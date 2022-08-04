The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Mar. 8: Lot 22 in Shawnee Phase 1. Grantees: Lisa Saurbeer Bower and Douglas Owen Bower. Grantors Jonathan Landauer Pierce and Casey Pierce. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 444 of 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot D in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael Martinez. Grantors: Anne Christian and Anne Bunn Christian. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 415 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Unit 132 in Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Daniel R. Martin III and Faye D. Martin. Grantors: Robr123, LLC. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 419 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 16 in New River. Grantees: Dmitrii Maslov and Irina Maslova. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Tax: $634. Price: $317,000. Page 428 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 59 in Rankin. Grantees: Joesph M. Brantley III Revocable Trust and Joesph M. Brantley. Grantors: Joesph M. Brantley III, Dixie Brantley Vanderwerff anf Dixie Vanderwerff. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 433 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Unit S in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase III. Grantees: Naomi Mann. Grantors: Summit at Echota, LLC. Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 437 of Book 2260.
Mar. 8: Lot 3 in New River. Grantees: April Virginia Flanders. Grantors: Thomas S. Truxal II and Susan H. Jespersen. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 441 of Book 2260.
Mar 8: 0.298 acres in Blowing Rock Tract 1. Grantees: Laura Jane Hughes. Grantors: Laura Jane Hughes, Laura J. Newton and Duke Davidson Hughes. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 448 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: 4.5821 in Blowing Rock with exception. Grantees: Tammie Pitts Hill and Cameron Blake Hill. Grantors: Winifred T. Aldridge and, James Roger Inman.
Mar. 9: Lot 5 in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ronald E. Wilcox and Susan E. Wilcox. Grantors: Margaret E. Bednar and John M. Bednar. Tax: $1384. Price: $692,000. Page 506 in Book 2260.
Mar. 9: Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jennifer Elizabeth Moretz. Grantors: Elizabeth L. Allen and Jennifer Elizabeth Moretz. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 554 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: Lot 4 in Watauga. Grantees: Mitchell A. Stokes and Lori H. Stokes. Grantors: The Jon Carl Werner Revocable Trust Agreement, The Elizabeth Lee Werner Revocable Trust Agreement, Jon Carl Werner, and Elizabeth Lee Werner. Tax: $129. Price: $645,000. Page 550 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: 0.686 in Watauga. Grantees: Hiedi Tester. Grantors: Hiedi Tester and Christopher M. Collins. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 555 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: 1.243 acres in New River. Grantees: Wayne Clawson and Joy Clawson. Grantors: John G. Meggs and Lorilee Ann Medders. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page: 579 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: 17.502 acres in New River Tract 4A. Grantees: John G. Meggs and Lorilee Ann Medders. Grantors: John G. Meggs and Lorilee Ann Medders. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 597 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: 0.90 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Richard R. Greene and Kimberly Greene. Grantors: Garry Henson, Joyce Henson, Joyce C. Henson, Donna Henson Hicks, and Glen Franklin Hicks. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 601 of Book 2260.
Mar. 9: Lot 182 and 183 in Ransom. Grantees: Vortex 4, LLC. Grantors: James C. Wade, Joy Bertucci Wade and JC Wade. Tax:$1000. Price: $500,000. Page 609 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: Lot 184 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Nathan W. Stivers and Bernette J. Stivers. Grantors: John Thomas Hite II and Roxanne Lea Hite. Tax: $29. Price: $14,500. Page 667 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: 1.944 Acres. Grantees: Janice E. Rivera. Grantors: Dustin Pierce and Erin Pierce. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 669 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: 3.755 acres. Grantees: Wayne C. Caudill and Kelia D. Caudill. Grantors: Dustin Pierce and Erin Pierce. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 671 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: Lot 156. Grantees: Amanda Rose Rubright. Grantors: Daniel James Lamb. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 673 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: Rich Mountain Estates in Cove Creek. Grantees: Gregory Scott Hodges and Melissa L. Hodges. Grantors: Angel R. Neal. Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 690 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: Boone LTS 39. Grantees: Cameron T. Weedon and Ayesha S. Weedon. Grantors: Nelda F. Cales and Randall K. Cales. Tax: $1,590. Price: $795,000. Page 751 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: 2.833 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Northwestern Equity Management, LLC. Grantors: D&R Properties of Boone, LLC. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. age 799 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: 1.24 Acres in Rocky Knob Phase I. Grantees: Michael W. Harris. Grantors: Jordan J. Harris. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 813 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: 0.709 acres. Grantees: Stephen P. Mocilan and Ira S. Livingston. Grantors: Isabella Sophia Armani, and Edward D. Clayton. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 815 of Book 2260.
