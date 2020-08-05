The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
July 10: Unit B-4 of Village Green Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Lisa M. Brackman Living Trust. Grantor: Lisa M. Brackman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 5 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (1.540 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Corey Edward Mallard and Julia Marie Smith. Grnators: James Christian Reid Stewart and Heather Herrick Stewart. Excise tax: $805. Price: $402,500. Page 8 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lot 16 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds in Watauga. Grantees: A Plus Rental Properties LLC. Grantors: Sandra H. Bailey and Joel D. Bailey. Excise tax: $2,240. Price: $1,120,000. Page 28 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (.135 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: A Plus Rental Properties LLC. Grantors: Sandra H. Bailey and Joel D. Bailey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 32 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lot 25-R of Stone Creek. Of Cove Creek. Grantee: Joseph M. Trumpio. Grantors: Andrial Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,036. Price: $518,000. Page 36 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (1.201 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantee: Bradfordtonshire Mountain LLC. Grantees: Paul Steven Loflin, Elizabeth B. Loflin, Elizabeth Ryan Loflin and Thomas Murray Loflin. Excise tax: $22. Price: $11,000. Page 60 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lot 12 of Blue Ridge Mountian Club in Elk. Grantees: Michael J. Provenzano III Revocable Trust of 2005 and Erica A. Provenzano Revocable Trust of 2012. Grantors: Charles C. Appleby and Martha B. Appleby. Excise tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 85 of Book 2105.
July 10: Unit 8 of Cheswick Condos in Boone. Grantees: William C. Elmore and Victoria E. Elmore. Grantors: Yifan Cazier and Joseph Cazier. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 89 of Book 2105.
July 10: Two tracts (one of 10.79 acres and one of 26.93 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantee: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Grantors: Omega V LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 92 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lots 56-59 of Council Grove in Boone. Grantee: Darrell Wayne Davis. Grantors: Andrew M. Wilson and Kelley D. Wilson. Excise tax: $614. Price: $307,000. Page 100 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (10 miles) of Shore Farms in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Nicole M. Scheffler Living Trust. Grantors: Nicole M. Scheffler and Craig R. Scheffler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 143 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lot VCR-12 of Village Creek Cluster of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sarah Garvick. Grantors: Christopher B. Dantzler and Shauna Dantzler. Excise tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 146 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (1.279 acres) of Blowing Rock. Grantees: Brian Michael Karpf and Sarah Anne Karpf. Grantors: Deborah Sue Oxford and Michelle Marie Marshke. Excise tax: $938. Price: $469,000. Page 209 of Book 2105.
July 10: One tract (.963 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Elizabeth Rosenbalm and Andrew Rosenbalm. Grantors: Victoria Marie Cox and Andrew Michael Scott. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 229 of Book 2105.
July 10: Lot 9 of West Pond Creek Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: James Stuart Atherton. Grantors: John Dennison Cotty Living Trust and Faye Benton Cotty Living Trust. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 255 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 4221 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Paul W. Canaday and Debbie E. Canaday. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 302 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 105 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher M. Michocki and Ann Marie Michocki. Grantors: Dennis Nelson Denton and Linda Costner Denton. Excise tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 345 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 1 of Kellwoods Townhomes in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Benjamin Lawrence Caviness. Grantors: C. Jason Pegg and Melinda W. Pegg. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 368 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 9 of Eastridge Acres in New River. Grantors: Nathaniel J. Mikkola and Audrey Mikkola. Grantors: Steven D. Griffin and Angela S. Griffin. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 384 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 450 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kevin A. Sheehan and Gaile M. Sheehan. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $3. Price: $1,500. Page 400 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lots 29-30 of Fieldstream II in New River. Grantees: Edward Finney and Lara June Finney. Grantors: Albert Lewis Harris and Jacqueline Mitchell Harris. Excise tax: $1,178. Price: $589,000. Page 403 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lots 14-15 of Hound Ears Lodge and Club in Watauga. Grantees: John W. Weaver and Catherine C. Weaver. Grantor: G. Dee Smith. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 449 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 33 of Monteagle. Grantee: Amber Suzanne Lineback. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 528 of Book 2105.
July 13: Unit 1-L of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantor: Terry L. Baker. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 577 of Book 2105.
July 13: Unit 4-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kyle Randy Alexander and Samantha Live Alexander. Grantors: Marc Plantico, Luanne Plantico and Marc S. Plantico. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 579 of Book 2105.
July 13: Two tracts (one of 20 acres and one of 12.5 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Lowell K. Younce and Audrey M. Younce. Grantors: Betty Younce Blackburn, Betty Sue Younce Blackburn, Ben Blackburn and Benny Blackburn. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 581 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lots 2-5 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Charles K. Major and Kurtis W. Morton. Grantors: Charles K. Major and Kurtis W. Morton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 24 of Peacock Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Spicer and Robin Sicer. Grantors: Cecil C. Barnes and Rebekah H. Barnes. Excise tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 594 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 606 of Yonahlossee Resort & Club. Grantees: The Rand Warren Aronov Living Trust. Grantors: Rand Warren Aronov. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 610 of Book 2105.
July 13: Unit 233 of Courtside Homes Condos in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: John P. Young III and John Mikell Young. Grantors: Terry D. Childers and Betty D. Childers. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 615 of Book 2105.
July 13: Lot 21 of Sunset Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Julia Zaleski. Grantors: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 629 of Book 2105.
July 14: One tract (.517 acres) of Watauga. Grantee: Bryan N. Kondub. Grantors: Jason D. Widener and Margaret H. Widener. Excise tax: $289. Price: $144,500. Page 651 of Book 2105.
