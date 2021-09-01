The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 21: 1.337 acres, Watauga, County, NC. Grantees: Sandra Mirta Fuentes, Francisco Fuentes. Grantors: Sandra Mirta Fuentes Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 534 of Book 2206.
July 21: Section 3A of Lot 68 and Lot 69 of Appalachian Ski Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew David Larkins, Jennifer Ann Larkins. Grantors: Aspen View, LLC. Tax: $1,300. Price $650,000. Page 540 of Book 2206.
July 21: One tract of land (5.045 acres) of Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danny R. Williams, Margaret E. Williams, Charles Larkin Williams, Sumer Walser Williams. Grantors: Danny R. Williams, Margaret E. Williams, Charles Larkins Williams, Sumer Walser Williams, Jesse Ross Williams, Charles Larkin Williams, Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 583 of Book 2206.
July 21: Two tracts of land (2.49 acres and 2.30 acres) of Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Antonio Perez, Alina Purrinoz-Perez. Grantors: Jerry L. McColgin, Tara McColgin. Excise Tax: NO tax consideration Price: N/A Page 588 of Book 2206
Julyl 21: Lot 48, Section A of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Noel Armas. Grantors: Larry Neil Setzer, Carolyn Mundy Setzer. Excise Tax: $540.00 Price: $270,000 Page 592 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot C-257, in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Dell, Dina Deleo. Grantors: Rocco Deleo, Nance Deleo. Excise Tax: no tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 612 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 3 and Lot 4 of Parasites Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth Lowe. Grantors: Barbara Sue Latimer, Mary Cuerdo. Excise Tax: $68 Price: $34,000. Page 614 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 5 of Sweetgrass Development, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rhonda Smith. Grantors: Terry B. Purvis, Kermit Purvis. Excise Tax: $350 Price: $175,000. Page 618 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 1 (0.507 acres) of Wagoner Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 871 Hodges Gap, LLC. Grantors: Alter Living Trust, Richard Paul Alter, Pamela Lea Alter. Excise Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 645 of Book 2206.
July 21: Unit B, Building 4, Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condominium Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary-Kathryn Thompson Trust. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners, LLC. Tax: $2,900 Price: $1,450,000. Page 666 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 1 (0.61 acres), Lot 2 (3.23 acres) and Lot 3 (2.09 acres) of Family Subdivision for heirs of John and Georgia Day, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Edward Jr. Day. Grantors: Andrew Day, Lesley Day, Charles M. Day, Charles Day. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 672 of Book 2206.
July 21: Unit A, Hideaway Townhomes, Blowing Rock, NC. Grantees: James W. Riden, Jennifer Ride Hale. Grantors: James W. Riden. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 681 of Book 2206.
July 21: One tract of land (3.347 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Frances M. Crucet, Kevin J Tierney. Grantors: Seth Heath, Laura Heath. Excise tax: $340.00 Price: $170,000. Page 701 of Book 2206.
July 21: Unit B-5 of the Glen Burney Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Hayley Myers-Brown, George David Jr. Brown. Grantees: Linda Faye Zagorac Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $714.00 Price: $357,000. Page 704 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 140 The Cliffs, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas John Schwedler, Jamie Sittig Schwedler. Grantors: Richard W. Davis, Carol Davis. Excise Tax: $835 Price: $417,500. Page 727 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 6 Snyder Place Subdivision, Blowing Rock, NC. Grantees: Zoe D. Boykin, Jonathan D. Boykin. Grantors: J. Bryant Kittrell III, Cynthia Kittrell. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000. Page: 771 of Book 2206.
July 21: Lot 18 (2.929 acres) Hunters Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. Byrnes. Grantors: Michelle M. Deickhoff. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 790 of Book 2206.
July 21: One tract of land (1.416 acres) on the northern side of the intersection of the Roby Green Road NCSR No.1331 and US Highway 421. Grantees: Keith B. Honeycutt, Joshua Dale Honeycutt, Angela Johnson Honeycutt. Grantor: Keith B. Honeycutt, Gwen G. Honeycutt. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 793 or Book 2206.
July 22: Lots 15-18 of the P.W. Moretz subdivision of the Town of Boone, NC. Grantees: Charlie S. Townsend, Danny Lee Townsend, Joanna H. Townsend. Grantors: Noral Ellen Townsend, Nora L. Townsend. Charlie Stephen Townsend. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 822 of Book 2206.
July 22: One tract of land (70.127 acres) located on both sides of the Roby Greene Road (NCSR 1331). Grantees: New River Scenes, LLC. Grantors: James T. Stanwood, Janice Stanwood, Elizabeth S. Finch, Richard Finch. Excise Tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000. Page 844 of Book 2206.
July 22: One tract of land (1.5 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela Renee Beshears Hamby. Grantors: Angela Renee Beshears Hamby, Douglas Steward Hamby, James Randall Beshears, Wanda Beshears. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 851 of Book 2206.
July 22: Lot 21 of Keller Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne Harlan Pitts, Wendy Suzanne Pitts, Kimberly Lynn Brewer. Grantors: Hedwig Poppelsdorf, Paula P. Domermuth. Excise Tax: $970 Price: $485,000. Page 859 of Book 2206.
July 22: Lot 9 and Lot 21 of Sorrento Highlands, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John W. Unmack, Vivki N. Unmack. Grantors: Sharla Stice Bance. Excise tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 864 of Book 2206.
