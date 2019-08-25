Aug. 15: One tract (1.160 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Arete Holding Company. Grantors: Annal H. Blakeman and Joan L. Blakeman. Excise tax: $452. Price: $226,000. Page 612 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Tract 2 od Ruth W. Bown subdivision in New River. Grantees: John V. Williams Jr. and Patricia H. Williams. Grantors: Thomas M. Norris and Marie B. Norris. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 624 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 4 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Richard Michael Dorwart and Grace Ellen Dorwart. Grantors: James R. Wallace Jr. and Kathleen G. Wallace. Excise tax: $730. Price:$365,000. Page 632 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Two tracts (1.01 acres) of Powder Horn Mountain in Elk. Grantees: Charles Andrew Stienecker and Kelly Elizabeth Stienecker. Grantors: Raymond A. Yenchko and Mary Patricia Yenchko. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 647 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 4 of Village of Chestnut Ridge. Grantees: Frank H. Ervin and Brenda K. Ervin. Grantors: Thomas M. Kolopus, John Grasinger and Cecilia F. Grasinger. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 663 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 187 of Creekridge. Grantees: Eric Zajo and Charlotte Coyle Zajo. Grantors: D&D Properties and Dan L. Plyer. Excise tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 667 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: One tract (1 acre) in New River. Grantee: Sandra D. Messer. Grantors: Daniel Blakeley and Tonya Blakeley. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 689 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 128 of Timber Creek at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert C. Welborne and Jane D. Welborne. Grantors: Mark A. Griffith and Patricia A. Griffith. Excise tax: $2,730. Price: $1,365,000. Page 724 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 8 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael Scott Bellanca and Sandra Lou Bellanca. Grantor: Linda L. O’Loughlin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $376. Price: $188,000. Page 749 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 116 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Angela Westmorland and Douglas Westmorland. Grantors: Chris Stephen Terrell, Stephen Dudley Terrell and Rhonda Terrell. Excise tax: $31. Price: $15,500. Page 771 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 2 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lance J. Matias. Grantor: The Anthony and Heather Lasala Living Trust. Excise tax: $851. Price: $424,500. Page 784 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Unit 722 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Horace Brian Prevatte and Jennifer Marie Prevatte. Grantors: David Macburnie Jr. and Jean B. Macburnie. Excise tax: $524. Price: $262,000. Page 805 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 10-C of Westview. Grantee: Dana K. Marlowe. Grantors: Charles K. George and Susan George. Excise tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 809 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lot 171 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Joseph A. Leach and Jeri J. Leach. Grantors: James L. Knowles Jr. and Barbara S. Knowles. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 811 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: One tract (.8 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Lee Johnson and Thomas Johnson III. Grantors: Harlos Silvers and Wendy Silvers. Excise tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 828 of Book 2042.
Aug. 15: Lots 9-16 and 18-22 of Dwight Critcher subdivision. Grantee: Joyce E. Hampton Orrevocable Trust. Grantors: Joyce E. Hampton and Wayne H. Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 844 of Book 2042.
Aug. 16: One tract (10.05 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Nancy Jane Bray and John T. Bray. Grantors: David S. Lancaster II and Jennifer Manter Lancaster. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 855 of Book 2042.
Aug. 16: One tract (1.70 acres) in Elk. Grantee: Lawrence Edward Lawhon. Grantors: Daniel W. Beck and Catherine A. Beck. Excise tax: $364. Price: $182,000. Page 900 of Book 2042.
