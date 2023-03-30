The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 16: 0.738 acres in Huckleberry Trail LLC in Blue Ridge Tract 1. Grantees: Brian Donald Lang and Jennifer Jones Lang. Grantors: Michael Andrew Martin and Stephanie Ellen Martin. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 770 of Book 2323.
March 16: Alec Horton in Brushy Fork LTS 39-45. Grantees: John J. Bean and Dawn M. Bean. Grantors: Todd James Arnette and Christy Jeanette Arnette. Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 793 of Book 2323.
March 16: Unit 25 in Building 1 in New River Sommerset Condo. Grantees: George Meiggs Brake Jr., Karen Rudd Brake. Grantors: David Sanders and Rachel Sanders. Tax: $489. Price: $244,500. Page 854 of Book 2323.
March 17: Unit 4 Millstone Ridge Condos Phase I. Grantees: Michelle P. Benson and Kent B. Benson. Grantors: Robert Scott Allen and Kimberly Mary Allen. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 1 of Book 2324.
March 20: Lot 11 in River Ridge in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Erin Leigh Hardy and Dean Michael Hardy. Grantors: Constance A. Barhet. Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 76 of Book 2324.
March 20: Lot GL 12 in Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Austin Walton Coon and Tamsyn. Grantors: Ginger Vereen Peters and Allen Matthew Peters. Tax: $1,405. Price: $702,500. Page 102 of Book 2324.
March 20: Unit 201 in Building C in Boone College Place Condo. Grantees: Carlo Mentina and Natalie L. Angeron. Grantors: Easton Investments LLC. Tax: $479. Price: $239,500. Page 145 of Book 2324.
March 20: 10 acres in Elk. Grantees: Matthew Ryan Nicholson and Nesha R. Nicholson. Grantors: Jeffrey B. Allen and Laura F. H. Allen. Tax: $126. Price: $63,000. Page 178 of Book 2324.
March 20: Lot 2 in Pine Ridge Estates in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Charles Eric Gambla. Grantors: Joseph F. Viale Jr., and Mechele Ward Viale. Tax: $1,108. Price: $554,000. Page 186 of Book 2324.
March 20: Lot 16 in Signature Ridge at Matney in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Dustin M. Corrente and Elizabeth E. Corrente. Grantors: Brad Samuel Rude and Joan Marie Rude. Tax: $ 2,220. Price: $1,110,000. Page 204 of Book 2324.
March 20: 1.432 acres in Greene Heirs in Stony Fork Tract B. Grantees: Shannon Greene. Grantors: Debra Greene Church, William Church, Joan Green Golds, Jeffrey Steven Greene, Karen Greene, Mark Daniel Greene, Donna Greene, Timothy Gale Greene. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 234 of Book 2324.
March 20: Unit 1 in Building Azelea in Blowing Rock Interval 15 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 254 of Book 2324.
March 20: Unit 15 in Unit 309 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech. Grantees; Jeffrey A. Thorne. Grantors: Bruce Queen. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 262 of Book 2324.
March 20: 1.803 acres in New River in Foster in New River. Grantees: Hal J. Lowder and Cassie B. Lowder. Grantors: John Millard Critcher Jr., Tracy Ritchie Critcher, and Tracy R. Critcher. Tax: $902. Price: $451,000. Page 266 of Book 2324.
March 20: Village Creek Green Area. Grantees: Christina Ann Gaylor. Grantors: Beat and Wolf Ventures LLC. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 317 of Book 2324.
March 21: New River See Description. Grantees: Department of Transportation. Grantors: James M. Jordan. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 324 of Book 2324.
March 21: Lot 3 in Woods in New River. Grantees: Rachel Lee Wright. Grantors: Jay C. Jackson. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 401 of Book 2324.
March 21: Ridgebiew Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: American Business Connection NC LLC. Grantors: Paradise Mountain Properties Inc. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 440 of Book 2324.
March 21: Unit 12 in Greenhill Condos. Grantees: William A. Read and Amy Read. Grantors: David Sanders and Rachel M. Sanders. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 450 of Book 2324.
March 21: 7.088 acres of Cove Creek. Grantees: James and Cathy Futral Family Trust, James H. Futral Trust and Cathy C. Futral Trust. Grantors: Brett R. McDonough and Meredith Lindsey Fore McDonough. Tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 488 of Book 2324.
March 22: 1.401 acres in lot 308 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Rlk Phase 1 Section 10 in FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Kieth A. Johnson, Mona H. Gordon, Anita L. Johnson. Grantors: Stephen J. Stewart. Tax: $3350. Price: $1,675,000. Page 594 of Book 2324.
