The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 18: Unit 132 in Building H in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condos. Grantees: Margaret Barrett. Grantors: Heidi Lind. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 450 of Book 2274.
May 18: 1.010 acres on Lot 12 in Kalmia Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Nicole Wise, and Robert L. Wise. Grantors: Neil Tilton and Jaqueline Tilton. Tax: $1270. Price: $635,000. Page 467 of Book 2274.
May 18: 1.467 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Caim Trust, and The Trustees Acting Under the Caim Trust. Grantors: William L. McNairy and Donna B. McNairy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 484 of Book 2274.
May 18: 0.97 Acres on Lot 1 in Briarcliff. Grantees: Linda Gail Carnahan. Grantors: Mary Alane Terschel. Tax: $515. Price: $257,500. Page 488 of Book 2274.
May 18: 2.025, 49, and 5 acres in New River. Grantees: Sharon Elizabeth Cox. Grantors: Ronald W. Cox and Ronald William Cox. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 497 of Book 2274.
May 18: Lot 5 in Parkway Crossing. Grantees: Thomas Damian and Courtney A. Damian. Grantors: Michael Shane Miller. Tax: $765,000. Page 510 of Book 2274.
May 18: Watauga and Avery. Grantees: Nicole Renee Holczman and Robert Christopher Holczman. Grantors: Fred Dale Cox and Kathryn Knutson Cox. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 531 of Book 2274.
May 18: 0.450 acres on Lot 59 in Watauga River Overlook in Watauga and Lot 60 on Watauga River Overlook in Watauga. Grantees: Jeannette B. Torres. Grantors: Joseph Scott Cornette. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 545 of Book 2274.
May 19: 2.331 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Neil Tilton and Jacqueline Tilton. Grantors: Wolf’s Den Investments LLC, Mary Lynn Fehl Revocable Trust,Mary Lynn Fehl Trust, and Mary Lynn Fehl. Tax: $1900. Price: $950,000. Page 582 of Book 2274.
May 19: 4.41 acres on Lot Tract 2 B in Geneva Johnson in Cove Creek. Grantees: Richard S. Storie and Rita B. Storie. Grantors: C. Richard Dolbier, Donna L. Dolbier, Jeffery B. Dolbier and Cheryl Sprow. Tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 625 of Book 2274.
May 19: Lot 10 in Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantees: Robert Jatib and Maria Jatib. Grantors: Francisco and Cecelia Guzman. Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 629 of Book 2274.
May 19: Unit 22 B in Echota Estates Townhomes Phase 1. Grantees: The Robert Clay Pennington JR Revocable Trust, The Carmen Norris Pennington Revocable Trust, Robert Clay Pennington Jr Trust, Carmen Norris Pennington Trust, Carmen Norris Pennington and Robert Clay Pennington Jr. Grantors: Robert Pennington Jr, Robert Pennington and Carmen Pennington. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 634 of Book 2274.
May 19: Lot 15 in Quail Ridge in New River Cluster B. Grantees: Janet K. Specht and Neva J. Specht. Grantors: Janet K. Specht. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 637 of Book 2274.
May 19: 1/2 acre in Blowing Rock New River, Lot 3 in Rainbow Trace in Blowing Rock New River, 0.993 Acres in Blowing Rock New River, Lot 8 in Buckshot Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robin C. Beshears Revocable Living Trust, Robin C. Beshears, and Robin C. Beshears Trust. Grantors: Robin C. Beshears. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 642 of Bool 2274.
May 19: Unit 3 in Spruce Interval 50 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Peter James Felsch and Cheryl Jan Felsch. Grantors: Melody J. Snowball. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 659 of Book 2274.
May 19: 0.568 acres Grantees: Thomas Norman Petersen. Grantors: Heidi Koger Bullen. Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 739 of Book 2274.
