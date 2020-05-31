The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 18: Lot 75 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantee: Bernice Byrnes. Grantors: Jon Patrick Byrnes and Bernice Byrnes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 150 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lot 75 of Seven Devils Resort Property. Grantee: Bernice and John Byrnes Living Trust. Grantors: Bernice Byrnes and John Patrick Byrnes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 153 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lots 95-96 of Seven Devils in Watauga. Grantees: Jesse Rector and Mindy Rector. Grantors: Wade Stephens and Betty Stephens. Excise tax: $195. Price: $97,500. Page 156 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lot 7 of Briarfield in Watauga. Grantees: Austin James Story and Brittany Brown Story. Grantors: Bennett Clay Byrd, Mary Byrd, Bettina D. Ward, Jackie E. Ward and Stanley Scott Porter. Excise tax: $208. Price: $104,000. Page 179 of Book 2093.
May 18: Lot 5 in the Blue Ridge and 1 acre of Goshen Valley. Grantees: Timothy Rogers and Deborah M. Rogers. Grantors: Julia M. Showalter and Richard D. Rheingans. Excise tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 184 of Book 2093.
May 18: One tract (.047 acres) of Tina Bunton Czarnecki subdivision. Grantee: Tina Annette Bunton Czarnecki. Grantors: Mark S. Hurst Living Trust and Ronnie M. & Deborah P. Duckworth Joint Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 199 of Book 2093.
May 18: One tract (.141 acres) of New River. Grantee: Mark A. Templeton. Grantor: Claudia A. Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 239 of Book 2093.
May 18: One tract (14.35 acres) in New River. Grantee: Mark A. Templeton. Grantor: Claudia A. Austin. Excise tax: $1,590. Price: $795,000. Page 242 of Book 2093.
May 19: Lot 514 of Charter Hills and 394 of Ridgeview Woods. Grantees: Martin D. Wilner, Brian L. Wilner and Felecia D. Leckrone. Grantor: Seema Deakter Wilner Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 310 of Book 2093.
May 19: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Eric G. Brown and Mary A. Jennings. Granotrs: Jay S. Voter and Rosemary A. Voter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 2093.
May 19: One tract (5.657 acres) of Maybell Cook subdivision. Grantees: Aaron L. Cook, Gary L. Cook and Donna T. Cook. Grantors: Gary L. Cook and Donna T. Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 403 of Book 2093.
May 19: Lots 27-30 in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Dutch Properties LLC. Grantor: Carolina Timberworks LLC. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 406 of Book 2093.
May 19: Lot 2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: James H. Kitchen and Susan Kitchen. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,835. Price: $917,500. Page 461 of Book 2093.
May 20: Lot 708 of Yonahlossee Resort in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Gary D. McNeely. Grantors: Cynthia Current and Cynthia Current McNeely. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 498 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (3 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Brandon L. Montgomery. Grantor: Robert Montgomery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 501 of Book 2093.
May 20: Lot 141 and one tract (3.065 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Phyllis C. Lester Revocable Trust. Grantors: JBJ Partners Inc and PCL Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 504 of Book 2093.
May 20: Lots 3-4 of Glen Forest subdivision. Grantee: Corbin Builders & Development Inc. Grantors: Christopher D. Conner and Katharine L. Conner. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 513 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (.75 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantee: Ann Burkhalter King. Grantor: Andrew B. King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (12.91 acres) of Raven Rock in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Brady Deal and Chad Deal. Grantor: Robert H. Deal. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 518 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (5.005 acres) of Faye Brown Greene Heirs subdivision. Grantee: William J. Brown Living Trust. Grantor: Jackie G. Adams Living Trust. Excise tax: $89. Price: $44,500. Page 527 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (.764 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Keith Grady Kersey. Grantor: Grady H. Kersey Family Trust UW. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 563 of Book 2093.
May 20: One tract (1.179 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Spencer Thomas Pecha. Grantor: Clifton H. Mosteller Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 584 of Book 2093.
May 20: Lot 5 of Cold Springs in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jaclyn Brown, Julie Brown and Jennie Brown. Grantors: Jimmy E. Brown, Jim E. Brown and Jim Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 589 of Book 2093.
