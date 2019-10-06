The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 26: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Gwendolyn Gail Gibson. Grantor: Nancy Elliott Howie. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 395 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Two tracts in Watauga and Caldwell counties. Grantees: Harold D. Eckard, Jenny D. Eckard, Dean Eckard Barnes, Wendy Eckard Hart and Andrea Eckard Rogers. Grantors: Harold. D. Eckard and Jenny D. Eckard. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 416 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Two tracts in Watauga and Caldwell counties. Grantees: Dean Eckard Barnes, Wendy Eckard Hart and Andrea Eckard Rogers. Grantors: Harold D. Eckard and Jenny D. Eckard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 420 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Unit R-112 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Doug Fairburn and Jill Fairburn. Grantor: Kathleen Marie Ticich Living Trust. Excise tax: $576. Price: $288,000. Page 426 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Two tracts in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Beech Mountain Bliss LLC. Grantors: William Warren Dabbs II and Amanda Dabbs. Excise tax: $295. Price: $147,500. Page 431 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 5 of Maple View in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Principal Development LLC. Grantors: Rupp Holdings Inc. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 438 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 8 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Tammy Somerville and Timothy Ray Ross. Grantors: Jo Ann M. Hudson and Richard H. Hudson. Excise tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 447 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Unit 3-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: william J. Burns and Hazlette H. Burns. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 475 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Unit 3-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William J. Burns and Hazlette H. Burns. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 477 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26:Unit 4-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Grantors: Paul Peter Derosa and Clara Derosa. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 479 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Unit 1-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Paul Peter Derosa and Clara Derosa. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 481 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: One tract (3.08 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Robert Heath. Grantors: Robert Heath and Candace Heath. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 8 of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Robert R. Heath. Grantors: Robert R. Heath and Candace Heath. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 77-78 of South and Eggers subdivision in Boone. Grantee: George Carl Winkler. Grantors: Ria C. Harris and Ria Harris. Excise tax: $447. Price: $223,500. Page 510 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Unit C-112 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Kenneth R. Davis and Melanie M. Davis. Grantor: Echota East Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 529 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: One tract (1.973 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Timothy Trivett. Grantor: James Trivett. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 553 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 8 of Country Place in New River. Grantees: Will Jackson Willis and Sabine Mader. Grantors: Dale S. Whisenant and Mary E. Whisenant. Excise tax: $134. Price: $67,000. Page 557 of Book 2050.
Sept. 26: Lot 103 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Eric Griffin and Sarah Jane Griffin. Grantor: NHE Inc. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 561 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Unit 3-C of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Viki Lisa Vetrano and Rebecca Sue Kirkendall. Grantors: Mark Charles Starzicich and Karen T. Strazicich. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 569 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Unit 1232 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Sharon A. Rothman and Ryan H. Rothman. Grantors: Jathan D. Sharkey and Colleen E. Sharkey. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 591 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (.420 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Herritage LLC. Grantor: Board of Trustees of the Endowment Fund of Appalachian State University. Excise tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 609 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Unit 112-1 of Riverstone Condos in New River. Grantees: Raymond H. Duke, Margaret A. Duke and Margaret O. Duke. Grantors: Midland Ira Inc and Yvonne Ziel. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 655 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Tract 3 in Chips Glen subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Karen Lisa Armstrong and Brian Walter Armstrong. Grantors: Densel L. Raines and Sharon B. Raines. Excise tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 671 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Tract 4 of Stillhouse Creek in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jason E. Haynes and Kristy M. Haynes. Grantors: William A. Parker and Barbara A. Parker. Excise tax: $757. Price: $378,500. Page 691 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (.936 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Ronald L. Bill. Grantors: Ronald L. Bill, Deanna Bill, Ronald Bill and Deanna L. Bill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 726 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lot R-43 of Grandfather Farms. Grantee: Robert H. Delado. Grantors: Carlos L. Vlades and C. L. Vlades. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 749 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lot 47 of Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis. Grantee: Joseph Jeffrey Kimmel Living Trust. Grantor: Joseph Jeffrey Kimmel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 755 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lots 51-56 in Meat Camp. Grantees: Sloan H. Holliday and Amanda M. Holliday. Grantors: Patrick McLenithan and Lori McLenithan. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 758 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (3.029 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Don Brown and Susan Brown. Grantor: The Joan Bushnell Ludwiski Living Trust. Excise tax: $690. Price: $345,000. Page 785 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Unit B-6 of Chestnut in blowing Rock. Grantees: Rhona W. Cobb Revocable Trust and Walter P. Smith Jr. Trust. Grantor: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Excise tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 797 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (14.163 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Garrett C. Mixon and Meghan H. Mixon. Grantors: Oscar J. Diaz and Olimpia M. Diaz. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 805 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (5.043 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Anthony L. Hill. Grantors: Kathleen Harper Hineman, Amanda Leigh Harper, Patricia O’Neil Harper, Richard W. Harper and Patricia O. Harper. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 814 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (.974 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joshua Sigmon and Katie Sigmon. Grantors: Blue Ridge Rehab LLC and 1721 Vanderpool Road LLC. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 830 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lot 5 of Knollwood. Grantees: Miriam Ehrensaft and Drew Shindell. Grantors: Theodore Eberhard, Corrine LA Couture, Charels LA Couture and Lucille LA Couture. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 854 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lot 2 of Camel Ridge. Grantee: The Sansanfar Family Trust. Granotrs: Guy S. Sasanfar, Gail C. Sasanfar and Gail Sasanfar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 887 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: Lot 4 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jonathan M. Wiley and Robyn Wiley. Grantors: Foster Rains and Jeanne Marie Rains. Excise tax: $364. Price: $182,000. Page 889 of Book 2050.
Sept. 27: One tract (.194 acres) in New River. Grantees: Bernard A. Coleman, Prudence C. Coleman and Padraig J. Coleman. Grantors: Elaine Begg, Stuart Begg, Linda Begg and Rick Begg. Excise tax: $184. Price: $92,000. Page 6 of Book 2051.
Sept. 27: Unit C-131 of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Harry W. Neike and Joi D. Neike. Grantor: Echota East Ridge. Excise tax: $881. Price: $440,500. Page 13 of Book 2051.
Sept. 27: Unit CM-18 of North Fork Northridge Villas. Grantees: Sean K. Blake, Teresa G. Anile and Deborah S. Bonin. Grantors: Mark Bonin and Deborah Bonin. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 35 of Book 2051.
Sept. 27: Unit G-8 of Northridge Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mark W. Bonin and Deborah S. Bonin. Grantors: Louisa M. Bentley, Louisa Camp and James C. Bentley. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 52 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Lot 7 of Summer Haven. Grantees: William Stewart Werner Powell and Kathryn Marie Knapp. Grantors: Paul Mance and Joy B. Mance. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 135 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Lot 7 of Atrium in Laurel Creek. Grantees: William Greg Bland and Thea H. Bland. Grantors: Brian K. Barnes and Dara L. Barnes. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 165 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Unit 1-D of Villas at Hawks Peak in Watauga. Grantee: Robert C. Streightiff and Joan W. Streightiff Living Trust. Grantor: Beverly A. Emery Trust. Excise tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 184 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Unit 3 of Hound Ears Club in Watauga. Grantees: David L. Burris and Pamela Burria. Grantor: James S. Shepherd Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 238 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Lot 68 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Pine Ridge Road Trust. Grantors: Leon F. Burton and Mary Jo Burton. Excise tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 243 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Unit 3-A of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Donna F. Burke and Stephen P. Burke. Grantors: Jamie A. Hinshaw, Carl Edward Hinshaw, Donna F. Burke and Stephen P. Burke. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 246 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Three tracts in Watauga and Wilkes. Grantee: Milo J. Hoffman, Jr. Grantors: Dennis Harrison Bennett and Janet Carolina Bennet. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 248 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: One tract of The Hamptons at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael R. Taylor and Alice P. Taylor. Grantors: James J. Green and Patricia P. Green. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 265 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Lot H-103 of Sunalei Preserve development. Grantee: Longhill Sunalei LLC. Grantors: Patricia Long Hill, Bruce G. Hill and Bruce Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 303 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Two tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Gary F. Rose and Elizabeth O. Rose. Grantors: Town of Seven Devils, Watauga County, Seven Devils Ventures LLC, S.F.C. LLC, Robert B. Angle Jr. and Arthur I. Tsiamis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Pace 314 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Unit 9 of Laurelwood in Stony Fork. Grantee: Catherine Linda Maloney Mazaud. Grantors: The Graham A. Monroe Jr and Mary V. Monroe Family Trust. Excise tax: $364. Price: $182,000. Page 363 of Book 2051.
