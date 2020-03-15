The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 5: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Debra Louise Harmon. Grantors: Louise Harmon Hicks, Debra Louise Harmon and Debra Louise Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 2079.
March 5: One tract (1.33 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Cody J. Snyder. Grantor: Streetview Properties1 LLC. Excise tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 67 of Book 2079.
March 5: One tract (1.069 acres) in Plagg Properties subdivision. Grantees: Teresa Plaag and Eric Plaag. Grantor: Plaag Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 70 of Book 2079.
March 5: Lot 223 of Laurelmor. Grantee: Katy Schumacker. Grantor: David Shumacker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 109 of Book 2079.
March 5: Unit 711 of Echota Woods Condos. Grantees: Randy E. Enloe and Tera P. Enloe. Grantors: Gail Bright Foushee, John Foushee and Joanna Lyons Bright. Excise tax: $476. Price: $238,000. Page 132 of Book 2079.
March 5: Unit 19 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Kevin Curlee and Mitzi Curlee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 162 of Book 2079.
March 5: Unit 3 of Laurel Creek Pond Condos. Grantees: Stacy Perez and Krista Karanena Perez. Grantor: Linda Nan Strom. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 171 of Book 2079.
March 5: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Douglas Van Scoy. Grantor: Red Cedar Boone LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 406 of Book 1653.
March 5: Tract 3 in Watauga. Grantees: Timothy J. Hodges and Belora H. Hodges. Grantors: Kermit D. Miller and Willie H. Miller. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 191 of Book 2079.
March 5: One tract (1.874 acres) of Little Bravaria. Grantees: Dylan Wilson and Kelsi Wilson. Grantors: Four J. S. Family LLLP and John D. Pezold. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 193 of Book 2079.
March 5: Lot 20 of Northwoods in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Frank James Wocher and Susan Mason Wocher. Grantors: Tony R. Johnson and Brandi Nicole Perry Johnson. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 213 of Book 2079.
March 5: Lot 12 of I.J. Bingham Estate. Grantee: Charles J. Hollister II. Grantors: Yates Family Properties LLC. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 238 of Book 2079.
March 6: One tract (.605 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Ross M. Agialoro II and Cassandra J. Adler. Grantors: Jeremy Heemskerk and Kristin Heemskerk. Excise tax: $528. Price: $264,000. Page 275 of Book 2079.
March 6: Two tracts (one of 6.77 acres and one of 11 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gerald Redden, Jerry W. Redden and Margo V. Redden. Grantors: Gerald Redden and Margo V. Redden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 328 of Book 2079.
March 6: Two tracts (one of 1 acres and one of .800 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James M. Cameron and J. Duane Gilliam Jr. Grantor: James M. Cameron. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lot 60 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Belmont Highlands LLC. Grantors: Sorena A. Ostlund and Warren F. Ostlund Jr. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 337 of Book 2079.
March 6: Unit G-212 of Wildflower Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Jane E. Clunie. Grantors: James C. Harden and Mary Jane Harden. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 341 of Book 2079.
March 6: One tract (1.145 acres) Grantees: Thomas L. Hastings and Maria E. Hastings. Grantors: Roger J. Baumhover and R. J. Baumhover. Excise tax: $107. Price: $53,500. Page 345 of Book 2079.
March 6: Tract 21 of Valle Cay development. Grantees: Darin James Goodwiller and Jill Rae Goodwiller. Grantor: Lorrayne J. Cook Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,335. Price: $667,500. Page 385 of Book 2079.
March 6: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Ashley Megan Roman and Kelli Roman Quiles. Grantors: Scott L. Roman and Geri J. Roman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 405 of Book 2079.
March 6: One tract (.234 acres) in Ski Crest Park subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Devin Nicole Treger. Grantors: Michael E. Blanton, Susan Pickering Blanton, Chad E. Blanton, Sarah Blanton, Caitlin B. Stills, Scott Stills, Chelsea J. Hayes, Ben Hayes and Christopher M. Blanton. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 413 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lot 19 of Village Creek subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alexander Ian Hall and Shu-Pyng Yeh. Grantors: Joseph Ciccarello, Lilianne Ciccarello, Joseph Brian Ciccarello and Christy L. Ciccarello. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 463 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lots 12-13 of Twin Hollows in Cove Creek. Grantee: Steven Frison. Grantors: Ronald S. Maslanka, Marilyn B. Maslanka and Marilyn Maslanka. Excise tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 478 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lots 2-3 of Robinwood in New River. Grantees: G. Dean Wilson Jr and Walter Raymond Wilson. Grantors: George D. Wilson Sr. Trust and G. Dean Wilson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 486 of Book 2079.
March 6: Three tracts (one of 1.43 acres, one of 1.008 acres and one of 5.002 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Lauren Nichole Lambert and Vicki Hammond Coleman. Grantor: Vicki Hammond Coleman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 520 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lot 106 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Daren Dempsey and Regina M. Dempsey. Grantor: Daniel M. Andriso and Julia E. Andriso Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 527 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lots 100-101 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantee: Boone Mountain Paradise LLC. Grantors: John A. Phillips Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 560 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lots 26-27 in Elk. Grantees: John David Owens and Shannon Lorai Catherine Ownes. Grantors: Robin P. Belk and Tara M. Allman. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 571 of Book 2079.
