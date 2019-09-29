The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 19: Unit 1 of Buzzard Cliffs Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Larry A. Fisher Jr. Grantor: The Ann Y. Upchurch GST. Excise tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 188 of Book 2049.
Sept. 19: One tract (1.19 acres) in Bright Penny subdivision in Elk. Grantees: Charles H. Price and Tonia W. Bowen. Grantors: Anthony R. Chirico and Wendy G. Chirico. Excise tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 212 of Book 2049.
Sept. 19: Lots 1-5 of Foster in New River. Grantees: Jeffory K. Barton and Robin Barton. Grantor: Mildred Twigg. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 215 of Book 2049.
Sept. 19: Lot 43 of Grouse Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Paul S. Ehinger and Shelley A. Ehinger. Grantors: Judith L. Creese and Stan Branham. Excise tax: $46. Price: $23,000. Page 233 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 6 of Shops at Twin Rivers in Watauga. Grantees: Shawn Corey and Diana Corey. Grantor: Shadow Mountain Investments INC. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 325 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Two tracts in Stony Fork. Grantee: Johnny Steven Greene Living Trust. Grantor: West Jefferson Church of Christ. Excise tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 345 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 20-22 of Charter Hills. Grantees: Gerald A. Jones and Ruth A. Yearick-Jones. Grantors: George G. Winialski and Linda C. Winialski. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 348 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (9.417 acres) in Johnny Eller subdivision in Meat Camp. Grantees: Glen S. Margaretten and Nadine C. Margaretten. Grantors: Wilson S. Studstill, Amy Elizabeth Adcock and Penelope P. Studstill. Excise tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 351 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Unit 6 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga. Grantees: Thomas A. Cozart and Sallie N. Cozart. Grantors: Robert H. McCammon and Karen Corlett McCammon. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 375 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Unit 1-C of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Arabella Malone-Trahey and Thomas F. Trahey III. Grantors: Joel W. Sherard and Kay T. Sherard. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 378 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 1 of Rustic Manor. Grantees: William Barker and Margaret Barker. Grantors: Raymond F. Bianchi and Katherine M. Bianchi. Excise tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 393 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (.341 acres) of Proffits Grove Baptist Church in Meat Camp. Grantee: Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church. Grantor: MCW AHO, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 396 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Four tracts in Cove Creek. Grantee: Isaacs Rentals LLC. Grantors: Thomas R. Isaacs and Marianna E. Isaacs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 399 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (.098 acres) of Hound Ears in Watauga. Grantee: Jennifer M. Russell. Grantor: Hound Ears Club Inc. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 407 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 14 of Alderly Edge. Grantees: William Jacob McLean III, Rhonda Deal McLean, James Michael McHenry Jr and Jennifer Coble McHenry. Grantors: Lands End Management LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 414 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Unit 401-4 of Winklers Creek Townhomes in New River. Grantee: Skylina Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Ann Falls Lyon. Excise tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 419 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot A-15 of Hidden Hills in New River. Grantee: Sarah Jane Garvick. Grantor: George Alan Garvick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 422 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (.32 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: James Tillman Young. Grantor: Revocable Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 9 of Briarfield in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Brittany Renee Stanton and Luis Alberto Sanchez Jr. Grantors: James M. Solomon, J. Michael Solomon, Linda M. Solomon and Bryan C. Solomon. Excise tax: $545. Price: $272,500. Page 501 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 99 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffery H. Pless and Lynn R. Pless. Grantor: BCS Properties LLC. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 526 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 46 of River Ridge in Bald Mountain. Grantees: John R. McNeil Jr and Laura B. McNeil. Grantor: Mary M. Nunn. Excise tax: $496. Price: $298,000. Page 548 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 902 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club. Grantees: Roy L. Greenberg and Lisa C. Greenberg. Grantor: Jed LLC. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 552 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 1 of Blandwood Addition in Boone. Grantees: Pau R. Heide and Margaret Heide. Grantors: William S. Bingham and Patricia S. Bingham. Excise tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 568 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Medosch Family Trust. Grantors: The Sylvester Albert Medosch Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 599 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Unit 6-S of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James Turner Hull and Rachel Zimmer Hull. Grantors: Thompson G. Pace and Laura C. Pace. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 605 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lot 57 of Grassy Gap and parcel 4B in Laurel Creek. Grantees: George B. Tillotson III and Sharon B. Tillotson. Grantors: Jerome C. Trimboli and Dolores Trimboli. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 614 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Unit 3-O of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jan Dale Caldwell. Grantors: Michel Matti Maricq, Carolyn Maricq, Andres Villu Maricq, Monica Vetter, Peter Toivo and Nemesia Maricq. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 618 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (5.806 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: James R. Dallas and Jeanne A. Dallas. Grantor: Eathan Tyler Webb. Excise tax: $274. Price: $137,000. Page 625 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: Lots 57-58 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Donald R. Tarleton. Grantors: Bolick Living Trust and Opal E. Bolick Living Trust. Excise tax: $374. Price: $187,000. Page 628 of Book 2049.
