July 18: Lot 9 of High Knolls in Stony Fork. Grantees: Jennifer O. Stamey and Jonathan L. Stamey. Grantors: Jennifer O. Stamey and Jennifer Bryan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 885 of 2037.
July 18: One tract (23.64 acres) in Bymun Ned Henson in Cove Creek. Grantees: William Bradley Jones. Grantors: Toy Soldier Trees. Excise tax: $144. Price: $72,000. Page 896 of Book 2037.
July 18: Unit 2-H of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sarah Brock Ward and Phillip Clint Fulp. Grantors: Judy W. James Living Trust. Excise tax: $598. Price: $299,000. Page 1 of Book 2038.
July 18: Lot B of William Scott Warren. Grantees: Timothy R. Childress and Barbara Musumarra. Grantor: Susan Nicole Busic. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 32 of Book 2038.
July 18: Unit 11 of Laurel Creek Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Henry Hood and Amanda Christine Power Hood. Grantor: Melanie A. Burton. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 54 of Book 2038.
July 18: One tract (less than one acre) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Christian E. Carrthiem and Stephanie M. Nance. Grantors: Christian E. Carr-Thiem and Stephanie Nance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration.Page 81 of Book 2038.
July 18: Two tracts (one of 1.198 acres, one less than an acre) in Watauga. Grantees: Elizabeth Conley Stegall Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Grantors: Melanie Mulkey Henley, Melanie Mulkey Patterson, Daniel Keith Henley and Daniel K. Henley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 90 of Book 2038.
July 18: Two tracts (one of 4.542 acres, one of 11.921 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Melanie Mulkey Henley and Melanie Mulkey Patterson. Grantor: Elizabeth Conley Stegall Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $176. Price: $88,000. Page 95 of Book 2038.
July 18: Unit 10-C of Bllue Ridge Kellwoods II. Grantee: Darren James Green. Grantors: Chris Lucian Jordan and Patricia Goodman Jordan. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 101 of Book 2038.
July 18: One tract (1.50 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jonathan Tensi and Amy Tensi. Grantors: The Stephen M. Tensi, Sr. Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 105 of Book 2038.
July 18: One tract (1.295 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Eaglewood Construction. Grantor: Blowing Rock Imports. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 130 of Book 2038.
July 18: Five tracts (one of 52.356 acres, one of .501 acres, one of .925 acres, one of 2.718 acres and one of 1.228 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Elizabeth Bullitt. Grantors: James H. Lester and Phyllis C. Lester. Excise tax: $5,580. Price: $2,790,00. Page 154 of Book 2038.
July 19: Unit 329-G of Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condos. Grantees: Juan Lemuel Antigua and Zuleika Antigua. Grantor: Winterone. Excise tax: $106. Price: $53,000. Page 179 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lots 92, 94 and 96 in Charter Hills. Grantees: Michael Ingolfur Warrick and Donna Kay Warrick. Grantors: James M. Snider and Trina A. Snider. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 183 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 15 in Homestead of Watauga. Grantees: Christopher Scott Carroll and Carrie Ann Carroll. Grantors: Harrington and Buckley Associates. Excise tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 206 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 1-B of Charter Hills. Grantee: JS and S Properties. Grantor: The Ann Foran Martin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 217 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 21 of Buckshot Estates in New River. Grantees: Benjamin J Dodzweit II and Kelly E. Dodzweit. Grantors: Jamie E. Hardenbrook and Melissa H. Hardenbrook. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 230 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lots 10 and 11 of Wagner in New River. Grantees: Stefan W. Kunz and McKinley G. Kunz. Grantors: Larry Kester Norries, Sindy H. Norris, Keary Lea Norriss and June M. Norriss. Excise tax: $468. Price: $234,000. Page 249 of Book 2038.
July 19: Two tracts (one of .121 acres and one of .082 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mark K. Metz and Emily A. Kern. Grantors: Cheryl L.Deavers and Douglas Deavers. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 266 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot A-45 in Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Lawrence N. Curcio and Linda C. Curcio. Grantors: USA Homeownership Foundation. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 269 of Book 2038.
July 19: Unit 3-L of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mark Everhart and Katherin Everhart. Grantors: Christopher E. Longwill and Jody C. Longwill. Excise tax $2. Price: $1,000. Page 272 of Book 2038.
July 19: One tract of 7.561 acres in Watauga. Grantee: Nicholas Daniel Hogue. Grantors: Judy Fleming Lowrance and Judy Dehart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration.
July 19: Unit RM-1 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Charles P. Schoenwetter, Nancy C. Mays and Charles Shoenwetter. Grantors: Steven L. Lambeth and Gayle K. Lambeth. Excise tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 283 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 93 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantee: DPR Holdings. Grantors: Michael D. Petty. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 286 of Book 2038.
July 19: One tract of .440 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Fletcher H. Schiller Living Trust. Grantor: Fletcher Schiller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 296 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lots 80-85 (.5691 acres) of Archie Carroll. Grantees: Donald L. Hauser Revocable Trust Agreement and Kim K. Hauser Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Don L. Hauser and Kim K. Hauser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 299 of Book 2038.
July 19: Two tracts (one of 1.872 acres and one of 1.568 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joseph A. Smith and Amber M. Moodie-Dyer. Grantor: Sandra Altman. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 303 of Book 2038.
