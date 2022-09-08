The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 8: Lot 5 in Greenwood Development at Meat Camp. Grantees: Nicola Greaves and Alex Kannon. Grantors: Watauga County Habitat for Humanity INC. Tax: $504. Price: $252,000. Page 804 of Book 2266.
April 9: 0.643 acres on Lot 4 in Elk. Grantees: Morningwood Investments LLC. Grantors: Michael D. Best and Amy G. Best. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 876 of Book 2266.
April 9: 0.676 acres on Lot 41R in Friendly Mountain Acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: William Ryan Sauls and Katharin Grimes Sauls. Grantors: Charles C. Parks III and Melissa Avery Parks. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 882 of Book 2266.
April 11: Lot 2 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Solomon Macauley and Eunice Macauley. Grantors: Alberto S. Szlaifer and Sara Papir. Tax: $1,498. Price: $749,000. Page 1 of Book 2267.
April 11: 0.529 acres on Lot 2 in Yadkin Point Cottages in Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 143 of Book 2267.
April 11: Unit 3 in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: David Brooks and Tena Brooks. Grantors: Arthur J. Lee and Susan M. Lee. Tax: $898. Price: $449,000. Page 164 of Book 2267.
April 11: Lot 1 on Liberty Green in Brushy Fork. Grantees: William Berndt. Grantors: Kylan LLC. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 187 of Book 2267.
April 11: Lot 1 in New River. Grantees: Kacie W. Barbay, Robert B. Wilcox and Rebecca R. Wilcox. Grantors: Gregory W. Snodgrass and Jennifer S. Snodgrass. Tax: $1220. Price: $610,000. Page 222 of Book 2267.
April 11: 0.749 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: William Scott Davis and Swan Oshana Davis. Grantors: Tyler Chance Harris and Bronwyn Anne Harris. Tax: $911. Price: $455,500. Page 229 of Book 2267.
April 12: 0.5 acres in New River. Grantees: Rocky Mountain Investments LLC. Grantors: Garrett Miller, Scott Miller, Chika Itamura Miller, Justin Cunningham. Emily Miller Cunningham, and Emily M. Cunningham. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 344 of Book 2267.
April 12: 0.432 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Angle Development LLC. Grantors: Barbara Wentz Cappadony and Barbara Mortez. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 362 of Book 2267
April 12: 10 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Karla Jo Arnold. Grantors: Edward H. Watson. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 365 of Book 2267.
April 12: Lot 27 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: 495 St. Andrews LLC. Grantors: Dee Wetmore Howard Revocable Trust, Dee Wetmore Howard and Dee Wetmore Howard Trust. Tax: $1,216. Price: $608,000. Page 394 of Book 2267.
April 12: 0.520 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher B. Williamson and Tiffany William. Grantors: Grey Fox Partners LLC. Tax: $1030. Price: $515,000. Page 425 of Book 2267.
April 12: 0.221 Acres in Daniel Boone Parl. Grantees: Victoria Lee Krebs. Grantors: Peter M. Galloway. Tax: $ 1170. Price: $585,000. Page 452 of Book 2267.
April 12: Carriage Square Condos. Grantees: Aleksander A. Isaenko and Pamela J. Isaenko. Grantors: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Tax:$420. Price: $210000. Page 505 of Book 2267.
April 12: Lot 33 In Laurel Creek. Grantees: J. Wiedner and Abernethy. Grantors: John Miles Abernethy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 598 of Book 2267.
April 12: 10.004 and 10.028 and 10.029 acres. Grantees: Sam Solloum and Carol Salloum. Grantors: Sahar Y. Salloum, Safa Yussuf Salloum adn Rita S. Salloum. Tax:$240. Price: $120000. Page 512 of Book 2267.
April 12: Lot 67 of Silver Leaf in Cove Creek. Grantees: The Mohr Living Trust, Jeffrey Mohr, and Kimberly Mohr. Grantors: Jeffrey P. Mohr and Kimberly A. Mohr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 520 of Book 2267.
April 13: Lot 20 in Charter Mills. Grantees: Mark E. Byington and Elizabeth C. Byington. Grantors: Mark E. Byington. Elizabeth C. Byington and Lori C. Byington. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 528 of 2267.
April 13: 1 acre in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jessica Larae Pardue Green. Grantors: Bitha L. Pardue, Bitha Lu Pardue and Bitha Kirby Pardue. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 548 in Book 2267.
April 13: 29 Acres in Laurel Creek. GranteesL Sonia L. Muse Revocable trust and Sonia L. Muse. Grantors: Sonia L. Muse. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 571 of Book 2267.
April 13: 0.454 acres of Watauga County in New River Tract D. Grantees: Alison K. Gaudensi and Dennis A. Gaudenzi Jr. Grantors: John A. Ward III and Lauren Kate Ward. Tax: $1,518. Price: $759,000. Page 582 of Book 2267.
April 13: Lot 253 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek C. Grantees: Autum Boegemann. Grantors: Brenda Ball, Marcus E. Ball, Monica Osborne Ball, Matthew E. Ball, Allison Fiegley, Clarence Ethan Ball and Clarence E. Ball. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 597 of Book 2267.
April 13: 0.41, 1.76, 4.67, and 15. 085 acres on Lots 2, 3 and 4 in Meat Camp. Grantees: Billy Lee Moretez. Grantors: Billy Lee Moretez and Sabrina Moretez Audet. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 603 of Book 2267.
April 13: Lot 8 in Fairfield Blue Ridge. Grantees: Phillip E. Hamby and Brittany M. Hamby. Grantors: Willam Richard Hamby Living Trust, William Hamby Richard Trust and William Richard Hamby. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 631 in Book 2267.
April 13: Lot 38 in West Ridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Victor Bergelson and Phyllis Bergelson. Grantors: Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Banner Elk Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 657 of Book 2267.
