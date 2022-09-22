The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 21: 0.25 and 0.183 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: GL Sutphin Properties LLC. Grantors: Michael Savinon and Rita Savinon. Tax: $93. Price: $46,500. Page 822 of Book 2268.
April 21: Unit 4 in Blowing Rock Interval 5 Chetola Lake Condos. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Grantors: The Kathleen Abbate Living Trust, Kathleen Abbate Trust, Dominick Curtis Abbate Trust and Kathleen Abbate. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 887 of Book 2268.
April 21: 1 acre in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dorothy Leigh Edwards. Grantors: Robert Edwards. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 902 of Book 2268.
April 21: 0.980 acres in New River Tract 1. Grantees: Grantees: Stephen Jones. Grantors: Shelia Gail Dotson, Shelia Dotson, William F. Dotson Jr. Tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 25 of Book 2269.
April 21: Unit 4 in Blowing Rock interval 16 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Mark S. Steven and Lisa B. Stevens. Grantors: Thomas C. Howard, Kenneth B. Howard, and Martha B. Howard. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 55 of Book 2269.
April 21: 82.629, 2.645, 0.240 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: John Charles Houck and Kelene Harris. Grantors: John and Jane Houck Irrevocable Trust, John Houck, Jane Houck and Jane C. Houck Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 62 of Book 2269.
April 21: Unit 1 in Blowing Rock interval 8 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Wannetta Zara Mallette. Grantors: David Pratt and Hattie Mallette Brown. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 68 of Book 2269.
April 21: Unit 3 in Blowing Rock Interval 9 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Eric Barfield and Beverly Barfield. Grantors: Susan Leigh Joyce Morgan and Charles L. Morgan Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 73 of Book 2269
April 21: Lot AA 528 in Westridge, Laurel Creek. Grantees: Stephen P. Barton, Pamela S. Barton, Michelle C. Barton and Stephanie B. Brennan. Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 87 of Book 2269.
April 21: Lot 20 in New River. Grantees: Nathan Lewis Cranfill. Grantors: Mary R. Hickman, Mary Riggs Hickman and Maria H. Moore. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 89 of Book 2269.
April 21: Lot 8 of the Continental Divide Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Timothy M Hofferth and Lisa H. Hofferth. Grantors: Cochran Revocable Trust, Van Cochran Trust, Marilyn M. Cochran Trust. Tax: $1,400. Price: 700,000. Page 115 of Book 2269.
April 21: 0.5 acres in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Carol S. Edwards. GrantorsL Jared Laney Trust, Jared M. Laney, Linda Darlene Laney, Jared M. Laney Trust, Jared Laney. Tax: $380. 190,000. Page 120 of Book 2269.
April 21: Unit 3 in New River Markey Professional Offices Condo. Grantees: Albu Family Properties NC2, Limited Liability Company. Grantors: Nicolae Albu and Carmen Albu. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 134 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 33 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Belinda S. Carringer and Donald W. Carringer. Grantors: Tracy H. Abernethy and J. Wiedner Abernathy. Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 157 of Book 2269.
April 22: 1.012 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Benjamin David Watts Millsaps, and Bishop Leigh Glover. Grantors: William Scott Warren, K B Warren, Kathryn Byers Warren and W. S. Warren. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 162 of Book 2269.
April 22: 10.71 acres in Elk, 10.08 acres in Stony Fork, 0.9 acres, 10.403 acres in Stony Fork with exception, 0.51 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Carroll NC Properties LLC. Grantors: Sterling C. Carroll and Lois E. Carroll. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 174 of Book 2269.
April 22: 0.63 acres in Stony Fork, 5.35 acres in Stony Fork, 4.22 acres in Stony Fork with exception. Grantees: Maggie Idol and Matthew Q. Caudill. Grantors: Sterling C. Carroll and Lois E. Carroll. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 186 of Book 2269.
April 22: 0.363 acres in Lot 7 of Broyhill & Bradley Development FKA Blowing Rock Development Company. Grantees: Robert Maynard and Linda Maynard. Grantors: Charles Otis Goad, Jennifer Anne Goad and Jennifer A. Goad. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 224 of Book 2269.
April 22: New River. Grantees: Spa Properties CLT III LLC. Grantors: University Apartments-Boone LLC. Tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 228 of Book 2269.
April 22: 10.12 acres in Elk. Grantees: Monica Martin. Grantors: John L. Davies and Vicki M. Davies. Tac: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 242 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 2 in New River. Grantees: Buchanan Street LLC. Grantors: Gary T. Moss Jr., Fuschia Sky Moss and Fuschia Moss. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 253 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 35 of Blue Ridge Section 2. Grantees: Gregory Hepler Needham and Sarah Mangum Needham. Grantors: John Michael Slough and Claudia M. French. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 301 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 12 of Chase Hill in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Margaret Bolinger and Mark T. Bolinger. Grantors: Matthew John Ginipro, Roxanne Marie Ginipro and R. M. Ginipro. Tax: $1,180. Price: $590,000. Page 304 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 85 of Seven Devils Resort Property in Watauga Section 5. Grantees: Gabriela Corless and Isabela Corless. Grantors: Maria Chiroboga Corless. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 308 of Book 2269.
