The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 16: 1.02 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Angela Kay. Grantors: Sabina Greene Norris and Eric Hutcherson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 746 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.77 acres on Lot 2A in Joe Tilson Diane Property in New River. Grantees: Atlanta Marie Carrera. Grantors: Karen L. Robertson. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 757 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.187 acres on Lot 28 in Hunter Ridge in Watauga Phase IV & V. Grantees: Jeffery Allen Klaiber and Debra Jean Klaiber. Grantors: Nancy M. Guttormsen, Susan Andreaggi, Eugene J. Messenkopf, Martha C. Messenkopf, and Susan J Andreaggi. Tax: $69. Price: $69. Page 760 of Book 2273.
May 16: Lot 27 in Seven Devils Resort Property in Section 7. Grantees: Anthony Rolan Tanicello. Grantors: Anthony Ronals Tanicello and Norma Little Tanicello. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 785 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit 42 and Unit 15 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Micheal McKinney. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 787 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.853 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Secure Inc. Grantors: State Employees Credit Union. Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 791 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit 19 in Unit 9 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: William Jack Singleton, Linda K. Singleton, and William J. Singleton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 798 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit 27 in Unit 21 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Joshua Snow. Grantors: Brian Malmendier and Rick Malmendier. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 802 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit 15 in Unit 28 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Linda Paige. No Tax Consideration. Page 804 of Book 2273.
May 16: Unit 373A in Valley View Condos. Grantees: Kent Revocable Living Trust, Jeffrey A. Kent, and Carolyn E. Kent. Grantors: Jeffrey A. Kent and Carolyn E. Kent. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 808 of Book 2273.
May 16: Lot 11 in J. S. Graham Estate in Beaver Dam. Grantees: James A. Young Jr. Trust, Shane Y. Menius Trust, Sue Kerr Young Testamentary Trust, James A. Young Sr., Shane Y Menius, Sue Kerr Young, James A. Young Trust, and James A. Young trust. Grantors: Sue Kerr Yound Testamentary Trust of James A. Young Sr., James A. Young, Sue Kerr Young, and James A. Young Jr. Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 811 of Book 2273.
May 16: 1.16 Acres in North Folk. Grantees: Evelyn Weaver Revocable Living Trust, Evelyn L. Weaver Trust, and Evelyn L. Weaver. Grantors: Evelyn L. Weaver. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 814 of Book 2273.
May 16: Lot 44 in Townhomes at Brookshire and New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: PK Properties NC, LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $575. Price: $287,500. Page 846 of Book 2273.
May 16: 1.984 Acres on Lot 7 in Homestead in Watauga Section II Phase II. Grantees: Amar Dwarkanah and Earline W. Dwarkanath. Grantors: Gregory D. Styles and Jennifer R. Styles. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 883 of Book 2273.
May 16: Turtle Creek Townhomes in Blue Ridge Parcel 6A. Grantees: Jeffry L. Henderson and Jean H. Henderson. Grantors: Donald D. Grahm, Karen Grahm, and Karen B. Grahm. Tax: $2,810. Price: $1,405,000. Page 886 of Book 2273.
May 16: Greystone IV in Laurel Creek LTS 17 & 18 in Section 1. Grantees: Mark Baker Bokorney and Judith Ann Bokorney. Grantors: T. Harrison Duke and Janice C. Duke. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 890 of Book 2273.
May 16: Lot 26 in Sorrento Falls in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jennifer Louise Womack and Sallie Marie Wintz. Grantors: Brian A. Molenda and Alexis R. Molenda. Tax: $1,190. Price: $595,000. Page 893 of Book 2273.
May 16: 0.792 Acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey G. Shore. Grantor:Gordon G. Shore, Nancy D. Shore, and Gordan G. Shore. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 51 of Book 2274.
May 16: 0.219 acres on Lot 43 in Lakes Community in Watauga Phase II Extensions Section C. Grantees: Elissa De La Pedraja. Grantors: Osvaldo A. De La Pedraja Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 54 of Book 2274.
May 16: 0.260 Acres in Chestnut Restaurant Inc. Grantees: 870 Main Street LLC. Grantors: Stephen L. Thomas and Marilyn Thomas. Tax: $3,200. Price: $1,600,000. Page 57 of Book 2274.
May 16: Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek, Lot 328 in Section 3, Lot 311, Lot 312, and Lot 366. Grantees : Richard Carson Lee and Marilyn Riley Lee. Grantors: Betty Harris Modell and Steven Modell. Tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 80 of Book 2274.
May 16: 1.602 Acres on Lot 4 in Woodridge in Watauga FKA SkyView Retreat. Grantees: The Perry Grisafi Revocable Living Trust, Perry Grisafi and Perry Grisafi Trust. Grantors: Osteen Delmas Greene Administration, Donald Gene Greene, Margaret Heise Greene, Wanda Greene Morrison, Laura Greene Holden, Kimberly J. Greene, and Osteen Delmas Greene. Tax: $1,302. Price: $651,000. Page 96 of Book 2274.
May 16: 23.123 acres in Thomas S. Bingham Heirs in Cove Creek. Grantees: Mark W. Winkleman and Elizabeth Anne Winkleman. Grantors: Patricia M. Bingham. Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 100 of Book 2274.