July 22: Lot GL-128 in the Grassy Gap Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Robert Corrion, Janet Martin Rodriguez. Grantors: Faith W. Akin, Candice E. Powell. Excise tad: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 891 of Book 2206.
July 22: Lot 18 and Lot 19 of Rich Mountain Estates Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joan P. Farrar. Grantors: Hugh William Raiford, Melissa Mullis Raiford. Excise Tax: $660 Price: $33,000. Page 1 of Book 2207.
July 22: Lot 4 (0.277 acres) of Blanwood Addition, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew P. Bright, Deirdre G. Bright, James Sawyer Bright. Grantors: Mark A. Kling. Barbara S. Kling. Excise Tax: $872 Price: $436,000. Page 103 of 2207.
July 22: Lot 16 (1.305 acres) Valley Meadows, Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas G. Walker, Fara Lisa Whitley-Sebti. Grantors: Ronald Van Wie, Kimberly Van Wie. Excise Tax: $1,150 Price: $575,000. Page 107 of 2207.
July 22: Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Alumni Park, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Jordan Taylor, Rosemary E. Taylor. Grantors: Linda G. Ford. Excise Tax: $260 Price: $130,000. Page 130 of 2207.
July 22: One tract of land (9.752 acres) of Survey Prepared for Cindy McNeil Jones, Stony Fork, NC. Grantees: The Teresa W. Page Living Trust. Grantors: Cindy McNeil Jones. Excise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000. Page 147 of Book 2207.
July 22: Lot 7 of Greystone Phase I, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Maria S. Johnson, Daniel J. Johnson. Grantors: Bryan C. Toney, Billie M. Toney. Excise Tax: $950 Price: $475,000 Page 158 of Book 2207.
July 22: Revise Lot R-14 (1.202 acres) of Village Cottages, Heavenly Mountain, NC. Grantees: Julia S. Kent, Roger Brian Kent. Grantors: The Julia S. Kent Trust. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 173 of Book 2207.
July 23: Unit 129 in Building G Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael W. Avery, Jeanette J. Avery. Grantors: Carolyn McGraw Lenger, Justin William Lenger, Justin Lenger, William David Lenger. Excise tax: $246 Price: $123,000. Page 242 of 2207.
July 23: Lot 241 Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Abrtz, LLC. Grantors: Ryan Zipf, Taryn Zipf, Andrew Zipf, Bethany Zipf, T. Zipf. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A Page 247 of Book 2207.
July 23: Lot GH-183 of Grassy Gap Golf Course, Beech Mountain, NC. Grantees: The Michael J. Brown Sr. Irrevocable Family Trust. Grantors: Ildiko Agha M.D. Retirement Plan Trust. Excise Tax: $64.00 Price: $32,000. Page 253 of Book 2207.
July 23: Lot 60-D of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, NC. Grantees: Tyler Ray Hickernell, Meagan Elizabeth Hickernell, James Alexander Hickernell, Katherine Grace Hickernell. Grantors: Daniel A. Obiso, Beverly A. Obiso. Excise tax: $50 Price $25,000. Page 259 of Book 2207.
July 23: One tract of land (0.245 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Eugene Cooley, Brendan John Housler. Grantors: Sam Lucas Glover, Jamie C. Glover. Excise Tax: $180 Price: $90,000. Page 262 of Book 2207.
July 23: Unit 304-D, College Place Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda L. Patterson, Christopher R. Patterson. Grantors: Genevieve Kennedy Revocable Living Trust 2012. Excise tax: $290 Price: $145,000. Page 266 of Book 2206.
July 23: Lot 91 in Section Grassy Gap Low of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel J. Scagnelli, Christina L.B. Scagnelli. Grantors: Gary Chmielewski, Kimberly D. Chmielewski. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 270 of Book 2207.
July 23: One tract of land (0.30 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Crosbies Cottage, LLC. Grantors: Robert O. Johnson, Stephanie J. Johnson. Excise Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 310 of Book 2207.
July 23: One tract of land (0.210 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Zerda, Jennifer Zerda. Grantors: Spa Properties III, LLC. Excise Tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 320 of Book 2207.
July 23: Two tracts of land (0.2613 acres and 0.299 acres) of Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Chad Greer, Cierra Jean Whitsett. Grantors: Lillian Jean Greer. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 347 of Book 2207.
July 23: Two tracts of land (10.840 acres and 8.873 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: RH C&C Services LLC. Grantors:Greene Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 380 of Book 2207.
July 23: Three tracts of land (1.511 acres, 1.916 acres and 6.621 acres) Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vanessa A. Hensley. Grantors: Bynum Eugene Arnette, Anesta Berry Arnette, Diane B. Arnette. Excise Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 390 of Book 2207.
July 23: Lots 26, 27 and 35 of Cliffwood, Section 2 of Sleepy Hollow, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Rotman, Sara Rotman. Grantors: Patricia Matlock Tarlton First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000. Page 411 of Book 2207.
July 23: Two tracts of land, Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Curt S. Carlson, Inger C. Carlson. Grantors: Samuel Lynn Bennett Sr. Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $418.00 Price: $209,000. Page 436 of Page 2207.
July 23: Lot 15R (2.219 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Bruce C. Down and Cheryl B. Dowlen Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Bruce C. Dowlen, Cheryl B. Dowlen. Excise Tax: No tax consideration Price: N/A. Page 456 of Book 2207.
