrar. Grantors: Joan P. Farrar. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 97 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lot 2 in Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary R. Proctor, Sharon H. Proctor. Grantors: Frank Davidson, Sue L. Davidson. Excise Tax: $1,870. Price: $935,000. Page 108 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: One plot of land (8.807 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Brent McDonald. Grantors: Pedro Gonzalez, Madeleine Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $65. Price: $32,500. Page 124 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lot 705 in Yonahlossee Resort and Club Subdivision, Watauga Fiddlestix Section, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Ingeborg R. McCoy Revocable Trust, Ingeborg R. McCoy, Patricia M. Turner, Ingeborg R. McCoy. Grantors: Ingeborg R. McCoy, Patricia M. Turner. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 155 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lot 3 (17.478 acres) in Pearl Norris Estate Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay Bost, Nora Rodli. Grantors: Gregory Guy Norris, Lisa Annetta Norris Clements, Gregory G. Norris, Lisa Norris Clements. Excise Tax: $1,110. Price: $555,000. Page 158 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lot 13 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William J. Grant. Grantors: Christina Perry Weatherford, Kevin Dwayne Weatherford. Excise Tax: $1,320. Price: $660,000. Page 161 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lots A 70 and A 143 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leonard A. Dinardo, Hannah R. Dinardo, Laura M. Middleton, Reagin B. McCammon. Grantors: Kimberly Hope Allen. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 181 of Book 2240.
Dec. 1: Lot 2 (30.156 acres) in Pearl Norris Estate Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lisa Norris Clements. Grantors: Gregory Guy Norris, Gregory G. Norris. Excise Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 197 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Unit C321 in Building C 3, Watauga Phase 9 Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Meryl Martin, Sharon Mandell. Grantors: John J. Bamic, Barbara J. Bambic. Excise Tax: $1,072. Price: $536,000. Page 217 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Unit C4 431 in Building C 4, Watauga Phase XI Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John J. Bamic, Barbara J. Bambic. Grantors: Gregory R. Salmon Revocable Trust, Jackie L. Salmon Revocable Trust, Gregory R. Salmon, Jackie L. Salmon, Jackie L. Salmon. Excise Tax: $1,402. Price: $701,000. Page 220 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 38 in Hillwinds Estates, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Hamlin Cook. Grantors: Martha Deas Hamlin Revocable Trust Agreement, Jennifer Hamlin Cook, Jennifer Hamlin Cook, Martha Deas Hamlin, Jennifer Hamlin Cook, Arah Caprice Hamlin-Krout, Aprah Caprice Hamlin Krout, Michael John Krout. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 248 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Unit B in Ponds Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Volha Kananovich, Anton Kananovich. Grantors: Christopher Noah Geoghegan, Sophie Geoghehan, Noah C. Geoghegan. Excise Tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 283 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 12 in Ponds Phase 2 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynn Dickey Kilpatrick. Grantors: Ronald Todd Reeder, Hannah Spencer Reeder. Excise Tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 328 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Three tracts of land, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Abrams, Charlotte Abrams. Grantors: Mitchell Willis, Mary J. Willis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 349 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: One plot of land (0.256 acres) in Laurelwood Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul T. Orkiszewski. Grantors: Vanessa Van Valin. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 353 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Unit 24 (0.256 acres) in Laurelwood Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Van Valin. Grantors: Paul T. Orkiszewski. Excise Tax: $174. Price: $87,000. Page 357 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 6A (1.989 acres) in John T. Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barc Enterprises NC LLC. Grantors: Rachel Ann Duncan, Barret Caldwell Duncan. Excise Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 361 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Unit RF 1 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: ZR1 Investments LLC. Grantors: Ann W. Host. Excise Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 393 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Three plots of land (2.212 acres, 1.550 acres, and 1.430 acres) in Mary Ray Sams Hill Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary Ray Sams Hill. Grantors: HRL Partners LLC. Excise Tax: $1,520. Price: $760,000. Page 399 of Book 2240.
Dec. 2: Lot 11 in White Laurel Phase II Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jessica King Blanck, Lucas Federico Blanck. Grantors: Philip Lovdal, Jamie Lovdal. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 404 of Book 2240.