May 19: 0.296 acres in unit 31 in Subdivision Laurelwood in Stony Fork, and 0.230 acres in unit 32 in Subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantees: Timothy R. Samuels, Adriana Boulton Samuels, Adrianna Boulton-Samuels. Grantors: Ann W. Shipley. Terry Long Hinkle and Terry Long Hinkle. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 769 of Book 2274.
May 19: Lot 15 in subdivision Buckeye Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees; Harttohart LLC. Grantors: Loyd T. Putnam. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 798 of Book 2274.
May 19: 4.520 acres in subdivision Michael Taylor Property Tract 2. Grantees: Natasha Crowe, and Stewart Crowe. Grantors: Mademli Boutique LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 802 of Book 2274.
May 19: 2.321 acres in subdivision Michael Taylor Property Tract 1, and 4.520 acres in Subdivision Michael Taylor Property tract 2. GranteesL: Bryan Geoffrey Purse, and Yvonne Michelle Purse. Grantors: Natasha Crowe and Stewart Crowe. Tax: $3,500. Price: $1,750,000. Page 805 of Book 2274.
May 19: 5.924 acres in Elk, and 3.47 acres in Elk. Grantees: Roy McIlmoil and Stephanie Langston. Grantors: Stephen C. Wright and Marilyn B. Wright. Tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 809 of Book 2274.
May 19: 5.12 acres. Grantees: Robert Brent McDonald. Grantors: Brenda Hollar. Tax: $190. Price: $80,000. Page 830 of Book 2274.
May 19: Lot 135 in Subdivision Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section D. Grantees: Mico Enterprises LLC, Mico Ruby Lane LLC, and Freedom Properties & Investments LLC. Grantors: J.R. & Wendy J. Russell Family Trust, John R. Russells Trust, Wendy J. Russell Trust, J.R. Russell, and Wendy J. Russell. Tax: $2,100. Price: $1,050,000. Page 844 of Book 2274.
May 19: 0.430 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dale Marie Sandusky and Michael Decorte. Grantors: Jerra J. Unglesbee. Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 869 of Book 2274.
May 19: 1.133 acres in subdivision Leon Brent Beach Terry Allen Beach in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Stephanie M. Beach. Grantors: L. Brent Beach, Leon Brent Beach, Barabara G. Beach. Terry Alan Beach. Diane F. Beach, Terry Alan Beach. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 895 of Book 2274.
May 19: 1.290 acres in Subdivision Leon Brent Beach Terry Allen Beach in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Brent L. Beach and Barabara G. Beach. Grantors; Brent L. Beach, Leon Brent Beach, Barabara G. Beach, Terry Alan Beach, Terry Allen Beach, and Diane F. Beach. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 906 of Book 2274.
May 20: Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga LTS 11 & 13 in section 12, and 0.185 acres in Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga Port LTS 10 in Section 12. Grantees: Tillie Smith Tice. Grantors: John E. Lanman, Margaret G. Lanman, John Lanman, Margaret Lanman. Tax: $2,790. Price: $139,500. Page 9 of Book 2275.
May 20: 17 acres in Beaver Dam, 2.182 acres in Beaver Dam with exception, 16.113 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: The Claude and Noel Burmeister Living Trust, Claude H. Burmeiser Trust, Noel Burmeister Trust, Claude Burmeister and Noel Burmeister. Grantors: Claude H. Burmeister and Noel S. Burmeister. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 13 of Book 2275.
May 20: 0.235 acres in Lot 3 of subdivision Bill Norris in Blowing Rock Port L1. Grantees: Gary L. Davidson Sr. and Michanne Alexis Davidson. Grantors: Robert F. Disney and Virginia Gayle Disney. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 18 of Book 2275.
May 20: Unit 122 in Watauga Hawks Peak South Condo Phase 3. Grantees: Cheryl Eagle Irwin. Grantors: David C. Nieman, David D. Nieman, and Catherine N. Nieman. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 21 of Book 2275.
May 20: 2.485 acres in subdivision James Davis in Watauga. Grantees: Sally J. Conrad. Grantors: Anthony Deglomine III, and Kathleen Deglomine. Tax: $3,000. Price: $1.500,000. Page 70 of Book 2275.