Aug. 16: Lot 4 of Deer Tracks in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Tyler Godwin Cross and Joanna Cross. Grantors: Joseph S. Joseph Jr. and Mary Whitener Joseph. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 1 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Lot 75 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Daniel Tauriello and Sue Ann Tauriello. Grantors: Albert E. Stevens and Patricia A. Stevens. Excise tax: $555. Price: $277,500. Page 36 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Lot 98 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Dana R. Both and Jeffery K. Mullis. Grantors: Edward J. Farrell Jr. and Ruth Farrell. Excise tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 56 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Tracts A and B of the Ida Moretz Estate in Boone. Grantee: Larson Properties, LLC. Grantors: Taylor Baxter, Keith Duane Baxter, Kevin Bryan Baxter, Wanda H. Baxter, Ola Wilcox and W.B. Hodges. Excise tax: $822. Price: $411,000. Page 69 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Lot 42 of Bright Penny Forest in Elk. Grantee: David S. Melton. Grantor: Lynne C. Melton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 75 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Unit 6 of Shawneehaw Meadowview Drive Condos. Grantees: Lisa Cottom and Leonard Cottom III. Grantors: Patricia O’Reily and Patricia Ann Sheehy. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 101 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Two tracts in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Michael S. Hoffman and Susan S. Hoffman. Grantor: TSG Development. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 118 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Two tracts (one of 3.632 acres and 2.909 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Peter R. Dawson and Karen L. Dawson.Grantors: Michael S. Hoffman and Susan L. Hoffman. Excise tax: $3,100. Price: $1,550,000. Page 121 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Unit C-4 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Kathleen M. Ticich. Grantors: Timothy M. Roberts and Stephanie Roberts. Excise tax: $744. Price: $672,000. Page 142 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Unit 9 of Windhamlet Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Time to Go LLC and Beech Retreat LLC. Grantors: Nichole Hustava and Timothy Nigh. Excise tax: $212. Price: $106,000. Page 198 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: One tract in Boone. Grantee: Donna Lynn Whittington. Grantors: Donna Lynn Whittington, Barbara Jackson Whittingtonand Lillie Whittington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 218 of Book 2043.
Aug. 16: Lots 1-4 and 18-22 of Lawrence Wilson in Cove Creek. Grantee: Daniel Trivette. Grantor: Lena Trivette. Page 222 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 15 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga. Grantee: Town of Seven Devils. Grantor: J.D. Hall Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 259 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: One tract (1.412 acres) of Alumni Park. Grantees: Paul D. Reynolds III and Lynn L. Reynolds. Grantors: Todd B. Hady, Angela Hady, Frank B. Wright Gayle Wright, Willis Albert Drew and Kay Marshburn Drew. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 263 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 6 of Laurel Hill. Grantees: Glenda Farrell and Frank Stanley Farrell. Grantors: Ellis August Macijewski and Joan M. Macijewski. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 266 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: One tract (.647 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Courtney Leighanne Greene. Grantor: Charles L. Gregory Jr. Excise tax: $195. Price: $97,500. Page 284 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: One acre in Watauga. Grantees: Milton Thomas Gerock Jr. Revocable Trust and Barbara Ann Gerock Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantors: Milton Thomas Gerock Jr. and Barbara Ann Gerock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 287 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: One tract (2.471 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Paul E. Carlton, Colleen Lisk, Karen Coffey, Toni Carlton, Brenda Barber and Eddie Carlton. Grantor: Paul E. Carlton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 333 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lots 18-21 of Huffman and Moretz subdivision. Grantees: Charles Frederick Waterworth, Alex Edwards Waterworth and Charles Erick Waterworth. Grantor: Charles Frederick Waterworth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 336 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 7 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Wesley Rhea Armstrong and Heather Ann Armstrong. Grantor: Stuart E. Larsen Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated March 3, 2015. Excise tax: $824. Price: $412,000. Page 350 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: One tract (.284 acres) in New River. Grantee: The L’Hommedieu Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Melissa Whitney. Excise tax: $509. Price: $254,500. Page 372 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 2 of Crest in Watauga. Grantee: Bowman Joint Living Trust. Grantors: Jerry M. Bowman and Wanda S. Bowman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 375 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 11 of Hound Ears Lodge and Club in Watauga. Grantee: Paul E. Ricketts. Grantor: Brenda Ricketts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 378 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 88 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alexander Martinez and Deborah Martinez. Grantors: Mary Beth Parker and Robert S. Parker. Excise tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 390 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Unit 213 of Blue Ridge Courtside Home Condos. Grantees: Thomas J. Markuszka and Patricia A. Markuszka. Grantor: Kimberly A. Cornell. Excise tax: $446. Price: $223,000. Page 410 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot EE of Mill Ridge. Grantees: Deborah L Bradford Revocable Trust. Grantors: Dale P. Bailey and Laura H. Bailey. Excise tax: $311. Price: $155,500. Page 434 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Unit 1-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michelle R. Ruby and Nicole A. McDaniel. Grantor: Charles Thomas Lanier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 438 of Book 2043.