March 22: 2.260 acres on Lot 4R in Myria Foresst in Watauga. Grantees: Myria LLC. Grantors: John H. Niimi and Edlyn M. Niimi. Tax: $2,112. Price: $1,056,000. Page 640 of Book 2324.
March 22: Lot 18 in B & W in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Kimberly Burrows. GrantorsL Masabak Holdings LLC. Tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 713 of Book 2324.
March 22: 0.964 acres on Lot 315 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 Section 10 in Reynolds Blue Ridge in Laurelmor. Grantees: Jon D. Marty and Kendall E. Marty. Grantors: William P. Daige. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 754 of Book 2324.
March 22: 5.87 Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Brown of Boone III LLC. Grantors: Louise Bledsoe Watson, Guy Watson, Alice W. Greene, Gregory Kieth Watson, Sally Watson, Hilda Watson Mabe, Kenny L. Watson, Gloria Watson, William S. Watson, Jo Watson, Kerry Watson, Luther C. Brown, Luther P. Brown, Melissa Brown, Eric N. Brown, Barbara Ann Brown, Johnny Mack, Johnny Whitman, Darlene M. Watson, Mary E. Brown, Nellie Adeline Whitman, Charles Watson, Hilda H. Mabe, Darlene Watson, D. Jo Watson, Luther Phillip Brown, Gloria M. Watson, Janet Andrews, Alice Watson Greene, John W. Whitman, Eric Neal Brown and Luther Brown. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 760 of Book 2324.
March 23: Lot 3 in Cobbelstone Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bradley M. Williams, Sarah W. Williams. Grantors: Walter Gene Fuller Jr., Gwyn Wallace Fuller. Tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 819 of Book 2324.
March 23: See Description. Grantees: Rachel Cornett and Brett Douglas Cornett. Grantors: James H. Gillespie, and Rhonda G. Gillespie. Tax: $707. Price: $353,500. Page 822 of Book 2324.
March 23: Lot GL 125 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek, and Lot 162 and 163 in Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edward P. Kozek Revocable Trust, Edward P. Kozek Trust, Edward P. Kozek. Grantors: Jed Q. Carr and Amy M. Carr. Tax: $1,762. Price: $881,000. Page 825 of Book 2324.
March 23: W. Frank Hodges Patricia Hodges Property in Laurel Creek Tract 9 in NKA Miners Ridge Trail. Grantees: Robert H. Lineberger Jr., and Lois Lineberger. Grantors: David Ellefson. Tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 841 of Book 2324.
March 23: 5.701 acres in Brushy Fork Tract 1. Grantees: Waters Brothers Construction Co. of Boone Inc. Grantors: The Lacinda Penick Trust, Lacinda Penick Trust, Lacinda Penick. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 911 of Book 2324.
March 23: Lot 27 in Blairmont in New River Section 2, 0.226 acres in Blairmont Section 2 Port L26. Grantees: Heather Ranelle Martens, and Troy Christopher Martens. Grantors: Dempsey L. Wilcox III, Debra L. Wilcox, Norma B. Wilcox, Dempsey L. Wilcox, Margie B. Wilcox, and Debra L. Wilcox. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 919 of Book 2324.
March 23: 0.635 acres on Lot 4 in Sunrise East Estates in New River. Grantees: David Colby Weatherman, Ashlee Briana Weatherman. Grantors: Garrett Travis Riley and Lindsay Claire Murff Riley. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 8 of Book 2325.
March 24: James M Mast Estates Laurel Creek LTS 1-2. Grantees: Halle Christopher Nelson, and Bonnie Michelle Halle. Grantors: Carole E. Dietrich, Ruby F. Dietrich, Jeanne M. Dietrich, Jay R. Kelsey, John K. Dietrich, David R. Dietrich, Bonnie Colleen Dietrich, Joy Timmens, and Marian F. Dietrich. Tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 57 of Book 2325.
March 24: Lot 7 in Boone New River Properties in Stony Fork. Grantees: Sungji Chai. Grantors: Todd E. Combs, Lori Combs, J. Paul Combs. Tax: $1,190. Price: $595,000. Page 100 of Book 2325.
March 24: Lot B in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 2. Grantees: William Raymond Welch Jr. Grantees: Naomi Ruth Marotta. Grantors: Shane R. Spurling. Tata J. Spurling. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 116 of Book 2325.
March 24: Unit 2 in Building Hemlock in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Louise N. Stancil. Grantors: Sharin Investments LLC. Tax: $ 1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 138 of Book 2325.
