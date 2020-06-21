The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 3: Lot 32 of Ridgecrest on the Parkway in New River. Grantees: Andrea M. Fink and Michael W. Fink. Grantor: BR Real Estate LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 437 of Book 2096.
June 3: Lot 17 of Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Warren Lee Lang. Grantors: Dupuy Properties Limited Partnership and Sandra C. Dupuy. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 474 of Book 2096.
June 4: Lot 10 of Brown Stone Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Bluescape LLC. Grantors: JAM Residential LLC. Excise tax: $82. Price: $41,000. Page 523 of Book 2096.
June 4: Lot 30 of Blairmont in the New River. Grantees: Paul A. Meggett and Elizabeth M. Meggett. Granotrs: Albert Stabler III and Katie Fizdale. Excise tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 527 of Book 2096.
June 4: Lot 7-I of Stony Fork. Grantees: Brian Paul Haines and Mary J. Hayes. Grantors: Melvin Ray Cline Jr. and Stefanie Stewart Cline. Excise tax: $1,266. Price: $633,000. Page 546 of Book 2096.
June 4: Two tracts (one of 2.103 acres and one of 1.253 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantee: nancy W. Williamson Restated 2011 Revocable Trust. Grantors: Nancy W. Williamson, Henry G. Williamson and H.G. Williamson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 582 of Book 2096.
June 4: Lot 330 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sarah L. Norek and James T. Symanowski. Grantors: Marc A. Port and Andrea B. Port. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 623 of Book 2096.
June 5: Lots 68 and 139 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sacred Hawk Properties LLC. Grantors: Daniel Christmann and Rachel Christmann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 650 of Book 2096.
June 5: Two tracts (one of 2.611 acres and one of .773 acres) of Timothy E Cook/Pamela G. Cook subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Kenneth F. Brown III and Jessie H. Brown. Grantors: Timothy E. Cook and Pamela G. Cook. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 665 of Book 2096.
June 5: Two tracts (one of .2 acres and one of .07 acres). Grantees: Kyle Jones and Kristen Jones. Grantors: Paul Hagaman, Mark L. Hagaman and Peggy Hagaman. Excise tax: $33. Price: $16,500. Page 678 of Book 2096.
June 5: One tract (3.135 acres) of Beaver Dam in Watauga. Grantees: Kyle Jones and Kristen Jones. Grantor: Ola Mae H. Arnette. Excise tax: $33. Price: $16,500. Page 681 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit 301-M of Watson Gap Village Condos in Elk. Grantees: Robert Douglas Loew and Chase Teer Loew. Grantors: James A. Deal and Lara P. Deal. Excise tax: $1,100. Page: $550,000. Page 714 of Book 2096.
June 5: One tract in New River. Grantees: Robert Andrew Johnston and Annesa Grace Johnston. Grantors: Robert Andrew Johnston and Annesa Grace Johnston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 2096.
June 5: Units 1, 39 and 15 of Swiss mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: John T. Flanagan, Maureen R. Flanagan, John Flanagan and Maureen Flanagan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 796 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit 41 of Beech Manor. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos Inc. Grantors: Mose Edward Carter and Sharon Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 798 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit 44 of Beech Manor. Grantees: Jacob Carter and Trinity Carter. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 800 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit 43 of Beech manor. Grantees: Jessica Carter, Sharon Carter and Mose Edward Carter. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 802 of Book 2096.
June 5: One tract (1.652 acres) of New River. Grantees: Carole Lee C. Turner and Thomas Wayne Turner. Grantors: Jennifer Turner Whitman and Tracy Whitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 806 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit 324 of 4 Season at Beech Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Season at Beech Condos. Grantors: Kenneth C. Davis Jr. and Paula Decarbo Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 830 of Book 2096.
June 5: Unit C-4 of Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condos. Grantees: Kelly Mulhern and Mark Mulhern. Grantor: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Excise tax: $3,455. Price: $1,727,500. Page 841 of Book 2096.
June 5: One tract (1.976 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Dean Philmore Bunton , Tina Annette Bunton and George Allen Bunton. Grantors: George C. Bunton and Josephine W. Bunton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 850 of Book 2096.
June 5: Lot 40 of Village Creek in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Roark Garth Stewart and Jamie Stewart. Grantors: Litchfield Family Property LLC. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 854 of Book 2096.
June 5: Lot 1 of Kyle Worsham/David Witsell subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas B. Barnett Jr. and Tracy S. Barnett. Grantors: Kyle Worsham and David Witsell. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 874 of Book 2096.
June 5: Lot 18 of Kellwood. Grantees: Audra H. Vaz and Johann Vaz. Grantors: Poteat Family LLC. Excise tax: $1,038. Price: $514,000. Page 42 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 40 of Slopes subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Bradley W. Powers and Mindy Powers. Grantor: Bradley W. Powers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 70 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lots 125-126 of D.S. Ray subdivision in Watuaga. Grantees: Bryan Jeffrey Pleasants and Jessica Wall Pleasants. Grantors: Bryan Jeffrey Pleasants and Jessica Wall Pleasants. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 108 of Book 2097.