Aug. 19: Lot 304 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Harry Douglas Hobson and Cassie Gold Hobson. Grantors: Harry Douglas Hobson and Cassie Gold Hobson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 495 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Lot 371 of Laurelmor in Elk. Grantees: William J. Maloney and Sharon H. Maloney. Grantors: Anand Sharma and Anu Sharma. Excise tax: $765. Price: $382,500. Page 517 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Unit 18 of Frontier Willage in Watauga. Grantee: Ellen P. Kirbert Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ellen P. Kirbert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 535 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: One tract (24.851 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Church Family Farm of Fleetwood. Grantors: James Cline Church and Ellen Lemly Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 538 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Lot 2 of Cottages at Wilson Farms in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Logan P. Smith and Autumn C. Smith. Grantor: Tomie Lynn Miller. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 543 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Lot A-145 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Robert M. Hook. Grantors: Jean Robinson Hook Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 562 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Lot 21 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantee: Christy Conley Smith. Grantors: Gary L. Sneddon and Jacouelyn R. Sneddon. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 567 of Book 2043.
Aug. 20: Lot 17 of Hickory Ridge. Grantee: EBSB Enterprise LLC. Grantors: Eric M. Buchanan, Stephen E. Buchanan, Alison Buchanan and Stephen Eric Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 572 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lot 9 of Parkway Crossing in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michael A. Belus and Tammy Belus. Grantors: Thomas A. Nicholson Jr. and Marilyn M. Nicholson. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 647 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lots 8 and 9 of Indian Trails in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Jacquline F. Cooper. Grantors: Dennis P. McCarthy and Barbara J. McCarthy. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 683 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: One tract in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Joan M. Hunt Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Glenn Charles Hunt Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 697 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lot 29 of Village Creek. Grantee: Cynthia Harrison. Grantors: Casey Lynn Conway. Excise tax: $13. Price: $6,500. Page 702 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lot 41 in Watauga. Grantees: Robert R. Reynolds IV and Shannon Lee Reynolds. Grantors: Robert R. Reynolds III and Lynne Stirling Reynolds. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lot 11 of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantee: Corbin Builders and Development. Grantor: Hampton Property. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 755 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: One tract (.334 acres) in Boone. Grantees: the Adrienne L. Finkle Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Charles Edward and Natalie Sliver Smith Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 760 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Tract 16 of Little Bavaria in Watauga. Grantees: Nelson Alejandro Rodriguez and Lizette R. Rodriguez. Grantors: Edward H. Codspoti and Susanna M. Codspoti. Excise tax: $792. Price: $396,000. Page 778 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Lot 6 of Green Park. Grantees: Michael A. Northern and Molly W. Northern. Grantor: Christina Hatfield-Berrang. Excise tax: $152. Price: $76,000. Page 795 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: Two tracts (one of .610 acres and one of .106 acres) in the Blue Ridge and New River. Grantee: Chiara Daneri Wesemann. Grantors: Ralph Wesley Andes and Lois Smith Andes. Excise tax: $427. Price: $213,500. Page 798 of Book 2043.
Aug. 21: One tract (.683 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Justin Boyd Stines and Jodi Gail Gragg Stines. Grantors: Michael Scott Gragg and Casey Marsh Gragg. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 803 of Book 2043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.