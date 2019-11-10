The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 31: One tract (.298 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Ange Development LLC. Grantors: Thomas Max Coley, Marcella D. Coley and Thomas M. Coley. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 618 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 8 of Blue Buck Cove. Grantees: William A. Devendorf and Karen N. Devendorf. Grantors: Fancisco Luis Ancaya and Jessica Anne Ancaya. Excise tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 631 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 22 of Mountain View Estates in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Joel A. Goodman and Charlene A. Goodman. Grantors: Malcom Logan and Diane Logan. Excise tax: $1,875. Price: $937,500. Page 634 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 3 of Browns Chapel Crest in New River. Grantee: Barbara James. Grantor: Thomas James. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 646 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: One tract (.032 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John M. Fisher and Joy K. Fisher. Grantor: Shirley F. Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 673 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: One tract (.342 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John M. Fisher and Joy K. Fisher. Grantor: Shirley F. Phillips. Excise tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 676 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: One tract (2.73 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Henry Wayne Phillips. Grantors: Larry Scott Woodring and Vicky Ann Woodring. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 691 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lots 13-15 and three tracts of Kellwood subdivision. Grantees: Thomas W. Fisher and Katherine Butler Olson Fisher. Grantors: Thomas W. Fisher and Katherine Butler Olson Fisher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 702 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Three parcels in Stony Fork. Grantees: Ramona Ray Proffitt and Ramona Ray Norris. Grantor: Matthew Proffitt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 708 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Three tracts (one of .516 acres, one of 2.4 acres and one of .306 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: David Hayler and Myra Hayler. Grantors: Ramona Ray Proffitt and Ramona Ray Norris. Excise tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 713 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 156 of Cliffs in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edward S. Hickson III and Alice L. Hickson. Grantors: Peter N. Purcell and Valarie D. Purcell. Excise tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 743 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Unit 7 of Beech Manor. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos Inc. Grantors: R. Clifton Beasley and Barbara Sue Beasley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 758 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 281 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Susan Ratner and William Wildstein. Grantors: William S. Wildstein and Amy B. Wildstein. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 762 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 5 of Flat Top Overlook in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Hollace A. Dillon and Tyler S. Dillon. Grantor: Clarence L. Yearwood and Deanna R. Yearwood Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 783 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: One tract (3.944 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Christian Lannie Primary Residence Trust. Grantors: Dwight R. Ivey, Nancy L. Ivey, Charlcy L. Holmes and Richard H. Holmes. Excise tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 804 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot B-6 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The Linda O’Laughlin Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Rebecca Tuten Living Trust. Excise tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 808 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Tract 8 of Bluestone Wild. Grantees: Alexander Nance Newman and Angela Carol Newman. Grantors: Frank J. Phillips and Gina K. Phillips. Excise tax: $1,156. Price: $578,000. Page 813 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 6 of Boulder Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantee: 112 Indian Paintbrush LLC. Grantors: Guy. H. Branaman III and Ann Pavlovic. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 852 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Lot 51 of Charter hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: David George Taylor III. Grantor: James S. Accardi. Excise tax: $320. Price: $180,000. Page 857 of Book 2057.
