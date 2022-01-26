The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 25: Lots 231 and 233, Westridge Subdivision. Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Molly Hope Breden, Tim Rhoades, Timothy Loyd Rhoades. Grantees: James Logue, Alice G Logue. Excise Tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 146 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Watauga Tract 49 (2.952 acres), Valle Cay Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bowsher Family Properties, LLC. Grantees: The Roderick R and Kirsten P Kunz Revocable Trust, Roderick R Kunz, Kirsten P Kunz. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 164 of Book 2231.
Oct. 25: Property, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Revocable Intervivos Trust of Sandra Mildred Walsh, Carolyn Taylor Hale. Grantees: Michael Walsh Taylor. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 214 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 30, Rich Mountain Estate, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Grantees: Carpenter Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 288 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 13, Green Hill Woods, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cantey Tomilson Kelleher, James Mahan Tanner Jr. Grantees: Peter J Larson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 13, Green Hill Woods, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John Thomas Kelleher Revocable Trust Agreement, Kathleen K Steward, J Brendan Kelleher, Jeanne Reinkemeyer, John Thomas Kelleher. Grantees: Peter J Larson. Excise Tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 306 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 27, Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary Mills, Joanne H Mills. Grantees: Gary and Joanne Mills Living Trust, Joanne Howard Mills, Gary Bennet Mills, Gary Mills, Joanne Mills. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 324 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 28, Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary B Mills, JOanne H Mills. Grantees: Gary and Joanne Mills Living Trust, Joanne Howard Mills, Gary Bennett Mills, Joanne Mills, Gary Mills. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 326 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 172, Charter Hills, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Pedro Canale-Mayet, Carole Canale-Mayet. Grantees: Branon Ty Mack, Katherine Jean Mack. Excise Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 328 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Unit B 3, Blowing Rock Village Green Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ann B Bajka, Ann Barbara Bajka. Grantees: William L Mason Jr, Deborah R Mason. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 335 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot BB14, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Edward R Tinari, Claudia Tinari. Grantees: Branon Ty Mack, Katherine Jean Mack. Excise Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 378 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 105, Powder Horn Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James A Inglett, Lynn C Inglett. Grantees: Gaby Abi Khalil, Elaine Rayborn. Excise Tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 382 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Tract 2 (2.172 acres), Grapevine Gap, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Albert M Greene, Donna Lynn Greene. Grantees: Fernando Alberto Diez Uscamayta, Edwin Herberth Diez Uscamayta. Excise Tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 403 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Plot of land (0.5697 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lori Szegedy, Lori Conrad. Grantees: Edward Erik Brandt, Lars Erik Brandt. Excise Tax: $406. Price: $201,500. Page 406 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Revised Lot 5, Sierra Vista, Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Brett M Green, Emily E Edwards Green, Emily E Edwards. Grantees: Christopher Leigh Campell. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $450,000. Page 474 of Book 2231.
Oct. 26: Lot 185, Hemlock Hills, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eric Pitchman. Grantees: Makemson/McKenzie Family Trust, John C Makemson, Susan D McKenzie. Excise Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 587 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lots 14-16 (1.375 acres), Winkler Lands Port, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Beth Lea Worley, Beth Worley Savage, Burea Jefferson III Savage. Grantees: Beth Worley Savage, Burea Jefferson Savage III. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 613 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land (0.851 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael L Bauer, Deborah K Bauer. Grantees: Alan H Russell, Marielee E Russell. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 631 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 27, Lakes Community Subdivision, Watauga Phase 1D, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marco E Vialpando, Valerie T Laragy. Grantees: Marco E Vialpando, Valerie T Laragy. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 660 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 3 (1.092 acres), Browns Chapel Crest Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barbara James William Arthur Blakely, Barbara Lynn Blakely. Grantees: Barbara Lynn Blakely, William Arthur Blakely. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 663 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 15, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Forrest V Tilley, Pamela Tilley. Grantees: David F Cook Jr. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 676 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rachel Elizabeth Patterson, Rachel Patterson. Grantees: Caleb Johnson, Irinia Zhorov. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 705 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot GL 99, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alan Hall Crouch, Connie Damerson Crouch. Grantees: Alicia Hays, Erick Barone. Excise Tax: $1,379. Price: $689,500. Page 724 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 103 B1, Twin Rivers Development Subdivision, Watauga Phase 1 Sec 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William E Drummond, Sara T Drummond. Grantees: AFH Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $326. Price: $163,000. Page 807 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land (0.256 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John D Cook Living Trust, Rose B Cook Living Trust, Rose B Cook, Allison C Hodges, John D Cook, Rose B Cook. Grantees: Johns Meadows, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 843 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot 115, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sally A Sansbury, Gene Sanbury, Frances Peyton Anderson, Harvey H Anderson. Grantees: Stephanie O’Bryon, Lane O’Bryon. Excise Tax: $443. Price: $221,500. Page 857 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: New River Tract 2 (0.625 acres), Rocky Mountain Heights Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robin R Lloyd, Georg A Brodzky. Grantees: Bruce E White, Nancy J White. Excise Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 878 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Lot , W C Clawson J N Clawson Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robin T Hargett, Bruce F Richard, David L Hargett Jr. Grantees: Michael James Roberts, Allison Boehler. Excise Tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 883 of Book 2231.
