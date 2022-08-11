The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 15: Lot 68 in Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantees: Michael J. Marlowe and Susan B. Marlowe. Grantors: Wayne Underwood, Rondia Wayne Underwood, and Sharon Underwood. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 727 of 2261.
March 15: Lot 65 Bright Penny Forest in Elk. Grantees: Steven R. Tidd and Amy C. Tidd. Grantors: Randy J. Cook and Teresa K. Cook. Tax: $57. Price: $28,500. Page 730 of Book 2261.
March 15 Lot 31 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John M. Howard and Kimberly H. Howard. Grantors: Michael R. Barnes. Tax: $1,440. Price: $720,000. Page 733 of 2261.
March 15: 4.415 acres in Audrey L Bentley. Grantees: Shawn M. Corey and Diana F. Corey. Grantors: Audrey L. Bentley Revocable Trust, David H. Harman and Audrey L. Bentley. Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 737 of Book 2261.
Mar 15: Unit 2 on Village on the Green. Grantees: David Cook and Christy Cook. Grantors: MA Queen Properties, LLC and Queen Boon Properties. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 754 of 2261.
Mar 15: Lot 15 in Beechwood Cluster. Grantees: Anthony Renard Rosas and Jeffrey Brian McCalanahan Jr. Grantors: Thor C. Chitow, Kathrine B. Chitow and Jon Chitow. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 757 in Book 2261.
Mar 15: 2.137 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kallie Wray Bowman and Justin Drew Bowman. Grantors: Sharon R. Daley. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 803 in Book 2261.
Mar 15: 1.217 acresa and 0.9 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alla Zakharvoa. Grantors: Jonah D. Cumbee, Brenda H. Fletcher, Thomas N. Fletcher Jr. Tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 820 in Book 2261.
March 15: 0.307 acres in Walter Bumgarner in New River Tract B. Grantees: Jakob Sjostrand and Parisa Tashakkori. Grantors: Anthony Compagnone and Louann I. Compagnone. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 863 of 2261.
March 15 : 0.190 Acres in Matt Murray Tract 2. Grantees: Joan Smyth and Charles Vardell Smyth. Grantors: Martha McCaughey. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 866 in Page 2261.
March 15: Unit 8 in Laurel Creek Tanglewood Condo. Grantees: Darrow P. Bertolina and Ryan A. Bertolina. Grantors: Bernd Herold, Roverta Herold and B. Herold. Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 888 of Book 2261.
March 15: Lot in Brushy Fork. Grantees: David C. Worters and Miranda T. Yeager. Grantors: Carol S. Edwards and Eric E. Edwards. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 891 of 2261.
March 15: Lot 1 in Old Pond. Grantees: Mir Gravy. Grantors: Mir Garvy and Aaron Hill. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 894 in Book 2261.
March 15: Lot 2 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Claire Lee Chase Revocable Trust, Nora Travis Chase Revocable Trust, Claire Lee Chase and Nora Travis Chase. Grantors: C. Lee Chase and Nora T. Chase. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 24 of 2261.
March 15: Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantees: Michael J. Decoske. Grantors: Mary Eleanor Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 61 of 2262.
March 15: 0.228 acres in New River. Grantees: Dana L. Ramseur. Grantors: Drew Millard Johnson and Charlene Mcdowell Johnson. Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 85 in Book 2262.
March 16: 1.85 acres in Tract 1. Grantees: Gary W. Fox and Mary Frances Blackburn. Grantors: Gary W. Fox, Mary Frances Blackburn, Gary Wayne Fox. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 164 of Book 2262.
March 16: 3.191 Acres in Shawnee tract 2. Grantees: Castle at Valle Crucis, LLC. Grantors: Kenneth Barnes Jr. and Sarah Barnes. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 184 in Book 2262.
March 16: 0.852 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Dorina Nistoran. Grantors: Claudine B. Hamby. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 190 of Book 2262.
