The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 28: 0.9 acres on New River Tract two B with exceptions. Grantees: Hype Holdings LLC. Grantors: Charles E. Welch, Sharon Shore Welch, Euna W. Church, Angela Renee Hamby and Doug Hamby, Joann Greer, Bill Greer, Claudia Joyce Greer, Joyce Greer, Teresa Alice Greer Wilson, Travis G. Wilson and Seven Grayson Greer. Susanna Greer, Michael Allen Greer, Jenifer Randolph Greer, Tex Greer, Mary Greer, Diann G. Greer, David Greer, Gary Greer, Mary Lou Greer, James Greer, Carolyn Proffit, Kimberly Williams, James Williams, Suzette Rambeaut, Kenneth Rambeaut, Mack D. Greer and Michael A. Greer. Tax:$530. Price: $265,000. Page 387 of Book 2270.
April 28: Lot D 168 in Charter Hills, Laurel Creek. Grantees: Josie L. Below and Toby J. Hayes. Grantors: H. Smith Holdings, LLC. Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 408 of Book 2270.
April 28: 0.54 Acres on Lot 9 in Bear Pen Ridge Park of Blowing Rock. Grantees: Edward W. Hedrick and Patricia P. Hedrick. Grantors: Richard C. Cavanagh and Sandra R. Cavanagh. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 411 of Book 2270.
April 28: 6.092 Acres in Summit of Laurel Creek Tract 1. Grantees: Edward E. Hedrick and Patricia P. Hedrick. Grantors: Richard C. Cavanagh and Sandra R. Cavanagh. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 411 of Book 2270.
April 28: Lot 3 in Forest Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: David K. Charlton and Laura L. Charlton. Grantors: Catherine Ruth Ecklebarger Trust, The Catherine R. G. Ecklebarger Trust, and Catherine Ruth Ecklebarger. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 427 of Book 2270.
April 28: 3.811 Acres in New River Tract B. Grantees: Mack Greer. Grantors: Charles E. Welch, Sharon Shore Welch, Angela Renee Hamby, Euna W. Church, Joann Greer, Bill Greer, Claudia Joyce Greer, Joyce Greer, Teresa Alice Greer Wilson, Travis G. Wilson, Steven Grayson Greer, Susanna Takacs Greer, Michael Allen Greer, Jennifer Randolph Greer, Tex Greer, Mary Greer, Diann G. Jones, David Greer, Gary Greer, Gary Greer, Mary Lou Greer, James Greene, Carolyn Proffit, Kimberly William, James Williams, Suzette Rambeaut, Kenneth Rambeaut, Mack D. Greer, Michael A. Greer and Diann Jones. Tax: $26. Price: $13000. Page 512 of Book 2270.
April 28: Foster in New River LTS 1-3 Section D. Grantees: Drew B. Taylor, and Polly L. Taylor. Grantors: Kenneth Rhymer and Patsy H. Rhymer. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 532 of Book 2270.
April 28: Unit 5 in Mariah North Three Condos. Grantees: Karl R. Steidl and Melissa C. Steidle. Grantors: Donald T. Hemby and Carol E. Hemby. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 540 of Book 2270.
April 28: Meat Camp Tract 1. Grantees: Matt Barnes and April Barnes. Grantors: Randall D. Outland, Patricia Joyce Outland and R. D. Outland. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 645 of Book 2270.
April 29: 2.516 acres on Lot B in Wildwood Acres. Grantees: Nicholas David Hettich and Kimberly Beth Hettich. Grantors: Anne Carol Woodward Baker Trust, Anne Carol Woodard Trust and Anne Carol Baker Woodard. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 648 of Book 2270.
April 29: Lot 3 in Grouse Ridge of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Eunice K. Price Living Trust, Eunice K. Price Moore and Eunice K. Price. Grantors: James Edgar Kuykendall and Linda Waldrop Kuykendall. Tax: $1,190. Price: $595,000. Page 653 of Book 2270.
April 29: Clemmie Greene Heirs in Stony Fork Tract 2. Grantees: Karen Marea B. Weaver and Edwin Truiett Weaver Jr. Grantors: Karen Marea B. Weaver and Edwin Truiett Weaver Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 679 of Book 2270.