Sept. 20: One tract (29.183 acres) of Angel T. Starnes in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Angel Starnes. Grantors: George Wesley Townsend, William Roger Townsend and Jacquelyn C. Townsend. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 656 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Two tracts in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Richard Mast and Kay B. Mast. Grantor: Richard Mast. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 707 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Lot 14 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert J. Burke and Kay E. Anderson. Grantors: Wayne F. Dunham and Elyse A. Dunham. Excise tax: $138. Price: $69,000. Page 711 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: One tract (2.75 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Benjamin J. Ray. Grantor: Branch Banking and Trust Company. Excise tax: $152. Price: $76,000. Page 751 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: One tract (1.217 acres) of Elaine B. Hollins subdivision. Grantee: Elaine B. Hollins. Grantor: Claire B. Moser. Excise tax: $673. Price: $336,500. Page 791 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Lot 486 of Reynolds subdivision in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Thomas G. Smith and Sharon G. Smith. Grantors: EGCC Limited Partnership and Opanana LLC. Excise tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 794 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Unit 125 of Courtside Homes Condos in New River and unit 6 of Courtside Garages Condos. Grantee: Larry D. Warren. Grantor: Frank R. Rayburn. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 797 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Unit 2-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Ann B. Barton and Charles Stonger Barton. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 827 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: Unit 4-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Stephen Clyborne and David Clyborne. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 829 of Book 2049.
Sept. 23: One tract (5.047 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Thomas Lance Rominger. Grantors: Andy Vickery and Lacey Vickery. Excise tax: $545. Price: $272,500. Page 843 of Book 2049.
Sept. 24: Lot 539 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sabrina Cornelius and James Cornelius. Grantors: Mark D. Wimberly and Ima Jean Wimberly. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 866 of Book 2049.
Sept. 24: Three tracts in Watauga. Grantees: P. Michael Garrison and Nathaniel W. Garrison Jr. Grantors: Frank F. Garrison and Brenda Garrison. Excise tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 880 of Book 2049.
Sept. 24: Lot 33 of Glens of Grandfather. Grantees: Steven C. Koegler and Blanche R. Koegler. Grantors: Thomas L. Eggers and Helen M. Eggers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 883 of Book 2049.
Sept. 24: Lot 8 of Falcon View in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Robert Henry Pettigrew and Hayes Bieke Pettigrew. Grantors: Leonard Bauer and Leonard J. Bauer. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 897 of Book 2049.