March 16: Lot 21 in Hound Ears Lodge & Club. Grantees: Susan S. Hodge and Timothy C. Hodge. Grantors: Sherry Morganstein and Carl Morganstein. Tax: $240. Price: $120000. Page 208 of Book 2262.
March 16: Lot B in William Scott Waren. Grantees: Mitchell Thomas West. Grantors: Timothy R. Childress and Barbara Musumarra. Tax: $516. Price: $258,000. Page 214 of 2262.
March 16: Lot C in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Garrett Powell and Prachi Mahajani. Grantors: Warren Brown and Lisa J. Brown. Tax: $1,360. Price: $680,000. Page 229 of 2262.
March 16: Lot 13 and 14 in Summit at Lost Ridge. Grantees: Steven Sulser and Sheri Sulser. Grantors: Stephen J. Pembridge and Patricia L. Pembridge. Tax: $1,830. Price: $915,000. Page 267 of Book 2262.
March 16: 1.188 acres in Sweetgrass Development Tract A. Grantees: Blake Mealy and Madison Mealy. Grantors: Waterfront Froup PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Mark R. Askins and William N. Adkins. Tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 291 of 2262.
March 16: 0.713 acres on Lot 2. Grantees: Greta A. Nooe. Grantors: George W. Ashley and Janice T. Ashley. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 329 of Book 2262.
March 16: 0.577 Acres in Tract 1. Grantees: Jonas Arthur Clark III and Rhonda Mabe Clark. Grantors: Paul F. Clarke, Miriam C. Clarke, and P F Clarke. Tax: $90. Price: $ 45000. Page 332 of Book 2262.
March 16: Lot 16 Fair Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lance Gard and Aliya. Grantors: John A. Childress and Melinda C. Childress. Tax: $1,006. Price: $503,000. Page 336 of Book 2262.
March 16: Lot in New River. Grantees: Overmountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: Ronald Dale Hampton. Tax: $160. Price: $ 80,000. Page 363 in Book 2262.
March 16: 1.139 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Roberto Pina and Abundia Pina. Grantors: Wesley E. Starnes and Cathy J. Starnes. Tax: $420. Price: $ 210,000. Page 368 of Book 2262
March 16: Lot 282 in Laurel Gap. Grantees: Tarah B. Lewis. Grantors: Kathy Graves, Janis G. Black, Warren C. Black, Cynthia G. Dent, William V. Dent and Benjamin B. Graves Jr. Tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 376 of Book 2262.
March 16: Lot 44 and 45 in New River Sec C. Grantees: Michael D. Ross and Megan S. Ross. Grantors: Stanly Feldman , Eileen Feldman and Elieen Ostrow Feldman. Tax: $135. Price: $ 675,000. Page 412 of Book 2262.
March 16: Blue Ridge. Grantees: Yozette Corene Collins. Grantors: William H. Sprunt Jr. and Phyllis S. Sprunt. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 415 of Book 2262.
March 16: 1.403 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Sarah C. Smith. Grantors: Jerry Pemgram, Angela Pegram, Jerry W. Pegram. Tax: $600. Price: $ 300,000. Page 422 of Book 2262.
March 16: Unit 8 in New River. Grantees: Emily Lynn Scully. Grantors: Alan Moore Thomas. Tax: $964. Price: $482,000. Page 426 of Book 2262.
March 17: 0.120 Acres in New River. Grantees: The Miller Family Cemetery , The Trustees of the Miller Family Cemetery, Darlene Risk. Grantors: Tommy Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 430 of Book 2262.
March 17: 0.353 in Lenoir Inc. Grantees: Elizabeth Deluca. Grantees: Marilynn Martin, Brandon Ashley Martin and Amy Ligon Martin. Tax: $1,560. Price: $780,000. Page 432 of Book 2262.
March 17: 0.926 Acres on Lot 14 in Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Lawerence G. Vilott and Margaret S. Vilott Rrevocably Trust, Lawerence G, Vilott,and Margaret S. Vilott.Grantors: Lawerence G. Vilott and Margaret S. Vilott. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page: 452 of Book 2262.
