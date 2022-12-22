The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 29: Lot 10/11 in Critcher Meadows Phase II. Grantees: Anne Jordan and Angel Jordan. Grantors: Wade Allen Martin and Kristine Dawn Martin. Tax: $ 1098. Price: $549,000. Page 720 of Book 2283.
June 29: Lot 30 in Rocky Knob in Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: John Lagonigro and Antoinette Lagonigro. Grantors: Donald C. Portnoy and Karen G. Portnoy. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 793 of Book 2283.
June 29: Lot 19 in Edens Gate in Stony Fork Phase II. Grantees: Jayvan Properties LLC. Grantors: Shelter Concepts LLC. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 839 of Book 2283.
June 29: Unit 303 A in Building Mitchell in Elk Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Thomas J. Edwards. Grantors: E. Hood Temple, Eugene H. Temple, Joell Marie Temple, and Joell M. Temple. Tax: $1520. Price: $760,000. Page 843 of Book 2283.
June 30: Blowing Rock Improvement Company property. Grantees: Dennis D. Drye. Grantors: Matthey Morris Drye and Christie Nicole Drye. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 889 of Book 2283.
June 30: Panorama Estates. Grantees: Edwin D. Harrison and Jeanette L. Harrison. Grantors: Oakwood Partners LLC. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 892 of Book 2283.
June 30: Meat Camp LTS 94-101. Grantees: Jaron Strom and Kendall Bruton. Grantors: Edward J. Brownstein Sr. Trust, Mary Lee Brownstein Trust, and Kelly Lynn Young Trust. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 895 of Book 2283.
June 30: Lot 28 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Low in Laurel Creek. Grantees: MBA Development LLC. Grantors: Dee Wetmore Howard Revocable Trust, Dee Wetmore Howard Trust, and Dee Wetmore Howard. Tax: $ 110. Price: $55,000. Page 900 of Book 2283.
June 30: Earl Miller Tract T 2a & T 2b. Grantees: Gregory Allen Miller and Michelle Wright Miller. Grantors: William E. Miller, Grady Lynn Miller, William E. Miller, Laura Miller, Karen Watson, Charles Watson, Allen Miller, Judy Miller, Edwin Miller, Debbie Ann Miller, Kirk Miller, and Eric Miller. Tax: $10. Price: $5000. Page 3 of Book 2284.
June 30: 0.409 acres on Lot 15 in River Ridge in Bald Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Hunter Family Revocable Trust of 2022, Daniel McKiever Hunter Trust, and Ethel C. Hunter. Grantors: Daniel McKiever Hunter, and Ethel C. Hunter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 7 of Book 2284.
June 30: 1.127 acres on Lot 60 R in University Village in New River. Grantees: Kathleen C. Sargeant. Grantors: Maureen B. Sargeant. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 17 of Book 2284.
June 30: 5.016 acres in Blowing Rock Tract 1 B. Grantees: Kathleen C. Townsend, and Herbert Townsend. Grantors: Kathleen C. Townsend, Lanston W. Craig, Kathleen C. Townsend, Herbert Townsend, Betty C. Moretz, Margaret Lynn Rutter, M. Lynn Lewis, Paul Rutter, Timothy James, Kimberly James, David James, and Jerry M. Moretz. Tax: $653. Price: $326,500. Page 43 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 8 A in Echota Estates Townhouses in Watauga Phase 2. Grantees: Maria P. Ludlow. Grantors: Michael S. Swimm and Rosemary A. Swimm. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 52 of Book 2284.
June 30: Unit 40 in Laurelwood Development in Stony Fork. Grantees: Jaqueline N. Evans, and Dorie E. Evans. Grantors: Daniel Wade Meredith. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 55 of Book 2284.
June 30: Unit 45 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Susanne Phelps and Cecil R. Phelps. Grantors: Howard J. Falk and Judy L. Falk Living Trust, Howard J. Falk Trust, Judy L. Falk Trust, Howard J. Falk, and Judy L. Falk. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 73 of Book 2284.
June 30: 0.137 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cheryl Ann Mahoney. Grantors: Georgette K. Stone Revocable Trust, Georgette K. Stone trust, and Georgette J. Stone. Tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 77 of Book 2284.
June 30: Mill Ridge LTS D 9 & D 16 in Section 1. Grantees: C5100 LLC. Grantors: Alecia Dawn Coffey and Justin C. Tipton. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 84 of Book 2284.
June 30: 2.364 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: Jeffrey S. Tiller, and Ingrid W. Kraus. Grantors: Larry James Cook, Daniel R. Cook, and Colleen H. Cook. Tax: $ 60. Price: $30,000. Page 107 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 1 in Chinnquapin Heights. Grantees: Mac3 Holding LLC. Grantors: Mark D. Howell. Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 128 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 17 in Seven Devil Resort Property Section 3. Grantees: Sherman Greer and Cyrinna Marie Undheim. Grantors: Steven Yow and Ashley Yow. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 131 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 40 in Rocky Creek Estates in New River Section I. Grantees: Ralph and Judith Scharns Trust Agreement, Scott R. Scharns Trust, Judith C. Scharns Trust, Ralph Scharns, and Judith Scharnes. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 172 of Book 2284.