April 22: 0.236 acres of Mountain Burley Tobacco Co LTS 5, 6 in Port L4. Grantees: Danielle S. Johnston and Paul R. Johnston. Grantors: Robert F. Phillips Jr and Laurie Mayo Phillips. Tax: $1,138. Price: $569,000. Page 316 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 43 of Townhomes at Brookshire in New River. Grantees: PK Properties NC LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $575. Price: $287,500. Page 338 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 4 in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Lia C. Cruz and Joesph Cruz. Grantors: Erika Anya Rosenthal Trust, Erika Anya Rosenthal Trust and Erika Anya Rosenthal. Tax: $104. Price: $52,000. Page 347 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 14 of Pinnacle Ridge of Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: The McGill Family Living Trust, Bruce A. McGill Trust and Tanja M. McGill Trust. Grantors: Bruce A. McGill and Tanja M. McGill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 352 of Book 2269.
April 22: 13.095 Acres in Watauga New Tract 2. Grantees: Purple Peonies LLC. Grantors: Media Placement Inc and Gemini Production Services Inc. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 354 of Book 2269.
April 22: 6.381 acres in New River. Grantees: Ben R. Greene, Benjamin R. Greene, and Kimberly G. Greene. Grantors: Ardease C. Greene and Joe F. Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 357 of Book 2269.
April 22: 8.8 acres in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Overby Family Trust, Sandra M. Overby Trust and Christopher D. Overby Trust. Grantors: Sandra M. Overby and Christopher D. OVerby. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 363 of Book 2269.
April 22: Lot 2 of Laurel Ridge in Watauga Section 7 phase FKA Scene o Ramic. Grantees: Kevin R. Youngberg Revocable Living Trust, Kevin R. Youngberg Trust and Kevin R. Youngberg. Grantors: Kevin R, Youngberg. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 380 of Book 2269.
April 25: Lot 3c of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development in Watauga Section 20. Grantees:Stephen Albanese. Grantors: Dennis James Mortez, Cheryl Decker Mortez, and Cheryl Decker Mortez. Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 486 of Book 2269.
April 25: 4.832 acres in Cove Creek and 2 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Gene A. Brown. Grantors: Gene A. Brown, Emogene Church and Gene Brown. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 493 of book 2269.
April 25: Lot 165 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gabriel Antonio Hernandez and Vanessa Hernandez. Grantors: Jennifer Smith and William Royce Smith. Tax: $61. Price: 30,500. Page 498 of Book 2269.
B April 25: 10.05 Acres in Elk. Grantees: Michael R. Bless and B. Patricia Bless. Grantors: Scout Land Group LLC. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 501 of Book 2269.
April 25: 0.038 acres in Shawneehaw and 0.897 acres in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Richard Powell Hicks and Beverly Thomas Hicks. Grantors: Richard Hicks. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 509 of Book 2269.
April 25: Brushy Forks two Tracts See Description. Grantees: Raymond Robert Freeman III. Grantors: Canipe Living Trust, Marshall Ray Hurley Trust and Marshall Ray Hurley. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 521 of Book 2269.
April 25 Unit 22 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Jean Michael and Jean L. Michael. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 527 of Book 2269.
April 25: 1.093 acres Lot 3 in Greensprings LLC. Grantees: Ward T. Sheffield and Carol B. Sheffield. Grantors: 787 Howards Creek Road Land Trust, K.E. Sheffield Trust and Kathryn E. Sheffield. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 531 of Book 2269.
April 25: W Frank Hodges Patricia Hodges Property in Laurel Creek Tract 4. Grantees: Cecil D. Raynor Living Trust, Cecil D. Raynor Trust, Patricia A. Raynor trust and Cecil D. Raynor. Grantors: Cecil D. Raynor. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 533 of Book 2269.
April 25: 2.394 acres in New River. Grantees: Charles M. Ward. Grantors: Paul D. Perry and Billie P. Perry. Tax: $56. Price: $28,0000. Page 559 of Book 2269.
April 25: Lot 3 Buckshot Estates. Grantees: Gideon P. Wade IV. Grantors: Jason Riley Allison, Hope McLaughlin Allison, Jason R. Allison and Hope M. Allison. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 589 og Book 2269.
April 25: 0.782 acres in Glen Tract 10. Grantees: Dixon Family Trust, Lewis Kieth Dixon trust and Kiowa Dawn Dixon Trust. Grantors: Lewis Kieth Dixon and Kiowa Dawn Dixon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 617 of Book 2269.
April 25: Lot 7 of Westridge in Laurel Creek Section BB. Grantees: Daniel Kennedy and Carol Kennedy. Grantors: Abby Christine Deaton and Brooks Harrison Deaton. Tax: $1,552. Price: $776,000. Page 621 of Book 2269.
April 25: 0.114 acres of Lakes Community in Watuaga Green Area Phase II. Grantees: Gabriel Bottazzi and Iraida Bottazzi. Grantors: The Lakes Community Proper Owners Association Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 639 of Book 2269.
April 25: Lot 13 of Terra Brook in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Donald and Kim Sherrill Revocable Trust, Donald S. Sherrill trust, Kim A. Sherrill trust, Kim A. Sherrill and Donald Sherrill. Grantors: Donald Shelby Sherrill, Kim Attridge Sherrill and Donald S. Sherrill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 662 of Book 2269.
April 25: Brushy Fork Four Tracts See Description. Grantees: Alma Tester Earp, Sara E. Speed and Lens S. Earp. Grantors: Stanley D. Earp, Stanley Dean Earp, Alma Tester Earp. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 669 of Book 2269.
April 25: Unit 3 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Revocable Trust, Lillian B. Jordan, Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant Jr. Trust, Thomas Lorenzo O’Briant, and Patrick Marvin O’Briant. Grantors: D and K Mountain Property LLC. Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 680 of Book 2269.
