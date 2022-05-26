The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 14: Lot 2 in Ridge at Hawks Peak Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Evelyn Ann Thomas, LLC. Grantors: Lee D. Bonacum, Amy Diane Bonacum. Excise Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 679 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 451 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roberts Professional Services, LLC. Grantors: Richard Allen Surrency, Daniel C. Surrency, Daniel Surrency. Excise Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 685 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 6 in Top O Boone Inc. Subdivision, Brushy Fork Section E, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle Nowak, Elaine Nowak. Grantors: Margaret Garner Oglesby, Margaret Janell Garner, Donald Oglesby, Donald Michel Oglesby. Excise Tax: $57. Price: $28,500. Page 697 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: One plot of land (0.7402 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sabrina Gouch. Grantors: David Gouch. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 700 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lots 2, 3 and 4 in Winkler Highlands Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terry Gavin Sambrook Living Trust, Terry Gavin Sambrook, Terry Gavin Sambrook. Grantors: CKL Property Investments, Inc. Excise Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 703 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 11 (0.70 acres) in Country Club Road Property Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglass A. Hammond, Julie S. Hammond. Grantors: Donna H. Craige. Excise Tax: $2,450. Price: $1,225,000. Page 725 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Two plots of land (0.035 acres and 0.036 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Tourist Court, LLC. Grantors: Millstone Ridge Condominium POA, Inc. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 749 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 6 (1.581 acres) in Rosebay Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan Padgett Yonce, Joseph Wilbur Yonce III. Grantors: Jay B. McCartney, Cindy McCartney, Cynthia McCartney. Excise Tax: $966. Price: $483,000. Page 755 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 1R (3.012 acres) in Janice M. Hanks Douglas R. Hanks Sr Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick J. Foehl, Sharon B. Siebert. Grantors: Douglas R. Hanks Sr, Douglas R. Hanks, Janice M. Hanks. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 799 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 23 (1.764 acres) in Horton Peak Subdivision, Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club Phase 1 Section 14, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cindy Noble, Shannon Moss. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,598. Price: $799,000. Page 833 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Tract 2 (0.239 acres) in Cleartop LLC Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 2436 Hwy 221, LLC. Grantors: Cleartop, LLC. Excise Tax: $836. Price: $418,000. Page 857 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot 17 in Ridgeview Acres Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan S. Gordon, Lynee Hastings. Grantors: William A. Dunson Revocable Trust, Margaret K. Dunson Revocable Trust, William A. Dunson, William A. Dunson, Margaret K. Dunson, Margaret K. Dunson. Excise Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 869 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: One plot of land (5.13 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Maddox, Lorenda Maddox. Grantors: James Lacy Davis, Lisa M. Davis. Excise Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 889 of Book 2249.
Jan. 14: Lot G16 (0.04 acres) in Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harrison Landrum Walker. Grantors: Russell D. Wilson, Lindsey S. Wilson. Excise Tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 1 of Book 2250.
Jan. 14: One plot of land, Watauga County and Avery County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey N. Dillman, Patricia H. Dillman. Grantors: David F. Ramsey, Sue Anne Ramsey. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 26 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 6 in Westridge Section BB Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Grantors: Patricia Alice Jones. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 71 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 37 in Daisy Ridge Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne Sholtes, Marlene Sholtes. Grantors: Michael T. Varner, Sarah D. Varner. Excise Tax: $1,270. Price: $635,000. Page 156 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 5 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel R. Tudor, Teresa L. Tudor. Grantors: Marcus S. Cadenhead. Excise Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 180 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 174 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander E. Aguiar, Elizabeth M. Aguiar. Grantors: Eric R. Weber. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 198 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 20 in Hampton Farms Subdivision, New River Farms Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linsdey S. Wilson, Russel D. Wilson. Grantors: Min Oh, Jun Oh. Excise Tax: $1,358. Price: $679,000. Page 218 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 12 in Trout Lake Ridge Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan Oakley. Grantors: James Michael Bracey, Paula Grice Bracey. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 239 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 11R in Mast Farm Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Paul Kleman. Grantors: Kari Elisabeth Kleman, Kari Elisabeth Kleman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 259 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (0.654 acres), Watauga Tract B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott E. Lucas, Emily E. Lucas. Grantors: Harrell T. Revell, Karlene S. Revell. