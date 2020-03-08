The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 26: Lots 3-4 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Brandon Matthew Lindsey and Elizabeth Hart Lindsey. Grantors: Raymond Labonte and Allison Spurlin Labonte. Excise tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 654 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot PV-1 of Fox Den in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Gregory Alan Gosnell and Laurel Busby. Grantor: Jo Ann Johnson. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 696 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lots 91-92 of Rocky Creek Estates. Grantees: Samuel Zimmerman and Joan Zimmerman. Grantors: Caroline G. Myrick Trust, Thomas A. Graham III, Mary M. Graham, Quincy K. N. Graham, Nancy G. McNary, Caroline Graham Myrick, Stephen Robert Myrick, Caroline G. Myrick and Forrest N. Graham. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 722 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 16 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas L. Eggers and Helen M. Eggers. Grantors: Thomas L. Eggers and Helen M. Eggers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 730 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot HS-2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Mountain LLC. Grantors: Timothy M. Williams Revocable Living Trust and Melinda C. Williams Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 733 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Lot 7 of Boone Overlook in New River. Grantee: Richard L. Stahl. Grantors:Jing-Jing Manor QPRT and Jing-Jing Manor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 742 of Book 2077.
Feb. 26: Two tracts (one of 2.875 acres and one of 10 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Margaret
Susanne Winebarger and Susanne Winebarger. Grantors: John C. Winebarger, J.C. Winebarger, Susie G. Winebarger and Susie Garland Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 756 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lot 25 of New River Ridge. Grantee: Weis Twice LLC. Grantors: Daniel Weis and Kacey Weis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lot 4 of Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village in Elk. Grantee: David J. Tigges. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,361. Price: $680,500. Page 796 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Unit 101 and unit 304 of Summerwood Condos in Boone. Grantee: Avery Solutions LLC. Grantor: 1612 LLC. Excise tax: $498. Price: $249,000. Page 805 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: One tract (9,015 square feet) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: D&A residential Investments LLC. Grantors: Dave J. Zwiebel and Angela D. Zwiebel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lot 15 of Woodwinds in Watauga. Grantee: The Barbara J. Cottingham Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara J. Cottingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 866 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lot 42R of Trout Lake Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Jeffrey M. Ipock, Kimberly R. Ipock and Beth H. Ipock. Grantor: Ruth Watchorn. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 869 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lots 8-9 of Apple at Spice Branch subdivision. Grantee: R&M Properties of Hyde County LLC. Grantor: The Patricia McGarvey Duffy 2013 Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,880. Price: $940,000. Page 888 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: One tract (5.374 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jason Emmanuel Snyder and Aniseh Sjona Bro. Grantors: Mitchell Lee Shore and Mitchell Shore. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 895 of Book 2077.
Feb. 27: Lot 1 of Silver Shadows subdivision. Grantee: Jordan Sweet. Grantors: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association. Excise tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 2 of Book 2078.
Feb. 27: Lot 5 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert King Patterson and Melissa Laurel Viatori. Grantors: Dean R. Haberl, Diane Haberl and Douglas A. Payne. Excise tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 24 of Book 2078.
Feb. 27: Lot 7 of Hunting Hills in the New River. Grantee: Elle Wise. Grantors: Tracey Lynn Avant, Maurice P. Martin, Lynn Wagon Peterson and Lynn Wagon Avant. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 41 of Book 2078.
