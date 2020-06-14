The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 28: One tract (3.10 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees: Joseph Harold Hodges. Grantors: Carolyn Sue Hodges and Winston K. Church. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 398 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract (12 acres) of North Fork. Grantees: David B. Isner and Jacquelyne G. Isner. Grantor: Peggy Brown. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 426 of Book 2095.
May 29: Lot 5 of New River Lake in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The JSK 2016 Dynasty Trust. Grantors: Derek A. Barrett and Anita K. Barrett. Excise tax: $824. Price: $412,000. Page 505 of Book 2095.
May 29: Two tracts (one of .219 acres and one of .282 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Robert W. Holton and Beverly W. Holton. Grantors: Kathy Ward Blair and Edward Mark Blair. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 510 of Book 2095.
May 29: Three tracts (one of 9.468 acres, one of 10.946 acres and one of .012 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Robert W. Holton and Beverly W. Holton. Grantors: Kathy Ward Blair and Edward Mark Blair. Excise tax: $1,272. Price: $636,000. Page 514 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract (1.129 acres) in New River. Grantees: Everett Michael Compitello and Chelsea Lynee Compitello. Grantor: Corinda Beth Chwalek. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 534 of Book 2095.
May 29: Lots 5-6 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga. Grantee: Paula V. Hampton Trust. Grantor: Dale Fuller Marsh. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 552 of Book 2095.
May 29: Lot 1A of Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village in Elk. Grantee: Jack S. Bragin. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,191. Price: $595,500. Page 555 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 1 of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Elvin F. Matthis. Grantor: Olivia Nan Knight. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 595 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract (.43 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Julia M. Showalter and Richard D. Pheingans. Grantors: Amanda Z. W. Peters, Justin Charles Keiler and Justis Peters. Excise tax: $684. Price: $342,000. Page 601 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Adam Baumgardner and C. Adam Baumgardner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 615 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 6 of Swiss Mountain Village Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Dinorah A. Allred. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 617 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 24 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Thomas Duke. Grantors: Thomas Duke and Stacey Hughes Duke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 619 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 23 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John William Duke. Grantor: Janet Duke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 621 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 1 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: John W. Allred, Dinorah A. Allred and John William Allred. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 623 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 47 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: James Hinton, Diane Jiles, Diane C. Jiles and James W. Hinton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 625 of Book 2095.
May 29: Unit 15 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountian Village Condos. Grantors: Diane Jiles and Diane C. Jiles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 628 of Book 2095.
May 29: Two tracts (one of .768 acres and one of .074 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Cynthia Gravely Roberge. Grantor: The Bryan L. Roggenkamp Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 650 of Book 2095.
May 29: Lot 4 of Ivan Farthing Estate subdivision. Grantees: Rodney Chadwick Everhart and April C. Everhart. Grantor: Charles Farthing. Excise tax: $332. Price: $166,000. Page 655 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract (95.128 acres) of Brookshire Estate in New River. Grantee: RCPBD Investments LLC. Grantors: Jason Polancich and Rebekah Lewis Polancich. Excise tax: $2,962. Price: $1,481,000. Page 675 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Brandon Bettis and Cory Bettis. Grantor: Trade Land Company LLC. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 699 of Book 2095.
May 29: One tract (1.011 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Ripley Amell and Kim Amell. Grantor: Susan M. Kyler Trust. Excise tax: $875. Price: $437,500. Page 724 of Book 2095.
June 1: Two tracts (one of 3.92 acres and one of 3.20 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Suellen M. Amsler. Grantors: John W. Calvin and Eula A. Calvin. Excise tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 753 of Book 2095.
June 1: Unit 406-A of New Village at Green Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Matthew James McGhee and Angela McGhee. Grantors: Thomas W. Clark and Dale A. Clark. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 778 of Book 2095.
June 1: Unit 412 of Hanging Resort Condos. Grantees: Guido Rudy Calderon and Cynthia Lynn Calderon. Grantor: Robert Lee Brendlinger. Excise tax: $165. Price: $82,500. Page 817 of Book 2095.