Oct. 31: Tract 4 of Payne Branch Farm in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael B. Sweeting and Sharon B. Sweeting. Grantor: Michael B. Sweeting Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 10 of Fox Den in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lance Darcy and Rebecca Darcy. Grantors: Gary Lee Schmalbach and Lee Dyer Schmalbach. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 42 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lots 8-9 of Nettles Knob in Watauga. Grantees: Dana Arrington Stewart and David William Stewart. Grantors: Lori Ann Investments LLC. Excise tax: $1,204. Price: $602,000. Page 58 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Judy W. James Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Philip M. Zeiss and Nancy R. Zeiss. Excise tax: $334. Price: $167,000. Page 61 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Suite 2B of New Market Office Suites in New River. Grantee: Winsome LLC. Grantor: BPT Properties LLC. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 65 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 2 of Kellwoods Townhouses in New River. Grantees: Julian Raynor and Peggy Raynor. Grantor: Martha Dyson Johnston. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 81 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Unit B-10 of Mariah North Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Candice J. McEver. Grantors: Robert Holleran and Virginia Holleran. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 85 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Unit A-$ of Cedar Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ian T. Hartgrove and Bailee D. Hartgrove. Grantor: D. Dale Howard. Excise tax: $178. Price: $89,000. Page 88 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lots 23-24 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watuaga. Grantees: Richard W. Furbee and Rebecca B. Furbee. Grantors: Janis Ridenhour. Excise tax: $685. Price: $342,500. Page 96 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 75 of Skiway in Laurel Creek. Grantee: David. W. Parr and Cynthia B. Parr. Grantors: Wilton L. Parr and Mary W. Parr. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 100 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Tract B in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Welborne Real Estate LLC. Grantor: Pamela J. Cameron. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 109 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 288 of Westridge. Grantees: Alan R. Smith and Holly J. Smith. Grantors: Willard H. Leavitt Jr and Anne C. Leavitt. Excise tax: $13. Price: $6,500. Page 116 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Tract 4 of Payne Branch Farm in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lianne D. Mattar. Grantors: Michael B. Sweeting and Sharon B. Sweeting. Excise tax: $146. Price: $73,000. Page 118 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 2 of Rocking Horse Farm in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael B. Sweeting and Sharon B. Sweeting. Grantor: Roy Clifton Minor Jr. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 122 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract (5.1 acres) in the Blue Rdige. Grantee: Quality Oil Company LLC. Grantors: Laura Belle Lillis and John Lillis. Excise tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 131 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Grantee: Sofield Children’s Limited Partnership. Grantor: Turnhart Acquisition Corporation. Page 136 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 6 of Signature Ride at Matney in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Trevor Rush and Sonya Rush. Grantors: Herbert D. Townsend and Kathleen C. Townsend. Excise tax: $948. Price: $474,000. Page 140 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 52 and Lot 47-A of Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Emily Dole Whittaker. Grantor: Michael H. Bynum Family Trust. Excise tax: $3,360. Price: $1,680,000. Page 161 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Unit C7 of Laurel Ridge at Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert Bruce Campbell Jr. and Holly Carter Campbell. Grantors: Lawrence R. Allen and Maile A. Guy. Excise tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 183 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract in Blowing Rock in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Elizabeth Arbuckle Bach-Y-Rite, Howard B. Arbuckle III, Ada Adele Arbuckle Furst and Howard Mathew Arbuckle. Grantors: Corrine Harper Arbuckle Allen and Betty Corrine Harper Arbuckle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 186 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Unit 112 of Hawks Peak South in Watauga. Grantees: John M. Sylvia and Marion E. Sylvia. Grantors: Curtis Bennett and Cordelia Bennett. Excise tax: $292. Price: $146,000. Page 190 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Unit 3-A of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantees: Thompson G. Pace and Laura C. Pace. Grantor: Joseph A. Accardi Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 193 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 22 of Greystone. Grantee: The DXX Trust. Grantors: Sid Roth and Joyce T. Roth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 195 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Clemson University. Grantor: Donald B. Dunlap. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 197 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lots 1-5 of Bald Mountain, 50 acres in Elk and 47 acres in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr and Randy Lee Phillips. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 202 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract (3.618 acres) in Stony Fork and New River. Grantee: Linda Norris Bailey. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 211 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract (2.518 acres) in Stony Fork and New River. Grantee: Linda Norris Bailey. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 221 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Two tracts (one of 10 acres and one of 2 acres) in Stony Fork and New River. Grantee: Conley Phillip Norris. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 231 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract (123.545 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr, Randy Lee Phillips and Dale Arthur Phillips. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 240 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lots 6-7 of Mont Clement in Boone. Grantees: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr., Randy Lee Phillips, Rebecca Norris Powell, Wanda Norris Belton and Conley Phillip Norris. Grantor: Mary Norris Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 251 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Two tracts (one of 27.75 acres and one of 4 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Grantees: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr., Randy Lee Phillips, Rebecca Norris Powell, Wanda Norris Belton and Conley Phillip Norris. Grantors: Mary Norris Phillips, Claude Ellis Phillips Jr. and Conley Wesley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 259 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: One tract (.148 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Shari A. Prevatte. Grantors: Andrew Douglas Wallace and Gloria C. Wallace. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 272 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 17 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christopher Hudson Harrell and Sarah Cheek Harrell. Grantors: Stephen Martyn and Jennifer Martyn. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 276 of Book 2058.
