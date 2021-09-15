The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 2: Unit 324, Building F, Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Vincent Crudello. Grantors: The Robert H. Whatever Revocable Living Trust. Tax: $246. Price: $123,000. Page 404 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (0.939 acres), Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Grace E. McEntee Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Grace McEntee. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 415 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (0.577 acres), Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Grace McEntee Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Grace E. McEntee. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A Page 418 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Lot 16, Thunder Hill Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Randy M. Crook, Teresa A. Crook. Grantors: Robert T. Simpson, David G. Simpson. Robert L. Simpson, Amy M. Simpson, Triah Simpson. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 424 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (2.244 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: LLB Group, LLC. Grantors: George M. Baldwin, Sherri K. Baldwin. Tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 430 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Unit B of Building One, the Manor Cliffhome Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Janie Cole Jordan. Grantors: Sarah C. Jordan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 434 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Luke Ellis Burnette. Grantors: Lynn Dee Gregory. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 480 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Week 29 in Unit 10 of Swiss Mountain Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony Rosaci. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 502 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Week 13 in Unity 29 of Swiss Mountain Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sherree Knotts. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 506 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Week 6 in Unit 6 of Swiss Mountain Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Judith Kersey. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 508 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Week 27 in Unit 5 of Swiss Mountain Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Village Condominiums. Grantors: Matthew Belvin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 510 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (0.891 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allison Galer, Joshua Galer. Grantors: Karen W. Goodman. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 516 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Lot 67, Section 3-A of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason McGrath, Carolyn McGrath. Grantors: Steven Robert Cuiffo. Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 537 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Lots 148 and 149, The Cliffs — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Milan Bagdanovic, Herlinda C. Gomez. Grantors: Equity Trust Company. Tax: $124. Price: $62. Page 554 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (.285 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Thomas Williams, Debra Ann Williams. Grantors: John C. Smith, Kathleen M. Smith, Angela Denton. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 563 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Unit 2, Ivy Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Justin Arthur Lester, James Daniel Eaton, Norma Carolyn Eaton, Justin A. Lester, James D. Eaton. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 605 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Unit 3, Dogwood Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Denise D. Volz. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 607 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Lot 33, Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daryn Jacob Arrwood. Grantors: David R. Hellenthal. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 609 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (0.299 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jesse Price Vinson. Grantors: Phillip Addison Garrow, Sarah Ritchie Garrow, Sarah Ritchie. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 629 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Unit Week 37 in Unit 5B, Christie Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christie Village Condominium Co-owners. Grantors: Barbara Kerr Howe. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 645 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: Lot 8B of Pond Creek Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James A. Denbleyker, Constance R. Denbleyker, Kathleen Denbleyker Thomas. Grantors: James A. Denbleyker, Constance R. Denbleyker, James A. Denbleyker. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 651 of 2209.
Aug. 2: Lot 21R, Section 18, Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Williams Revocable Trust. Grantors: David E. Williams Jr., David E. Williams, Tina Wilson Williams, Tina W. Williams. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 654 of Book 2209.
Aug. 2: One tract of land (0.214 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephanie A. Devoss. Grantors: Roger D. Robertson, Julie H. Robertson. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 656 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: One tract of land (3.627 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Rood, Emily Rood. Grantors: George and Diana White Survivor’s Trust. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 684 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: One tract of land (80 acres), Boone Timber Deed, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Columbia Plywood Corporation. Grantors: Bald Mountain Trust, Columbia Plywood Corporation. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 753 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: One tract of land (1.037 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Wayne Campbell, Elizable Ann Campbell. Grantors: Samuel Christopher Addison, Samuel Addison. Tax: $890. Price: $445,00. Page 768 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: Two tracts of land (9.781 acres and 13.109 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Maymead Materials, Inc. Grantors: Johnny C. Hampton, Joan H. Hampton. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 786 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: One tract of land (2.04 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph James Sbrizzi. Grantors: Peter Herbert Knebel. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 798 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: Lot A-25 of Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Garwin, Tabatha B. Garwin. Grantors: Eric Lynn Hale, Sherri Tharpe Hale. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 816 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: One tract of land (0.510 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Jenkins Pressley, Chet O’dell Pressley. Grantors: Neel Das, Anindita Das. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 831 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: Lot 69 of Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George Clayton Pennell, Ashley E. Pennell. Grantors: Bruce P. Hatfield, Dianne C. Hatfield. Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 886 of Book 2209.