April 13: Boulder Garden. Grantees: Justin Schmidt and Brandi Schmidt. Grantors: Samuel P. Zimmerman, M. Joan Zimmerman and S. P. Zimmerman. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 676 of Book 2267.
April 13: 1.338 Acres in Paulin Lewis Terry Lewis Marta Tract 1. Grantees: Terry Allen Lewis. Grantors: Terry Allen Lewis, Mary Pauline Miller and Pauline Lewis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 690 of Book 2267.
April 13: 8.080 Acres Gene and Patricia Hodges Living Trust. Grantees: Maxwell Favid Hyska and Miki Burleson Sugimoto. Grantors: Richard Trombley. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 699 of Book 2267.
April 13: 0.71, 1.102, amd 1.389 acres in Blue Ridge Tract. Grantees: Erik Rabinowitz and Kourtney D. Rabinowitz. Grantors: Erik Rabinowitz, Kourtney D. Rabinowitz and Kourtney Rabinowitz. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 749 of Book 2267.
April 13: 4.48 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Armando Ledezma Solis and Juanjose Ledezma Solis. Grantors: Jearl Dwight Norris. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 780 of Book 2267.
April 14: Lot 4 Knollwood. Grantees: Good Life Building and Design LLC. Grantors: Theodore Eberhard, Corinne La Couture, Charles La Couture and Lucille La Coutoure. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 783 of Book 2267.
April 14: Lot 9 in Hamptons Farms in New River. Grantees: Seth T. Noble and Sarah E. Noble. Grantors: Nicholas Clay Cardwell, Kira Michelle Cardwell and Kira Cardwell. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 787 of Book 2267.
April 14: Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock tract 8. GranteesL Matthew Nelson and Rebecca Nelson. Grantors: Thomas W. Weinburg and Linda A. Weinburg. Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 869 of Book 2267.
April 14: Lot 335 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jane Louise Miller. Grantors: Robert Patrick McQuade. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 883 of Book 2267.
April 14: 1.229 Acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Tamala Lynn Jolly and Alexander Margarita Jolly. Grantors: Kim Whitener. Tax: $59,000. Page 1 of Book 2268.
April 14: 7.670 Acres in Andrew Lewis Townsend James T Fuller Natasha R Fuller in Watauga Tract. Grantees: Zachary William Moore and Hannah Duncan Houser. GrantorsL James T Fuller, Natasha R. Fuller and Natasha Fuller. Tax:$ 500. Price: $250,000. Page 7 of Book 2268.
April 14: Lot 14 in Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jon Finkl and Caroline Finkl. GrantorsL Leo Wassner Desmond and Lisa Ferrari Desmond. Tax:$21. Price: $10,500. Page 26 of Book 2268.
April 14: 146.276 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Browder and Lesley Browder. Grantors: NC Property Holdings LLC and NC Property Holdings LP. Tax: $1601. Price: $800,500. Page 29 of Book 2268.
April 14: Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Brett Berman. Grantors: Anthony J Schweiger and Lori L. Schweiger. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 36 of Book 2268.
April 14: Charter Hills. Grantees: David Tze and Eve Tze. Grantors: Donald R. Tarleton. Tax:$1110. Price: $555,000. Page 46 of Book 2268.
April 14: 1.01 Acres in Elk. Grantees: Michael D. Howard and Angela G. Howard. Grantors: David B. Mosby, Amy P. Mosby, John Michael Mosby, Susannah Milrus Hawkins Mosby, and Susannah H. Mosby. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 83 of Book 2268.
April 14: Unit 52 and Unit 21 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Peter Bell and Janet Bell. Grantors: Joanna Goerlich and Joanna Bell Goerlich. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 133 of Book 2268.
April 14: Unit 37 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Tashina Baumgardner. Grantors: Christopher Adam Baumgardner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 135 of Book 2268.
April 14: 0.318 acres in New River. Grantees; Elizabeth Chesner Revocable Trust, Elizabeth Chesner Trust and Elizabeth Chesner. Grantors: Elizabeth Chesner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 137 of Book 2268.
April 14: Unit 3 Vista at Trout Lake Townhomes in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Trout Lake Exchange LLC. Grantors: August John Plozizka and Cheryl B. Plozizka. Tax:$800. Price: $400,000. Page 140 of Book 2268.
April 18: Unit 21 in Smoke Tree Lodge. Grantees: Brown Estates X LLC. Grantors: Johnie M. Bell, Virginia C. Bell and John M. Bell. Tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 150 of Book 2268.
April 18: 2.490 Acres. Grantees: Iris M. Jackson, Dwight Dale Jackson, and Theresa Lawley. Grantors: Iris M. Jackson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 159 of Book 2268.
April 18: Unit 103 in Phase 2 Riverstone Condo. Grantees: The Johnston Living Trust, Brian Michael Johnston Sr. Trust and Rebecca Wade Johnston Trust. Grantors: Brian M. Johnston Sr. Grantors: Brian M. Johnston Sr. and Rebecca-W Johnston. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 233 of Book 2268.
April 18: Unit 6 in Chalakee Condo Phase 5. Grantees: The Johnston Living Trust, Brian Michael Johnston Sr. Trust and Rebecca Wade Johnston Trust. Grantors: Brian Johnston Sr. and Rebecca Johnston. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 236 of Book 2268.
April 18: Lot 25 in Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock Sec II Phase 2. Grantees: Steve Malachowski and Shelly Malachowski. Grantors: Green Life Construction and Restoration LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 239 of Book 2268.
April 18: 1.27 acres in Elk. Grantees: Christian Baker. Grantors: Michael Scott Leslie and Berverlee A. Leslie. Tax: $653. Price: $326,500. Page 268 of Book 2268.