Nov. 1: Lot 401 of Ledges at Firethorn. Grantee: Dunmovin LLC. Grantors: Bethany N. Hutchinson and John J. Hutchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (.5 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Charles Dean Rupard and Angela M.E. Rupard. Grantors: Charles Dean Rupard and Angela M.E. Rupard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 322 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Lot 15 of Whispering Hills Condos in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Strata Trust Company and Neeta Raj. Grantors: 98 Heathercroft LLC. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 329 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Lot 24 of Winkler Lands. Grantee: Shelnutt Properties LLC. Grantor: Elisa O’Hara Phillips. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 333 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Lots 18-19 and lot 21 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantees: Daniel L. Young and Lisa B. Young. Grantors: Jeffrey M. Foley and Amy S. Foley. Excise tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 342 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Lot 16 of Village Cottages at Heavenly Mountain. Grantee: Heavenly Mountain Residential Association Inc. Granots: Heavenly Ventures LLC and Richland Venture LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 362 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (.047 acres) of Tina Bunton Czarnecki in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Annette Bunton Czarnecki. Grantors: Josephine B. Bunton and George C. Bunton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 365 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (1.825 acres) of Tina Bunton Czarnecki in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Annette Bunton Czarnecki. Grantor: Ronnie M. and Deborah P. Duckworth Joint Trust. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 370 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (.514 acres) of Tina Bunton Czarnecki in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Bunton Czarnecki. Grantors: Mark S. Hurst Living Trust and Mark S. Hurt. Excise tax: $15. Price: $$7,500. Page 376 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Unit 3-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: John P. Janeda and Lisa C. Janeda. Grantor: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 392 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Two tracts (one of .900 acres and one of 1.846 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Edward Silas Williams Revocable Trust and Carol B. Williams Revocable Trust. Grantors: Eddie S. Williams and Carol B. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 394 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (4.85 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Cheryl Darlene Parker Revocable Trsut Agreement. Grantor: Darlene A. Parker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 398 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Tract 6 of Valle Ridge in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Howard Adam Lee and Brooke Albert Howard. Grantors: SSI Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 402 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Lot 7 of Chapel Hills in Watauga. Grantee: Marla S. Culler. Grantor: Miriam T. Culler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 405 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: One tract (2 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Christopher Todd Hodges and April Lynn Hodges. Grantors: Walter M. Wolfe and Janet F. Wolfe. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 422 of Book 2058.
