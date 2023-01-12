The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 13: 0.501 acres in New River. Grantees: Hudson T. McGinnis and Whitney J. McGinnis. Grantors: Jason Craig O’Keefe. Tax: $1070. Price: $535,000. Page288 of Book 2286.
July 13: Lot 4 in Subdivision Yonahlossee Saddle Club in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Ryan Alan Campbell and Madison Ashby Brown. Grantors: Christopher Varipapa and Christina Wall Varipapa. Tax: $164. Price: $82,000. Page 310 of Book 2286.
July 13: Lot 17 R and Lot 18R in Friendly Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Linda Dellatorre. Grantors: Karen M. Livingstone. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 547 of Book 2286.
July 13: 10.05 Acres in Elk Tract HP 26. Grantees: Fred C. Paisley. Grantors: Susan H. Galloway Trust, Scott H. Galloway Trust, and Susan H. Galloway. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 373 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 2 building F in Mountain Club Townhomes, in Watauga. Grantees: Joesph R. Smith and Sherry L. Smith. Grantors: Aram Tyler Kevorkian and Megan Kevorkian. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 416 of Book 2286.
July 14: 2.596 acres in Old Keller Farm in Watauga. Grantees: Abigail S. Sheets and Thomas S. Sheets. Grantors: Abigail S. Sheets and Thomas S. Sheets. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 423 of Book 2286.
July 14: 13.278 acres in New River with Exception. Grantees: Mount Lawn Cemetery Association INC. Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 426 of Book 2286.
July 14: 24.61 acres, 0.913 acres, 12.764 acres in Elk with exception. Grantees: Anna L. Sobol. Grantors: Carroll NC Properties LLC. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 449 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 20 in Townhomes at Brookshire in New River. Grantees: Theodore Blaine Salley and Anita Rose Salley. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Tax: $773. Price: $386,500. Page 489 of Book 2286.
July 14: Unit 6 in Mariah North one Condo. Grantees: Kevin Fischer and Jessica Fischer. Grantors: Gary Wayne Schulz and Marilynn Sue Schulz. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 515 of Book 2286.
July 14: 0.517 acres in Lot 3 in Cove Creek. Grantees: Mark A. Trivette. Grantors: Robert B. Angle Jr. Administration, Betty Jo Lee, Lisa Skok, John Zaby, Tina Zaby, Rita Zaby, Debbie Fuller, Scott Fuller, Hallie Whitehair, Maraya Whitehare and John S. Zaby. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 531 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 43 in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: Richard Vazquez and Donna Vazquez. Grantors: James Johnston, Anna Johnston, and James R. Johnson. Tax: $805. Price: $402,500. Page 544 of Book 2286.
July 14: 6.552 acres in Eva Mariah Hyatt Tract A. Grantees: Robert Rosak Jr. and Alyson Dawn Abernathy. Grantors: John W. Ashburn Sr., Carolyn W. Ashburn, and John W. Ashburn Sr. Tax: $85,000. Page 547 of Book 2286.
July 14: 1.093 acres in Autum Chase in Watauga Tract B. Remainder. Grantees: James W. Kerwin and Kate H. Kerwin. Grantors: Patriot Land Investments II, LLC. Tax: $55. Price: $27,500. Page 553 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 13 in Green Mountain Village in Cove Creek. Grantees: Daniel W. Bradford and Evonne C. Bradford. Grantors: Mountain High Village LLC, and Cash Custom Homes LLC. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 605 of Book 2286.
July 14: 0.50 acres on Lot 4 in Southwood in New River. Grantees: Jordan R. Perry. Grantors: Joseph C. Beckman, Erin L. Beckman, and E. L. Beckman. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 612 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 32 in Rich Mountain Estates in New River. Grantees: Porter Exchange LLC, Dereda L. Porter, and David R. Porter. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 633 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 165, 166, C 472, C 470, CR 350, 1, 76, 167, C 471, in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Gay L. Kielbania Revocable Trust, Gay L. Kielbana Trust, Gay L. Kielbania. Grantors: Gay L. Kielbania and Kenneth F. Kielbania. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 662 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot 96 in Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Gay L. Kielbania and Kenneth F. Kielbania. Grantors: Gay L. Kielbania and Kenneth F. Kielbaniia. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 667 of Book 2286.
July 14: 2.55 acres on Lot 15 in Pond Creek Estates. Grantees: Kenneth F. Kielbania Revocable Trust, Kenneth F. Kielbania and Kennth F. Kielbania Trust. Grantors: Gay L. Kielbania and Kenneth F. Kielbania. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 670 of Book 2286.
July 14: Blowing Rock See Description. Grantees: Silvia Lopez Contreras. Grantors: Laszlo Varga and Silvia Lopez Contreras. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 673 of Book 2286.
