The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 20: Lot 14 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Matthew Baudoin and Carla Baudoin. Grantors: Terry S. Bishop, Elizabeth C. Bishop, David B. Sloan, Channon M. Sloan and Elizabeth Bishop. Excise tax: $456. Price: $228,000. Page 650 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Lots 22-22 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantees: Susan M. Cochran and David V. Cochran III. Grantors: Barry Edward Hersh, Cynthia Marjorie Hersh, Barry Hersh and Cynthia Hersh. Excise tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 671 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Tract 19 of W. Franklin Hodges Jr./Patricia Hodges subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Andrew Fuqua and Sheryl Ann Fuqua. Grantor: BHL Group LLC. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 694 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Unit 31 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Benton R. Howard and Lou Eva Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 724 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Raymond J. Scent, June P. Scent, Raymond Scent, June Scent and Mary Ann Cantwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 726 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantors: Abner House, Virginia House, Abner W. House and Virginia G. House. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 728 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Lot 10 of Waterstone in Meat Camp. Grantees: Alysia Ann Hoover Thompson and Charles Z. Thompson. Grantor: Joshua Ryan Ward. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 730 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Lots 14-15 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantees: William C. Rice and Samantha O. Rice. Grantor: Area Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 749 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: One tract (2.5 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Earl Dean Woodard and Bonnie Woodard. Grantors: Shelia A. Blevins and Charles Robert Steele. Excise tax: $148. Price: $74,000. Page 754 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Lots 25-30 of James G. Hodges Estate subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Kevin Dwayne McGuire and Erin Marie McGuire. Grantors: Eva Verlene A. Roark, Verlene Roark, Glenda Elaine R. McGuire and Norman Garry McGuire. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 762 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: One tract (.75 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: James H. Parr Jr. Grantors: Katharine D. Fearington and Paul Mercer Fearington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 786 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: One tract (1.01 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Lacy Alexandria Schmidt and Richard Keith Royster Chestnut. Grantor: Diplomat Property Manager LLC. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 827 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Two tracts (one of .069 acres and one of .039 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Carrie D. Boone. Grantors: Benjamin Bartholomew Birdsong and Marianna S. Birdsong. Excise tax: $466. Price: $233,000. Page 842 of Book 2076.
Feb. 20: Lot 13 of Continental Divide Estates. Grantee: Joint Irrevocable Trust of Loye D. Greer and Peggy P. Greer. Grantors: Loye Don Greer, Peggy Pope Greer, Peggy P. Greer and Loye D. Greer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 880 of Book 2076.
Feb. 21: One tract (9.6 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Thomas A. Foxx and Virginia Foxx. Grantor: Virginia Foxx. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 889 of Book 2076.
Feb. 21: Lot 300 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Gwendolyn Frazier Foley. Grantor: James Lee Foley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 894 of Book 2076.
Feb. 21: Two tracts (one of .485 acres and one of .043 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Benjamin Rubio. Grantors: Lifestore Bank ISAOA/ATIMA and Lifestore Bank. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 897 of Book 2076.
Feb. 21: One tract (2.624 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: The Brockman-Juranek Trust. Grantor: Helinger Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 1 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (2.57 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Aaron Henry Bishop. Grantors: Linda Diane Brinkley, Douglas Brinkley and Lori Brinkley. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 7 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: Lot 11 of Hemlock subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Kelli P. Gardner and John Pennypacker. Grantors: Williamson Investment Network Inc. and Williamson Investments. Excise tax: $499. Price: $249,500. Page 12 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: Lot 17 of Trout Lake Ridge. Grantees: Stephanie Q. Macall and Andrew J. Kalinoski. Grantor: Mountain Pointe Homes LLC. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 50 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (43,250 square feet) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Jovani Resendiz. Grantors: Randy Pritchard and Jeff Pritchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 73 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (6.057 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Bradley M. Bielaniec and Shelby T. Bielaniec. Grantor: Cash Custom Homes LLC. Excise tax: $592. Price: $296,000. Page 77 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (1.791 acres) of Chips Glen subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Karen Schmid Cox and Nicholas Bernard Cox. Grantor: Valle Fair LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 101 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Samaritans Purse. Grantor: John Worsley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 104 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (10.654 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: BHL Group LLC. Grantor: The Betty Hahneman Kolb Trust. Excise tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 133 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: Lot 13 of Continental Divide Estates in Watauga. Grantee: Joint Irrevocable Trust of Loye D. Greer and Peggy P. Greer. Grantors: Loye Don Greer, Peggy Pope Greer, Peggy P. Greer and Loye D. Greer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 137 of Book 2077.