June 30: Blowing Rock Two Tract See Description. Grantees: Kevin McGinnis and Jackie McGinnis. Grantor: Frederick Hughes and Robyn Hughes. Tax: $1,410. Price: $705,00. Page 175 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 13 in River Mill. Grantees: Thomas Donald Hogan and Sarah Elizabeth Hogan. Grantors: Peter Blake Perkins and Elizabeth F. Perkins. Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 200 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 5 of Richard Hunt. Grantees: Charlese Peter McCahon, Shelagh Doyle, and Thomas I. J. Doyle. Grantors: Peter R. Ashcraft Revocable Trust and Peter R. Ashcraft. Tax: $296. Price: $148,000. Page 203 of Book 2284.
June 30: Unit D. 28 in North Ridge Villas. Grantees: James Jason Van Buskirk and Kristina Nichole Van Buskirk. Grantors: Patrick Alderson and Erin Alderson. Tax: $451. Price: $225,500. Page 216 of Book 2284.
June 30: 0.472 acres in New River. Grantees: Jerrod Lee Lankford, and Lauren Lanford. Grantors: Jonathan Boyd and Emmalee G. Boyd. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 234 of Book 2284.
June 30: Lot 1o in Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock Section 5A. Grantees: Grovers Knob II LLC. Grantors: Stacy T. Rinehart and Paula C. Rine Hart. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 249 of Book 2284.
June 30: Unit 401 in Hawks Peak Condo. Grantees: Travis Scott Wilson and Jamie Renay Wilson. Grantors: Holland L. Fong and Rachel C. McMullan. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 294 of Book 2284.
July 1: 0.687 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Richard Allen Ingram and Carrie Anna Duckworth Ingram. Grantors: Christopher M. Varipapa, Christina H. Varipapa and C. Varipapa. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 365 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 4 in Building Dahlia in Blowing Rock Interval 9 Chetola Lake Codo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium INC. Grantors: Suzanne Mousseau. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 407 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 2 in Building Birch in Blowing Rock Interval 45 in Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Grantors: Suzanne S. Mousseau and Suzanne Mousseau. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 409 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 4 in Building Birch in Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 25. Grantees: Lynn McCoy Sloan and Tom Wrenn Sloan. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 411 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 3 in building Laurel in Blowing Rock Interval 20 Chetola Lake Condo. Grnattes; Gregory Scott Ruby and Michelle Renee Ruby. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1000. Page 413 of Book 2284.
July 1: 0.839 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Elliot Wallace, Karen Wallace. Grantors: Nigel Horbury, Donna Horbury, Nigel D. Horbury, Donna Frick Horbury, and Donna F. Horbury. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 415 of Book 2284.
July 1: Lot 87 in Mountain Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge, and Lot 88 in Mountain Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dina Maritza Meja Izaguirre. Grantors: Juan Felipe Miranda Roa. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 450 of Book 2284.
July 1: Lot 14 in Ivy Ridge Stony Fork Phase 2, and Lot 18 in Ivy Ridge in Stony Fork Phase 2. Grantees: Johnny Allen Trivette and Tina Gordon Trivette. Grantors: Teresa P. Greene Living Trust, Steve Greene Trust, and Teresa Greene Trust, and Teresa P. Greene. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 478 of Book 2284.
July 1: Unit 118 in Building E in Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Mark B. Larson, Karol L. Goodrich Larson. Grantors: Eric C. Augustus and Ruth Augustus. Tax: $342. Price: $171,000. Page 482 of Book 2284.
July 1: Fairways on Greenhill in Blowing Rock LTS 15-17. Grantees: Valencia Properties LLC. Grantors: The Peterson Family Trust, Paul A. Peterson and Paul A. Peterson Trust. Tax: $24000. Page: $12,000,000. Page 490 of Book 2284.
July 1: Sub D S Ray in New River LTS 61-63. Grantees: John Edward Doherty and Ingrid Hayes. Grantors: Phyllis Ann Johnson, Phyllis Johnson, Debra J. McKinney. Tax: $585. Price: $292,500. Page 496 of Book 2284.
July 1: 2.98 acres of Watauga Parcel 1, and 0.324 acres in Watauga. Grantees: Kenneth B. Stober, and Shannon Blake-Stober. Grantors: John Tepedino Revocable Trust Agreement, John Tependino Trust, John Tepedino Trust, Andrea M. Fallon-Marese, Andrea M. Fallon-Marese, and John R. Tepedino Trust. Tax: $2,190. Price: $1,095,000. Page 518 of Book 2284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.