Nov. 4: Unit 302 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Carriage Holdings LLC. Grantors: W. Robert Renner and E. Ann Renner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 449 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Lot A-38 of Pinnacle Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: Robert B. Rogers and Jeanine D. Rogers. Grantor: The Robert Rogers and Jeanine rogers Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 493 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 15 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Howard Fuller and Teresa Fuller. Grantor: Robert D. Hancock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 497 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 29 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Harry Owens and Janice Renee Owens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 499 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 25 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: La Verne W. Orcutt and Lina J. Jackson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 501 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Kathy Larson and Tom Larson. Grantors: Daniel Burdick and Elizabeth Burdick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Gregory A. Miller Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 505 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 4 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Stacy Kolb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 2 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Stacy Kolb. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 509 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 30 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Steven L. Plank and Stacey L. Plank. Grantors: Charles L. Plank and Patricia L. Plank. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 511 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Steven K. Lovelass and Gena D. Lovelass. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 513 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 21 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Larry Wang. Grantors: Kenneth Blair and Jane Blair. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 515 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 15 and unit 20 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Linda Richards and Sherry Richards Willis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 517 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 16 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Tyler Prevatte and Tommy Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 519 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 37 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Jackie G. Johnson and Rachel J. Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Units 10 and 18 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Jacob Smith and Jessica Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 523 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Bobby C. Weatherford Sr. and Darlene I. Weatherford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 3 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dale Cave and Gail Cave. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 527 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 5 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Kevin M. Regan II. Grantors: Kevin M. Regan and Debra L. Regan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 529 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Harold E. Fite and Ione S. Fite. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 531 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 14 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Gregory Boothe and Bonnie Boothe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 533 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Linda Shope. Grantor: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 535 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 8 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Donn A. Booher and Patricia E. Booher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 537 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 11 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Norman B. Brody and Gloria B. Brody. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 539 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 38 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Peggy P. Cromer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 541 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Henry M. Pollock, Elizabeth J. Pollock and Elizabeth M. Pollock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 543 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 1-H of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Allen L. Foster and Lynda M. Foster. Grantors: Robert Taylor and Debra Taylor. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 546 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: One tract (1.310 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Joseph Dayton Welborn. Grantors: Jacqueline Isabo King and Jacqueline King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 563 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: One tract (.912 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Michael Joseph Haury and Karen C. Haury. Grantors: Wayne J. Bell and Margaret Bell. Excise tax: $336. Price: $168,000. Page 566 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Tracts 13-14 and tract 16 of Shulls Farm in Watauga. Grantee: Snafuworld LLC. Grantors: The Declaration of Trust Dated February 28, 1994, as Amended and Created by Margaret B. Beckman. Excise tax: $2,750. Price: $1,375,000. Page 602 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit R-922 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantee: Shannon Ashleigh Northrup. Grantors: Shannon Ashleigh Northrup and John B. Northrup. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 605 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Unit 2-B of Kingswood Condos in Boone. Grantee: M.L. Phillips Family Limited Partnership. Grantors: Glenda P. Andrews. Excise tax: $268. Price: $134,000. Page 622 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Lot 13 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Lauri W. Aronson and Mark U. Aronson. Grantors: James Schafer, Virginia W. Schafer and Barbara Teachey. Excise tax: $1,114. Price: $557,000. Page 645 of Book 2058.
Nov. 5: Lot AA 446 of Westridge and three tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Christopher Lee Robinson and Tiffany Kirk Robinson. Grantor: Joseph Coakley. Excise tax: $884. Price: $442,000. Page 686 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: One tract (.382 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Blair Love Johnston and Eric Colin Johnston. Grantor: Laura Anne Middlesteadt. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 758 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: One tract (.0868 acres) of Molly Vanlue subdivision in Watuaga. Grantee: Gregg Van Lue and Molly Van Lue. Grantors: Cary R. Clark and Megan E. Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 779 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: Unit 4-S of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Lori S. Rowe. Grantor: The Gay Nell D. Hutchens Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 787 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: One tract (.897 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Doris W. Greer. Grantors: Richard H. Greer and Doris W. Greeg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 805 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: Lot 606 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in Watauga. Grantee: Rand Warren Aronov. Grantors: Michael Schlesinger and Dawn Schlesinger.Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 813 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: One tract (1.500 acres) in New River. Grantee: Eagle Flash Investments LLC. Grantors: Elledge Properties Limited Partnership RLLP and Jack L. Elledge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 820 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: Unit RF-1 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Ann W. Host. Grantors: Meryl G. Murdoch, Doug Murdoch, Deborah M. Rasberry and John William Rasberry. Excise tax: $705. Price: $352,500. Page 824 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: Unit 1-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thompson G. Pace and Laura C. Pace. Grantors: Brockford G. Baird and Connie L. Baird. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 849 of Book 2058.
Nov. 6: Lot 20 of Linville Creek Crossing in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Daniel Jacob Botzenhart and Emily Beck Botzenhart. Grantors: Lindsey Starc and Lauren Starc. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 858 of Book 2058.
