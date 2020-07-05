The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 17: One tract (.517 acres) of Grove Hurst in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffrey Thomas Lamoureaux and Melissa Lamoureaux. Grantors: Susan H. Lane. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 308 of 2099.
June 17: Unit-B of Car Mel Condos. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 2099.
June 17: Unit of Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lots 1-4 of A.S. Abernathy Lands. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract ( 0.26 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 340 of Book 2099.
June 17: Unit (0.125 acres) in the town of Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC Blowing Rock LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 343 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 16 of Country Club Estates in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (0.734 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 350 of Book 2099.
June 17: One tract (0.671 acres) in Blowing Rock . Grantees: LKC-NC LLC. Grantors: Louise K. Caruso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 15 (.56 acres) of Willow Creek Estates in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Dan Deleo, Sara Deleo. Grantors: Shirley Jones-Von Qualen Trust, Shirley Jones-Von Qualen. Excise tax: $804. Price: $402,000. Page 364 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Peak Trust Company, The Landon K. Thorne III Nevada Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: LKT Approved Special Assets LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 412 of Book 2099.
June 17: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, The Landon K. Thorne III Approved Julia Trust and Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: LKT Approved Special Assets LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 414 of 2099.
June 18: Lot 2 (1.087 acres) of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, The Landon K. Thorne III Approved Julia Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 416 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract of Fox Crest in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Landon K. Thorne III. Grantors: Peak Trust Company, The Landon K. Thorne III Nevada NGCG Trust, Landon K. Thorne III. Excise tax: $175. Price: $87,5000. Page 418 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (128.367 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Lynn Morris, Janet Morris and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: $1,415. Price: $707,500. Page 435 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (6.661 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Dale Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: $58. Price: $29,000. Page 441 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (0.157 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Treva J. Jones, Douglas B. Jones. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 444 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract ( 0.528 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: David Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 447 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (128.367 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Lee Roy Johnson and Beverly Johnson. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 450 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (6.661 acres) Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Anthony Noah Johnson. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Moretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 453 of Book 2099.
June 18: One Tract, Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Lola Zela Miller. Grantors: Allen C. Moseley, Len Moretz, Janet Mooretz and Violet Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 456 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract ( 7.038 acres) in Blue ridge. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene, Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Critcher, Joe F. Greene and Bernice Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 472 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 5-6 of Seven Devils in Watauga. Grantees: The Michael W. Miller and Irene S. Miller Living Trust. Grantors: Michael W. MIller and Irene S. Miller. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 481 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (0.765 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Roy Triplett and Shirley Triplett. Grantors: Jordan Davis Triplett and Crystal Rupard Triplett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 483 of Book 2099.
June 18: Unit 212 Echota Wood Condos. Grantees:Juston Smith. Grantors: Joe Anthony Sailor and Susan H. Sailor. Excise tax: $475. Price: $237,500. Page 42 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot B-19 of Mill Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Elmer Randy Goodman. Grantors: John S. Norris and Cathy H. Norris. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 509 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 11-12 (1.489 acres) of Ridgeview in New River Port. Grantees:Zachary Doubrava Hendren and Christine Ogilvvie Hendren. Grantors: Craig Sceffler and Nicole Scheffler. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 512 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 151 of Grassy Gap Golf Course. Grantees: Arthur Dudley Terkeurst III. GRantors: Stillness of Soul LLC. Excise tax: $1276. Price: $637,000. Page 528 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 2 of William Estates in Stony Fork. Grantees: George Rhyne and Grace Rhyne. Grantors: Nicholas London and Callie London. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 542 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (7.038 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Glendale Springs Farms. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 558 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (8.104 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Joe F. Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Greene Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 562 of Book 2099.
