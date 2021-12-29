The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 7: Lot 16, New River Heights Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carol Ann Sorensen, Carolyn Marie Montroy, Richard Eugene Sorensen. Grantees: Brian Neal Austin, April Tew Austin. Excise Tax: $590. Price: $290,000. Page 534 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Unit 209, Building C, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Vilas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Coplan Family Trust, Mark B Coplan. Grantees: Mallard Creek Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 552 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Plot of land (0.595 acres), Amy Bower Thomas A Tilley Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas A Tilley, Thomas Amis Tilley, Frances S Tilley, Frances Sanford Tilley. Grantees: Derek Rowley, Julia C Zaleski. Excise Tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 588 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Three plots of land, 60 acres in Cove Creek with exception, 23 and 3.09 acres in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bennie C Weaver, Kathryn W Weaver. Grantees: Anthony Leon Keith, Ginger C Keith. Excise Tax: $395. Price: $197,500. Page 613 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (1.19 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Escalera, April Escalera. Grantees: Dalton Trimnal. Excise Tax: $1,270. Price: $635,000. Page 679 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (0.357 acres), Rustic Manor Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nancy A Van Den Berg. Grantees: William A Trail, Cynthia L Ferguson. Excise Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 697 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lot 222, Firethorn Phase 2 Sec 2 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Grantees: Matthew Reed Tupper, Germaine Giselle Tupper. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 701 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (2 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Laura Belle Lillis, John Lillis, Shari A Prevatte, John R Lillis. Grantees: Joseph Morgan, Rebecca Morgan. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 703 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Tract 1 (3 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Haley Properties, Inc. Grantees: Purushothaman Sadhasivam, Sathya Vardharaj. Excise Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 711 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Unit C 1 Boulderview Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John M Smoot and Jill C Trust, John M Smoot, Jill C Smoot. Grantees: Eva Ann McCullock. Excise Tax: $246. Price: $123,000. Page 714 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Tract 2 (1.95 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Haley Properties, Inc. Grantees: Robbie E Kline, Priscilla T Kline. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 746 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Margaret L Rorison, Celia Lippitt Snow, Celia L Snow. Grantees: Ricky E Bullard, Nicole Bullard. Excise Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 749 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (0.38 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Patsy P Rhyne. Grantees: The Patsy P Rhyne Revocable Trust of 2021, Patsy P Rhyne. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 775 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: 2 Three tracts of land including condo units, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Highland Crossing- B, LLC. Grantees: BVSHF III Boone I, LLC. Excise Tax: $47,534. Price: $23,767,000. Page 779 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lot 8 (0.672 acres), Forest at Fox Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Seventwentyfour REI, LLC, Veronica S Overman, Veronica Overman, Joshua A Overman. Grantees: Veronica S Overman, Joshua A Overman. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (2.692 acres), Glen Wilde Subdivision, New River Tract II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Glen Wilde-Boone, LLC. Grantees: BVSHF III Boone II, LLC. Excise Tax: $10,900. Price: $5,450,000. Page 816 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lot 10, Woodwinds Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Shan A Bassion, Mitchell D Sammis. Grantees: Donald Reshefsky, Amy Reshefsky. Excise Tax: $1,258. Price: $629,000. Page 854 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lot 62, Mountain Ridge Estates Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rebecca Leveille. Grantees: Leslie Huntley Floyd, Jane Butler Floyd. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 858 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lot A (0.94 acres), William Scott Warren Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert L Ronne, Elizabeth M Ronne. Grantees: Jennifer Love Grissom. Excise Tax: $745. Price: $372,500. Page 861 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Two plots of land (10 and 2.507 acres), Clarence Emory Wallace Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Clarence Emory Wallace, Rebecca Jane Wallace. Grantees: Terry S Oldham, Jeanie E Oldham. Excise Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 866 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (1 acre), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donald Scott Courtney, Lisa Mathis Courtney. Grantees: Robert Cochrane, Pamela Joyce Cochrane. Excise Tax: $784. Price: $392,000. Page 875 of Book 2226.