May 20: Lot 79 of Crystal Mountain. Grantees: Laura L. Lomax and Marion Phillip Barbee. Grantors: Francine J. Harris, Francine J. Gorenstein, Douglas R. Gorenstein and Sarah Fay Gorenstein. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 620 of Book 2093.
May 21: Lot 103-D of Charter Hills. Grantee: Kathryn Rivenbark. Grantors: William R. Smaltz Jr and Joanna M. Smaltz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 663 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract in Brushy Fork. Grantee: O3G LLC. Grantors: George Simmons, James Simmons and Glenda Simmons. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 665 of Book 2093.
May 21: Unit 511 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condos. Grantees: Andrew J. Goetz and Catherine S. Goetz. Grantor: John A. Svorcek. Excise tax: $147. Price: $73,500. Page 674 of Book 2093.
May 21: Unit 11 of Meadowview Drive Condos in New River. Grantee: Papa Bear Properties LLC. Grantors: Alan M. Pelletier and Dana S. Pelletier. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 677 of Book 2093.
May 21: Four tracts (one of 19 acres, one of .3 acres, one of 18.667 and one of 15 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kevin Harmon and Kara Harmon. Grantors: James B. Andrews and Alice N. Andrews. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000.
May 21: One tract (6.450 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantees: James B. Andrews and Alice N. Andrews. Grantors: Kevin L. Harmon and Kara Harmon. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 691 of Book 2093.
May 21: Lot 10 in Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert D. Fritz Jr. and Katherine W. Fritz. Grantors: Leslie Susie and John Susie. Excise tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 694 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (.425 acres) of New River and lot 22 of Cascade Cove Homesites in Stony Fork. Grantees: Ronald Lutke and Richard Lutke. Grantor: Eugene H. Lutke Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 703 of Book 2093.
May 21: Two tracts (one of 4 acres and one of 5 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Heather L. Pannill and Thomas L. Pannill. Grantors: Edgar A. Thomas Jr. and Belinda H. Thomas. Excise tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 723 of Book 2093.
May 21: Lot 2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: David Wayne Joyce and Donna Sexton Joyce. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,880. Price: $940,000. Page 739 of Book 2093.
May 21: Eight tracts in New River. Grantee: Kellwoods I Townhouse Development Property Owners Association Inc. Grantors: Johnson and Rash, Kellwoods I Townhouse Development Property Owners Association Inc., Steven G. Rash and Elaine Rash. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 759 of Book 2093.
May 21: Lot 141 of Timber Creek at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jimmy R. Summerlin Jr. and Jennifer Wortman Summerlin. Grantor: Phyllis C. Lester Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 798 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (5.236 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Jacob Gentry. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 812 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (4.497 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Nancy Gentry. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 818 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (4.497 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Sarah G. Potter. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 823 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (4.497 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Martha Gentry and Derek R. Wilcox. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 828 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (4.497 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Judy Gentry. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (4.497 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: The Leslie D. Gentry Living Trust. Grantors: Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry, Jacob Gentry, Sarah G. Potter, Larry Potter, Leslie D. Gentry, Loretta M. Gentry, Jacob Robert Gentry Sr. and Emma L. Gentry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2093.
May 21: Two tracts (one of 33 acres and one of 3.846 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: Phillip Charles Ward. Grantors: Charles Gareth Ward, Phyllis B. Ward and Phyllis Ward. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 844 of Book 2093.
May 21: One tract (2.233 acres) of Beaver Dam. Grantee: Keith Harrison Ward. Grantors: Charles Gareth Ward and Phyllis B. Ward. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 848 of Book 2093.
May 22: Lot 19 in Watauga. Grantees: Brian J. Coulter, Michele L. Villa, William Scott Coulter and Todd A. Wallin. Grantors: Bruce H. Peck and Christine Peck. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 37 of Book 2094.
May 22: One tract (1.012 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees: Matthew Moretz and Kendall Moretz. Grantors: Ernest W. Moretz and Peri H. Moretz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 135 of Book 2094.
May 22: Lot 40 of Grassy Gap. Grantees: Jerry Michael Goodwin and Patricia Lynne Goodwin. Grantors: Kenneth L. Jureit Living Trust and Robert A. Jureit Living Trust. Excise tax: $694. Price: $347,000. Page 204 of Book 2094.
