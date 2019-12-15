The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 5: Two tract (one of .332 acres and one of .339 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Parker Chiang Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jacquelyn Susan Parker Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 769 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: Lots 11-14 and 35-36 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Teresa Helen Sollner. Grantors: Richard L. Tice and Richard F. Collner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 800 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: Lot 2 of Castle Heights in Meat Camp. Grantee: Jame Margaret Cruce. Grantors: William Woodrow Klear and Teesa Gilbert Klear. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 808 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: One tract (1.0483 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Jacqueline McLaughlin and Jason Thomas Blyth. Grantor: Jo Ann H. Scoggin. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 832 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: Unit 1 of Pine Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mary Leigh Howell. Grantor: The Fredrick J. Colosimo Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 849 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: Unit 212 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condos. Grantees: Karolen C. Bowman and James Thomas Bowman. Grantor: Paul Thomas Bowman. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 855 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: Lot B of Roundtable Investments. Grantees: Zachary Eric Chavez and Johanna Mohler Chavez. Grantor: Daniel M. East, David King and Melissa King. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 863 of Book 2063.
Dec. 5: One tract (1.259 acres) of Shawneehaw. Grantees: Adrian Gibbs and Sabrina Marie Gibbs. Grantors: Alvin Gibbs, Adrain Gibbs, Sabrina Marie, Julie Gibbs and Jennifer Gibbs Hayes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 882 of Book 2063.
Dec. 6: Lot D of Cabibbo Enterprises LLC in Watauga. Grantee: Tonya Pate Wright. Grantors: James B. Wright Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 3 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Lot 7 of Linda Winkler Hoffman subdivision. Grantee: Philip Donald Lindahl. Grantors: Linda W. Hoffman and Daniel Hoffman. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 48 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Lot 41 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Eric S. Sessoms and Pamela J. Sessoms. Grantor: Rosebud Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 72 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Lots 68-70 of Sunrise Terrace in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Misty Ashley Pitts. Grantor: Cacilia Pitts. Excise tax: $145. Price: $72,500. Page 87of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Unit 5 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Gladys V. Hanskutt. Grantor: Don C. Hanskutt Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 109 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Unit 111 of Hawks Peak in Watauga. Grantee: Virginia R. Tester. Grantor: Secu-re Inc. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 113 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: One tract (.156 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Happy Dog Properties. Grantors: Madison L. McGinn and Martha S. McGinn. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 128 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Lot 12 of Seven Devils Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Bryan Montgomery and Sharon Montgomery. Grantors: Humberto Michael Tavares and Jennifer Lynd Tavares. Excise tax: $417. Price: $208,500. Page 161 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: One tract in Boone. Grantee: Judith A. Lilly. Grantor: Alma C. Winkler. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 184 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Lots 7 and 10 of Forest Glen in Watauga. Grantee: Long Properties LLC. Grantors: Timm K. Oberhoff and Lauri K. Oberhoff. Excise tax: $85. Price: $42,500. Page 200 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: One tract of Snaggy Mountain in Boone. Grantee: Hunter M. Day. Grantors: Larry Day and Edith A. Absher. Excise tax: $312. Price: $156,000. Page 203 of Book 2064.