May 17: Unit W 38 & 39 in Unit 15 Frontier Village. Grantees: Beverly Ann Wooten Revocable Trust, Beverly Ann Wooten Trust, and Beverly Ann Wooten. Grantors: Charles Henry Wooten Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Charles Wooten J. Revocable Living Trust, Beverly Ann Wooten Trust, Charles Henry Wooten Jr and Charles Wooten Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 114 of Book 2274.
May 17: 0.34 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Boma Vacation Rentals LLC. Grantors: Edward Neil Clark. Price: $130. Price: $65000. Page 145 of Book 2274.
May 17: 0.72 Acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Boma Vacation Rentals LLC. Grantors: Louise H. Clark. Price: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 172 of Book 2274.
May 17: 1.12 Acres in New River. Grantees: Mary M. Kolodziejski. Grantors: Micheal J. Kolodziejski. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 214 of Book 2274.
May 17: 4.544 acres on Lot 6 in Watauga. Grantees: Shaylor Roy Knight and Natalie Bork Knight. Grantors: Brian Scott Tart and Terri C. Tart. Tax: $144. Price: $72,000. Page 217 of Book 2274.
May 17: 1.960 acres in Lot 5 in Watauga. Grantees: Shaylor Roy Knight and Natalie Bork Knight. Grantors: Brian Scott Tart and Terri C. Tart. Tax: $144. Price: $72,000. Page 221 of Book 2274.
May 17: Lot 1 in Building D in Saddle Hills. Grantees: Annie Enterprises LLC. Grantors: Robert E. Watkins III, Kathryn E. Watkins, Stan Stuart, Holly Stuart, and Roy E. Watkins III. Tac: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 226 of Book 2274.
May 17: Lot 1 in Jones & Critcher in New River. Grantees: Angela R. Trowbridge. Grantors: Diane Jones Pitts, Suma Jones. Suma McGuire, Diane Jones Pitts, Gary Lee McGuire, Timothy Dale McGuire, snd Patricia Auton McGuire. Tax: $365. Price: $182,500. Page 230 of Book 2274.
May 17: Ted Greene in Brushy Forks LTS 100-105. Grantees: Glen H. Main Jr, Jeffrey Lee Main, and Gina Main Arnette. Grantors: Kimberly Main Earp and Charles C. Eaap Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page276 of Book 2274.
May 17: Unit 2 n 1 in Building 2 N Village on the Green Condo. Grantees: Farkle Associates LLC. Grantors: Richard Pederoni, Elizaeth Pedroni and Elizabeth A. Pederoni. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 279 of Book 2274.
May 17: Watuaga See Description. Grantees: Leonard I. Cottom III Trust, Denise Cottom Trust, Leonard I. Coston III, Denise Cottom. Grantors: Ryan Cottom Trust, Leonard I Cottom Jr. Living Trust, Ryan Cottom Trust, Ryan Cottom, Leonard I. Cottom Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 282 of Book 2274.
May 17: 1/2 acres in Elk. Grantees Rock View Baptist Church. Grantors: Rock View Baptist Church, Clinton Triplett Trust, Raymond Dollar Trust, Jonathan Pegram Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 290 of Book 2274.
May 17: 18 acres in Meat Camp. Revocable Living Trust of Roger and Deborah Beach, Roger Allen Beach Trust, Deborah Beach Trust, Deborah Beach, and Roger Beach. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 327 of Book 2274.
May 17: 0.082 acres in Boone. Grantees: 828 Property Adventures LLC. Grantors: Professional Office Group LLC. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 332 of Book 2274.
May 17: Lot E 15 in Mill Ridge in Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Daniels Patterson. Grantors: Margaret S. Trott and David W. Trott. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 354 of Book 2274.
May 17: Subdivision in Green Hill in Blowing Rock LTS 78 & 82. Grantees: Dulin Family Mountain House LLC. Grantors: Charles K. Simmons and Beth H. Simmons. Tax: $2,700. Price: $1,350,000. Page 357 of Book 2274.
May 17: Lot 46 in Cascade Cove. Grantees: Matthew Norton. Grantors: Robin Norton and Robin B. Norton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 361 of Book 2274.
May 17: 5.84 acres in New River. Grantees: Brown Zionville LLC. Grantors: Brown Enterprises inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 364 of Book 2274.
May 17: 5.83 acres in New Rive. Grantees: Neeta Brown, Hayden. Grantors: Brown Zionville LLC and Steven Brown. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 367 of Book 2274.
May 17: Unit 207 in Pernith Townhomes Borough of Penrith. Grantees: Debra Domeck. Grantors: Joesph Allen Gray and Alyson K. Gray. Tax: $1300. Price: $650,000. Page 394 of Book 2274.
May 18: Villavue LTZ 41, 43 and 45. Grantees: Darrin M. Mahan and Lisa Mahan. Grantors: Wayfinder Homes LLC. Tax: $1,804. Price: $902000. Page 398 of Book 2274.
May 18: Unit 132 in Building H in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condos. Grantees: Margaret Barrett. Grantors: Heidi Lind. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 450 of Book 2274.
May 18: 1.010 acres on Lot 12 in Kalmia Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Nicole Wise, and Robert L. Wise. Grantors: Neil Tilton and Jaqueline Tilton. Tax: $1270. Price: $635,000. Page 467 of Book 2274.
May 18: 1.467 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Caim Trust, and The Trustees Acting Under the Caim Trust. Grantors: William L. McNairy and Donna B. McNairy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 484 of Book 2274.