Mar. 10: Lot 23 in Deer Run. Grantees: Conner David Day and Natalie Rae Day. GrantorsL Christopher A. Scarboro, Jessica C. Scarboro, and Jess C. Scarboro. Tax: $636. Price: $ 318,000. Page 875 of Book 2260.
Mar. 11: New River. Grantees: Blue Bird Venture Nc LLC. Grantors: Brandy Gray, David J. Bonanni and David Bonnani. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 3 of 2261
Mar. 11: 0.17 aand 0.224 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Laurel and Pine LLC. Grantors: HAFAM NC 139 LLC and HAFAM NC 144 LLC. Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 65 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: Lot 27 in Parkway Crossing. Grantees: Carrieanna Duckworth Ingram and Richard Allen Ingram. Grantors: Haley Properties Inc. Tax: $122. Price: $61000. Page 69 of Book 2260.
Mar. 11: 1.462 acres in New River. Grantees: James Ray Gragg. Grantors: Deborah Karen Aldridge, Deborah Karen Gragg and Gary Aldridge. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 95 of 2261.
Mar. 11: 0.505 in Blowing Rock Port L68. Grantees: Jon W. Brady and Christopher B. Brady. Grantors: Gwendolyn H. Brady Trust and Gwendolyn H. Brady. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 100 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: 6.514 acres in Ton Townsend Estate tract 2 B. Grantees: Brandon S. Sutherland and Lori A. Townsend. Grantors: Oliver Family Enterprises, LLC. Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 126 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: 7.067 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Kevin Ray Norris. Grantors: Jearl D. Norris. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 129 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: Unit C in Northridge Villas. Grantees: Joanna M. Zito. Grantors: David A. Harris and Mary D. Harris. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 140 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: 2.405 acres in Blowing Rock Tract 1. Grantees: Hal J. Lowder and Cassi B. Lowder. Grantors: Martha Coffey Crosswell, Joesph Bean Crosswell, Arthur Wade Coffey Jr. Connie Snider Coffey, and Joesph Bean Crosswell. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 166 of 2261.
Mar. 11: 0.857 acres in New River. Grantees: Brent A. Engel and Elizabeth M. Engel. Grantors: Danh V. Mai , Tuyet Mai Vo, and Mai Thi Tuyen Vo. Tax: $716. Price: $358,000. Page 198 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: Watauga and Avery Counties. Grantees: Banner Elk Winery Residential Properties, LLC. Grantors: AMA Properties LLC. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 220 of Book 2261.
Mar 11: 0.16 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Shau-shau Lin and John Willis. Grantors: Wild Daisy LLC. Tax: $1,370. Price: $685,000. Page 226 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: Lot TH R9 at Echota on the Ridge Estate Townhouses. Grantees: Cory Craig Munson and Elen Henderson Munson. Grantors: Rita Leonard. Tax: $1,850. Price: $925,000. Page 250 of Book 2261.
Mar. 11: Lot 155 Charter Hills. Grantees: Joesph Fendall Outten Jr. Grantors: Joesph F. Outten Revocable Trust, Samuel Wright Outten, Mary Cornelia Outten, Joesph F. Outten. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 267 of 2261.
Mar. 11: 0.89 acres on lot. 4 in Watauga. Grantees: Patrick Neal Wayman, Lisa A. Wayman, and Nathaneal P. Wayman. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 278 of 2261.