May 22: Lots C3 and 100 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sandy Beech LLC. Grantor: Robert M. Golson Sr. Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 220 of Book 2094.
May 22: Lot 102 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sandy Beech LLC. Grantor: Robert M. Golson Sr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 223 of Book 2094.
May 22: One tract (22.237 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: David Konetchy, Kaitlin Konetchy, Andrew Ayers and Jennifer Ayers. Grantors: Lyle Douglas Penley and Karen Penley. Excise tax: $290. Price: $245,000. Page 234 of Book 2093.
May 22: Lot 19A of Hampton Estates in New River. Grantees: Matthew G. Campbell and Alice Elizabeth Osteen. Grantors: Nicole L. Tharrington and Joseph Cary Tharrington IV. Excise tax: $504. Price: $252,000. Page 271 of Book 2093.
May 22: Lot 2 of High Valley. Grantees: Alicia R. Parker and Seth E. Parker. Grantor: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 323 of Book 2094.
May 22: Unit D3 of Glen Burney Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joseph Richard Creekmore Living Trust and Lisa Hall Creekmore Living Trust. Grantor: Loretta T. Horne. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 343 of Book 2094.
May 22: One tract (2.071 acres) of Mark Edward Cook subdivision in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Mark Edward Cook and Karen Phillips Cook. Grantors: Robert Franklin Cook, Myra Jane T. Cook, David Alexander Cook, Rhonda M. Cook, Timothy Ray Cook, Deborah C. Cook, Marsha Sue Cook Combs, Gerald H. Combs, Marta Ann Cook Lewis, Terry A. Lewis, Karen Phillips Cook and Mark Edward Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 380 of Book 2094.
May 22: Two tracts (one of 6.032 acres and one of 1.072 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Emery Cornett Jr. and Teresa Jeanne Cornett. Grantors: Emery Cornett Jr. and Teresa Jeanne Cornett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 2094.
May 22: Two tracts (one of 1.7 acres and one of 1 acre) of Brian Hancock subdivision. Grantees: Joshua Hegenderfer and Andrea Hegenderfer. Grantors: James Cundiff and Sarah Greene. Excise tax: $375. Price: $187,500. Page 424 of Book 2094.
May 22: One tract (23.2 acres) of Ray Fair subdivision in Cove Creek. Grantees: Edward Ray Fair and Rebecca L. Hansen. Grantors: Charles Wesley Lewis, Debra Ann Lewis, Mary Louise Lewis, Marie Lewis Price, Marie Anne Lewis, Kathy Lewis Pierce, Kathy Sue Lewis, Isaac J. Lewis. Stephanie Trivette, Lesly Winters, Lesley Winters, Timothy Winters, Jennifer Miller, Clint Miller, Barbara Jean Miller and Virginia S. Lewis. Excise tax: $426. Price: $213,000. Page 460 of Book 2094.
May 26: One tract of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Randy Ingle and Karen Ingle. Grantor: Properties for Children. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 566 of Book 2094.
May 26: Unit 4-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Charles Anthony Goins Jr. Grantors: R. Joseph Lavelle and Elizabeth P. Lavelle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 569 of Book 2094.
May 26: One tract (.685 acres) of Watauga. Grantee: Michael P. Decamara. Grantor: Terrell Scott. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 622 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 2 of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Polo Holdings LLC. Grantors: Kevin A. Polonofsky and Vanessa R. Polonofsky. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 636 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 218 of Creekwood. Grantees: Susan H. MacQueen and Ellen K. Hanna. Grantor: The Jean R. Walker Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 647 of Book 2094.
May 26: Lot 4B of Twin Rivers in Boone. Grantees: John MacDonald Healy and Linda Morton Healy. Grantor: Westland Ventures Inc. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 671 of Book 2094.
May 26: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donna Horbury and Nigel Horbury. Grantors: Billy Tester and Audrey Tester. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 693 of Book 2094.
May 26: Three tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nigel Horbury and Donna Horbury. Grantors: Janice Greene Tester, Freddie Art Tester, Freddy Art Tester, Patricia Alice Tester, Ricky Lee Tester, Janis Ray Crepps, Ernest Dale Crepps, Kathy Crepps, James Crepps, James Caudill, Tonya C. Denny and Andrew Lee Denny. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 697 of Book 2094.
