The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb 3: 0.521 acres in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Lee Tindall Crump, Jacque Marie Crump. Grantors: Peter F. Weiss. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 213 of Book 2318.
Feb 3: Unit 5 in Building Walnut in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Suzanne Hauser, R. Patrick Hauser and Claire Chilton. Grantors: Richard Dean Hawes and Deborah Hawes. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 256 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: Lot 8 in Blue Buck Cove Phase I. Grantees: Jennifer Rae Bartels and James Scott Bartels. Graantors: William A. Devendorf and Karen N. Devendorf. Tax: $1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 463 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: Unit 1 in Building Birch in Blowing Rock Interval 30 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Patricia Rutledge and Raymond E. Rutledge. Grantors: Andrew W. Jones and Rosalyn Jones. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 482 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: Lot 28 in Spice Branch at Grandfather. Grantees: Martin C. Curran and Elisa C. Curran. Grantors: Cristina Marut and Michael Marut. Tax: $1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 515 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: 0.232 acres in Unit 29 of Subdivision Laurelwood in Stony Fork. Grantees: Christine Marie Quattro and Aaron G. Horn. Grantors: Hord Living Trust and Mary Lou Hord. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 562 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: Lot 167 in Grassy Gap High in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Jay Murtland and Tanya Nicole Murtland. Grantors: Joseph Christopher Garrison and Melody Garrison. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 596 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: 158 acres on Lot 35 in Subdivision Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottage Phase 1 A. Grantees: Real Property Advisors LLC. Grantors: BR Development Froup LLC. Tax: $2,158. Price: $1,079,000. Page 609 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: Lot 20 in Westridge in Laurel Creek Sectin AA. Grantees: Gary R. Heald and Mary Heald. Grantors: Stephen T. Smith and Carol A. Smith. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 643 of Book 2318.
Feb 6: 0.609 Acres. Grantees: RK 7BR Boone LLC. Grantors: P & J Properties Incorporated and Kwik-Stop Auto Parts Inc. Tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 668 of Book 2318.
Feb 7: Seven Devils Resort in Watauga LTS 10 — 12 Section 6. Grantees: Ryan Mugridge and Olivia S. MugRidge. Grantors: Seven Devils, LLC. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 777 of Book 2318.
Feb 7: 1.58 acres on Lot 3 in Chestnut Hill in Shawneehaw. Grantees: TBH Properties LLC. Grantors: Bruce Fox and Roberta Fox. Tax: $1,850. Price: $925,000. Page 830 of Book 2318.
Feb 7: 0.153 acres on Lot 36 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Meadows Cottages Phase 1A. Grantees: Real Property Advisors LLC. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax:$1,898. Price: $949,000. Page 863 of Book 2318.
Feb 8: Unit 2 in Building B in Laurel Creek Powder Ridge Condos. Grantees: Michael P. Powell and Amy E. Powell. Grantors: Wayne D. Lavrack and Susan L. Lavrack. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 906 of Book 2318.
Feb 8: 15.723 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ronald A. Pabisz JR. and Maryjane Pabisz. Grantors: Kurt Gramling and Kathy Gramling. Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 11 of Book 2319.
Feb 8: Lot 6 in Boulder Creek in New River. Grantees: Ken Chapman and Sandi Chapman. Grantors: Glenn T. Chambers and Rebecca C. Chambers. Tax: $90. Price: $90. Page 20 of Book 2319.
Feb 8: 10.05 acres in Colin Fisher Valerie Hickey in Elk. Grantees: Henry Steven Parrish Jr, and Amanda Mari Parrish. Grantors: Colin Fisher and Valerie Hickey. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 29 of Book 2319.
Feb 8: 1.197 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Connecting Dots Real Estate LLC. Grantors: Jai Rashin Withers, and Jai Rahin Withers. Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 54 of Book 2319.
Feb 8: Lot 3 in Cottages of Blowing Rock FKA Heritage Village. Grantees: Nicole M. Nolte and Richard E. Nolte. Grantors: James F. Douglas, Wendy L. Douglas, Charles S. Holmes and Christine M. Holmes. Tax: $165. Price: $82,500. Page 59 of Book 2319.
Feb 8: Lot 64 in Pinnacle Ridge of Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Richard Gayheart Jr. Grantors: Patricia Seckinger Living Trust, and Patricia Seckinger. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 98 of Book 2319.
Feb 9: Unit 209 in Building 2 in New River Phase 2 Riverstone Condo. Grantees: Mark Dennis, and Jennifer Dennis. Grantors: David Sanders and Rachel Sanders. Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 145 of Book 2319.
Feb 9: Unit W 44 in Unit C107 in Watauga Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Skler Clabough. Grantors: Carl R. Rohrs. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 181 of Book 2319.
Feb 9: 20.57 acres in Rufus L. Watson Nella E. Watson Estate in Stony Fork Tract 1. Grantees: Glendale Spring Farms LLC. Grantors: Erin Ford Patterson, John Patterson, Tracy Lentz Markland, Matthew Markland, and Tara A. Lentz. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 209 of Book 2319.
Feb 10: Avery & Watauga Counties. Grantees: Melinda Ann Kinsel, and Steven Michael Mauricio. Grantors: Debra L. McKinley. Tax: $990. Price: $495,000. Page 222 of Book 2319.
Feb 10: 1.06 acres in Elk. Grantees: Tammy M. Riddle, and Enerst P. Riddle. Grantors: John A. Corey Revocable Trust, John Arthur Corey Trust, Susan Jane Corey Trust, and John A. Corey. Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 232 of Book 2319.