Feb. 27: One tract (6.398 acres) of Walkingwood Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Thomas M. Van Gilder, Jennifer P. Van Gilder and Angela E. Pharr. Grantor: Walkingwood Forest LLC. Excise tax: $478. Price: $239,000. Page 63 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 4 of Heritage Court Commercial Townhouses in the New River. Grantee: Revtwentyonefour LLC. Grantors: High Country Association of Realtors, Inc. and Avery Watauga Board of Realtors Inc. Excise tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 81 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: One tract (1.188 acres) of Sweetgrass in Watauga. Grantee: Serenity Custom Homes LLC. Grantor: WFG Sweetgrass LLC. Excise tax: $200,000. Page 84 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: One tract (.673 acres) in the New River. Grantee: Sarah Ford Evans. Grantors: Rosemary Lucille Godwin, Rosemary Legette Godwin and Richard Eugene Godwin. Excise tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 138 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: One tract (.463 acres) in Boone. Grantees: David J. Welsh and Anna M. Welsh. Grantors: Caroline M. Catoe and Gerrid Tyler McLelland. Excise tax: $618. Price: $309,000. Page 165 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 7 of Galax Hill in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Fred M. Downey III and Penny Pittman Downey. Grantors: Edward N. Robinson Jr and Pamela Pittman Robinson. Excise tax: $998. Price: $499,000. Page 186 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 176 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Joseph Sultana and Loretta Sultana. Grantors: Perry G. Bennett and Lisa M. Bennett. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 246 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 177 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: Joseph Sultana and Loretta Sultana. Grantor: E. J. Temple Jr. Excise tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 250 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 305 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: John G. Fawcett and Peggy Fawcett. Grantor: Anita J. Dickerson Family Trust. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 266 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: One tract (3.047 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Sarah Willcox Hudson and Wendy Willcox Wheeler. Grantor: The Dorothy Willcox Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 286 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lots 26-28 of Echo Park addition in Watauga. Grantee: Terry Lynn Bostian. Grantor: Tina Hughlene B. Frank. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 289 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lots 26-28 of Echo Park Addition. Grantee: Bostian Revocable Trust. Grantors: Terry Lynn Bostian and Bonnie Gail Bostian. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 292 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Unit 1-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Sylvia S. Adams. Grantor: Wanda N. Kinzer. Excise tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 295 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Unit 4-M of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Eddie Ervin and Donna Ervin. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 297 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lot 22 of Southern Skies development in Watauga. Grantees: Don Sheets and Sharon Sheets. Grantors: Austin A. Adams and Penelope Joyner Rush and Timothy R. Rush. Excise tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 303 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Unit 1 of Countryside Condos in the New River. Grantees: Douglas Hord and Jenny Hord. Grantors: Barry Eugene Vitale and Angela Lane Vitale. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 312 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Two tracts (one of .366 acres and one of 5 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Linda M. Morris. Grantors: Norman J. Bragg Jr., Frankie Bragg and Joyce Cain Bragg. Excise tax: $216. Price: $108,000. Page 330 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Lots 16-18 of Sno Mountain in New River. Grantee: Hannah Magdalena Stewart. Grantors: Peter Sostheim, Pam Sostheim, Greg Brudnicki and Lynn Brudnicki. Excise tax: $538. Price: $269,000. Page 337 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Unit L2 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Ray W. Hawley and Nancy H. Hawley. Grantors: David K. Mertz and Michelle Mertz. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 353 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: Unit 4 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: Smoketree Associates LTD. Grantor: Muriel I. Evans. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 356 of Book 2078.
Feb. 28: One tract (.847 acres) of Councill Hills in Boone. Grantees: Caroline M. Catoe and Gerrid T. McLelland. Grantor: Susan B. Greene. Page 358 of Book 2078.
March 2: Unit 1711 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Barbara A. Lepin and Roger Earl Lepin. Grantors: Barbara A. Lepin, Barbara L. Procissi and Roger Earl Lepin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 425 of Book 2078.
March 2: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Pamela A. Smith. Grantor: Dema Ann Spann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 436 of Book 2078.
March 2: One tract (10.06 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Samuel Eggers and Linda Eggers. Grantors: Brian T. Martin and Pamela M. Martin. Excise tax: $262. Price: $131,000. Page 468 of Book 2078.
March 2: One tract (.308 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Cacey Lee Wells and Lauren Jeanette Wells. Grantors: Williams C. Gandy and Caroline P. Gandy. Excise tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 496 of Book 2078.
March 2: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Amber Nicole Denney. Grantors: Thomas Wayne Denney. Amy Elaina Ritch and Amber Nicole Denney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 530 of Book 2078.
March 2: Lots 2-4 of Stonewall Village. Grantee: Calcutt Family Trust. Grantors: Robert W. Calcutt and Gail M. Calcutt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 534 of Book 2078.
March 2: Lot 36 of Council Oaks in the New River. Grantees: John D. Mlekush Family Trust. Grantors: Eliah Walter Drinkwitz and Lindsey Jo Drinkwitz. Excise tax: $1,600. Price: $800,000. Page 554 of Book 2078.
March 2: Lot 91 of Skiway in Laurel Creek. Grantee: William J. Derome. Grantors: Braxton Bragg Williams III and Janet S. Williams. Excise tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 566 of Book 2078.
