The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Nov. 19: One plot of land (5.53 acres), New River Tract One, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sequoyah Holdings LLC. Grantors: 553 Perry Property Inc. Excise Tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 565 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: One plot of land (1.58 acres) in Christopher Phillips Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher T. Phillips, Christina Phillips. Grantors: Will Marchant. Excise Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 570 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lots 25 and 27 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coast to Coast Investors LLC. Grantors: Tamara C. Redi, Sean C. Trodick. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 599 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: One plot of land (2.903 acres) in Calle Cay Development Subdivision, Watauga tract 38, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Valerie Dawn Clowes, Richard Stephen Clowes. Grantors: Richard A. Husky, Janice L. Husky. Excise Tax: $262. Price: $131,000. Page 633 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 401 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yuriy Bezzub. Grantors: Afif Chanouha, Liliane Kambriss. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 643 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 10 in Hemlock Village Subdivision, Watauga Phase V, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley Schulte, Michele Schulte. Grantors: Christopher George Backus, Heather Backus. Excise Tax: $826. Price: $413,000. Page 648 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: One plot of land (1.536 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scout Inc. Grantors: James R. Childress, Alicia M. Albertson, John B. Albertson Jr. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 670 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 16 in Sorrento Skies Subdivision, Blue Ridge Section Four, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Courtney Gibbes. Grantors: Gibbes Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Florence W. Gibbes, Brian Peter Gibbes, Florence W. Gibbes. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 675 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: One plot of land (63.39 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scout Inc. Grantors: James R. Childress, Alicia M. Albertson, Bill Brown, Martha B. Brown, Richard Wayne Brown, Jeffrey Frank Brown, John B. Albertson Jr. Excise Tax: $5,700. Price: $2,850,000. Page 681 of Book 2237.
Nov. 19: Lot 291 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section LG, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Randall Eugene Thompson. Grantors: Cynthia Ann Dover Declaration of Trust, Cynthia Ann Dover, John Paul Dover, Cynthia Ann Dover. Excise Tax: $924. Price: $462,000 Page 706 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lot 117 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jacob Kelley Eastland, Vicki B. Eastland. Grantors: Harper Dodson. Excise Tax: $620. Price: $310,000 Page 730 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lots one and two in Rocky Heights Development Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Corbin Builders and Development Inc. Grantors: CP Investments and Consulting LLC. Excise Tax: $36. Price: $18,000 Page 754 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lot 102 in Lodges at Winklers Creek Townhomes, New River, Watauga County, NC. Lot 9 in Wapiti Ridge Development Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bonnie N. Hall Trust, Bonnie N. Hall, Donald Hall, Bonnie N. Hall. Grantors: Bonnie N. Hall, Donald Hall, Donald S. Hall. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A Page 797 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: One plot of land ( 6.163 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin James Marler. Grantors: Alan Christopher Utter. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 825 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Tract one and two (5.00 acres and 5.00 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Malone. Grantors: Eric J. Dade, Ashley R. Dade. Excise Tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 857 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lot 16 in Village Creek Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William H. Clark Jr, William H. Clark III. Grantors: Kent Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Melinda A. Kent. Excise Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 871 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lot 6 in Cold Springs Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joaquin Pereda, Anabel Pereda. Grantors: Frank A. Pascarella, Giovanna T. Pascarella. Excise Tax: $776. Price: $388,000. Page 877 of Book 2237.
Nov. 22: Lot 8 in Chapel Hills Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason A. Sirmon, Rebecca Adams Sirmon. Grantors: O3G LLC. . Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 8 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Lot 196 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Rubin. Grantors: Brenda M. Horvath. Excise Tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 31 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Lot 23 (0.296 acres) in Buena Vista Addition Subdivision, Boone Port, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lathan Joint Revocable Living Trust, Gerald Fields Lathan. Grantors: PK Properties NC LLC. Excise Tax: $523. Price: $261,500. Page 39 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Unit 322 in Building F in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Tutko, Cynthia Desalvia. Grantors: Norman H. McColl Jr, Jeanene Grant McColl. Excise Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 42 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Tract 5 (2.47 acres) in Brushy Fork Creek Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Avery James Greene, Amy Lynn Greene. Grantors: George S. Kostis, Tina W. Kostis. Excise Tax: $93. Price: $46,500. Page 97 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Unit 5 in Building Dahlia in Blowing Rock Interval 43 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marc A. Kuperman. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 100 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Unit 1 in Building Dahlia in Blowing Rock Interval 43 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy M. Blake, Susan D. Freeman. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 102 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Lot 16 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Judith Ann Portnoy Trust Agreement, Judith A. Portnoy, Judith Ann Portnoy. Grantors: Judith Ann Portnoy, Jose Portnoy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 104 of Book 2238.