March 6: Unit C-512 of Watauga Chalakee Condos. Grantee: Jeffrey Francis Wesche. Grantors: Christopher Brett Harrell and Madalena Marie Harrell. Excise tax: $758. Price: $379,000. Page 611 of Book 2079.
March 6: Lot 6 of White Laurel in Watauga. Grantee: Eugene L. Miller. Grantors: David B. Williams. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 644 of Book 2079.
March 9: Unit C-5 of Kingwood Condos in Boone. Grantee: The Clements Family Trust. Grantors: Charles R. Clements and Barbara A. Clements. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 670 of Book 2079.
March 9: Lot 1 of Dogwood Heights in Boone. Grantees: Michael Talley and Laura Talley. Grantors: Frank H. Plotts Jr and Deborah Plotts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 674 of Book 2079.
March 9: One tract (1.081 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Todd A. Nolt and Jessica A. Nolt. Grantor: Larry E. Nolt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 680 of Book 2079.
March 9: One tract in Boone. Grantees: Barry Adam Hege and Jennifer Allen Hege. Grantors: D. Taylor Rushing and Kimberly H. Rushing. Excise tax: $167. Price: $83,500. Page 705 of Book 2079.
March 9: Tract 50 in Valle Cay development in Watauga. Grantees: Lori An Burns and Jeffrey John Burns. Grantors: Kimble F. Ross, Martha R. Ross, Kimble Ross and Martha Ross. Excise tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 708 of Book 2079.
March 9: Tract 8 in Watauga. Grantee: Marcus G. Hardin. Grantors: Ann Millikin Schado and Patrick A. Schado. Excise tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 714 of Book 2079.
March 9: Tract 7 in Watauga. Grantee: Marcus G. Hardin. Grantor: Brookstone Reo1 LLC. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 717 of Book 2079.
March 9: One tract (1.8 acres) in Sutton Family Division. Grantee: Kimberlee J. Sutton. Grantors: Jeffrey R. Sutton and Linda L. Sutton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 720 of Book 2079.
March 9: Unit 5B of Laurel Creek in Christie Village. Grantee: Christie Village Condo Co-Owners. Grantors: Carbery Family Trust and Lisa A. Sauceda Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 722 of Book 2079.
March 9: Lot 174 of Buckeye Gap in Watauga. Grantees” Jimmie L. Townsend Revocable Trust and Jimmie L. Townsend. Grantor: Jimmie L. Townsend. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 727 of Book 2079.
March 9: Unit 1-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mason R. Porter and Charles R. Porter. Grantor: June H. Mooney Riggs. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 729 of Book 2079.
March 9: Unit 3 of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Lowell D. Presnell and Betty N. Presnell. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Book 731 of Book 2079.
March 9: Lots 38-39 of Grovehurst in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Neil Andrew Brunson and Meagan Alicia Brunson. Grantors: Julie Lynne Scott, James Ernest Scott and James E. Scott. Excise tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 734 of Book 2079.
March 9: Unit C-312 of Chalakee Condos in Watuaga. Grantees: Darrin Mark Hunter and Marianne Hunter. Grantor: Lori K. Lacivita. Excise tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 750 of Book 2079.
March 9: One tract (.0481 acreS) in Watauga. Grantees: Ann Corrigan Hopkins and Gerald Gregory Hopkins. Grantors: James H. Corrigan III, Anna Maria Ryan, Michael J. Corrigan, Mitzi Gunter Corrigan and Ann C. Hopkins. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 769 of Book 2079.
March 10: One tract (.004 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Marshall C. Murrey and Leanne Murrey. Grantors: Heavenly Mountain Residential Association Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 864 of Book 2079.
March 10: Four lots in Friendly Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The Trust Agreement of Thomas N. Pile Jr. and the Trust Agreement of Barbara A. Idzkowski. Grantors: Thomas Pile Jr and Barbara Idzkowski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 874 of Book 2079.
March 10: Lot 10-R of hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Steven R. Hood and Alisa G. Hood. Grantors: Richard Nelson Watts and Allison Pruitt Watts. Excise tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 883 of Book 2079.
March 10: Lot 15 of Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kurt J. Gebhardt and Mary Gebhardt. Grantors: John Miller and Patricia A. Miller. Excise tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 888 of Book 2079.
March 10: Lot 22-B of Hampton Estates in the New River. Grantee: My Hanh Thi Troung. Grantor: Valor Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 892 of Book 2079.
March 10: Lot 81-B in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Parr Properties LLC. Grantors: Steven K. Miller and Catherine R. Miller. Excise tax: $4,740. Price: 2,370,000. Page 917 of Book 2079.
March 10: One tract (.66 acres) of Jane Bowser subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantee: Jane Croyle Bowser. Grantors: Walter E. Burgess Sr. and Felecia C. Burgess. Excise tax: $462. Price: $231,000. Page 27 of Book 2080.
March 10: Lot 1 of Riversound in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Anthony Carrillo and Rebecca Carrillo. Grantors: William Stephen Garret Jr, Alison G. Garret and Allison G. Garrett. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 44 of Book 2080.
March 10: One tract (20.713 acreS) in Watauga. Grantee: Benjamin Vazquez Rubio. Grantors: German Vazquez Rubio and Marie Silvia Vazquez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 61 of Book 2080.
March 11: Lot 93 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Durrant Clark Properties LLC. Grantor: A Place 4 Us LLC. Excise tax: $22. Price: $211,000. Page 79 of Book 2080.