May 20: New River see description. Grantees: BL Robinson LLC. Grantors: Bennie L. Robinson and Carole June Robinson. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 97 of Book 2275.
May 20: Lot 25 in subdivision Grouse Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diane Taylor Duke Trust Agreement, Diane T. Duke Trust, and Diane Taylor Duke. Grantors: Diane T. Duke and Randolph K. Duke. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 148 of Book 2275. Page 148 of Book 2275.
May 20: Lot AA666 in subdivision Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Timothy Fortin and Allison Campbell Heck. Grantors: Kat Mar LLC. Tax: $1220. Price: $610,000. Page 151 of Book 2275.
May 20: Unit W 20 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Katherine Gillis and Katherine P. Gillis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 168 of Book 2275.
May 20: 30.170 acres in subdivision Lentz Famuly division in Blowing Rock Tract 2. Grantees: Lentz Family Holdings LLC. Grantors: Home C. Lentz Living Trust, Michael T. Lentz Trust, Joann L, WIlliams Trust, and Homer C. Lentz. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 172 of Book 2275.
May 20: Lot 224 in subdivision Hemlock Holls in Laurel Creek. Grantees; Benjamin Wendall Bowling and Suzan Bosley Bowling. Grantors: Vernon A. Kelly Jr. and Nancy J. Kelly. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 180 of Book 2275.
May 20: Lot 8 in subdivision White Laurel in New River Phase II. Grantees: Daniels Andrew Moore. Grantors: Frank Ruggiero and Megan Ruggiero. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 203 of Page 2275.
May 20: Unit A in subdivision in Fifth Fairway in Watauga. Grantees: St. Clair Tamera and Mark Haney. Grantors: The Maenner Trust, Robert E. Maenner Jr. Trust, and Elizabeth A. Monk Maenner Trust. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 225 of Book 2275.
May 20: Unit 201 in Hawks Peak II Condo. Grantees: Jeffrey J. Cooley. Grantors: Lyndia Little Brackett. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 251 of Book 2275.
May 20: 1.07 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: April D. Auton and David Auton. Grantors: Mark L. Hagaman and Peggy Perry Hagaman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 254 of Book 2275.
May 20: Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development in Watauga LTS 3B 4 4A in Section 2. Grantees: John M. Lennon and Judy Lennon. Grantors: John M. Lennon and Judy Lennon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 257 of Book 2275.
May 20: Unit A in subdivision Ponds in Watauga 3,588 Sq Ft in Christopher Noah Geoghegan Sophie Geoghegan. Grantees: Elizabeth Goode. Grantors: Christopher Noah Geoghegan and Sophie Geoghegan. Tax: $658. Price: $329,000. Page 269 of Book 2275.
May 20: Unit 3 in building Chestnut in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Chestnut 3, LLC. Grantors: The John T. Bailey Jr. and Linda Z. Bailey Joint Revocable Trust, John T. Bailey Trust, Linda Z. Bailey Trust, John T. Bailey Jr. and Linda Z Bailey. Tax: $978. Price: $489,000. Page 297 of Book 2275.
May 20: 2.728 acres in Watauga, and 30.6811 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Richard Wilber Reece and Donna Poarch Reece. Grantors: Richard Wilber Reece and Donna Poarch Reece. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 329 of Book 2275.
May 20: 4.060 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jayson D. Noble and Alicia Noble. Grantors: James Robert Todd. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 340 of Book 2275.
May 20: Lot 60 in Cabin Cove. Grantees: The Bush Anderson Living Trust, Gary R. Anderson Trust, and Linda M. Bush Trust. Grantors: Bush Anderson & Associates Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 354 of Book 2275.
May 20: 2.48 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Kelly Rye. Grantors: Thomas L. O’Briant Jr. Revocable Trust, Thomas L. O’Briant Jr. Trust, and Thomas L. O’Briant Jr. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 356 of Book 2275.
