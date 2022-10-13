The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 3: 0.39 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stephen W. Sugg Revocable Trust, Betty Annette Richardson Sugg Revocable Trust, Stephen Wayne Sugg Trust, Betty Annette Richardson Sugg Trust, Michael Stephen Sugg Trust, Janice Lanette Christenbury Trust, Stephen W. Sugg, Betty Annette Richardson, Michael Stephen Sugg, Janice Lanette Christenbury. Grantors: Stephen Wayne Sugg and Betty Annette Richardson Sugg. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 397 of Book 2271.
May 4: 2.086 acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Timothy S. Howell and Melody T. Howell. Grantors: Jeffrey Scott Ramsey. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 451 of Book 2271.
May 4: 0.497 acres and 0.087 acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters and Joanne Waters. Grantors: Clifford R. Waters and Joyce Waters. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 460 of Book 2271.
May 4: 6.435 acres in in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters and Joanne Waters. Grantors: Clifford R. Waters and Joyce Waters. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 460 of Book 2271.
May 4: 0.168 and 0.875 acres in in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters and Joanne Waters. Grantors: Clifford R. Waters and Joyce Waters. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 460 of Book 2271.
May 4: 1.901 acres in in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters and Joanne Waters. Grantors: Clifford R. Waters and Joyce Waters. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 460 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit W 19 in Frontier Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Kerry Allore, Randy Dodd and Randy Dodd. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 527 of Book 2271.
May 4: Lot 58 in Council Oaks. Grantees: David Blankenship and Melanie Blankenship. Grantors: Robert E. Bratton and Joann B. Bratton. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 546 of Book 2271.
May 4: Lot 281 in Charter Hills, Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Halfback Investments, LLC. Grantors: Remjm LTD and Rejm MGT CO. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 549 of Book 2271.
May 4: Lot 404 in Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Halfback Investments, LLC. Grantors: Roland Living Trust and Louise S. Roland Trust. Tax: $45. Price: $22,500. Page 552 of Book 2271.
May 4: Watauga Two Tracts. Grantees: Laurel Ridge Property Owners Association. Grantors: Skymont Incorporated Development Corporation. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 613 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 2 and 11 in Laurel Creek 4 seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: David James Miller, Hope Taylor-Miller, Hope Taylor Miller and Hope Taylor Miller. Grantors: Stanley B. Miller and Helen W. Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 644 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 1 and 42 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Dennis W. Gainey, Leann Gainey, and Leann S. Gainey. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 646 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 38 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Sidney C. White and Shirley F. White. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 649 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 1 and 42 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Williams S. Best, Catherine M. Best, and William Samuel Best. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 653 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 7 and 22 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Nicholas R. Columbus and Terry K. Columbus. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 656 of Book 2271.
May 4: Saddle Hills Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Randy R. Harris and Susan P. Harris. Grantors: Dan Crets and Barbara Crets. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 660 of Book 2271.
May 4: 30.38 Acres in Nancy E. Coffey Hoke Farm Bamboo Community in Blue Ridge Tract 6. Grantees: Arete Holding Company LLC. Grantors: Ralph D. Buff and Ralph Buff. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 703 of Book 2271.
May 4: 19.623 in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Roland Alan Powell, Molly Dickinson Powell. Grantors: Paul Lee Braswell. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 706 in Book 2271.
May 4: Lot 98 in Sweetgrass development in Blowing Rock. Lucey Anne. Grantors: Ross L. Allen and Maile A. Guy. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 714 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 3 in Cabin 10 of Watauga Frontier Village. Grantees: Melody H. Bridges and David B. Bridges. Grantors: Meldy Bridges, James Monroe Camp Jr, James M. Camp III, Vera Livesay-Camp, Vera Livesay-Camp, Sharon C. Hitchcock, Melody H. Bridges, James M. Camp Jr., and Mary J. Horacek. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 741 of Book 2271.
May 4: Unit 26 in Willow Valley Resort in Watauga. Grantees: Warren F. Kennedy Jr., Shelia W. Kennedy, Warren F. Kennedy III and Ashley Ann Kennedy. Grantors: James M. Bracey, Paula G. Bracey, Jared M. Bracey, Kayla H. Bracey, Erin B. Northam, Bryan S. Northam. No Tax Consideration. Page 745 of Book 2271.
May 4: Lot 4 in Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantees: Oscar Ralph Cornelius and Suzanne Kaye Cornelius. Grantors: Robert I. Jatib and Maria A. Jatib. Tax: $65,000. Page 750 in Book 2271.
May 4: 8.341 Acres in Cove Creek with Exceptions. Grantees: Richard L. Haradon and Sandra R. Haradon. Grantors: Gregory A. Young and Marilyn G. Young. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 754 of Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 90 in Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Vruan Robert Corrion. Grantors: William I. Troutman. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 793 of Book 2271.
May 5: 3.79 acres on Lot 1305R in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 section 4. Grantees: The Davis Living Trust, Charles Stephen Davis and Kathy Shannon Davis Trust. Grantors: Charles S. Davis and Kathy S. Davis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 797 of Book 2271.