Dec. 6: Tract A (1.005 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Dan R. Holder and Judith K. Holder. Grantors: Janice G. Moore, Raymond Moore, Joanna Greenleaf, Stanley Greenleaf, Wan Theng Greenleaf, Donald Greenleaf and Louise Greenleaf. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 229 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 8 of Top of the Seven condos in Watauga. Grantees: Mark David Mucci and Heather Lynn Mucci. Grantor: Judith A. Prestridge Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 246 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: One tract (2.315 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Wade William Canter. Grantors: Gail Canter, Amanda Dawn Canter and Jamie Wade Canter. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 251 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 150 of Silo Ridge Townhomes. Grantees: Paul David Auten and Linda R. Auten. Grantor: April D. Butcher. Excise tax: $458. Price: $229,000. Page 262 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Tract 1 (1.265 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Timothy E. Cook and Pamela G. Cook. Grantor: Carol Renee Quintero Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $674. Price: $337,000. Page 286 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 27 of Grouse Ridge. Grantee: Scott Schmidt. Grantor: The Elke D. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 308 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: One tract (6.439 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Perry Wilson and Deborah N. Wilson. Grantors: Martha W. Norris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 9 of Old Keller Farm. Grantee: Wayne Joseph Miller IV. Grantor: Joseph Allen Hempfling. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 318 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 65 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Deborah W. Dagenhart and James F. Dagenhart. Grantors: Paul A. Zeiss and Frances B. Zeiss. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 378 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: One tract (.632 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Timothy E. Beavers and Heather A. Beavers. Grantors: James Leonard Carter and Jean Pilkington Carter. Excise tax: $550. Price: $175,000. Page 400 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 3030 of Smoke Tree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: Robert Calhoun Kennedy Jr. Grantor: James Ray Kennedy. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 415 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 4 of Atrium. Grantee: Christopher Alexander. Grantors: Christopher Alexander, Patricia Alexander and Chris Alexander. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 417 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 3A of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Christie Village. Grantor: Melva Rae Hogan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 3A of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Melva Rae Hogan Trust. Grantor: John M. Hogan Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 422 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Unit 1B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dennis M. Frantzman and Amy E. Jordan. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 425 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 82 of Charter Hills. Grantees:Helen Denise Fernandez and Alfred John Fernandez Sr. Grantor: Dennis A. and Helen E. Faulk Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 428 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 12 of Emerald Mountain in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Helen Denise Fernandez and Alfred John Fernandez Sr. Grantor: Dennis A and Hellen E. Faulk Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 431 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Tract 3 of Langston Craig subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Herbert Townsend and Kathleen Craig Townsend. Grantor: Delmar L. James. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 437 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 2 of William M. Shaheen and Hillis W. Icenhour in Blowing Rock. Grantee: James Wood Ellis Jr. Grantor: Hovey D. Scoggins Living Trust. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 441 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: One tract (1.51 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Benjamin W. Moore and Amy Moore. Grantors: Glenn L. Neighbour Jr and Stephanie Neighbour. Excise tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 448 of Book 2064.
Dec. 9: Lot 2 of Ray Robinson Property in New River. Grantees: Patrick A. Stegall and Maria E. Startari Stegall. Excise tax: $359. Price: $179,500. Page 462 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (.312 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jeffrey D. White and Tara Marie Stollenmaier. Grantors: John A. White, Anne T. White, Jeffrey B. White and Tara Marie Stollenmaier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 488 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 9 of Carolina Corner in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Joseph A. Gay and Patricia A. Gay. Grantor: Sherwood and Dishman Real Estate LLC. Excise tax: $76. Price: $38,000. Page 493 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 8 of Carolina Corner in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Joseph A. Gay and Patricia A. Gay. Grantors: James Randall Malone, Sheryl Malone and James R. Malone. Excise tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 496 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Cabin 7 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: James J. Casanove. Grantors: Herbert L. Casanova and Darlene A. Casanova. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 26 of Homestead in Watauga. Grantee: Alana Robin Van Every. Grantors: Salem A. Van Every III Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 518 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 26 of Homestead in Watauga. Grantee: Christian Luther Lafollette. Grantors: Alana Robin Van Every. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 527 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Unit 4D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jeffrey Frantzman and Judy Frantzman. Grantors: Richard Kreisel and Laurel Kreisel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 532 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Unit 10 of Ridgeview Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Rauch Holdings LLC. Grantors: Julian R. Rauch and Brittany E. Rauch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 539 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (1 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Tina Elizabeth Young. Grantors: Charles E. Aldridge and Glenda S. Aldridge. Excise tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 560 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 12 of West Pond Creek Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantor: Gerlero Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 573 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Unit 3B of Christie Village in Laurel Creek. Grantees:Sean Nichols and Lindsay Nichols. Grantors: Paul R. Keeny Jr and Teresa D. Keeney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 580 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lots 25-32 of Lakeview Acres in Watauga. Grantee: Fernwood Kabin LLC. Grantors: Diane Kradel and Diane C. Kradel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 582 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (.6 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Tanglewood Kabin LLC. Grantors: Diane Kradel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 858 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 10 of Sunset Acres in Watauga. Grantee: Laurelwood Kabin LLC. Grantors: Diane Kradel and Diane C. Kradel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 588 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Unit 217-E of Holiday Beech Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: 5506 Realty LLC. Grantors: Vicki P. Baker, Joseph E. Baker, Jacki P. Chapman, Stephen W. Chapman and Joseph Baker. Excise tax: $114. Price: $57,000. Page 591 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Unit 307 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: Krystal Salinas. Grantor: Dwaine R. Beane. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 597 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lots D and F of Blowing Rock Improvement Company in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mary Anna Banks Shelander Trust. Grantor: Albert F. Shelander Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 599 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 20 of Teaberry Hills in the Blue Rdige. Grantees: Craig Jeffrey Salee and Melinda M. Salee. Grantors: Rahman Tashakkori and Sharareh Nikbakht. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 603 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lot 5 of Hunters Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Bruce James Clark and Kathleen Ann Clark. Grantors: Penny Patterson Urbaniak and Ronald L. Urbaniak. Excise tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 618 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (.73 acres) in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Gerald Palmer Snow Jr. Grantors: David Richard Mull and David R. Mull. Excise tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 654 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (6.721 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Peggy Sue Atwood. Grantors: John Ronald Atwood Jr, Peggy Sue Atwood and Peggy Sue Guy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 671 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: One tract (6.721 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey Biczel and Patricia E. Biczel. Grantor: Peggy Sue Atwood. Excise tax: $158. Price: $79,000. Page 675 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Lots 6-7 of Mont Clement in Boone. Grantees: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr and Randy Lee Phillips. Grantors: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr, Laurie Phillips, Randy Lee Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Conley Phillip Norris, Diane Norris, Rebecca Norris Powell, Elmer Powell, Wanda Norris Belton, Wanda Kay Belton and John Belton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 679 of Book 2064.
Dec. 10: Two tracts (one of 27.75 acres and one of 4 acres) in New River. Grantee: Conley Phillip Norris. Grantors: Claude Ellis Phillips Jr., Laure Phillips, Randy Lee Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Conley Phillip Norris, Diane Norris, Rebecca Norris Powell, Elmer Powell, Wanda Norris Belton, Wanda Kay Belton and John Belton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 687 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: Unit 17 of Frontier Village in Watauga. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Marvin Clay and Marvin E. Clay. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 705 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: One tract (228.556 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Conservation Trust for North Carolina. Grantors: Howard Bell Arbuckle III, Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle, G. Alexanger Berhnardt Sr., Wayne R. Vason, Mary Gwyn Harper Addison, James W. Addison, Albert Fendig Shelander Jr, Anne McPherson Harper Bernhardt, Corinne Arbuckle Allen, Lee Corinne Harper Vason and Howard Bell Arbuckle. Excise tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 417 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: One tract (5.046 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: William Edward Tourtellot and Barbara Jeanne Tourtellot. Grantors: Richard Allen and Kelly Allen. Excise tax: $156. Price: $78,000. Page 767 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: One tract (2.544 acres) of J. Paul Winkler Heirs in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Talbottopia Properties LLC. Grantors: Shannon Thompson and Ashley Thompson. Excise tax: $1,512. Price: $756,000. Page 783 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: Unit 4 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga and garage units 6 and 15. Grantees: Arthur G. Green III and Carolyn T. Green. Grantors: Tom Eggers and Helen M. Eggers. Tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. age 791 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: One tract (10,000 square feet) in Watauga. Grantee: Jennifer D. Hinson. Grantors: Robert H. Bloodworth and Bonita D. Bloodworth. Excise tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 814 of Book 2064.
Dec. 11: Lot 13 of Meadow Ridge Estates in New River. Grantee: Robert Earl Lee. Grantors: Sharon Lawrence and John F. Naillon. Excise tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 828 of Book 2064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.