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 262 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 11 in Birds Eye View Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Igor Shkolnik, Diana Gorokhovsky. Grantors: Ray Douglas McCollum, Delores Ann O’Dell McCollum. Excise Tax: $87. Price: $43,500. Page 267 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (0.619 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elliot Coatney, Joanne Elizabeth Coatney. Grantors: Nickolas Ashford Jordan, Shannon Nicole Jordan. Excise Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 279 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 38 in Goshen Valley Subdivision, Blue Ridge Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Johnnie Anne Lotesta, Neil Edwin Huber. Grantors: Eric Hoidahl, Elizabeth Hoidahl. Excise Tax: $1,320. Price: $660,000. Page 300 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 1R in Timber Ridge at the Coves Subdivision, New River Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul D. Hensel, Kim R. Hensel. Grantors: Gabriel S. Stahl, Kala M. Stahl. Excise Tax: $190. Price: $9,500. Page 347 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land ((5.569 acres) in Sundance Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jesse Dylon Pipes, Meredith Church Pipes, S. Watson. Grantors: Simon Watson. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 353 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 84 in Charter Hills Section B Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Henry Cepeda. Grantors: Town of Beech Mountain. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 357 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Lot 6 in Westridge Section BB Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Natalya G. Shevchenko, Maksim A. Shevchenko. Grantors: Falcon Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 367 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (5.190 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cash Offers or Terms, LLC. Grantors: Jacqulynne B. Jourdan, Albert Stanley Jourdan. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 369 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (1.97 acres) in Hartley Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Todd Batchelor, Terry Pierce Batchelor. Grantors: Benjamin W. Miller, Judith B. Miller. Excise Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 387 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (0.998 acres) Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 1955 Broadstone LLC. Grantors: Scott Rogers, Kathryn Rogers. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 401 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: One plot of land (1.052 acres) in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael John Harrison, Brittany Nicole Harrison. Grantors: Matthew W. Walker, Jill C. Walker, J C Walker. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 442 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Two plots of land in Summit at Lost Ridge Subdivision, Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew A. McDonald, Tyanna F. McDonald. Grantors: Riverdale Alliance, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 479 of Book 2250.
Jan. 19: Two plots of land in Ridgeview Woods Subdivision and Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Allen Surrency. Grantors: Daniel C. Surrency. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 488 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: Lot 8 in High Hemlock Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gustavo Cestari. Grantors: Southport Trust, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 500 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: Lot 3 in Bright Penny Forest Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Carlton T. Hill and Kathryn J. Hill Revocable Living Trust, Kathryn J. Heisler, Carlton T. Hill, Kathryn J. Hill, Eric J. Heisler. Grantors: The Carlton T. Hill and Kathryn J. Hill Revocable Living Trust, Kathryn J. Heisler, Carlton T. Hill, Kathryn J. Hill. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 532 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: Lots 15 and 16 (0.97 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Alexander Egan, Stephanie Lynne Egan. Grantors: David Joseph Caron. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 583 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (1.236 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Lewis Revocable Trust, Mark Lewis, Mark Lewis. Grantors: Mark Lewis, Evangeline G. Lewis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 587 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (12.819 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barry Peter M. Barry, Elizabeth A. Barry. Grantors: John B. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Anna Stout Barry, John B. Barry Molly R. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry, Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 608 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (2.548 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Grantors: John B. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Anna Stout Barry, John B. Barry Molly R. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry, Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 623 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (10.217 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Moot Hall, LLC Grantors: John B. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Anna Stout Barry, John B. Barry Molly R. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry, Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (6.833 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John B. Barry, Molly R. Barry. Grantors: John B. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Anna Stout Barry, John B. Barry Molly R. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry, Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 629 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (2.927 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry. Grantors: John B. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Anna Stout Barry, John B. Barry Molly R. Barry, Edwin F. Barry, Catherine M. Barry, Michael T. Barry, Rebecca L. Barry. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 632 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (0.891 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Legacy Realty, LLC. Grantors: Allison Galer, Joshua Galer. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 659 of Book 2250.