June 18: Two tracts in New River. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene. Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 569 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in New River. Grantees: Ardease Critcher Greene and Joe F. Greene. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 577 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (1.935 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Ellison Yarbrough, Hannah Elizabeth Olsteenand and Paul Brady Yarbrough. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ardease Crither Green and Joseph Greene Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 612 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (7.22 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Alison Lenore C. Williamson, Mary Elizabeth C. Bower. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 620 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (10.148 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher, Bernice Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene,Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 628 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (10.492 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Ellison Yarbrough, Elizabeth Hannah Olseen and Paul Brady Yarbrough. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 637 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (22 acres with exception) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joseph Greene Critcher. Grantors: Ardease Critcher Greene, Truman Amos Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 648 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 12 of Rich Mountain Ranches in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stephen S. Logue and Marshall M. Logue. Grantors: Bruce Leroy Johnson and Sandra Joyce Johnson. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 656 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lots 19-20 of Aldridge Ridge Pons in Watauga. Grantees:Tiffany Lane Diaz LLC. Grantors: Johnzy S. Diaz and Colleen G. Diaz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 662 of Book 2099.
June 18: On tract (0.483 acres) of University Circle in Watauga. Grantees: Donald William Mciver and Amy Mciver. Grantors: Steven R. Mcanulty and Lisa Mcanulty. Excise tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 687 of Book 2099.
June 18: Lot 23 in Sorrento Falls. Grantees: James & Elayne Molbreak Revocable Trust, James F. Molbreak and Elayne Molbreak. Grantors: James Molbreak and Elayne Molbreak. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 706 of Book 2099.
June 18: One tract (5.976 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Benjamin F. Clifton III andmagery Clifton. Grantors: Debra Mcginty and Kevin B. Mcginty. Excise tax: $934. Price $467,000. Page 712 of Book 2099.
June 18: Unit 3 Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees:D & K Mountain Property LLC. Grantors: Heather M. Hendershott, Michael Sharpe Hendershott, Joseph E. Mccourt and Kathleen Marie Mccourt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 2099.
June 19: Lot 6 in Weekapaug Grove. Grantees: Perry Built LLC. Grantors: Andrew Saldino. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 782 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract in New River. Grantees: James Max Fletcher. Grantors: James Max Fletcher and Ruby Nell Fletcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 839 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (0.375 acres) in New River. Grantees: James Max Fletcher. Grantors: James Max Fletcher and Ruby Nell Fletcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 843 of Book 2099.
June 19: Lots 59-63 in Watauga County. Grantees: Savannah Claire Mckinney. Grantors: Darren Raymond Graham, Grady Chatham Mckinney, Beth Mckinney and Celena Kim Graham Mckinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (0.407 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas R. Isaacs. Grantors: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and Kevin R. Gryder. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 868 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract ( 0.407 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Isaac Rentals LLC. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas Eggers Isaacs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 872 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (10.04 acres) of Sunset Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Rachel E. Bridgeman Living Trust and Robert H. Bridgeman Living Trust. Grantors: Robert Herrick Bridgeman and Rachel Elisabeth Bridgeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 876 of Book 2099.
June 19: Lot 22 of Dogwood Knoll in Stony Fork. Grantees: Austin Bartolomei-Hill. Grantors: Jeff W. Krueger and Ireri Y. Krueger. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 5 of Book 2100.
June 19: Two tracts in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Gregory Sloyer and Michelle Sloyer. Grantors: Cecil M. Stallard and Susan P. Stallard. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 50 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract (8.978 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James A. Wilkinson and Jeffrey E. Durst. Grantors:Michael $ Stacy Sweeney Revocable Trust, Michael Sweeny and Stacy Sweeny. Excise tax: $2800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 66 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Clear Waters Construction LLC. Grantors: Micael Shepard. Excise tax: $554. Price: $277,000. Page 101 of Book 2100.
June 19: Lot 5 of Ridge View Townhomes. Grantees: David D. Holloman and Colleen F. Holloman. Grantors: The County Line LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 122 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract (1.213 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: David D. Holloman and Colleen F. Holloman. Grantors: The County Line LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 124 of Book 2100.
June 19: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Nicholas C. London and Callie E. London. Grantors: Ryan Health Walker and Angela Cannon Walker. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 127 of 2100.