Sept. 24: Lot 1 of Ridgeview Acres in New River. Grantees: Lee Outland Johnson and Thomas Crumbly Johnson III. Grantor: Carroll N.C. Properties LLC. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 4 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: Lot 17 of Old Keller Farm in Watauga. Grantee: Jamie Sue Leigh. Grantor: Carol G. Schaffer. Excise tax: $694. Price: $387,000. Page 7 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: One tract (.54 acres) of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rolland cummins and Charlene Cummins. Grantors: F. Nowlan and Ann Nowlan. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 22 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: One tract (2.5 acres) of the Blue Ridge Conservancy in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantor: J and M Shore Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 33 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: One tract (1.5 acres) of New River. Grantee: Laura Newton. Grantors: Larry T. McRae and Ruth J. McRae. Excise tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 50 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: One tract (.584 acres) of New River. Grantees: Joseph Clinton Cutrona and Bethany Grace Cutrona. Grantors: Andrew S. Vickery and Lacey Marie Vickery. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 67 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: Tract 4 in Watauga. Grantees: Belinda Ward and Candido Salazar Deluna. Grantors: Boyce Bumgarner, Kayla Bumgarner and Boyce E. Bumgarner. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 86 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: Lot 26 of Greystone in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Marke Hanson Baker and Maureen Beurskens. Grantors: Peggy Helgason and Sigurdur Helgason. Excise tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 89 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: One tract (2.079 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Henry David William Figueroa. Grantors: Greg Alexander, Brooke Lyons Alexander and Brooke Lyons. Excise tax: $432. Price: $216,000. Page 93 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: Lot 2 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: George E. Repass and Patricia Repass. Grantor: The Corrine S. Finnegan Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 133 of Book 2050.
Sept. 24: Lot 8 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantee: The Patricia and Martin Thekan Living Trust. Grantors: Martin R. Thekan and Patricia M. Thekan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 148 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (.192 acres) of William A. McClure in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Calvin D. McClure and Suzanne P. McClure. Grantors: William D. McClure, William A. McClure, Betty B. McClure, Michael A. McClure and Donna P. McClure. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 181 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Tract 7 of Stillhouse Creek in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeffery W. Hathaway and Barbara M. Christiana. Grantors: Donald R. Kennedy and Vickie K. Kennedy. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 192 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Lots 11-12 of East Haven in Stony Fork. Grantee: Neal Roland. Grantors: Steven A. Warner and Shirley A. Warner. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 195 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Lot 62 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Royal Metal Property Holdings LLC. Grantor: Gloria J. Bieler Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 229 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (2.788 acres) of the New River Preserve. Grantee: Daniel Hugh McMillian. Grantors: Robert M. Zarzecki and Tina R. Zarzecki. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 232 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (1.001 acres) of John Mark Bentley subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: John Mark Bentley and Aaron Bentley. Grantor: Henry Vaughn. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 252 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Lot 34-D of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Elizabeth L. O’Connell. Grantors: J. Mark Lawson and Elizabeth W. Lawson. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 255 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (.162 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Susan J. Young. Grantors: Roger D. Hill and Diana M. Hill. Excise tax: $1,174. Price: $587,000. Page 283 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Lot 196 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Arant Saestrunk and Martha Ann Seastrunk. Grantor: Carl J. Barnes Jr. Excise tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 302 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Unit RF-2 of Echota on the Ridge condos. Grantees: H. Stephen Allen and Elaine M. Allen. Grantors: Ziad A. Kazbour and Elizabeth Ann Kazbour. Excise tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 323 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Helen Connolly Harrison. Grantors: Roger Curtis Connolly, Walker Curtis Connolly and Emily Connolly. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 326 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Lots 17 A-B of Aldridge Ponds in Watauga. Grantee: Paul Marshall Henderson. Grantor: Cynthia Milburn Henderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 338 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: Unit 2 of Frontier Village at Willow Valley Resort. Grantees: Jimmy Jarrell and Ann J. Jarrell. Grantor: Jimmy Jarrell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 342 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (5.27 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Evelyn G. Gier. Grantors: Viola G. Harmon and Ronda Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 358 of Book 2050.
Sept. 25: One tract (5.27 acres) of Harmon subdivision in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Betsy E. Steff. Grantors: Viola G. Harmon and Ronda Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 362 of Book 2050.