July 19: Unit 205-B of Holiday Beech Villas Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas F. Hammond and Karin L. Hammond. Grantor: Winterone. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 318 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot C-143 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Carol K. Randazzo. Grantor: Geneva H. Lasley. Excise tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 340 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 12 of Sorrento Falls. Grantees: Nicholas D. Henson and Brett B. Henson. Grantors: Eva B. Gonzales and Chris C. Neaville. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 343 of Book 2038.
July 19: One tract of .46 acres of Cliffwood. Grantees: Shyllene G. Fecteau and Ean S. Faison. Grantors: Norma Reboredo and Pedro Reboredo. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 362 of Book 2038.
July 19: Lot 10 of B and W in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Bobby Allen Presnell and Sandra Hicks Presnell. Grantors: Gene Rayfield and Matthew J. Rupp. Excise tax: $172. Price: $86,000. Page 394 of Book 2038.
July 19: Three tracts in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Stanley Scott Porter. Grantors: Robert T. Speed and Sara E. Speed. Excise tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 408 of Book 2038.
July 19: Unit 318-E of Holiday Beech Villas Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lisa U. Tunks. Grantor: Winterone. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 417 of Book 2038.
July 22: Tracts 1 and 8 in Watauga. Grantees: Donald I. Winebarger, Mary A. Winebarger, Williams W. Winebarger and Mary Winebarger Foley. Grantors: Donald O. Winebarger and Mary Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 435 of Book 2038.
July 22: Tracts 6 and 9 in Watauga. Grantees: Mary Winebarger Foley, Tyler Foley, Donald O. Winebarger and Mary Winebarger. Grantors: Donald O. Winebarger and Mary Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 437 of Book 2038.
July 22: Tracts 2 and 7 in Watauga. Grantee: William Winebarger, Kara Winebarger, Donald O. Winebarger and Mary Winebarger. Grantors: Donald O. Winebarger, Mary Winebarger and William Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 439 of Book 2018.
July 22: One tract of .149 acres in Elk. Grantees: John F. Brandenburg III and Kim P. Nguyen. Grantors: Royall Touch Investments. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 442 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lot 15 of Boulder Creek in New River. Grantee: Wrec Investments. Grantors: Robert B. Escher and Ruth A. Escher. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 445 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lot 182 in Elk. Grantee: BR Development Group. Grantor: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 448 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lots 401 and 401 of Gay Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Julie T. Starnes Revocable Trust. Grantors: Julie T. Starnes and George Robert Starnes III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 461 of Book 2038.
July 22: Unit 3 of Laurel Creek Snow Plow Condos. Grantees: John Walker and Marge Walls-Walker. Grantors: Whitener Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $305. Price: $152,500. Page 468 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lot 229 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James H. Lester and Phyllis C. Lester. Grantors: Roaring Thunder Partners. Excise tax: $3,014. Price: $1,507,000. Page 471 of Book 2038.
July 22: Parcels 1A and 2A in Meat Camp. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Roger Lee Miller and Karen B. Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 475 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lot 1-B of Laurel Hill in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Laurel Hill Property Owners’ Association. Grantors: William H. Wadlin and Carole F. Wadlin. Excise tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 481 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lots 13-17 of Dwight Critcher in New River. Grantee: Hampton Brothers. Grantor: Moya. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 496 of Book 2038.
July 22: Unit R1711 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantee: Ben A. Topham. Grantor: Ben A. Topham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 517 of Book 2038.
July 22: Unit 101-A of Holiday Beech Villas Condos. Grantee: June M. Reckert. Grantors: June M. Reckert and Walter C. Howard, Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 550 of Book 2038.
July 22: One unit in Boone. Grantees: Patrick Hayes Norris and Paula Elaine Norris. Grantor: Patrick Norris Hayes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 553 of Book 2038.
July 22: Lot 3B of Yonahlossee Resort in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Terry K. Peterson and Peggy Ann H. Peterson. Grantors: Susan B. Phillips and Edward Phillips. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 567 of Book 2038.
July 23: Lot 13 of Critcher Meadows in New River. Grantee: Glenn M. Bucci. Grantors: Carl Ray Russell and Rhonda D. Russell. Excise tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 603 of Book 2038.
July 23: Lot 6 of Riverwood in Valle Crucis. Grantees: Albret Martorell and Maria Eugenia Martorell. Grantors: Saskia Van de Gevel and Mark Spond. Excise tax: $551. Price: $275,500. Page 621 of Book 2038.
July 23: Lot C203 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Richard S. Thompson Revocable Trust. Grantor: R.S. Thompson and Sons. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 624 of Book 2038.
July 23: Tract 3 in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Southern Horizons. Grantor: Fox Crest Associates. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 643 of Book 2038.
July 24: Tracts 3 and 4 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William T. Barbour and Lynn R. Barbour. Grantors: Kenneth Stancliff and Dorothy Stancliff. Excise tax: $1,760. Price: $880,000. Page 656 of Book 2038.
July 24: Lot 7 and three tracts of Yonahlosse Estates in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Holly Frazetta. Grantor: Joanne D. Lynagh Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,250. Price: $1,625,000. Page 696 of Book 2038.