June 1: Lot 59 of Cabin Cove. Grantee: Run to the Hills LLC. Grantors: Carroll L. Phillips and Linda Odom Phillips. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 875 of Book 2095.
June 1: One tract (2 acres) of Warren & Fleming subdivision in Boone. Grantees: James Ryan Costin and Kelly Grier Costin. Grantors: Stephen G. Fleming, Laurie J. Fleming and Stephen Fleming. Excise tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 878 of Book 2095.
June 1: Two tracts (one of .473 acres and one of .404 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: LifeStore Bank. Grantors: Kristian Kyle Studstrup, Amber Elizabeth Studstrup, Jessi Lea Combs and Jessi Combs Studstrup. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2096.
June 1: One tract (.933 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Elizabeth Carol Shanklin. Grantors: Orlando Leon and Robert A. Leon. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 25 of Book 2096.
June 1: Lot 14 of Country Club Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kathleen Pretty and Steven Smith. Grantors: Robert English Sevier Sr and Patricia Austin Sevier. Excise tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 45 of Book 2096.
June 1: Two tracts of Laurel Creek in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Kitty Sue Lael Barford and Charles T. Brissey Jr. Grantors: Kitty Sue Lael Bareford Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 56 of Book 2096.
June 1: One tract (12.498 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Caryl R. Parlier. Grantors: Helen M. Parlier, Helen S. Parlier, David M. Parlier and Daryl R. Parlier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 75 of Book 2096.
June 1: Unit 3 of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kelly Storey Horton. Grantors: Horton Builders Inc and Horton & Co. Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 92 of Book 2096.
June 1: Units 1 and 3 of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Leslie Alan Ewen and Grace Horner Ewen. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 105 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (2.190 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Andrew Tyler Wilson and Savannah Leigh Wilson. Grantors: Perry Wilson and Deborah N. Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 158 of Book 2096.
June 2: Units 1 of Watauga Lakes Condos and unit 4 of Watauga Lakes Garages. Grantee: Anne B. Callison Trust. Grantors: Wayne Gay, Ann Gay and Shirley M. Tart. Excise tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 163 of Book 2096.
June 2: Unit 8D of Kellwoods II Condos. Grantee: John B. Martin. Grantors: Julaine K. Griffin. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 213 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (.252 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Leroy C. Coffey. Grantors: Larry Kester Norris and Sindy H. Norris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 254 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (.252 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Larry Kester Norris. Grantors: Leroy C. Coffey and Angela S. Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 257 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (.922 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Maggie C. Idol. Grantors: Carroll NC Properties LLC, Sterling C. Carroll and Lois E. Carroll. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 260 of Book 2096.
June 2: Block 321-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: John J. Bambic and Barbara J. Bambic. Grantor: Dempsey Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 264 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (.345 acres) of Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joseph William Doswell Revocable Trust and Diana Brewster Doswell Revocable Trust. Grantors: Joseph William Doswell and Diana Brewster Doswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 290 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (.22 acreS) in New River. Grantee: NC Income Properties LLLP. Grantors: Watauga Village LLLP, Watauga Village Limited Partnership and WV Boone Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 295 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (23.015 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Regina Moretz Alford. Grantors: Benny Wright Moretz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 319 of Book 2096.
June 2: One tract (4.796 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Meredith Hutchins, Luke A. Hutchins, Lindsay Bruorton and James A. Bruorton IV. Grantors: Meredith Hutchins, Meredith O. Hutchins, Luke A. Hutchins, Lindsay Bruorton, Lindsay O. Bruorton and James A. Bruorton IV. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 322 of Book 2096.
June 3: One tract (10.075 acres) of the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Madaris Living Trust. Grantors: Richard N. Madaris and Jennifer L. Madaris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 348 of Book 2096.
June 3: Lot 32 of Ridgecrest on the Parkway in New River. Grantees: BR Real Estate LLC. Grantor: Mini Country LLC. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 429 of Book 2096.
