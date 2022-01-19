The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 22: UnitW 26 Unit 309, Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo and UNitW 44 Unit 311, Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Consulting Financial Services, INC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Mountain. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 335 of Book 22230.
Oct. 22: UnitW 26 Unit 211, Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo, UnitW 44 Unit 215, Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael W Pressley, Sarah F Pressley. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Mountain Condominium. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 337 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: UnitW 19 Unit 316, Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Janette M Honeycutt, Kathy Cox. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 339 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Plot of land (1.577 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard L Dean, Carla L Dean. Grantees: George Mack Patterson. Excise Tax: $2,550. Price: $1,275,000. Page 342 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Tracts 5 and 6, A W Dotson Margie Dotson Estate, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Glenn A Bumgarner, Janette Davis Bumgarner. Grantees: John Joseph Glynn, Catherine Elizabeth Glynn. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 364 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Six tracts of land, Greystone IV Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Helen Morin Stephan Revocable Trust, Helen Morin Stephan. Grantees: Marke Hanson Baker, Maureen Keurskens. Excise Tax: $4,400. Price: $2,200,000. Page 367 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Plot of land (10 acres), Stony Fork with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Willie Jim Hinson, Roxanne H Hinson. Grantees: Robert Vaughn, Celise Vaugh. Excise Tax: $1,730. Price: $865,000. Page 402 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Plot of land (24.628 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cherokee P Cwalinski, Helen Smallwood-Cwalinksi. Grantees: Chancellor Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,400. Price: $1,200,000. Page 415 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot 265, Laurel Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barry Kaufman, Janette E Kaufman. Grantees: Barry Kaufman. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 419 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Unit S 222 Building S, Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Echota Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Grantees: Jonathan Hole, Colleen Hole. Excise Tax: $1,136. Price: $568,000. Page 456 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: New River Lots 7-8, Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jacqueline P Cook Living Trust. Grantees: Steven M Tarrants, Cecilia E Tarrants. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 477 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot AA 384 and Lot 385, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dollie C Cockerham. Grantees: Sarah C Abernathy, Rosa C Cockerham, Martha C Czupka. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 522 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot AA 384 and 385, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Martha C Czupka, Ron Czupka, Sarah C Abernathy, Howard R Abernathy, Rosa C Cockerham. Grantees: Aleksei Bespalov, Aleksandra Bespalova. Excise Tax: $492. Price: $246,000. Page 525 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot 10, Heritage Ridge, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michele M Pesek, David J Pesek. Grantees: Brian P O’Shaughnessy, Jessica A Fadness. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 544 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lots 51, 52 of the Creekridge Subdivision, plot of land (0.106 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stephen H Watson, Cynthia S Watson. Grantees: Caly Beth, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,129. Price: $564,500. Page 576 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot 17R, Millers Ridge, New River Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth Eric Bromby, Karen Lynch Bromby. Grantees: Gary R Roginski, Laine K Miller. Excise Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 603 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Plot of land (3 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donna Nicastro, Anthony Nicastro, Moray Stephen Leighton, Ruth Sara Leighton, Donna Nicastro, Marjorie Minter. Grantees: Eddie Willliam Serrano. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 652 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: UnitW 29 Unit 305, Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert D Sherrod, Myra C Sherrod. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 2230.
Oct. 22: UnitW 3 Unit 1, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kathleen Brooks, Kathleen D Brooks. Grantees: Laurie W Hunnel. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 712 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Lot 32, Watauga River Overlook, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elbert N Griffin, Heidi L Griffin. Grantees: Tiffany Southwell, Matthew Scherer. Excise Tax: $31. Price: $15,500. Page 715 of Book 2230.