March 17: 0.459 Acres. Grantees: Stoffle Irvin Riffle II, and Kimberly Joy Riffle. Grantors: M. Cherniachovsky and Marcia Z. Cherniachovsky. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 460 of Book 2262.
March 17: Lot 482 in Laurel Creek Sec AA. Grantees: The Robert J. Paluf and Patricia A. Matthews Revocable Trust. Paluf J. Robert, and Patricia A. Matthews. Grantors: Robert J. Paluf and Patricia A. Matthews. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 484 of Book 2262.
March 17: Unit 2 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Juliet Gibson Plott. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 488 of Book 2262.
March 17: Unit 4 Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher L. Yow and Jennifer N. Yow. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 490 of Book 2262.
March 17: Unit 3 in Blowing Rock Interval. Grantees: Sylvia S. Adams. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium. Tax: $2. Price:$1,000. Page 492 of Book 2262.
March 17: 3.540 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tina Sue Shore. Grantors: Nicholas Vasilas. Tax:$98. Price: $49,000. Page 494 of Book 2262.
March 17: Lot C in Mill ridge. Grantees: Rhinda Shervington and Michael Shervington. Grantors: Thomas H. Shervington Estates, Thomas H. Shervington, Michael Shervington and Thomas Shervington. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 504 of Book 2262.
March 17: Lot 238 in Laurel Gap. Grantees: Robert Shoffner. Grantors: Robert L. Shoffner III and Carolina C. Shoffner. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A/ Page 508 of Book 2262.
March 17: Goshen Valley in Blue Ridge No. 3 Phase IV. Grantees: Callafarm Family Limited Partnership. Grantors: Jane H. Roten and John W. Roten Jr. Tax: $106. Price: $53000. Page 538 of Book 2262.
March 18: 10.15, 13.30, 11.76 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Invhold LLC. Grantors: Harlan A. Starnes Jr, Janet L. Reinhardt, Jill Starnes Brown, Janet Lynn Starnes and Harlan A. Starnos Jr. Tax: $270. Price: 135,000. Page 546 of Book 2262.
March 18: 0.693 Acres in New River. Grantees: SRC Holdings of Boone LLC. Grantros: Quality Control, INC. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 592 of Book 2262.
March 18: Lot 42 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rene Cuadras, Laura Santos-Cuadras, and Marta Bertemati. Grantors: P.K. Investments, King Wilson and Dan L. Plyer. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 618 of Book 2262.
March 18: 0.079 Keller Acres in Blue Ridge Port. Grantees: Steven P. Chambers and Mary Z. Chambers. Grantors: Steven B. Criminger and Karen F. Criminger. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 623 of Book 2262.
March 18: Unit 205 in New River Riverstone Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Emory S. Daniel Jr. and Melissa M. Daniel. Grantors: Vivek Kumar Shastry and Shannon Kimberly Alford Shastry. Tax:$570. Price: $285,000. Page 626 of Book 2262.
March 18: Blue Ridge. Grantees: Timothy V. Hagman and Pamela S. Hagman. Grantors: Kimberly Brewer Pester, Susan Brewer Stevens, Larry A. Breewer and Linda C. Brewer. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 681 of Book 2262.
March 18: Units RG in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Jeanette Spence Langley. Grantors: Melina A. Simmons and Terry D. Simmons. Tax: $1386. Price: $693,000. Page 688 of Book 2262.
March 18: Lot C4 in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Constance A. Croteau Brashear and Billy Bruce Brashear. Grantors: Constance A. Croteau Brashear and Billy Bruce Brashear. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 692 of Book 2262.
March 18: Unit 204 in Blowing Rock New Village at Green Park. Grantees: Lucius Sanderford Jones and Virginia Davenport Jones. Grantors: Patsy M. Burrow. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 694 of Book 2262.