March 2: Lot 408 of Ridgeview Woods. Grantee: Jennifer A. Fournier. Grantors: Jennifer A. Fournier and Michael E. Fournier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 570 of Book 2078.
March 2: Unit 5 of Beech Manor. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condos. Grantors: Karen M. Brynteson, David A. Kauffmann, John Kauffman, Laura Kauffmann Stewart, Mary L. Kromenhoek and Marilyn J. Kauffman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 608 of Book 2078.
March 2: Lot 127 of Horseshoe Ridge in Elk. Grantee: Mark Steven Campbell. Grantors: Mark Steven Campbell and Teresa Taylor Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 617 of Book 2078.
March 2: Unit A-3 of Glen Burney Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Kyles Family Trust. Grantors: Edwin K. Kyles and Heidi M. Kyles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 626 of Book 2078.
March 3: One tract (5.831 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Alcama Properties LLC. Grantors: Michael J. Swedick and Karen A. Swedick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 673 of Book 2078.
March 3: Unit 305 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Valarie Dene Miller. Grantors: Kanwal J. Singh and Rebecca S. Singh. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 676 of Book 2078.
March 3: One tract (.251 acres) of Foster in New River. Grantee: Steven Edward Biddy. Grantors: Derek P. Gagnier and Lara M. Marshall. Excise tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 678 of Book 2078.
March 3: One tract (1.296 acres) of Valle Cay development. Grantees: Bryan J. Olnick and Laura H. Olnick. Grantors: G. Dale Allred and Patricia J. Allred. Excise tax: $1,468. Price: $734,000. Page 699 of Book 2078.
March 3: One tract (2.146 acres) of Virginia W. Yates subdivision. Grantees: Walter K. Timpson Jr and Linda B. Timpson. Grantors: Allen L. Yates and Sharon W. Yates. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 715 of Book 2078.
March 3: Lot 16 of Boulder Springs in Meat Camp. Grantees: Jeffrey D. Barth Living Trust and Katharine S. Barth Living Trust. Grantors: Frank P. Battaglia, Mary Battaglia and Mary L. Battaglia. Excise tax: $703. Price: $351,500. Page 718 of Book 2078.
March 3: One tract (3.739 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mildred E. Weston, Scott Edward Weston and Tracy J. Weston. Grantors: Mildred E. Weston and Mildred Weston. Excise tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 721 of Book 2078.
March 3: Lot 205 of Pinnacle Ridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michelle Lee Lattke and Adrain Eric Lattke. Grantors: David L. Kout and Adrienne L. Kout. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 727 of Book 2078.
March 3: Two tracts (one of 1.383 acres and one of 3.452 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Patricia W. Kholes Revocable Trust. Grantors: Patricia W. Kohles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 777 of Book 2078.
March 4: Unit 115-D of Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantee: Rodney Allen Wallace. Grantors: Robert W. Lumpkin and Deborah W. Lumpkin. Excise tax: $116. Price: $58,000. Page 870 of Book 2078.
March 4: Lots ER 73-75 of Powder Horn Mountain in Elk. Grantee: Susannah O’Brien. Grantor: Barbara O’Brien. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 884 of Book 2078.
March 4: One tract (6.8986 acres) in New River. Grantees: Richard L. Goodwin and Guy Raymond. Grantors: Rebecca Miller, Rebecca Barnes Atwood and Rebecca B. Miller. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 887 of Book 2078.
March 4: Unit 10 of Riverstone Townhomes in New River. Grantees: Robert Shelly Lyons and Tamara C. Lyons. Grantors: J.F. Sales and Distribution LLC. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 890 of Book 2078.
March 4: One tract (1.125 acres) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Yonahlossee Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: The Inn at Yonahlossee LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2079.
March 4: One tract (.391 acres) in New River. Grantees: James David Ellis and Dawn Rummel Ellis. Grantors: Ian L. Robinson and Katherine R. Robinson. Excise tax: $325. Price: $162,500. Page 17 of Book 2079.
March 4: One tract (.756 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: 151 Valley LLC. Grantees: Anne B. Furr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 43 of Book 2079.
March 4: One tract (1.524 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Gustavo and Deborah Sapiurka Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gustavo Sapiurka and Deborah Sapiurka. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 46 of Book 2079.