Oct. 22: Plot of land (0.675 acres), Amy Bower Thomas A Tilley, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Julia C Zaleski, Julia Zaleski. Grantees: Julia C Zaleski, Derek Rowley. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 722 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: Unit S 232 Building S 2, Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Echota Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Grantees: Gregory R Salmon Revocable Trust, Jackie La Salmon Revocable Trust, Gregory R Salmon, Jackie L Salmon. Excise Tax: $1,550. Price: $775,000. Page 727 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: Plot of land (18.16 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David B Isner, Jacquelyne G Isner. Grantees: Archie Glendale Carpenter Jr, Debra Lynn Carpenter. Excise Tax: $418. Price: $209,000. Page 801 of 2230.
Oct. 25: Unit 2, Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Interval 43 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Louise Moore. Grantees: Philip T Watson, Jean B Watson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. page 804 of 2230.
Oct. 25: Unit 2, Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Intervals 13 25 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Louise Moore. Grantees: David Joseph Allen, Melody Morris Allen. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 806 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: Lot 10 (2.180 acres), Homestead Subdivision, Watauga Sec II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stephen P Minta, Hugh Carson Calton Jr, Catherine Mary Calton, Dianna F Minta. Grantees: Allen Family Revocable Trust, Gary B Allen, Erin S Allen. Excise Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 823 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: Lot 13, Aldridge Ridge Ponds, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew Charles Cochran. Grantees: Jeffrey Allen Stone, Anthony Todd Linebarger. Excise Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 850 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: Plot of land (64.838 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles G Miller, Carolyn D Miller. Grantees: Larry Wayne Trivette, Elizabeth Ann Chestnut. Excise Tax: $329. Price: $164,500. Page 2 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Tract 1 (6.057 acres), Mark A Trivette Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bradley M Bielaniec, Shelby T Bielaniec. Grantees: William Morrison, Lauren Morrison. Excise Tax: $878. Price: $439,000. Page 23 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Lot 202, UnitW 32, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William R Coleman, Cynthia A Coleman. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 32 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: UnitW 21 Unit 202, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Raymond Edward Williams, Sheila Cherry Williams. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 35 of Book 2230.
Oct. 25: UnitW 48 Unit 210, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Catherine Crecco. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 38 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: UnitW 19 Unit 210, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ronald E Schreffler, Jean L Schreffler. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 41 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: UnitW 38 Unit 216, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donald C Bare, Loujean Bare. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 44 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: UnitW 20 Unit 313, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Teddy R Spivey, Margaret B Spivey. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 47 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: UnitW 49 Unit 214, Watauga Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bobby W Evans, Jeanne M Evans. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 50 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Unit S 231 Building S 2, Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Echota Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Grantees: Kathy D Friend, Sarah Young. Excise Tax: $1,510. Price: $755,000. Page 53 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Lot 58, Scene O Ramic Subdivision, Brushy Fork Sec 4, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert A Huddleston, Marjorie A Huddleston. Grantees: Bradley Michael Bielaniec, Shelby Taren Bielaniec. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 76 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Lot 2, Charter Hills Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alberto S Szlaifer. Grantees: Alberto S Slaifer, Sara Papir. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 91 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Lot 11, Fairfield Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Danielle Leslie Neibaur. Grantees: Leighann L Howitt, David A Howitt. Excise Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 94 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Lots 231 and 233, Westridge Subdivision. Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Molly Hope Breden, Tim Rhoades, Timothy Loyd Rhoades. Grantees: James Logue, Alice G Logue. Excise Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 146 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Watauga Tract 49 (2.952 acres), Valle Cay Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bowsher Family Properties, LLC. Grantees: The Roderick R and Kirsten P Kunz Revocable Trust, Roderick R Kunz, Kirsten P Kunz. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 164 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Property, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Revocable Intervivos Trust of Sandra Mildred Walsh, Carolyn Taylor Hale. Grantees: Michael Walsh Taylor. