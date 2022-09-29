The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 25: Brushy Fork Four Tracts See Description. Grantees: Alma Tester Earp, Sara E. Speed and Lens S. Earp. Grantors: Stanley D. Earp, Stanley Dean Earp, Alma Tester Earp. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 669 of Book 2269.
April 25: Unit 3 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Revocable Trust, Lillian B. Jordan, Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Jr. Trust, Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant, and Patrick Marvin O’Briant. Grantors: D and K Mountain Property LLC. Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 680 of Book 2269.
April 25: 2.06 and 7.01 acres in Watauga Tract III. Grantees: Carolyn Quatrano Singh, Elisabeth Quatrano Diamond, Stephen Ralph Quatrano. Grantors: Carolyn Quatrano Singh, Barbara B. Quatrano and Carolyn Q. Singh. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 705 of book 2269.
April 25: Unit 2 in Watauga South Slope Overlook Condos. Grantees: James Arthur Rickabaugh. Grantors: James Kevin Reeve and Tina Louise Reeve. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 709 of Book 2269.
April 25: Unit RM 3 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Revocable Trust, Lillian B. Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Jr. Trust, Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant, Patrick Marvin O’Briant, Lynda McGee O’Briant, Michael Heilg O’Briant, Jill Barancik, John Curt O’Briant and Georgia Ellen Byrum. Grantors: D & K Mountain Property LLC. Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000.
April 25: 0.995 acres. Grantees: Ethan Jed Young and Katherine Young. Grantors: Yitzhak Miller. Tax: $2,716. Price: $1,358,000. Page 684 of Book 2269.
April 25: Unit 2 in Building Oak in Watauga South Slope Overlook Condos. Grantees: James Arthur Rickabaugh. Grantors: James Kevin Reeve and Tina Louise Reeve. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 709 of Book 2269.
April 25: 2.48 Acres on Lot 12 in Hemlock Ridge. Grantees: Silvers’ Home Ventures, Inc. Grantors: Richard D. Crider and Dollie Crider. Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 739 of Book 2269.
April 26: Lot 2 in Meat Camp. Grantees: Spring Creek Mountain LLC. Grantors: William Wilson, Anne Wilson, and Anne G. Wilson. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 742 of Book 2269.
April 26: 0.829 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Vernon L. Arnette and Deborah A. Arnette. Grantors: Charles Oscar Tyson, James A. Chaney Jr. and Charles Oscar Tyson. Tax: $4.00. Price: $2,000. Page 788 of Book 2269.
April 26: 10.08 acres. Grantees: Joesph Thomas Dibaso and Gabrielle Mott Dibiaso. Grantors: fred C. Paisley, Cindy M. Paisley, George W. Gugich, Tonya Gugich and Cindy Paisley. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 847 of Book 2269.
April 26: Lot 189 in Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Garrett Bernard Sherwood and Kathleen Robinson Sherwood. Grantors: Hal J. Shinn Jr. and Ann R. Shinn. Tax: $ 1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 4 of Book 2270.
April 26: See description. Grantees: Robin Alister Austin, Noelle Austin Brown, and Grant Alexander Austin. Grantors: Robin Alister Austin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 43 in Book 2270.
April 26: Unit 203 in Penrith Townhomes Borough of Penrith. Grantees: John R. Huffman and Anne A. Huffman. Grantors: Eas12, LLC. Tax: $1,616. Price: $808,000. Page 49 of Book 2270.
April 26: 1.05 and 0.22 acres on Lot 3. Grantees: HoustonGps1, LLC. Grantors: Ask Given, LLC. Tax: $3,020. Price: $1,510,000. Page 61 of Book 2270.
April 26: Lot 14 in Boon Fork Campus Phase III. Grantees: Gary L. Sain and Karen S. Sain. Grantors: John D. Marchall and Della T. Marshall. Tax: $335. Price: $167,000. Page 68 of Book 2270.
April 26: Lot 255 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek section C. Grantees: Brian Robert Corrion. Grantors: Philip m. Henderson, Phil Henderson and Shelly L. Henderson. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 95 of Book 2270.
April 27: 0.444 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jermey James Drake. Grantors: Edward T. Copeland JR. and Susan H. Copeland. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 117 of Book 2270.