Sept. 30: Nine acres in New River. Grantee: Rocky Creek Cove LLC. Grantors: Deborah Coan Lamm, Roger P. Coan Jr., Judith Scholl Coan, Margaret Coan Wallace and Billy Ray Lamm. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 1 of Appalachian Place at Chestnut Ridge in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Liberty Healthcare Properties of Watauga County. Grantor: Chestnut Ridge at Blowing Rock LLC. Excise tax: $24,044. Price: $12,022,000. Page 395 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 24 of Rainbow Mountain Overlook in New River. Grantee: Sumfink LLC. Grantors: Karl M. Rood and Lisa C. Rood. Excise tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 495 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Tract 2 of Sharon Blair Guebert subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ann Battle Long and William Allen Bullard. Grantor: Suzanne M. Wilson. Excise tax: $1,840. Price: $920,000. Page 516 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 217 of Twin Rivers. Grantees: L. Russell Ranson III and Anne H. Ranson. Grantors: Timothy Oakes and Ann Oakes. Excise tax: $142. Price: $71,000. Page 519 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 14 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club in Watauga. Grantees: Alton Adams Price Jr. and Beverly Williamson Price. Grantors: Bob D. Allen and Carol L. Allen. Excise tax: $990. Price: $495,000. Page 544 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 48 of Andrew J. Capeletti Heirs subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Billy S. Watson and Misty D. Watson. Grantor: Catharina K. Thomas. Excise tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 550 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Tract 11 of Valle Cay development. Grantee: Jonathan M. Jones Revocable Trust. Grantors: John G. Hastings and Tracy A. Hastings. Excise tax: $1,320. Price: $660,000. Page 572 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Unit 4 of Chalakee Condos. Grantee: Betty Idol Holcomb Asset Protection Trust. Grantors: Betty Jean Idol. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 575 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Six tracts in Watauga. Grantees: Steve Gilliam and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantors: Richard B. Dobbin, Ellen F. Dobbing, Beverly D. Shurley and William E. Shurley. Excise tax: $4,000. Price: $2,000,000. Page 595 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 573 of Westridge. Grantee: Alexander B. Andrews Residuary Trust. Grantors: Alexander B. Andrews and Mabel Andrews Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 604 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 573 of Westridge. Grantees: Alexander B. Andrews Jr and George H. Andrews. Grantor: Alexander B. Andrews Residuary Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 608 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: One tract (35 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Terry William Isaacs and April Newlin Isaacs. Grantor: Leslie M. Humphreys. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 630 of Book 2051.
Oct. 1: Lot 36 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Michael A. Sauter and Sheryl Sauter Morano. Grantor: Barbara H. Delaney Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,625. Price: $1,312,500. Page 649 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: One tract (7.377 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Yates Family Properties LLC. Grantors: John E. Greene and Lennis C. Greene. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 685 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: One tract (8.609 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Corbett Chad Estep, Devin Christopher Estep and Sabrina Grace Estep. Grantors: Tammie Sue Jones, Tammie Estep, Tammie S. Jones and Larry Michael Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 696 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: Lot 13 of Signature Ridge at Matney in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Debra Tolar Hintz and Terry W. Hintz. Grantors: Troy D. Walker and Leslie A. Walker. Excise tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 702 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: Unit 6-D of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Haynes Carpenter Murdoch and Laura Orland Murdoch. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 728 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: Lot 4 of Delmar Bungalows subdivision in New River. Grantees: Troy D. Walker and Leslie A. Walker. Grantor: General Investments Inc. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 731 of Book 2051.
Oct. 2: Unit 303-B of Watson Gap Village Condos in Elk. Grantee: E. Hood Temple. Grantor: Blue Ridge Mountain Management Group LLC. Excise tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 745 of Book 2051.
