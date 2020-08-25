The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 22: Unit 42 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing rock. Grantee: Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Don C. Hanskutt Family Trust Under Trust Agreement and Gladys V. Hanskutt Trust Under Trust Agreement. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 200 of Book 2108.
July 22: Lot 35 of Monteagle. Grantees: Michael Alan Kirkman and Patricia Adlerman. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $320. Price: $165,000. Page 206 of Book 2108.
July 22: Lots 102-103 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Robert L. Reese and Janet W. Reese. Grantors: Stephen H. Tondreault and Jean A. Tondreault. Excise tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 227 of Book 2108.
July 22: Lots 209-210 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Benjamin Fichman and Dana Smith. Grnators: Mark Month and Lisa Month. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 259 of Book 2108.
July 22: Lot 208 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Benjamin Fichman and Dana Smith. Grantors: Mark Month and Lisa Month. Excise tax: 4. Price: $2,000. Page 273 of Book 2108.
July 22: Unit 162 of Silo Ridge Townhomes in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Ronald Russell. Grantors: Veronika Russell Weisner, Veronika Jean Russell and Jackson Weisner. Excise tax: $442. Price: $221,000. Page 279 of Book 2108.
July 22: Two tracts (one of 1 acre and one of 2 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: Irene Saunders and Stanley Ray Saunders. Gernators: Irene Saunders, Irene Nordhuus Grafton and Stanley Ray Saunders. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 305 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract (1.781 acres) of the Blue Ridge Conservancy subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Truman Amos Critcher, Ardease Critcher Greene, Joe F. Greene, Joseph Greene Critcher and Bernice Critcher. Excise tax: $240. Price: $120,000.
July 23: Lot 485 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Buccini Living Trust. Grantors: NTC & Co., Debbie Canaday Ira and Debbie Canaday. Excise tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 342 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 295 of Ridgeview Woods in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott Bricher and Elizabeth Madden. Grantors: Michael Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 346 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 3 of Laurel Creek Homsites in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Leonardo Pereira Da Silva and Kathryn Montalbano. Grantors: Tomas M. Tyndall and Robin S. Tyndall. Excise tax: $778. Price: $389,000. Page 349 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lots 494, 656 and 338 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Scott Bricher and Elizabeth Madden. Grantor: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 370 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: April Green Vance. Grantors: Oliver Wayne Green and Anna H. Green. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 386 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 9 of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Canesian Theory Holding LLC. Grantors: Kurt A. Gibson and Carrie C. Haisten Gibson. Excise tax: $1,900. Price: $850,000. Page 388 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lots 20-23 of Cherrybrook subdivision in Boone. Grantees: Carolyn M. Edy and Charles G. Frieberg. Grantors: Carolyn Martindale Edy, Carolyn M. Edy and Charles G. Frieberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 391 of Book 2108.
July 23: Unit 2-2 of Village on the Green Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Randall S. Faw and Naomi S. Faw. Grantors: Molly P. Jones, Joshua Jones and Molly Elizabeth Petrey. Excise tax: $281. Price: $14,500. Page 409 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract (.831 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Grayson Trivette. Grantors: Adam Tyler Honeycutt and Miriam Elisabeth Honeycutt. Excise tax: $130. Price: $6,500. Page 431 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 139 of Charter Hills in Watauga. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin Ray Ira, Alchemy Investments and Benjamin Ray. Grantors: Lonnie N. Shull Jr. and Mary Ann Shull. Excise tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 440 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 315 of Westridge. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin J. Ray IRA, Alchemy Investments LLC and Benjamin J. Ray. Grantor: Richard S. Thompson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 446 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract (3.244 acres) of Laurel Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: The Birtwistle Family Trust. Grantors: David C. Birtwistle and Debra J. Birtwistle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 472 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract (1 acre) of Jordan Cook Heirs subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William Kyle McNeil III and Trey McNeil. Grantors: William Kyle McNeil, William Kyle McNeil Sr., Margaret S. McNeil, William Kyle McNeil Sr. and Karen W. McNeil. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 330 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Burke and Kay E. Anderson. Grantors: Gerald L. Bell and Helen E. Bell. Excise tax: $705. Price: $352,500. Page 508 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 3 of Monteagle. Grantees: Pamela S. Perkins and Richard Perkins. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 541 of Book 2108.