April 29: 10. 08 Acres. Grantees: Christopher Ryan Foote and Amy Kathleen Foote. Grantors: David G. Johnson and Lisa Johnson. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 687 of Book 2270.
April 29: Saddle Hills LTS 2 & 3. Grantees: Bruce Alan Lundeeen Revocable Trust Agreement, Patricia Ann Lundeen Revocable Trust Agreement, Bruce Alan Lundeen Trust, Patricia Ann Lundeen Trust, Bruce Alan Lundeen and Patricia Ann Lundeen. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 690 of Book 2270.
April 29: 0.5272 Acres in Brushy Fork Tract 2 and 0.586 Acres in Brushy Fork Tract 3. Grantees: MMG REO II, LLC. Grantors: CL45 REO I LLC. Tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 696 of Book 2270.
April 29: 0.881 Acres in New River Parcel 1. Grantees: A & R Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: John E. Rice and Mary Jane Rice. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 708 of Book 2270.
April 29: Lot 7 in Summit in Laurel Creek Section SM. Grantees: Benjamin Bradley Canada and Denise Harb Canada. Grantors: John Daniels Smith, Daniels Smith and Robin M. Smith. Tax: $1,190. Price: $595,000. Page 821 of Book 2270.
April 29: Lot A48 in Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek with Exception. Grantees: JS2 Holdings LLC. Grantors: Fred D. Hirt. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 840 of Book 2270.
April 29: 0.635 Acres in Mountain Lodge Construction Inc in Meat Camp New Tract 1. Grantees: Andrew Thomas Barry and Grace Kennedy Barry. Grantors: Mountain Lodge Construction Inc. Tax: $416. Price: $208,000. Page 846 of Book 2270.
April 29: 10.718 Acres and 0.292 Acres. Grantees: Agnes Thorne Harvin. Grantors: George M. Harvin and Agnes Thorne Harvin Joint Revocable Trust. George M. Harvin Trust, Sgnes Thorne Harvin Trust, George M. Harvin and Agnes Thorne Harvin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 867 of Book 2270.
April 29: Lot 423 in Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Scott Gillham. Grantors: Betty C. Stewart. Tax: $500. Page 889 of Book 2270.
April 29: Lot 37 of Crest of Beech in Laurel Creek Old Mill. Grantees: David Burns Craig and Hillary Shawn Simpson Craig. Grantors: Frank E. Eddy. Tax: $1,994. Price: $997,000. Page 3 of Book 2271.
May 2: Lot 8 in Deerfield Estates in Blue Ridge. Hanes Pruess. Grantors: Jody Roland Pruess. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 39 of Book 2271.
May 2: 0.868 Acres in Laurel Creek with Exception. Grantees: Richard Convey and Laura Higgins. Grantors: Selar LLC. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 87 in Book 2271.
May 2: 1.895 Acres in Lot 18 in Blue Ridge. Grantees: The Barbara Claire Broyhill Irrevocable Trust, Satie Rachel Munn and Barbara Claire Broyhill. Grantors: The Joyce Hatfield Revocable Living Trust, Mark Murchison Hatfield Trust and Joyce B. Hatfield. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 124 of Book 2271.
May 2: 1.193 acres in Stony Forks. Grantees: Leslie Decuesta. Grantors: Captain Investments LLC. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page130 of Book 2271.
May 2: Lot 40 in Shadow Mountain Development in Watauga FKA Devils Den. Grantees: Jeremy Thomas Lockleair. Grantors: Russell Bryan Lewis III, Tasha Lewis Barkentin, Scott H. Barkentin, Russell B. Lewis Jr. and Tasha Lewis Barkentin Administration. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 133 in Book 2271.
May 2: 0.817 Acres in New River. Grantees: DJS Associates LLC. Grantors: Eddie C. Barker and Loretta G. Barker. $1600. Price: $800,000. Page 159 of Book 2271.
May 2: 1.142 Acres on Lot 4 in James M. Montague Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kevin Scott Martin. Grantors: James M. Montague and Jennifer M. Montauge. Tax: $282. Price: $141,000. Page 162 of Book 2271.