Nov. 22: Three plots of land (5 acres, 12 acres, and 12 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donna Kay Volpe, John Genarro Volpe. Grantors: John Genarro Volpe Revocable Trust Agreement, Donna Kay Volpe Revocable Trust Agreement, John Genarro Volpe, John Genarro Volpe, Donna Kay Volpe, Donna Kay Volpe. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 106 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot GL 92 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gina R. Simiele, Daniel B. Backer. Grantors: Gary Chmielewski, Kimberly Chmielewski. Excise Tax: $142. Price: $71,000. Page 209 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: One plot of land (0.110 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David C. Moreland, Shirley H. Moreland. Grantors: Jason R. Flynt. Excise Tax: $1,420. Price: $710,000. Page 214 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lots 31 and 32 in Seven Devils Resort Property Subdivision, Section Two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donnie P. Musick, Coletta F. Musick, Ryan J. Baxter, Krisha D. Baxter. Grantors: David C. Moreland, David Clarkson Moreland, Shirley H. Moreland, Shirley Hunt Moreland. Excise Tax: $1,510. Price: $755,000. Page 219 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 30 in Village Creek Section II Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: O.B. Laurent Construction Inc. Grantors: Warren Laurent, Kristen Laurent, Mathew Lyons, Dawn Lyons. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 246 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: One plot of land (1.842 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brandon Greer. Grantors: Robert Lee Collins, Jean W. Collins. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 285 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 3 Unit 3 in Mill Ridge Townhouses Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin James Goddard. Grantors: William C. Cain, Victoria D. Cain. Excise Tax: $276. Price: $138,000. Page 303 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 12 in Northview Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William H. Clark Jr, William H. Clark III. Grantors: Eric Pitchman. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 324 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Two plots of land (2.04 acres and 1.075 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roger K. Hicks, Melissa A. Hicks. Grantors: Glenn E. Cornett, Melissa C. Cornett. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 327 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Tract 6 (3.288 acres) in Flat Mountain Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Commodore Lane LLC. Grantors: Edward Burch Hills, Maryann Hills. Excise Tax: $1,304. Price: $652,000. Page 345 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot GL 4 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Low Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald Daniel Holton, Sandra B. Holton. Grantors: John R. Nocera Revocable Trust, John R. Nocera, John R. Nocera. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 390 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Three plots of land (10.946 acres, 0.012 acres, and 9.468 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kensington Woods LLC. Grantors: Robert W. Holton, Beverly W. Holton. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 395 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Tract 3 (1.486 acres) in George Babyak Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charlene D. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene D. Babyak, George R. Babyak. Grantors: Charlene D. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene D. Babyak, George R. Babyak, Charlene D. Babyak. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 416 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: One plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charlene D. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene D. Babyak, George R. Babyak. Grantors: Charlene D. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene D. Babyak, George R. Babyak, Charlene D. Babyak. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 420 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 18 in Top O Boone Inc. Subdivision, New River Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adaptive Properties LLC. Grantors: Mallory Sadler, Anthony Sadler. Excise Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 424 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 6 in Crest of Beech Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tulio Quirantes Jr, Stephanie Quirantes. Grantors: Nelson Frederick Faro, Rhonda Joyce Faro. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 495 of Book 2238.