Feb. 21: One tract (10.654 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Anita M. Presnell and Thomas C. Presnell. Grantor: BHL Group LLC. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 140 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: One tract (6.707 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Milestone 360 LLC. Grantors: Benjamin T. Miles and Amanda B. Miles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 153 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Three tracts (one of 10.001 acres, one of 10.002 acres and one of 57.516 acres) in New River. Grantee: Carpenter Properties LLC. Grantor: The Theodore J. Dengler Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 156 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Lot 12 of Grover C. Robbins subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Stafford Brothers LLC. Grantors: Gary Randolph Stafford, Frances Dobbs McDonald Stafford, Perry Edward Stafford and Nancy Trexler Stafford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 177 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Lot 280 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott Jay Russey and Chad David Thyes. Grantor: James E. and Sandra R. Fox Joint Living Trust. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 250 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Lots 28-30 of Daniel Boone Park in Boone. Grantees: Gabriel M. Casale and Kelly C. Boone. Grantors: Teena M. Burton. Excise tax: $474. Price: $237,000. Page 255 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: One tract (4.211 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mary Jo McCrary and James McCrary. Grantors: Watauga County, Chelsea Bell Garrett, Gregory R. Church and Christy L. Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 272 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Unit 303 of Ivy Cottage Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Jason Hennessee and Cayce Hennessee. Grantor: Irene B. Kovalcin. Excise tax: $465. Price: $232,500. Page 305 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Lot 24 of Green Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Joann R. Perkins. Grantors: Henry T. Perkins Jr. and Joann R. Perkins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 328 of Book 2077.
Feb. 24: Two tracts (one of .5 acres and one of .349 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Chad Michael Sawyer. Grantor: Michael J. Sawyer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 356 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Lot 51 of Deer Run and one tract (1.19 acres) of Bright Penny Forest. Grantee: Tonia Bowen and Charles Price Living Trust. Grantors: Tonia Bowen, Tonia W. Bowen and Charles H. Price. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 390 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: One tract (.4663 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jesse Dylon Pipes and Meredith Church Pipes. Grantors: Jesse Dylon Pipes, Michael Church, Bonnie H. Church, Meredith Church Pipes and Bonnie Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 418 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Unit 213 of Royal Oak Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Sara S. Hood. Grantor: Sanda Leach Cooper Living Trust. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 423 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: One tract (11.607 acres) of Arvel Milsaps/Pauline Milsaps subdivision. Grantee: Reba Farthing. Grantor: Arvel Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 440 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: One tract (.922 acres) of Arvel Milsaps/Pauline Milsaps subdivision. Grantees: Dana B. Millsaps and Christina A. Millsaps. Grantor: Arvel Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 442 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Three tracts (one of 13.226 acres, one of .195 acres and one of .355 acres) of Arvel Milsaps/Pauline Milsaps subdivision. Grantees: Dana A. Millsaps and Pamela Millsaps. Grantor: Arvel Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 444 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: One tract (13.434 acres) of Arvel Milsaps/Pauline Milsaps subdivision. Grantees: Denver E. Eldreth and Kathy G. Eldreth. Grantor: Arvel Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 446 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Lot 42 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David M. Buthil and Heidi Rose Duthil. Grantor: Terri L. Burns. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 473 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Lot 76 of Councill Oaks in New River. Grantee: CSL Properties LLC. Grantors: Essie B. Reynolds. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 498 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Lot 280 of Laurelmore in Elk. Grantee: Mitchell K. Raymond and Karen M. Raymond Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Dale Kidder and Emily Kidder. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 512 of Book 2077.
Feb. 25: Lot 279of Reynolds in Elk. Grantee: Mitchell K. Raymond and Karen M. Raymond Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: EGCC Limited Partnership and Opanaha LLC. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 515 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Two tracts (one of 7.2 acres and one of 3.33 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Danny Burl Hicks. Grantors: Judy M. Hicks, Danny Burl Hicks and Danny Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 543 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: One tract (55.648 acres) of Lavola Carender Living Trust subdivision in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Devils Den Holdings LLC. Grantors: James Douglas Lumsden and Sepideh Saidi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 545 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 5 of Rutherwood Meadows in New River. Grantee: Warren Douglas West and Sophea Ly. Grantors: Reggie L. Wiles Jr. and April L. Wiles. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 549 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: One tract (.087 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Nicholas H. Register and Laurie H. Register. Grantor: Carol Renee Ouintero Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 562 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot A-1 of Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Michael O’Herron Rankin. Grantors: Harold E. Walker and Janice C. Walker Amended and Restated Joint Revocable Living Trust, The Janice C. Walker and Harold E. Walker Management Trust, Harold E. Walker Unified Credit Residuary Trust B, Harold E. Walker and Janice C. Walker Amended and Restates Joint Revocable Living Trust and Janice C. Walker and Harold E. Walker Management Trust. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 576 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 34 of Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis. Grantees: Kevin B. McGinty and Debra S. McGinty. Grantors: The Roger W. Kellog Living Trust and The Michelle G. Kellogg Living Trust. Excise tax: $19. Price: $9,500. Page 592 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: One tract (.5 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Joseph Dale Greer. Grantors: Timothy Todd Watson, Alisa Hartsoe Watson, Robert McKinly Watson and Kelly Maureen Watson. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 600 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 4 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey P. Hoerner and Shelly A. Hoerner. Grantors: Ronald E. Boenau and Barbara V. Boenau. Excise tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 604 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 8 of Glen Laurel at Mayview. Grantee: Melissa Garrison Sauls Revocable Trust. Grantors: Melissa Garrison Sauls. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 619 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 2A in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Raymond D. Labonte and Allison Sruplin Labonte. Grantor: Plumb Crazy II Fishing Charters LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 651 of Book 2077.