July 23: One tract of the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Ann Peeler Winkler. Grantors: Bobby McConnell Living Trust. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 544 of Book 2108.
July 23: Lot 89 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alfred Bartlett and Debra Crompton Sharwarki. Grantor: Alfred Bartlett. Excise tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 550 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot C-595 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Carlos Jesus Diaz Rangel and Lourdes Diaz. Grantors: Clarke G. Kennedy and Marcia Elizabeth Kennedy. Excise tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 622 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 2 of Painted Mountain. Grantee: Benjamin R. Brendle. Grantors: Daniel Hobbs Grafton and Duane E. Grafton. Excise tax: $524. Price: $262,000. Page 625 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 27 of Grouse Ridge. Grantee: Elke D. Schmidt. Grantors: Thomas W. Schmidt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 652 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 4 of Bald Mountain Townhomes. Grantees: Kenneth D. Wehrmann and Jessica Leigh Wehrmann. Grantors: Bradford Lee Crain and Alice R. Crain. Excise tax: $405. Price: $202,500. Page 663 of Book 2108.
July 24: One tract (.301 acres) of Councill Grove. Grantees: James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Grantors: James Robert Todd. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 667 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 4 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: The McCulloch Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Matthew D. Lavigne and Jennifer L. Lavigne. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 670 of Book 2108.
July 24: Unit 1022 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantee: Charlotte Leigh Tart. Grantors: Stephen D. Rohrbach and Becki L. Rohrbach. Excise tax: $678. Price: $339,000. Page 774 of Book 2108.
July 24: One tract (.508 acres) of Ski Crest Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jane Monroe Kelley and Gene Paul Kelley. Grantors: Blue Ridge Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $326. Price: $163,000. Page 796 of Book 2108.
July 24: Unit C-7 of Boulderview in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Felix Martinez and Ingrid Martinez. Grantors: Sawfish Bay Centre LLC. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 800 of Book 2108.
July 24: Unit 209 of Riverstone Condos in New River. Grantees: David Sanders and Rachel Sanders. Grantors: Shyam K. Das and Marzieh F. Shekarchi. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 806 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 13 of Summit Park in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: W. Christopher Musselwhite and Robyn P. Musselwhite. Grantors: Wesley Steen and Laura Steen. Excise tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 816 of Book 2108.
July 24: Two tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantees: John Stuart Gaul and Alicia Marie Gaul. Grantors: Frank Curtis Howe, John Richard Howe, Jamie Michael Howe, Elizabeth Lee Howe and Laura Lee Howe. Excise tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 820 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 123 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Francisco X. Moncada and Antonio J. Jimenez. Grantor: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 827 of Book 2108.
July 24: Lot 124 of Firethorn in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Francisco X. Moncada and Antonio J. Jimenez. Grantor: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 831 of Book 2108.
July 24: Two tracts (one of 5.07 acres and one of 7.16 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Stephen Haney and Julianne Kenton Haney. Grantors: Charles W. Roberts IV and Kari L. Roberts. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 835 of Book 2108.
July 27: Lot 3A of Echota Estates Townhouses in Watauga. Grantee: Gordon W. Arbogast and Dorothy S. Arbogast Joint Living Trust. Grantors: Gordon Arbogast and Dorothy Arbogast. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 866 of Book 2108.
July 27: Lot R-34 of Grandfather Farms in Watauga. Grantee: Emily Caroline Hall Bausch. Grantors: Todd S. Bausch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 870 of Book 2108.
July 27: One tract in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Harold Stuart Nunn Jr. and Lee Bass Nunn. Grantors: George Donaldson Murphy Jr. and Sally T. Murphy. Excise tax: $840. Price: $420,000. Page 1 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Robin Harry Smith and Franklin Scott Smith. Grantors: Ann Lutz Harry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 15 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Ann L. Harry. Grantors: Deborah K. Barnhardt, Sadler H. Barnhardt, Eleanor H. Barnhardt, John M. Douglas, Dorothy M. Barnhardt and James H. Barnhardt Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Dorothy M. Barnhardt and Deborah M. Barnhardt. Grantor: Eleanor Hayes Barnhardt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 22 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Eleanor Hayes Barnhardt. Grantor: Capital Ideas Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 24 of Book 2109.
July 27: One tract (.915 acres) of Glen subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Corrinne Louchs. Grantors: Secure Inc. Excise tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 33 of Book 2109.