Nov. 23: Lot 2 in Richard H. Hunt Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laura H. Cobb, Russell Everette Cobb. Grantors: Martha V. Wright Revocable Trust of 1999, Martha V. Wright, Martha V. Wright. Excise Tax: $1,128. Price: $564,000. Page 533 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lots 29 and 30 in Grouse Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ken Gordon, Dana Cahn. Grantors: IFC Services LLC, IFC Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 574 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lot 10 in Crystal Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard and Barbara Gaddy Family Trust, Richard E. Gaddy, Barbara M. Gaddy, Richard Gaddy, Barbara Gaddy. Grantors: Richard E. Gaddy, Barbara M. Gaddy. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 660 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Unit W 52 in Unit A 201 at Wildflower Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tony L. White. Grantors: Janet W. Grissom. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 673 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: One plot of land (0.610 acres) in Roger Pierce Karen Pierce Shadow Mountain Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joslyn Rose Emerson Brown, Colby Brown. Grantors: Rachel L. Snyder, Jacob W. Snyder. Excise Tax: $1,172. Price: $586,000. Page 675 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Tract two and three (7.914 acres and 1.532 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nafe Family Holdings LLC. Grantors: Roger J. Baumhover. Excise Tax: $402. Price: $201,000. Page 694 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Unit R912 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase one, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Alan Dickriede, Donna Dickriede. Grantors: Winslow D. Hawkes III, Barbara J. Hawkes. Excise Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 697 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lot 26 in Panorama Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Z.M. Investments LLC. Grantors: Frank S. Alexander Jr, Mitzi M. Alexander. Excise Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 723 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Tract 2 A (1.751 acres) in Betty Elliot Jonathan Flah Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bhadrasena Mohan Das Walker, Bhadrasena Mohan Das Walker, Sweta Sinha. Grantors: Meadow Pines of Boone LLC, Meadow Storage LLC. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 731 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lots 25, 26,27, and 28 in Archie J. Carroll Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Claire C. Goebel. Grantors: Andrey Asadchev. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 754 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lots 78 and 79 in Archie J. Carroll Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Claire C. Goebel. Grantors: Andrey Asadchev. Excise Tax: $378. Price: $189,000. Page 757 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: One plot of land (1.144 acres) in Raymond Arthur Moore James Arthur Moore Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Arthur Moore. Grantors: Raymond Arthur Moore, Janice G. Moore. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 774 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Lot 4 (49.560 acres) in Turkey Hill Cabins Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Igor Shkolnik, Diana Gorokhovsky. Grantors: Richard John Warner, Adele Warner, Richard J. Warner. Excise Tax: $2,200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 778 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jessica Ann Higdon, Raymond Higdon II. Grantors: Jerome H. Koser, Judyth M. Colbeth-Koser, Judyth M. Colbeth Koser, Judyth M. Colbeth Koser. Excise Tax: $1,158. Price: $579,000. Page 804 of Book 2238.
Nov. 24: One plot of land (1.629 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Z.M. Investments LLC. Grantors: Matthew S. Drake, Megan Lee McMahon Drake. Excise Tax: $766. Price: $383,000. Page 820 of Book 2238.
Nov. 29: Lot 5 in W C Clawson J N Clawson Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William R. Harris, Lizabeth L. Harris. Grantors: Frank D. Davidson, Sue L. Davidson. Excise Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 10 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Lots 53 and 54 (1.722 acres) in the Summit at Lost Ridge Subdivision, Beaver Dam Tract 104, Watauga County, NC. Lots 51 and 52 in the Summit at Lost Ridge, Beaver Dam Tract 105, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cody and Rebecca Rowe Living Trust, Cody Rowe, Rebecca Rowe, Cody Rowe, Rebecca Rowe. Grantors: Cody Rowe, Rebecca Rowe. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 14 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: One plot of land (11.11 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danielle Phillips Shook. Grantors: Carolyn P. Warren, Carolyn M. Phillips, James K. Warren. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 17 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Lot 2 (0.971 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Lola Thurmond. Grantors: Nancy Lola Thurmond Revocable Trust, Nancy Lola Thurmond, Nancy Lola Thurmond. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 53 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Lot 2 (0.971 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Lola Thurmond. Grantors: Nancy Lola Thurmond Revocable Trust, Nancy Lola Thurmond, Nancy Lola Thurmond. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 75 of Book 2239.
Nov. 29: Two tracts of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen Kelly Chardain Exempt Trust, Karen Kelly Chardain, Karen Kelly Chardain. Grantors: Howard W. Trumm Revocable Living Trust, Alain A. Chardain, Karen K. Chardain, Howard W. Trumm, Karen Kelly Chardain. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 119 of Book 2239.