April 27: 1.090 Acres on Lot 25 in Hunters Ridge and 1.258 acres in Lot 26 of Hunters Ridge. Grantees: Magnolia Valley Properties LLC. Grantors: Terrance J. McLaughlin and Kathleen A. McLaughlin. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 134 of Book 2270.
April 27: Lot 19 of the Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club in Watauga Section 20. Grantees: Collin T. Johnston and Nina A. Johnston. Grantors: Charles W. Canter Jr. and Janet Canter. Tax: $ 590. Price: $295,000. Page 149 of Book 2270.
April 27: Lot 7 in Village Courtyard at Heavenly Mountain in Elk. Grantees: Mark E. Schwartz and Heather Blue Schwartz. Grantors: The Ann Clothier Living Trust Agreement, The Ann Christine Clothier Living Trust Agreement, Karen Coon Trust, Ann Clothier and Ann Christine Clothier. Tax: $1,150. Price $575,000. Page 167 of Book 2270.
April 27: Lot 7 in Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Reid Vineis and Clark Simon. Grantors: John Jay Swope and Renee Marie Swope. Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 173 of Book 2270.
April 27: Unit 1 in Spruce of Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo INtercal 13. Grantees; Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Brian A. Howard and Margaret J. Howard. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 187 of Book 2270.
April 27: Unit 3 in Dogwood of Blowing Rock Interval 8 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Ellis H. Williams. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 189 of Book 2270.
April 27: 1.113 acres on Lot 38 in Horton Crutchfield Vacation camp sites in New River. Grantees: The Elizabeth A. Colonna Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement, Elizabeth S. Colonna Trust. Elizabeth S. Colonna and Andrew N. Jeffrey. Grantors: The Brunderman Family Trust, John A. Brunderman Trust, Shay S. Brunderman Trust, Shay S. Kesterton. Shay S. Brunderman, and John A. Brunderman. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 194 of Book 2270.
April 27: 0.308 acres in Boone. Grantees: David L. Dickinson and Laura M. Dickinson. Grantors: David Lewis Dickinson, Laura Magdalena Dickinson and Laura M. Dickinson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 205 of Book 2270.
April 27: Unit 3 in Dogwood, Watauga Grandview Pointe Racqet Club Condo. Grantees: S&T Growth LLC. Grantors: Fred E. Dorman Jr. and Helen B. Dorman. Tax: $774. Price: $387,000. Page 228 of Book 2270.
April 28: 1.38 acres in Weaver Family Division of Blue Ridge Tract 1. Grantees: Doris Greer and Scott Greer. Grantors: Weaver Properties and Doris Greer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 274 of Book 2270.
April 28: 6.07 acres in Shawnee Tract 1 with Exception. Grantees:Mary L. Lafferty, James Van Verth and James Van Verth. Grantors: William Douglas Lafferty. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 277 of Book 2270.
April 28: Unit W 38 in Cabin A Frontier Village III. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Patricia E. McKenna. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 302 of Book 2270.
April 28: Lot 7 Apple Ridge Cabins. Grantees: Rex A. Bickley and Anna M. Bickley. Grantors: Chad A. Busch. Alison N.. Robert Brian Denning, Brian Denning and Jeannine L. Denning. Tax: $848. Price: $424,000. Page 358 of Book 2270.
April 28: 0.9 acres on New River Tract two B with exceptions. Grantees: Hype Holdings LLC. Grantors: Charles E. Welch, Sharon Shore Welch, Euna W. Church, Angela Renee Hamby and Doug Hamby, Joann Greer, Bill Greer, Claudia Joyce Greer, Joyce Greer, Teresa Alice Greer Wilson, Travs G. Wilson and Seven Grayson Greer. Susanna Takacs Greer, Michael Allen Greer, Jenifer Randolph Greer, Tex Greer, Mary Greer, Diann G. Greer, David Greer, Gary Greer, Mary Lou Greer, James Greer, Carolyn Proffit, Kimberly Williams, James Williams, Suzette Rambeaut, Kenneth Rambeaut, Mack D. Greer and Michael A. Greer. Tax:$530. Price: $265,000. Page 387 of Book 2270.