Feb 10: 0.344 acres in Jason Bryant in Watauga. Grantees: Darrel Lee Larson, and Sheri Kathryn Larson. Grantors: Cynthia Ann Hegler. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 241 of Book 2319.
Feb 10: Lot 35 D in Charter Hills. Grantees: Elizabeth O’Connell. Grantors: Erika A. Deal and Erika Deal. Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 271 of Book 2319.
Feb 10: 0.248 acres in White Oak in Brushy Fork Port LTS 6 — 9. Grantees: Marshall L. Manche and Tracie L. Manche. Grantors: Todd Anderson. Tax: $655. Price: $327,500. Page 275 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: Lot 70 in Poplar Forest. Grantees: Ryan John Walker Swenson and Benlide Swenson. Grantors: Poplar Forest LLC. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 358 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: Lot 72 D in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Craig Richard Cardinale and Andrea Cardinale. Grantors: Sharon P. Swindle Living Trust, and Sharon P. Swindle. Tax: $52. Price: $26,000. Page 387 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: Laurel Creek See Description. Grantees: Birchwood Partners LLC. Grantors: Crutchfield Living Trust, Jodie H. Crutchfield Trust, David Sean Crutchfield, and David Crutchfield Trust. Tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 393 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: 0.838 Acres in Tract 2. Grantees: Andrew Nourse and Lori Nourse. Grantors: Angela C. Miller, Kieth C. Critcher, Derek C. Critcher. Anissa C. Castle, Todd S. Castle and Randall L. Miller. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 409 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: 2.09 acres in PCSH Blowing Rock LLC, Blowing Rock Tract A. Grantees: Ziggy Resorts River Cabins LLc. Grantors: PCSH 312A LLC. Tax: $2,268. Price: $1,134,000. Page 439 of Book 2319.
Feb 13: 2.601 acres in PSCH Blowing Rock LLC in Blowing Rock Tract B. Grantees: Ziggy Resorts River Cabin LLC. Grantors: PCSH 321B LLC. Tax: $1,133. Price: $566,500. Page 446 of Book 2319.
Feb 14: 1.425 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Andrew Caines. Grantors: Christopher Scott Capozzoli and Courtney Capozzoli. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 553 of Book 2319.
Feb 14: Lot 16 and Lot 18 in Charter Hills, Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: Andrea Michelle Jewell and Ryan P. Amick. Grantors: KWK Hayes Revocable Living Trust, Kirk W. Hayes. Tax: $847. Price: $423,500. Page 612 of Book 2319.
Feb 14: 4.040 acres in Lot 7 in Doe Creek Retreat in Stony Fork Phase 3 Pattons Ridge Acres in Mystic Landing LLC. Grantees: Richard P. Manderscheid. Grantors: William S. Holman, Lori A. Hollman, and Lori A. Holman. Tax $180. Price: $90,000. Page 622 of Book 2319.
Feb 14: 0.410 acres in New River. Grantees: Department of Transportation. Grantors: Charles Richard Critcher, Phyllis Critcher, James Harold Critcher, Lee Ann Critcher, and Charles Richard Critcher. Tax: $129. Price: $64,500. Page 651 of Book 2319.
Feb 15: Lot 6 in Beaver Dam Upper Reach Addition in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Philip Montero, and Ana Montero. Grantors: Daniel Jose Gonzalez. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 710 of Book 2319.
Feb 15: Unit 110 and 210 in New River Cluster A High Country Condos. Grantees: Kingswood Investments LLC. Grantors: Stephen M. Owen and Andrea N. Capua. Tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 719 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: Unit 6 D in New River Kellwoods II Condos Phase III. Grantees: Edward Behrend-Martinez, Abril Marinez Behrend, and Christine A. Behrend. Grantors: Christine A. Behrend. Tax: $4. Price: $2000. Page 760 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: Lot 29 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: Rachel Godwin. Grantors: RCBPD Investments LLC. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 771 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: 0.43 acres in New River. Grantees: Douglas Portnoy, and Jessica Portnoy. Grantors: Kent D. MoBerg. Tax: $755. Price: $377,500. Page 829 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: Lot 10 in Village Creek in Laurel Creek Section III. Grantees: Matthew Daniel McCoy. Grantors: Wesley Page Pool and Jane Beire Poole. Tax: $858. Price: $429,000. Page 832 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: Unit 4 in Building Spruce in Blowing Rock Interval 12 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium. Grantors: Jeffrey Irle, Mark S. Irle, Charles E. Irle and Jeffrey H. Irle. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 870 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: 3.425 acres in Valle Cay Dev Tract 109. Grantees: Kenneth S. Winterhalter and Marsha A. Winterhalter. Grantors: Mark hammond and Sara Hammond. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 883 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: 3.130 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Daniel L. Swanson and Dorothy Swanson. Grantors: MCI LLC, and MCI Limited Liability Company LLC. Tax: $1,470. Price: $735,000. Page 929 of Book 2319.
Feb 16: Lot 16 in Green Hill Woods. Grantees: Julia Wilson Restated 2011 Revocable Trist, Julia L. Wilson Trust, and Julia L. Wilson. Grantors: Neil D. Glezen and Adrianne H. Glezen. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 4 of Book 2320.
Feb 17: Lot 30 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River 1,660 Sq Ft. Grantees: Matthew Ronald Burkhart and Hye Sung Kim. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 72 of Book 2320.