Oct. 27: Plot of land (13.95 acres), Beech Mountain, Watauga and Avery counties, NC. Grantors: Kimberly Ramos. Grantees: Dutch HOldings, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 14 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Four parcels of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth Dale Hayes, Kenneth D Hayes, Dale Hayes, Betty S Hayes. Grantees: Patricia Hanchette. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 86 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Plot of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alvin Blake Brown, Ann Fulp Brown. Grantees: Tracy Poe. Excise Tax: $322. Price: $161,000. Page 105 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 2, Day Break Subdivision, Meat Camp Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles R Parker, Marcia J Parker. Grantees: Joel David Marselus, Alicen Anne Marselus. Excise Tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 126 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 14, Ravens Ridge Subdivision, New River Sec B, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jimmy H Eastman III, Emily A Sears. Grantees: Hamish McKay. Excise Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 139 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Property (27,120 square feet), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alexia D Murray, Sherry Lynn Hall, Kyle Swinehart. Grantees: Robert Kelley, Dawn Kelley. Excise Tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 155 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 12, Hound Ears Sec 12, plot of land (0.021 acres) in Hound Ears Lodge & Club Port L10 Sec 12, and plot of land (0.160 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Carrie Lee Ward Testamentary Trust, Calliham J Robert, Franklin E Martin, Carrie Lee Ward. Grantees: C K Rust II. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 165 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 427, Ridgeview Woods, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Lawrence Primm Revocable Trust, Thomas Lawrence Primm, Thomas Lawrence Primm. Grantees: Tatiana E Santiago-Herzog, Neil Herzog. Excise Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 169 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Unit 325, Building F, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Fatima T Hicks-Hostelter, Jeff Hostelter. Grantees: Pilar A Halstead, Preston L Halstead. Excise Tax: $269. Price: $134,500. Page 176 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Plot of land (2.279 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantees: James F McCurry, Brenda McCurry. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 190 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lots 411, 412 NKA Misty Mountain, Gay Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Arthur R Cohen, Maria S Cohen. Grantees: Dulan Family Lake House, LLC. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 212 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 16, Rocky Knob Subdivision, Shawneehaw Phase I, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Montgomery RE LLC. Grantees: Ernest Felder Middleton III, Joyce Johnson Middleton. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price; $500,000. Page 225 of Book 2232.
Oct. 28: Lot 2, Unit 1, Eagle Ridge Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth N Lower. Grantees: Robin Lowe. Excise Tax: $192. Price: $96,000. Page 238 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Plot of land (10.07 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kevin L Leggett. Grantees: Kevin L Leggett, Brandy Gitto. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 320 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 13, Signature Ridge at Matney, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Danielle Fox, Robertson Austin Fox, Danielle M Fox. Grantees: Daniel Wayne Berg, Bridget Lee Berg. Excise Tax: $1,150. Price: $575,000. Page 344 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Plot of land (1.599 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kathleen D Hineman. Grantees: Kristen G Wells, Peter J Wells. Excise Tax: $416. Price: $208,000. Page 351 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 69 (1.113 acres), Valle Cay Development, Lot 2 (1.003 acres), Charles A Church Betty S Church Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Green Turtles, LLC. Grantees: David W Hinshaw, Jennie M Hinshaw. Excise Tax: $2,385. Price: $1,192,500. Page 371 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 60, Grassy Gap Golf Course and Lot 225, Creekside Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lee Valve Company, Inc. Grantees: Robert Cameron, Ashley Cameron. Excise Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 398 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 5, B F Hodges Estate, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Anna Lynn H Turner, Michael Turner. Grantees: Jonathan F Abrams, Charlotte L Abrams. Excise Tax: $95. Price: $47,500. Page 422 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: UnitW 10 Unit 207, 4 Seasons at Beech, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert L Segers Sr and Norma K Segers Revocable Living Trust, Robert L Segers, Norma K Segers. Grantees: Robert L Segers II, Candace Segers, Adam Blake Segers, Dustin R Segers. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 426 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: UnitW 34 Unit 222, 4 Seasons at Beech, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert L Segers Sr and Norma K Segers Revocable Living Trust, Robert L Segers, Norma K Segers. Grantees: Robert L Segers II, Candace Segers, Adam Blake Segers, Dustin R Segers. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: UnitW 25 Unit 207, 4 Seasons at Beech, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert L Segers Sr and Norma K Segers Revocable Living Trust, Robert L Segers, Norma K Segers. Grantees: Steven R Segers. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 430 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 29, Boone Fork Camp, Blowing Rock Phase IV, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Wolf & Wolf, LLC. Grantees: Justin and Jennifer Mead Joint Revocable Trust, Justin B Mead, Jennifer L Mead. Excise Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 436 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Plot of land (0.25 acres), Harlan Greene DS Ray Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ray Dell Staley Greene, Harlan D Greene, Ray Dell Greene. Grantees: Josh Kanoy, Amber Kanoy. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 440 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Unit 2, Sierras Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Larry C Williford Revocable Living Trust, Larry C Williford, Michelle Lee Williford. Grantees: William Kyle Hughey, Margaret Kristin Hughey. Excise Tax: $1,278. Price: $639,000. Page 461 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Plot of land (3.743 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Larry C Langley, Deborah C Langley. Grantees: Patrick Tyler Langley. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 509 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Unit 255, Building F, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: CookJTB LLC. Grantees: Ben Ruhl, Jennifer Lynn Ruhl. Excise Tax: $279. Price: $139,500. Page 540 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Lot 24, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Curtis Albert Ross Jr Special Needs Trust, Curtis Albert Ross Revocable Trust, Collin Ross, Curtis Albert Ross. Grantees: Gilbert J Frazier, Linda Frazier. Excise Tax: $75. Price: $37,500. Page 573 of Book 2232.
Oct. 29: Plot of land (2.5 acres), Lot 5 of Parisites Subdivision, Watauga Port L2 of Parisites Subdivision, Watauga lots 6 and 7 of Parisites Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Arthur and Elizabeth Brawn Revocable Joint Trust Agreement, Arthur H Brawn, Elizabeth Brawn. Grantees: David Matthews, Alexandra Almaguer. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 604 of Book 2232.