May 5: 6.450 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert Allen McGuire and Darlene McGuire. Grantors: James B. Andres and Alice N. Andrews. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 802 in Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 424 in Ridgeview Woods. Grantees: Carolin Finkl and Jonathon Finkl. Grantors: William Nelson Kearns, Renate E. Kearns, William N. Kearns. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 808 in Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 72 in Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jag AlG Holdings LLC. Grantors: Larry Burn and Linda Burn. Tax: $1,584. Price: $792,000. Page 811 of Book 2271.
May 5: Saddle Hills in Blowing Rock LTS 20 & 21. Grantees; Mary B. Bickers Revocable Trust, Mary B. Bickers Trust and Mary B. Bickers. Grantors: Mary Bickers. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 814 of Book 2271.
May 5: 1.002 Acres in Brushy Fork with Exceptions. Grantees: Matt barnes and April Barnes. Grantors: Sue R. Hayes and Johnny Ralph Hayes. Tax: $ 45. Price: $22,500. Page 817 of Book 2271.
May 5: 11.54 acres in Thunder Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge Tract 6 Phase I and 3.63 acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: James Griffel and Kathleen A. Griffel. Grantors: Mark Bass and Latitia A. Bass. Tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 822 of Book 2271.
May 5: 1,287 SQ FT in Watauga. Grantees: Appalachian Street LLC. Grantors: Robert W. Hill and Lori L. Hill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 826 of Book 2271.
May 5: 1.246 Acres in Seven Oaks and New River Port L35. Grantees: Stephen Daniel Broome. Grantors: Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Wayne Waters Trust, and Joanne Waters. Tax: $58. Price: $29,000. Page 842 of Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 13 in Eastridge Acres in New River Section 1. Grantees: Matthew Robert Young and Anna Wilson Young. Grantors: Craig M. Pariso and Cassandra M. Davies. Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 850 of Book 2271.
May 5: 10.718 acres in 0.292 acres. Grantees: George M. Harvin and Agnes Thorne Harvin Joint Revocable Trust, George M. Harvin Trust, Agnes Thorne Harving Trust, Agnes Thorne Harvin and George M. Harvin. Grantors: Agnes Thorne Harvin and George M. Harvin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 883 in Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 67 in Summit Park Development. Grantees: The Thomas W. Bookhart Trust, Suzanne B. Darlin trust, and Thomas W. Bookhart. Grantors: The Husbands Trust, Carole E. Bookhart Trust, The Bookhart Husband’s Trust, and Suzanne B. Darling Trust. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 886 of Book 2271.
May 5: Lot 14 in Birds Eye View in Stony Fork. Grantees: Kenneth Duane Riley. Grantors: Shirley Riley Wilkerson and Paul Leroy Wilkerson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 891 of Book 2271.
May 5: Unit A 3 in Laurel Creek Boulderview Condos. Grantees: Erica C. Idstein and Derek J. Idstein. Grantors: Phillip Ross Jenkins and Debra Jenkins. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 893 of Book 2271.
May 5: Watauga See Description. Grantees: Susan B. Greene. Grantors: Edwin M. Dougherty. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 1 of Book 2272.
May 5: 1.993 acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Carl Leonard Suffredini, and Nancy Katherine Davis. Grantors: Randall L. Cernohorsky and John R. Causby. Tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 10 of Book 2272.
May 6: Sub A F Nicholas Home Place in Stoney For LTS 24-27 and LTS 21-23. Grantees: James D. Welch, Jorene Welch and Jason K. Welch. Grantors: James D. Welch and Jorene Welch. Tax: $5. Price: $2500. Page 20 of Book 2272.
May 6: 30,915 SQ FT in 0.384 Acres. Grantees: Langston Darrin Tolbert and Tonya Golds. Grantors: Langston Donald Tolbert, Donald Tolbert and Janice Tolbert. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 28 of Book 2272.
May 6: 1 acre in Terry Butler in Meat Camp. Grantees: Steven L. Logue and Shannon Logue. Grantors: Scott Stockdale. Tax: $904. Price: $452,000. Page 31 of Book 2272.
May 6: Horton Crutchfield Vacation Campsites on Winklers Creek in New River LTS 21 &39 aka Flannery Fork. Grantees: The Elizabeth A. Colonna Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement, Elizabeth A. Colonna Trust, Elizabeth A. Colonna, and Andrew N. Jeffrey. Grantors: Teresa Lyn Wilhelm. Tax: $51. Price: 25500. Page 34 of Book 2272.
May 6: Unit 2, Building C Phase 4 in Chalakee Condo. Grantees: Louis R. Imbrogno Revocable Trust, Alison W. Imbrogno Revocable Trust, Louis R. Imbrogno Trust, Louis R. Imbrogno, Alison W. Imbrogno and Alison W. Imbrogno. Grantors: The Joe A. Baker Revocable Trust, The Joe A. Baker Revocable Trust Agreement, Wayne R. Baker Trust, Paul M. Kitchin Trust and Joe A. Baker. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 63 of Book 2772.
May 6: Watauga and Avery counties. Grantees: Douglas Joesph Vassello and Sharon Lynn Vassello. Grantors: Charles D. Bishop and Rachael A. Bishop. Tax: $1648. Price: $824,000. Page 73 of Book 2272.