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 214 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 30, Rich Mountain Estate, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Grantees: Carpenter Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 288 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 13, Green Hill Woods, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cantey Tomilson Kelleher, James Mahan Tanner Jr. Grantees: Peter J Larson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 13, Green Hill Woods, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Thomas Kelleher Revocable Trust Agreement, Kathleen K Steward, J Brendan Kelleher, Jeanne Reinkemeyer, John Thomas Kelleher. Grantees: Peter J Larson. Excise Tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 306 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 27, Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary Mills, Joanne H Mills. Grantees: Gary and Joanne Mills Living Trust, Joanne Howard Mills, Gary Bennet Mills, Gary Mills, Joanne Mills. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 324 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 28, Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary B Mills, JOanne H Mills. Grantees: Gary and Joanne Mills Living Trust, Joanne Howard Mills, Gary Bennett Mills, Joanne Mills, Gary Mills. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 326 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 172, Charter Hills, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Pedro Canale-Mayet, Carole Canale-Mayet. Grantees: Branon Ty Mack, Katherine Jean Mack. Excise Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 328 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Unit B 3, Blowing Rock Village Green Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ann B Bajka, Ann Barbara Bajka. Grantees: William L Mason Jr, Deborah R Mason. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 335 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot BB14, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Edward R Tinari, Claudia Tinari. Grantees: Branon Ty Mack, Katherine Jean Mack. Excise Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 378 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 105, Powder Horn Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James A Inglett, Lynn C Inglett. Grantees: Gaby Abi Khalil, Elaine Rayborn. Excise Tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 382 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Tract 2 (2.172 acres), Grapevine Gap, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Albert M Greene, Donna Lynn Greene. Grantees: Fernando Alberto Diez Uscamayta, Edwin Herberth Diez Uscamayta. Excise Tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 403 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Plot of land (0.5697 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lori Szegedy, Lori Conrad. Grantees: Edward Erik Brandt, Lars Erik Brandt. Excise Tax: $406. Price: $201,500. Page 406 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Revised Lot 5, Sierra Vista, Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Brett M Green, Emily E Edwards Green, Emily E Edwards. Grantees: Christopher Leigh Campell. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $450,000. Page 474 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 185, Hemlock Hills, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eric Pitchman. Grantees: Makemson/McKenzie Family Trust, John C Makemson, Susan D McKenzie. Excise Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 587 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lots 14-16 (1.375 acres), Winkler Lands Port, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Beth Lea Worley, Beth Worley Savage, Burea Jefferson III Savage. Grantees: Beth Worley Savage, Burea Jefferson Savage III. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 613 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land (0.851 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael L Bauer, Deborah K Bauer. Grantees: Alan H Russell, Marielee E Russell. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 631 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 27, Lakes Community Subdivision, Watauga Phase 1D, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marco E Vialpando, Valerie T Laragy. Grantees: Marco E Vialpando, Valerie T Laragy. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 660 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 3 (1.092 acres), Browns Chapel Crest Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barbara James William Arthur Blakely, Barbara Lynn Blakely. Grantees: Barbara Lynn Blakely, William Arthur Blakely. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 663 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 15, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Forrest V Tilley, Pamela Tilley. Grantees: David F Cook Jr. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 676 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rachel Elizabeth Patterson, Rachel Patterson. Grantees: Caleb Johnson, Irinia Zhorov. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 705 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot GL 99, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alan Hall Crouch, Connie Damerson Crouch. Grantees: Alicia Hays, Erick Barone. Excise Tax: $1,379. Price: $689,500. Page 724 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 103 B1, Twin Rivers Development Subdivision, Watauga Phase 1 Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William E Drummond, Sara T Drummond. Grantees: AFH Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $326. Price: $163,000. Page 807 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land (0.256 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John D Cook Living Trust, Rose B Cook Living Trust, Rose B Cook, Allison C Hodges, John D Cook, Rose B Cook. Grantees: Johns Meadows, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 843 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 115, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sally A Sansbury, Gene Sanbury, Frances Peyton Anderson, Harvey H Anderson. Grantees: Stephanie O’Bryon, Lane O’Bryon. Excise Tax: $443. Price: $221,500. Page 857 of Book 2231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.