May 2: Lot 16 in Linville Creek Crossing in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Kesha Dozier and Maurice Dozier. Grantors: Cherrybark Properties LLC. Tax: $1270. Price: $635,000. Page 200 of Book 2271.
May 2: Elk Three Tracts. Grantees: Diana McLeod. Grantors: Gary T. Sherrill and Dreisa J. Sherrill. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 221 of Book 2271.
May 2: 6.416 Acres in Stony Fork Ancillary Executors Deed. Grantees: Sandra McDonald-Claude, Sandra McDonald-Claude and Sandra McDonald Claude. Grantors: Sandra McDonald-Claude, Sandra McDonald-Claude Trust, McDonald Claude and Patricia C. McDonald. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 226 of Book 2271.
May 3: Lot 46 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River. grantees: The Federicka Sue Bergamo Revocable Trust, Federicka Sue Bergamo Trust and Federicka Sue Bergamo Trust. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $754. Price: $377,000. Page 299 of Book 2271.
May 3: 0.255 Acres in New River. Grantees: Hcpg LLC. Grantors: Linda S. Sullivan. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 303 of Book 2271.
May 3: Lot 89 in Chapel Hills in New River. Grantees: Britney Zymarus Byrd. Grantors: Venda D. Lerch and Venda Lerch. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 321 of Book 2271.
May 3: Lot 4 in Country Club Estates in Blowing Rock Section I. Grantees: Jerry Wayne Wambles and Jessica Lynn Wambles. Grantors: Henry G. Schneider and Karen A. Schneider. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 330 of Book 2271.
May 3: 1.888 Acres in Grapevine Gap Tract 28. Grantees: John P. Connell and Peter J. Connell. Grantors: Dragonfly Investments LLC. Tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 347 of Book 2271.
May 3: 1.54 Acres in Grapevine Gap Tract 25. Grantees: John P. Connell and Peter J. Connell. Grantors: Dragonfly Investments LLC. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 350 of Book 2271.
May 3: 21.12 Acres in Laurel Creel amd 62.04 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Upchurch Marinas Inc. Grantors: Peg 145 LLC and Peg 145. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 353 of Book 2271.
May 3: 0.998 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Scott Rogers and Kathryn Rogers. Grantors: 1955 Broadstone LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 358 of Book 2271.
May 3: Unit 321 in Building F in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Vilas Condo. Grantees: Charlene Magalski. Grantors: Paul H. Magalski. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 363 of Book 2271.
May 3: 10.79 Acres in Lot 4 in Brightwood II in Elk. Grantees: Billy Pacheco and Ellie Jean Keller. Grantors: Walter J. Zimmerman, Walter J. Zimmerman, aria C. Avante and W. Zimmerman. Tax: $84. Price: $ 42,000. Page 368 of Book 2271.
May 3: 2.33 Acres in Grapevine Gap Tract 3. Grantees: Fernando Alberto Diez Uscamayta and Edwin Herbert Diez Uscamayta. Grantors: Dragonfly Investments LLC. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 385 of Book 2271.
May 3: 0.443 in Tract 1. Grantees: Neeta Brown Hayden. Grantors: Columbus-Howard Investments LLC and Columbus Howard Investments LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 388 of Book 2271.
May 3: 0.39 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stephen W. Sugg Revocable Trust, Betty Annette Richardson Sugg Revocable Trust, Stephen Wayne Sugg Trust, Betty Annette Richardson Sugg Trust, Michael Stephen Sugg Trust, Janice Lanette Christenbury Trust, Stephen W. Sugg, Betty Annette Richardson, Michael Stephen Sugg, Janice Lanette Christenbury. Grantors: Stephen Wayne Sugg and Betty Annette Richardson Sugg. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 397 of Book 2271.
25.23 Acres on Lot 1 in Laurel Creek, 2.26 Acres on Lot 2 in Laurel Creek, 27.51 Acres on Lot 3 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mayo One Holdings LLC. Grantors: Tall Trees Develpment LLC, and Tall Trees Development Two LLC. Tax: $1825. Price: $912,500. Page 445 of Book 2271.