June 8: One tract in Boone. Grantees: Stephen Louis Young and Deborah Silva Young. Grantors: Scott Allan Myers and Laura Wood Myers. Excise tax: $724. Price: $362,000. Page 124 of Book 2097.
June 8: One tract (.305 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Chase S. Reynolds. Grantors: Daniel Reynolds and Cherie Reynolds. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 170 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 5 of Rhododendron Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Christopher J. Williams and Jin Hui Williams. Grantors: Katherine June Abrams and Kevin Michael Preble. Excise tax: $572. Price: $286,000. Page 225 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 3 of Hardin Estates. Grantees: Hunter M. Rhodes and Hailey Rhodes. Grantors: John Gerard Suger Jr., Caitlin Grace Suger and John Suger Jr. Excise tax: $423. Price: $211,500. Page 313 of Book 2097.
June 8: One tract (5 acres) in Elk. Grantee: Thomas A. Waller and Eleanor K. Walker Restated Revocable Trust. Granotrs: Thomas A. Waller and Eleanor K. Waller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 27 of Snaggy Mountain. Grantees: Max Diggs Jr. and Helen G. Diggs. Grantors: Hal Boyd Pickard, Elizabeth White May and Elizabeth W. Pickard May. Excise tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 340 of Book 2097.
June 8: One tract (10 acres) of New River. Grantee: Run to the Hills LLC. Grantors: Brent M. Ryder and Lisa A. Ryder. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 344 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 3 of Aldridge Ridge Ponds. Grantees: Theodore I. Johnson and Patricia C. Johnson. Grantors: Frederick Muth and Deborah Roberts Muth. Excise tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 355 of Book 2097.
June 8: Lot 33 of Watauga River Overlook. Grantees: Kimberly Holt and Stuart W. Holt. Grantors: Graham T. Bundy and Marlo A. Corrao. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 421 of Book 2097.
June 8: Unit D of Mayview Manor Estates Townhome Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Elizabeth Rowland Gratzek and Thomas J. Gratzek. Grantors: Elizabeth Rowland Gratzek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 438 of Book 2097.
June 9: Unit D of Mayview Manor Estates Townhome Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: The 2000 Thomas J. Gratzek Living Trust and The 2000 Elizabeth R. Gratzek Living Trust. Grantors: Elizabeth Rowland Gratzek and Thomas J. Gratzek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 442 of Book 2097.
June 9: One tract in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Patrick Kelly and Hannah S. Kelly. Grantors: Patrick Kelly, Patrick Kelley, Hannah S. Kelly and Hannah Shew. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 453 of Book 2097.
June 9: One tract (8.605 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Reginald Williams and Ashley Nicole Williams. Grantor: Lovette First Site LLC. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 539 of Book 2097.
June 9: One tract (1 acre) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Margo Lenmark. Grantors: Kevin Thomas Dehaven and Maria Valentina Roa Dehaven. Excise tax: $294. Price: $147,000. Page 573 of Book 2097.
June 9: Lots 49-54 of R.F. Greene subdivision in Boone. Grantees: WV Investments LLC. Grantors: Tasse A. Little and Richard Glenn Little. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 671 of Book 2097.
June 9: Lots 3, 7 and 8 of Sundance Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Linda J. Ryan. Grantors: James S. Slagle and Jennifer V. Slagle. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 681 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 3 of Hayden Place in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Justin Brodie Lawrence. Grantors: Wendy Diane Hill Lawrence. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 733 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 3 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Adam Cuffaro and Michele Cuffaro. Grantors: Shelley Jean Crisp and Myles Standish. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 781 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 40 of Cross Creek Farm in the Blue Ridge. Grantees:Alex Michael Schenker and Michelle Hundley Schenker. Grantors: George A. Sywassink and Shirley Sywassink. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 787 of Book 2097.
June 10: Two tracts of James E. Greene/Paul E. Branch subdivision in New River. Grantees: Margaret W. Greene Living Trust. Grantor: Margaret W. Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 791 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 232 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The 2006 Mary Helen Long Blair Living Trust. Grantors: Mary Helen Long Blair and R.E. Long Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 826 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 232 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Huett Bishop and Shauna Bishop. Grantor: The 2006 Mary Helen Long Blair Living Trust. Exicse tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 831 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 1 of Wonderland Woods in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Barbara B. Romano Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara B. Romano. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 834 of Book 2097.
June 10: Unit 47 of Beech Manor. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos Inc. Grantors: Richard Welsh and Nancy Welsh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2097.
June 10: One tract (.415 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Lee Christopher Hornish. Grantor: Travis S. McKenzie. Excise tax: $605. Price: $302,500. Page 842 of Book 2097.
June 10: Lot 5 of Coffey Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Eliza A. Neerinex. Grantors: Joshua Chadwick Vincent and Tomie Lynn Miller Vincent. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 870 of Book 2097.
June 10: Unit R-332 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: Gentry Davis Taylor and Lauren Phillips Taylor. Grantors: Nancy Taylor Roughgarden and Matthew Roughgarden. Excise tax: $711. Price: $355,500 Page 889 of Book 2097.
