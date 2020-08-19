The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 20: Lots 444 and 456 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Roland L. Pixley and Laurie Y. Pixley. Grantors: Kara McIntosh, Kara R. Skinner, Patrick McIntosh, Debra A. Magenheimer, Thomas F. Magenheimer and Jayne M. Leone. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 506 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 4 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Michael Page Colon and Georgia Lee Colon. Grantors: Lynne R. Tingle, Lynne R. Lacaria and Kristina Lynne Robinson. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 531 of Book 2107.
July 20: One tract (12.07 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 577 of Book 2107.
July 20: One tract (1.82 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 581 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lots 10-12 and 18-19 of East Ridge in New River. Grantee: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Grantor: Coy U. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 2107.
July 20: One tract (3.37 acres) of Eastridge in New River. Grantee: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Grantors: Coy U. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 588 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 21 and two tracts (one of 42.17 acres and one of 19.969 acres) in New River. Grantee: Coy U. Bolick Family Trust. Grnator: Coy U. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 592 of Book 2107.
July 20: Unit 52 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Dennis Presnell, Helen Presnell, Dustin Presnell, Karen Presnell, Ethan Presnell and Curtis Presnell. Grantors: Dennis Presnell, Helen Presnell, Dennis R. Presnell and Helen R. Presnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 1 of Grande View Court. Grantee: Clayton P. Hendericks. Grantors: Hendericks Construction Inc, Clayton P. Hendericks and Simonne V. Hendricks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 599 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 2 of John Herndon subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Tyler Ragor and Natalie Ragor. Grantor: JRH Herndon Land Trust. Excise tax: $885. Price: $442,500. Page 603 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 15 of Ridge View Town Homes in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Brian S. Pace and Stacy Pace. Grantors: Alan Banks, Lynn Banks and Lynn L. Banks. Excise tax: $444. Price: $222,000. Page 640 of Book 2107.
July 20: Lot 61 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Sheila Mahone and Charles R. Wood Jr. Grantors: Virginia Evans Honeycutt and Randall T. Honeycutt. Excise tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 682 of Book 2107.
July 20: Unit 7 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga. Grantee: Parker and Sally Shafer Living Trust. Grantors: Parker T. Finch and Sally Shafer Finch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 708 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 33 of Shatley Mountain Estates in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Deborah V. Collins and Douglas W. Collins. Grantors: Donald D. Heglar and Annie W. Heglar. Excise tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 765 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 11-R of Millers Ridge in New River. Grantees: Harry Leigh Derby IV and Jennie Dunn Derby. Grantor: Marjorie D. Peterson. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 767 of Book 2107.
July 21: One tract (1 acres) of Larkin Townsend subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Gary R. Townsend. Grantors: hope Cauthen Parker, Hope C. Parker and Cary R. Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 3 of Echota Development in Watauga. Grantees: Marshall Burns Boyce and Sara Fox Boyce. Grantors: Thomas C. Finley and Tamela O. Finley. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,00. Page 775 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 76 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Bryan Wayne Starnes, Sandra Hefner Starnes, Jacob Bryan Starnes, Jessie Starnes Parris and Lindsey Kay Starnes. Grantor: Robert H. Dickinson. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000.
July 21: One tract in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ashlyn Elizabeth Yates and Dusty Allen Yates. Grantor: Thomas Hill Wright Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 791 of Book 2107.
July 21: Unit 3 of Riverstone Town Homes. Grantees: Jason D. McDougald and Ellen H. McDougald. Grantors: Donald J. Bishop and Stacey M. Bishop. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 793 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lots 143-144 of Horseshoe Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Andy Cox and Jill Renee Williams. Grantor: Carolina IRA Properties LLC. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 820 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 6-A of Brightwood in Elk. Grantees: Michael A. Biggerstaff and Chandra G. Biggerstaff. Grantors: Kelly Spencer and Patricia Spence. Excise tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 824 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 112 of Firethorn. Grantee: Sharon L. Pitts Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Francisco Moncada and Antonio Jimenez. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 850 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 216 of Firethorn. Grantee: Sharon L. Pitts Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Francisco Moncada and Antonio Jimenez. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 853 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 108 of Firethorn. Grantees: Francisco X. Moncada and Antonio J. Jimenez. Grantors: R & R Builders of North Carolina. Excise tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 856 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lots 92-93 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott E. Pollard and Jennifer K. Pollard. Grantor: Alberta C. Armistead. Excise tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 859 of Book 2107.
July 21: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Laszlo Varga and Silvia Lopez Contreras. Grantors: Ana Maria Hubert and Cipriian Mihai Agafitei. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 882 of Book 2107.
July 21: Lot 9 of Trout Lake Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Stephen James Mehalek and Rebecca Elizabeth Waitz. Grantors: Ronald R. Knopf and Anne W. Knopf. Excise tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 44 of Book 2108.
July 21: One tract (4.122 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Daniel Joseph Pardus and Alice Mae Pardus. Grantors: Stephen Coffey, Linda Joyce Coffey, Jerry E. Coffey, Marie Coffey, Evelyn C. Price and Edward L. Price. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 65 of Book 2108.
July 21: One tract (2.803 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: William Henry Greene. Grantor: Fred R. and Eva M. Greene Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 74 of Book 2108.
July 21: One tract (2.803 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Hannah S. Kelly and Patrick S. Kelly. Grantors: William Henry Greene and William H. Greene. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 81 of Book 2108.
July 22: Lot 2 of Middle Ridge Estates in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Walker Migule Pitts. Grantor: Amber C. Lowder. Excise tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 157 of Book 2108.
July 22: One tract (49.90 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: HCL Investments LLC. Grantor: Lantana Florida Corporation. Excise tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 179 of Book 2108.
July 22: One tract (15.033 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Run to the Hills LLC. Grantors: Thomas Alexander Wilson and Sandra Hunt Wilson. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 184 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grnator: Thomas R. Welch and Susan J. Grandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 188 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 38 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Thomas Welch, Susan Grandy and Susan Gandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 190 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 34 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John W. Never and Dorothy Ferdon Neve. Grantors: Thomas R. Welch and Susan J. Grandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 192 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 39 of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Thomas Welch and Susan Grandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 194 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 21 of Swiss Mountain Village Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Blane M. Nichols. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 196 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 3 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jean Michael. Grantors: Sig Rutowski and Doris Rutowski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 198 of Book 2108.