Aug. 3: D-2 Glen Burney Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Russell Everette Cobb, Laura H. Cobb. Grantors: Corinne Johnson Snyder. Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 909 of Book 2209.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (2.924 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Time K. Oberhoff Jr., Lauri K. Oberhoff. Grantors: Time K. Oberhoff, Time K. Oberhoff Jr., Lauri K. Oberhoff. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 023 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot 2, Old Pond Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tweetsie Management, LLC. Grantors: Jonathan E. Friesen, Leigh Anne, Friesen. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 037 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Three tracts of land, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sara E. Speed. Grantors: Stanley Scott Porter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 040 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot 17, Section D. Top O. Boone, Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Delucca Living Trust, Michael Delucca. Grantors: Michael D. Delucca. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 043 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (6.123 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amy Wahl. Grantors: Gary Woodring. Tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 065 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot C-410 of Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 102 Locust Ridge Rd LLC. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 085 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (0.507 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Black Walnut, LLC. Grantors: Richard W. Grundman Revocable Trust Under Agreement. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 088 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (0.294 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan D. Bitting, Kelsey A. Bitting. Grantors: Daphne M. Speer. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 116 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan E. Baker. Grantors: Testmentary Trust Created at Section 3.1 of The Last Will and Testament of Carl Anthony Passiglia, Carole Levie Passiglia. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 185 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Unit 123, Deer Valley Homes Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daphne Speer, Amy Wilson Beane, Andrew Martin Wilson. Grantors: Ann V. Thompson, Gary M. Nemcosky. Tax: $728. Price: $364,000. Page 212 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot 7 of Phase II of Ridge View Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tammy R. Benson, Daniel L. Benson, James L. McGee, Nina L. McGee. Grantors: Tammy R. Benson, Daniel L. Benson, James L. McGee, Nina L. McGee. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 215 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (0.310 acres), Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph R. Bathanti, Joan C. Bathanti. Grantors: Valley View Land Company, LLC. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 220 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: One tract of land (1.708 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: J. Michael Greene, Tana L. Greene. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 232 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot GL-113, Grassy Gap-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark C. Pfeffer. Grantors: Mark C. Pfeffer, Julia A. Pfeffer, Julia Ann Pfeffer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 250 of Book 2210.
Aug. 4: Lot 39, Section 2, Seven Devils Resort, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bonnie T. Bisignano. Grantors: Seven Devils, LLC. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 270 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Three tracts of land (0.545 acres, 0.545 acres and 0.543 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga Country, NC. Grantees: Angela M. Moody. Grantors: The Emogene S. McGhinnis Irrevocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 317 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Unit 1 of The Lakes B. Condominium, Hound Ears Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Head, LLC. Grantors: Thomas H. Woollen, Velva W. Woollen. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 345 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Two tracts of land (0884 acres and 0475 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen J. Morgan, Emelie Elaine Morgan, Stephen P. Morgan, Mary Katherine Morgan. Grantors: Stephen J. Morgan, Emelie Eliane Morgan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 359 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: One tract of land (0.308 acres), Winkler Creek Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Firefly Luxury Rentals LLC. Grantors: Crystal Hostetler, David Hostetler. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 411 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Two tracts of land, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carlos Jesus Diaz Rangel, Lourdes Diaz. Grantors: Patricia K. Moon. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 437 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Lot 678-AA of Westridge Section of Beech Mountain Subdivision of Carolina Caribbean Corporation, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Alan Ware. Grantors: Aimee Resnick Revocable Trust. Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 447 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Lot 339 in Section LG of Laurel Gap — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith W. Wilson Jr. Grantors: Keith W. Wilson, Barbara W. Broome, Robert B. Jr. Angle. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 473 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: One tract of land (5.077 acres), Autumn Chase, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Wayne Jones, Kathleen Belinko Jones. Grantors: Susan F. Amendola, Gary A. Amendola. Tax: $198. Price: $99,000. Page 477 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: One tract of land (1.82 acres), Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Darrel V. Lewis Jr., Joann H. Lewis. Grantors: Bolick Family Properties, LLC. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 485 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Lot 45, Section D of Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia J. Hall, Judith Hockensmith, Shelley Gibbins, Charles A. Hall III. Grantors: Cynthia J. Hall. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 489 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: One tract of land (6.036 acres), Lillie Starnes Division, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sandra S. Sutton. Grantors: Anthony M. Sutton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 492 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Two tracts of land (2.180 acres and 2.491 acres), Autumn Chase Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick Wayne Jones, Kathleen Belinko Jones. Grantors: Lisa A. Davis. Haley Lyn Davis. Tax: $278. Price: $139,000. Page 497 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: Lot 30 (1.765 acres), Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yanling Piacenti, Joshua Thomas Piacenti. Grantors: Brian E. Dancy, Mary Anna Daughtry Dancy. Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 506 of Book 2210.
Aug. 5: One tract of land (1.492 acres), Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander E. Gaebe. Grantors: Lisa Jeanette Crisp, Lisa Jeanette Rominger, Lisa Rominger Crisp, Joseph R. Crisp. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. page 532 of Book 2210.
