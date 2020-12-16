The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.{&end} To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Oct. 22: One tract of the land (1.056 acres) Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth D. Wehrmann, Jessica L. Wehrmann. Grantors: Emory Glenn Johnston Jr., Rebecca Cayse Johnston. Exercise Tax: $85 Price: $42,000 Page 114 of Book 2135.
Oct. 22: Lot 43 (0.96 acres) of Yonahlossee Resort and Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Wayne Waugh, Tracy Bradshaw Waugh. Grantors: Eva M. Ball Revocable Trust, Eva M. Ball. Exercise Tax: $1,450 Price: $725,000 Page 119 of Book 2135.
Oct. 22: Lot PV7 of Fox Den Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew David Seiter. Grantors: Antonio Carreno, Maria Carreno. Exercise Tax: $1,070 Price: $535,000 Page 127 of Book 2135.
Oct. 22: Tract 3 (0.55 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James T. Venable Jr., Teresa A. Cornacchione. Grantors: Lynn K. Wilson, Cindy Epps, Michael Epps, Julie K. Floyde, Michael A. Epps, Francis Wilson. Exercise Tax: $510 Price: $255,000 Page 150 of Book 2135.
Oct. 22: Lot 9 of Birchwood Village Cluster, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fawn Lane, LLC. Grantors: Dana P. Foti. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 173 of Book 2135.
Oct. 22: Two tracts of land (8.902 acres and 0.658 acres) in Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jacob E. Rogers, Tinasha S. Rogers. Grantors: Justin James Marler. Exercise Tax: $700 Price: $350, 000 Page 178 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Unit 216 of Smoketree Lodge Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ray Hoges. Grantors: Christopher W. Hill, Rebecca A. Hill. Exercise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 199 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 2, Cottages at Wilson Farm, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rosa Jasmine Rivera, Torin Blake Shur. Grantors: Logan P. Smith, Autumn C. Smith. Exercise Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 261 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 51 of Edsel Cook-Edsel Hodge Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sheila Farmer Church, Rachel Jean Farmer. Grantors: John Eade Church, Doris Greene-Church, Sheila Farmer Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 309 Price 2135.
Oct. 23: Unit 2C of Building 1, Heavenly Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Howard Michael Braude. Grantors: Robert L. Brendlinger. Exercise Tax: $174 Price: $87,000 Page 372 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: New River Tract A (0.337 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Charping, Chelsea Charping. Grantors: Thomas M. McLaughlin, Joan E. McLaughlin. Exercise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 375 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land (.741 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Quinn Hall, Jill Rose Ehnenn. Grantors: Lynn N. Jenkins, Hope R. Bennett. Exercise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 378 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 222, Phase 1, Section 8 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Nooney. Grantors: Jeffrey C. Howard, Carson D. Howard. Exercise Tax: $36 Price: $18,000 Page 383 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land (2.800 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bryan Thomas Wright, Angela Davis Wright. Grantors: Mountain Cabin, LLC. Exercise Tax: $790 Price: $395,000 Page 452 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Hodges, Katherine Arnheim Hodges. Grantors: Torbjorn A. Arnheim, Marion S. Arnheim, Geoffrey W. Stokes. Exercise Tax: $626 Price: $313,000 Page 472 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 92 of Sweetgrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sage-Peppers Development Company. Grantors: Michael D. Petty, Theresa Anita Robertson. Exercise Tax: $880 Price: $440,000 Page 493 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Two Lots (2.76 acres and 3.41 acres) in Chestnut Valley Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Magnolia Sunrise, LLC. Grantors: Baird’s Investments, Inc. Exercise Tax: $1,520 Price: $760,000 Page 497 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 116 of Firehorn, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: G&J Properties of NC, LLC. Grantors: Thomas G. Smith, Sharon G. Smith. Exercise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 502 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Michael McLendon. Grantors: Harold Emory McLendon, Elizabeth Julia McLendon. Exercise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 506 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 8 of Westridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah Michelle Smith, Nathanial Franklin Smith. Grantors: Sarah Ann Lucus, Sarah Ann Ray. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 508 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land (35.5 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Michael R. Green and Allison W. Green Joint Revocable Trust, Michael R. Green, Allison W. Green. Grantors: Joyce Coffey, Paul L. Coffey, Elizabeth Hayes. Exercise Tax: $32,000 Price: $16,000,000 Page 512 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land (0.563 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah Beth Hopton. Grantors: Philip J. Sommers, Mari M. Sommers. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 541 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: Lot 4 of Skiview Village, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen M. Laurent, Warren D. Laurent. Grantors: James E. Klingerman, Linda Klingerman. Exercise Tax: $130 Price: $65,000 Page 557 of Book 2135.
Oct. 23: One tract of land (2.445 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah Beth Hopton. Grantors: Phillip J. Sommers, Mari M. Sommers. Exercise Tax: $118 Price: $59,000 Page 565 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Unit SPSK 204 of Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard E. Barnhill. Grantors: Raymond Eugene Garrison. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 634 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Tract 2 (0.823 acres) of Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy E. Cook, Pamela G. Cook. Grantors: Carol Quintero Revocable Trust, Carol Quintero. Exercise Tax: $93 Price: $46,500 Page 686 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: One tract of land (0.510 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary Plaag. Grantors: Eric Plaag, Teresa Plaag. Exercise Tax: $130 Price: $65,000 Page 718 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Unit 103-B of the Borough of Wimbledon, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: High Country Holdings, LLC. Grantors: The Bohon Family Trust, Todd Bohon, Emily Bohon. Exercise Tax: $510 Price: $225,000 Page 743 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: One tract of land (0.35 acres) in Westridge Section, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kat Mar, LLC. Grantors: Phyllis Bergelson. Exercise Tax: $12 Price: $6,000 Page 750 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Tract II, (1.435 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Anoufriev, Magdalena Mironescu. Grantors: Alex Moore, Emily Styers Moore. Exercise Tax: $105 Price: $52,500 Page 764 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Lot C305 and Lot C384 of Charter Hills, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven R. Meller, Amy C. Meller. Grantors: Carole L. Fink, George H. Fink. Exercise Tax: $580 Price: $290,000 Page 768 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Lot 23 of The Ponds, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George Allen Lamontagne. Grantors: Ann Hewitt Thompson. Exercise Tax: $374 Price: $187,000 Page 805 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Lot 2, Section 1 of Birchwood Village Cluster, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cameron B. Lewis, Molly Chen, Michael William Mcardle, Valerie Nicole Acre. Grantors: Michael M. Hasty, Teressa K. Hasty. Exercise Tax: $330 Price: $165,000 Page 832 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Lot GL-22 A, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dennis C. Fairchild, Joyce D. Fairchild. Grantors: The Michael and Elisa Chamy Filorama Revocable Trust, Michael Ernest Filorama, Sandra L. Miller. Exercise Tax: $410 Price: $205,000 Page 852 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Unit 2, Spruce Building, South Slope Overlook Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mackenzie Lane Presnell. Grantors: Ryne V. Gitter, Holly F. Gitter. Exercise Tax: $218 Price: $109,000 Page 873 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: One tract of land (2.620 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marshall Blair Kirk, Rhonda Kincade Kirk. Grantors: Jeffery Dillman, Patricia Dillman. Exercise Tax: $800 Price: $400,000 Page 900 of Book 2135.
Oct. 26: Unit 2, Building A, Watauga Forest Condominiums,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carol H. Stephens, Samuel G. Stephens. Grantors: Wanda Rayle Libby, Wanda S. Rayle. Exercise Tax: $1,300 Price: $650,000 Page 28 of Book 2136.