Oct. 8: Lots 1-19, Clinton J Miller Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lawrence D Small. Grantees: River Fern Homes LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Lots 1-19, Clinton J Miller Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: River Fern Homes LLC. Grantees: John Vincent Ferry III, Sarah Elizabeth Ferry. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 7 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Tracts 1 and (2.37 and 2.37 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Mark Gray, Patricia L Gray. Grantees: Jesse David Walters. Excise Tax: $819. Price: 409,500. Page 31 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Unit 1, Willow Building, Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Bennie M Lee Revocable Trust, Roswell E Lee Jr, Brian D Lee, Terry R Lee, Bennie M Lee, Roswell E Lee, Brian D Lee, Terry R Lee. Grantees: Mark Shafer, Jeffrey G White, Cynthia S White. Excise Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 44 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Plot of land (34.012 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Randall T Honeycutt, Virginia E Honeycutt. Grantees: Honeycutt/Hutchens Laurel Mountain Estates Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 64 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Lot 22 (0.96 acres), Green Hill Woods, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert E Whitley, Mary Page Whitley. Grantees: John W Scheck Jr, Tracy Scheck. Excise Tax: $2,560. Price: $1,280,000. Page 70 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Lot 263, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joan A Wichman, Barbara Ochipinti. Grantees: Alina Doyle, Chris E Doyle Jr. Excise Tax: $1. Price: N/A. Page 98 of Book 2227.
Oct. 8: Lot 264, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County. Joan A Wichman, Richard W Wichman, Barbara Ochipinti. Grantees: Alina Doyle, Chris E Doyle Jr. Excise Tax: $725. Price: $362,500. Page 102 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: Unit 2, Birch Building, Interval 16 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantors: Truist Bank, Sarah H Jordan Irrevocable Trust, Truist Bank, Sarah H Jordan. Grantees: Jonathan Florea. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 159 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: Lot 8, Hound Ears Lodge & Club, Watauga Sec 18, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David L Kelly Jr. Grantees: Sarah Katherine K Brunette, David L Kelly III, Mary Brooks Maund, Julia Ann Goins. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 167 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: Tract A, Neil Hineman Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Laura A Reist. Grantees: Elaine A Resit, Michael A Reist. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 170 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: Plot of land (1.274 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Deborah Lynn Helseth, Debra Lynn Helseth, Elizabeth H Armistead, Donna Wilson Helseth. Grantees: Donna W Helseth. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 191 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: Plot of land (1.153 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donna Wilson Helseth. Grantees: Elizabeth H Armistead. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 199 of Book 2227.
Oct. 11: New River Tract 2 with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth W May, Hal Boyd Pickard. Grantees: Hal Boyd Pickard. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 208 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 15, Stone Creek Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Roberto Cardelle, Georgina Cardelle. Grantees: Roberto Cardelle, Georgina Cardelle, Stephanie Cardelle, Lourdes Maria Cardelle, Alex Eduardo Cardelle. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 253 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (3.355 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerry W Vaughn, Mary N Vaughn, John Harold Norris, Mary Norris. Grantees: Vonda Vaughn Cameron, Michael D Cameron. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 255 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Two plots of land, Tract A (2.269 acres), Common Area (0.418 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Olive Martini 1, LLC. Grantees: The Metcalf-Kupres Family Revocable Trust, Steven J Kupres, Kimberley S Metcalf-Kupres, Kimberley S Metcalf Kupres. Excise Tax: $1,720. Price: $860,000. Page 258 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Tract 5 (15.679 acres), Walnut Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nautical, LLC. Grantees: Mark Andrews, Joanne Andrews. Excise Tax: $996. Price: $498,000. Page 270 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (0.678 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Matthew Wilson Breeland, Alisa Harrison, Andrew Snowden Breeland, Erin Louise Jones, Marc Emerson, Barry Wilson Breeland. Grantees: Erin Louise Jones. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 274 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (15.239 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mechelle Todd Fox. Grantees: Garry Henson, Donna Henson Hicks. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 293 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (0.601 acres), Andrew C Irvine Renee Shulman Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Renee Shulman Gamble, Renee Shulman, Kevin Gamble. Grantees: Bridger D Park, Kathryn Park. Excise Tax: $624. Price: $312,000. Page 317 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 39, Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Frances L Braaksma, Marvin D Braaksma. Grantees: William Trent Thrift. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 349 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lots 325-328, Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Roger L Herman, Roger Herman, Margaret L Alper. Grantees: Brooke M Gans, Bryan W Meyer. Excise Tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 354 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: UnitW 17, Unit E215 Wildflower Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Matthew K Morris, Carlene Morris. Grantees: Matthew and Carlene Morris Revocable Trust, Carlene Morris, Matthew Morris, Carlene Morris, Matthew K Morris. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 386 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 12, Cliffs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles N Howell Revocable Trust, Charles N Howell. Grantees: Michael H Schinzer, Julie T Schinzer. Excise Tax: $1,970. Price: $985,000. Page 389 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 5 (1.12 acres), Trilliums Subdivision, Blowing Rock Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Timothy O King, Mariam King. Grantees: Andre A Valcour, Rebecca R Valcour. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 393 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 1, Ridgeview Acres Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Crumbly Johnson III, Lee Outland Johnson. Grantees: Spencer Lynn Reeves. Excise Tax: $106. Price: $53,000. Page 396 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot A49 (0.62 acres), Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Port LA48, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donna Halvosa Family Trust, Donna Halvosa, William T Halvosa. Grantees: J52 Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 400 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 483, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jeffrey A Arditti, Elizabeth T Arditti. Grantees: Brian Staples, Brittany Staples. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 407 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (5.045 acres), Laurel Creek with Exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Danny R Williams, Margaret E Williams, Charles Larkin Williams, Sumer Williams. Grantees: Jason Pope, Amy Pope. Excise Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 427 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 25, Panorama Estates, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Billy Shane Fox, Jennifer L Fox. Grantees: John S Craig. Excise Tax: $1,241. Price: $620,500. Page 463 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 190, Ridgeview Woods, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Harris H Mones, Ruby Alonso. Grantees: Thealonsosnc, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 483 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (0.55 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Matthew H Rath, Juliet M Rath. Grantees: Richmond Earl Barge, Kelly Buff Barge. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 487 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lots 159 and 166, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Pamela Sue Murtland. Grantees: Richard H Murtland. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 519 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Unit 4, Laurel Building, Blowing Rock Interval 44 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Henry F Anderson, Barbara P Anderson. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 522 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 14, Top O Boone Inc Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary L Verrett. Grantees: Herman Verrett Jr and Mary L Verrett Revocable Trust, Herman Verrett Jr, Mary L Verrett. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 526 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Lot 32, Top O Boone Inc Sec A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary L Verrett. Grantees: Herman Verrett Jr and Mary L Verrett Revocable Trust, Herman Verrett Jr, Mary L Verrett. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 530 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: UnitW 35, Unit 20, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth Burdick, Elizabeth A Burdick. Grantees: Peter Bell, Janet Bell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 534 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: UnitW 33, Unit 7B, Laurel Creek Christie Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Janet England Durbin. Grantees: Christie Village Condominium Co-. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. page 545 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: UnitW 27 Unit 5, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Matthew Belvin. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 575 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: UnitW 36 Unit 29, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Elizabeth Hubbard. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 577 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (23.296 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gregory N Hunt, Robert N Hunt, Gregory N Hunt, Virginia K Hunt. Grantees: Gregory N Hunt, Virginia K Hunt. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 579 of Book 2227.
Oct. 12: Plot of land (0.796 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard G McGuire Living Trust, Richard G McGuire. Grantees: John Eanes, Kelley Eanes. Excise Tax: $2,650. Price: $1,325,000. Page 616 of Book 2227.
