The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 10: Lot 55 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Catherine Ann Fine. Grantors: Jon Jeffrey Sutton, and Mary Beck White-Sutton. Tax: $165. Price: $82,500. Page 100 of Book 2327.
April 10: Lot 2 in Waterstone. Grantees: Richard Tyron Smith, and Susan Wrenn Dunn. Grantors: Martha S. Massad and Nabil Massad. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 120 of Book 2327.
April 10: Unit 111 in Building 1 in Riverstone Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Leigh Ann Pless. Grantors: Christopher G. Carpenter and Hilary P. Carpenter. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 128 of Book 2327.
April 10: Lot 10 in Ivy Ridge Phase 1. Grantees: Oleg Svidunovich, Irina Pavlovna, Svidunovich. Grantors: Earlin Jeffrey Sanders, and Elsie Dawn Sanders. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 140 of Book 2327.
April 11: 5.017 acres in Lost Ridge in Elk Tract 10B. Grantees: Court St. Rentals LLC. Grantors: Timothy M. Smith and Suzanne Smith. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 173 of Book 2327.
April 11: Unit 704B in Valley View Condos. Grantees: 704 M LLC. Grantors: Roxanne Hall. Tax: $506. Price: $253,000. Page 176 of Book 2327.
April 11: 2.868 acres on Lot 106 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 in Section 5 in Laurelmor. Grantees: Sean Michael Butler, and Kelly Lynn Butler. Grantors: Hobert Randal Gambill, and Barbara Annette Gambill. Tax: $658. Price: $329,000. Page 179 of Book 2327.
April 11: 0.138 acres on Lot in 17 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottages in Phase 1A. Grantees: JTC Real Estate LLC. Grantees: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 191 of Book 2327.
April 11: 0.780 acres on Morgans Ridge in Watauga Port L15. Grantees: Randal L. Batenhorst, and Alice S. Batenhorst. Grantors: Robert Baxley and Ann Marie Baxley. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 283 of Book 2327.
April 11: 0.343 acres in Morgan Ridge in Watauga Port L15. Grantees: Francis H. Youngblood, and Robert Lee Youngblood. Grantors: Robert Baxley and Annmarie Baxley. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 290 of Book 2327.
April 11: 0.363 acres in Morgans Ridge in Watauga Port 14. Grantees: Robert W. Baxley Revocable Trust and AnnMarie C. Baxley Revocable Trust. Grantros: Randal L. Batenhorst, and Alice S. Batenhorst. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 296 of Book 2327.
April 11: Lot 2 in Mountain Forest in Watauga. Grantees: Aaron L. Libman and Erin Libman. Grantors: Adrian T. Brown and Kieth R. Flynn. Tax: $2,100. Price: $1,050,000. Page 309 of Book 2327.
April 12: Lot 342 in Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kelly A. Brintle. Grantors: Justin William Lanasa and Erika Lanasa. Tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 356 of Book 2327.
April 12: 0.3408 acres on Lot 9R in Michael A. Northern Molly W Northern in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The Khan Revocable Trust, Saeed A. Khan, and Myra M. Khan. Grantors: Michael A. Northern, Molly W. Northern and M. A. Northern. Tax: $3,300. Price: $1,650,000. Page 361 of Book 2327.
April 12: Unit 1 in Building A Ski Slope I Condo. Grantees: Hunter Edward Daniel. Grantors: Topsail Seashore LLC. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 388 of Book 2327.
April 12: 1.009 acres in Cove Creek Tract 4 A. Grantees: Stephen Gerard Collins, and Pamela Jean Collings. Grantors: Angela M. Moody, and Michael E. Mood. Tax: $812. Price: $406,000. Page 422 of Book 2327.
April 12: Lot 33 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: Benjamin David Overby Sr. and Kathryn Whitaker Overby. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 448 of Book 2327.
April 13: Lot 210 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Steven Walter and Louisa Walter. Grantors: William Jay Kisz and Joanne G. Kisz. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 543 of Book 2327.
April 13: Boone See Description. Grantees: John Robert Costin and Sarah Polk Costin. Grantors: John J. Dineen Jr., and Susan Dineen. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 573 of Book 2327.
April 13: Lot 148 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Alden Frostad and Bozena Frostad. Grantors: 136 Staghorn Hollow LLC. Tax: $1,034. Price: $517,000. Page 576 of Book 2327.
April 13: 6.830 acres in Jacob Woods Minor Tract 2. Grantees: Robert A. Bush, and Gabriella Amanda Bush. Grantors: Robert P. Hogan and Dawn F. Hogan. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 623 of Book 2327.
April 14: Lot 497 in Charter Hills in Section C. Grantees: Arthur I. Brown, and Lana Brown. Grantors: Herman N. Johnson Jr., and Renee T. Johnson. Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 649 of Book 2327.
April 14: Lot 1 in Ridgefield in New River. Grantees: Wallace Millard Shearin. Grantors: Kacie W. Barbay, Robert B. Wilcox and Rebecca R. Wilcox. Tax: $1,266. Price: $633,000. Page 659 of Book 2327.
April 14: Lot 16 in Top O Boone Inc in New River Section C. Grantees: Jeffrey John Fagan and Elaine Saharakis Fagan. Grantors: Gerald L. Granda, and Lynn A. Granda. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 672 of Book 2327.
April 14: Unit E in Laurel Creek Court I Grouse Ridge Racquet Club Condo. Grantees: William J. Kisz and Joanne G. Kisz. Grantors: Frank M. Boykin, Nancy W. Hoffmann. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 678 of Book 2327.
April 14: Unit 225 in Building F in Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Harmony Marie Seemiller and Justin Thomas Sharpe. Grantors: Benjamin Ruhl, Ben Ruhl, Jennifer Lynn Ruhl. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 706 of Book 2327.
April 14: 3.785 acres and 2.521 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Robert Allan Cole Jr., and Amy Elizabeth Cole. Grantors: James Heidenreich, and Louise Heidenreich. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 801 of Book 2327.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.