Mar. 14: 3.105 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Robert P. Griffin and Rebecca F. Griffin. Grantors: Thomas P. Walshire and Julia J. Walshire. Tax: $1,420. Price: $710,000. Page 363 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Lot 6 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael D. Smith and Judith A. Hertan. Grantors: Michael D. Smith Revocable Trust and Michael D. Smith. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 367 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: 2 acres. Grantees: David G. Miller and Terri W. Miller. Grantors: Glenda Stevens Duncan, Irvin Robert Stevens Sr. Glenda Stevens Duncan, Richard L. Duncan, Sharon Stevens Smith. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 395 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Unit 303 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Molly Burns Trust, Jeb Burns trust, Molly Burns and Jeb Burns. Grantors: Richard Bronson Booth and Alethea M. Booth. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 462 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Lot 5 Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James F. Barton Jr. Grantors: Sara Joe Wooten, Sara Jo Wooten, and William Clayton Wooten. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 465 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Unit I 3 Watauga Echota Woods Condo Phase III. Grantees: Joesph P. Burger Jr and Marilyn J. Burger. Grantors: Booker Living Trust and Joel Gates Booker and Jessica Berman Booker. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 469 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Anthony S. Di Danti and Deborah Winters Di Santi Joint Living Trust, Anthony Di Santi, and Deborah Winters Di Santi. Grantors: Anthony S. Di Santi and Deborah Winters Di Santi. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 515 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Lot 6 in Boone Ridge. Grantees: Alonnah Breck Murphy. Grantors: James W. Bradley, Mary Susan Bradley, J W Bradley. Tax: $133. Price: $665,000. Page 519 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Lot 9 in Fair Acres. Grantees: Susan E. Fox. Grantors: Nicholas W. Katers and Paula Katers. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 522 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: 3.16 Acre in lot 2. Grantees: Michael Schriber and Carra Schriber. Grantors: Tammy McNutt. Tax: $58. Price: $29,000. Page 546 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Lot 21 in Cliffwood. Grantees: Aubri Dagget and Daniels Wilcox Jr. Grantors: Belmont Property Holdings LLC. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 594 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantees: Next Stop Mountains LLC. Grantors: Juston Burris and Brittany Stewart. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 596 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: 3 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantors: Michael Ernest Miller. Grantees: Kenneth Ray Cole and Leah B. Cole. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 600 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Unit 1 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: David L. Wilkes, Victoria V. Wilkes, and Victoriya V. Wilkes. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 651 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: Unit 4 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David L. Wilkes and Victoria V. Wilkes. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 653 of Book 2261.
Mar. 14: 15.133 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Claudia G. Bloechinger. Grantors: Klaus Schirow Revocable Trust and Maritta J. Schirow Revocable Trust, Claudia G. Bloechinger, Klaus Schirow, and Maritta J. Schirow. No tax consideration. Page 658 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: Brookwood LTS 8-11. Grantees: Red Feather Trail Str LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey R. Nichols and Trisha Y. Nichols. Tax: $1,660. Price: $800,000. Page 678 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: Lot 68 Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantees: Michael J. Marlowe and Susan B. Marlowe. Grantors: Wayne Underwood, Rondia Wayne Underwood, and Sharon Underwood. Tax: $70. Price: $35000. Page 727 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: Lot 65 in Bright Penny Forest. Grantees: Steven R. Tidd and Amy C. Tidd. Grantors: Randy J. Cook and Teresa K. Cook. Tax: $57. Price: $28500. Page 730 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: Lot 31 Mayview Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John M. Howard and Kimberly H. Howard. Grantors: Michael R. Barnes. Tax: $1,440. Price: $720,000. Page 733 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: 4.415 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Shawn M. Corey and Diana F. Corey. Grantors: Audrey L. Bentley Revocable Trust, David H. Harman and Audrey L. Bentley. Tax: $298. Price: $149,000. Page 737 of Book 2261.
Mar. 15: Unit 2 N 1 in Village on the Green Condo. Grantees: David Cook and Christy Cook. Grantors: MA Queen Properties, LLC. and Queen Boone Properties, LLC. Tax:$ 260. Price: $130,000. Page 754 of Book 2261
Mar. 15: 2.137 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kallie Wray Bowman and Justin Drew Bowman. Grantors: Sharon R. Daley. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000.
Mar. 15: 0.307 acres in New river tract 8. Grantees: Jakob Sjostrand and Parisa Tashakkori. Grantors: Anthony Conpagnone and Louann I. Compagnone. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 863 in Book 2261.