July 14: Lot 2 and two tracts (one of 22.056 acres and one of 1.129 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Vonda Vaughn Cameron, Michael David Cameron, Candis Vaughn Walker and Timothy Alan Walker. Grantors: Jerry W. Vaughn, Jerry Wayne Vaughn, Mary Helen N. Vaughn and Mary Norris Vaughn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 676 of Book 2105.
July 14: Unit 3-A of Deer Ridge Condos. Grantee: Michael Jerome Crowley and Tami Lynn Crowley Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Charles F. Crowley Jr. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 704 of Book 2105.
July 14: One tract (1 acre) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Gary R. Gornto and Jeffrey S. Gornto. Grantor: Gary R. Gornto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 707 of Book 2105.
July 14: Unit 101-180 of Kensington Gate Condos in New River. Grantees: Terry Childers and Betty Childers. Grantors: Tamara T. Benkosky and Steven A. Benkosky. Excise tax: $565. Price: $282,500. Page 712 of Book 2105.
July 14: Lot 137 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jules Saks and Sylvia Saks. Grantors: Stuart P. Shapiro and Judith Shapiro. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 749 of Book 2105.
July 14: Lot 110 of Elk Port in Laurel Ridge. Grantees: Daniel Vinson Poling and April Mooney Poling. Grantors: Steven D. Smith and Jessica B. Smith. Excise tax: $635. Price: $317,500. Page 768 of Book 2105.
July 14: Lot 5 of Traders Gap in Cove Creek. Grantees: C. Stewart Fortune and Debra W. Fortune. Grantors: William R. Griffin Jr., William R. Griffin and Peggy P. Griffin. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 830 of Book 2105.
July 14: Unit 331 of Royal Oak Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James Bryson Weaver III and Kelly A. Weaver. Grantors: AW Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 874 of Book 2105.
July 14: Lot 10 of Rivers Crest Estates. Grantees: Samuel Lewis McNair and Sandi Michelle McNair. Grantors: Justin C. Tipton, Alecia Dawn Coffey, Lauren E. Tipton and Lauren Tipton. Excise tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 1 of Book 2106.
July 14: Lot 1 in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Kevin J. Johnson and Elizabeth A. Johnson. Grantors: JRH Herndon Land Trust and MMI Herndon Land Trust. Excise tax: $764. Price: $382,000. Page 22 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 16 of Arrowhead in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sandra H. Bailey. Grantors: S.G. Buchanan and George R. Collis. Excise tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 133 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 13 of Sunset Acres in Boone. Grantees: Jefferson D. Minnich and Sarah A. Minnich. Grantors: Jefferson Minnich, Sarah Minnich, Virginia K. Minnich, Jefferson D. Minnich and Sarah A. Minnich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 14 of Sunset Acres. Grantees: Jefferson D. Minnich and Sarah A. Minnich. Grantors: Jefferson Minnich, Sarah Minnich, Virginia K. Minnich, Jefferson D. Minnich and Sarah A. Minnich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 143 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 507 of Westridge. Grantees: The Jason and Tiffany Thigpen Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jason Thigpen, Jason Ray Thigpen, Tiffany Thigpen and Tiffany Amanda Thigpen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 147 of Book 2106.
July 15: One tract (10 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Joshua W. Beams and Tracey M. Beams. Grantors: Ivey C. Hornbuckle and Ivey C. Perry. Excise tax: $115. Price: $57,500. Page 168 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lots 10-11 of Devonwood in New River. Grantee: Gilbert Ventures LLC. Grantors: R. Austin Gilbert Jr. and Elizabeth Y. Gilbert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 172 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot C-300 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Adam D. Nelson and Chelsea L. Nelson. Grantors: David Todd Wright and Tanya Babenko Wright. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 176 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 20-R of Friendly Mountian Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Andrew Rosen, Jennifer Rosen, Frederick Kraus and Marilyn Kraus. Grantors: Enrique Manso, Lourdes Manso, E. Manso and L. Manso. Excise tax: $67. Price: $33,500. Page 190 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 11 of Hemlock Ridge in Stony Fork. Grantees: Austin Lee Wilkins and Olivia Williams Wilkins. Grnators: Janet Elaine Gray, Elaine Gray, Rhonda L. Lorence and Janet E. Gray. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 195 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot 11 of Sorrento Skies in Watauga. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Portaro and Heather E. Portarto. Grantors: James Francis Kitson and Christy M. Kitson. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 232 of Book 2106.
July 15: Lot I of Ray Robinson Property in New River. Grantees: Wade Colvard and Heather Reaves. Grantors: Courtney P. Baines Smith and C. Baines Smith. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 258 of Book 2106.
July 15: Unit C-4 of Village Green Condos and two tracts of 1.27 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William H. Shreve and Eugenia S. Jones. Grantors: John Pool and Patricia S. Pool. Excise tax: $142. Price: $71,000. Page 280 of Book 2106.
July 15: One tract in New River. Grantees: Erik E. Roehl and Angela S. Roehl. Grantors: The Polly Purgason Living Trust. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 284 of Book 2106.
July 15: Unit 3-C of Hound Ears Club in Watuaga. Grantees: Charles Vernon Murray and Susan Marie Murray. Grantors: Nicholas R. Friedman and Mary B. Friedman. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 306 of Book 2106.
July 15: One tract (1 acre) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: James M. Broughman and Kimberly A. Broughman. Grantor: Cynthia Hughes. Excise tax: $236. Price: $118,000. Page 311 of Book 2106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.