July 14: Unit R 1521 in Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Madhav Swaminathan, and Ratna Swaminathan. Grantors: Wayne Vonnie Gay, Elizabeth Ann Gay, Shirley Monroe Tart, and Wayne Vonnie Gay. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 676 of Book 2286.
July 14: Lot C 32 in Mill Ridge Section 1. Grantees: Grey Paige LLC. Grantors: Barrett G. Hines, Allison C. Hines, and Barrett Hines. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 684 of Book 2286.
July 15: 10.092 acres in Watauga. Grantees: John C. Heiss and Tracey L. Heiss. Grantors: John E. Cooper and Faye E. Cooper. Tax: $202. Price: $101,000. Page 707 of Book 2286.
July 15: SEE DESCRIPTION. Grantees: Sally Elizabeth Baumann Reynolds Revocable Living Trust, Sally B. Reynolds Trust, and Sally Elizabeth Baumann Reynolds. Grantors: Jennifer Presnell, Ronald Edward Presnell, Jessica Mayo, and Jennifer I. Presnell. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 714 of Book 2286.
July 15: Unit 26 and Unit 14 in Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 718 of Book 2286.
July 15: Unit 43 in Cabin 6 in subdivision Frontier Village. Grantees: John Weisberg and Daryl Weisberg. Grantors: Leslie Donaghy, Leslie Donaghy Greenwald, and Darren Greenwald. No Tax Consideration. Price: N.A. Page 737 of Book 2286.
July 15: Unit 14 in Chalet 7 in Frontier Village II. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Judith W. Hawkins. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 738 of Book 2286.
July 15: Unit 43 in Chalet 2 in Frontier Village II. Grantees: Judith W. Hawkins. Grantors: Larry C. Arndt, Lana M. Cecil Arndt, and Lana M. Cecil Arndt. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 740 of Book 2286.
July 15: Council Grove in New River LTS 240-242. Grantees: Elizabeth Dryman Deifell and David Chapman Deifell. Grantors: Ronald Charles Whittaker and Jessica Russ Whittaker. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 746 of Book 2286.
July 15: Unit 171 in Wynfield Ridge Townhomes in New River Phase I. Grantees: Laura Quinn Turner. Grantors: Todd Construction & Development Inc. Tax: $846. Price: $423,000. Page 762 of Book 2286.
July 15: 0.24 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cary R. Shookoff Revocable Trust. Carry R. Shookoff and Carry R. Shookoff Trust. Grantors: Carry R. Shookoff. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 782 of Book 2286.
July 15: 7.231 in Blue Ridge with exception. Grantees: Elizabeth B. Michael. Grantors: Stephen Michael. Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 796 of Book 2286.
July 18: Lot 49 in Sweetgrass Development in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Scott R. Haynes and Stephanie D. Haynes. Grantors: Sarah W. Dillinger and Todd P. Dillinger. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 816 of Book 2286.
July 18: Unit 531 in Watauga Hawks Peak South Condo. Grantees: Christina Perry Weatherford and Kevin Dwayne Weatherford. Grantors: Steven C. Goode and Maureen McNamara Goode. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 823 of Book 2286.
July 18: 0.332 and 0.339 acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Angel Bliss Bowers and Brett Wesley Bowers. Grantors: Parker Chiang Revocable Trust, Jacquelyn Susan Parker Trust, and Arthur Chiang Trust. Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 832 of Book 2286.
July 18: Lot 48 in subdivision Goshen Valley in Blue Ridge Phase III. Grantees: Laura Gary Spinka and Christopher G. Adams. Grantors: Nathan S. Henderson and Laura Henderson. Tax: $1,390. Price: $695,000. Page 865 of Book 2286.
July 18: Lot C in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diana L. Martin. Grantors: Tracy S. Sherrill and Lori S. Kent. Tax: $1234. Price: $617,000. Page 885 of Book 2286.
July 18: Unit 7 in Unit E116 in Watauga Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Timeshare Outlet LLC. Grantors: Tommy Hambrough, Nelson T. Dabu and Tamy W. Dabu. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 890 of Book 2286.
July 18: Lot 480 C in Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Firefly Retreats Vacation Rentals LLC. Grantors: Backshore Construction LLC. Tax: $45. Price: $22,500. Page 893 of Book 2286.
July 18: 1.878 acres in Lot 1285 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk Phase 1 in Section 5 in Laurelmor. Grantees: Reynolds Parkway LLC. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $3004. Price: $1502000. Page 899 of Book 2286.
July 18: 0.685 acres in Lot 8 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development in Watauga Section 16. Grantees: Karl E. Doerre. Grantors: Rea Hinson Jr., Sandra Hinson, and Eli Marcus Hinson II. Tax: $1210. Price: $605,000. Page 23 of Book 2287.
July 18: Watauga Three Parcels See Description. Grantees: Marie Bumgarner and Thelma Marie M. Bumgarner. Grantors: Dora Lee M. Story. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 20 of Book 2287.
July 18: 0.5, 0.5 acres. Grantees: William Dennis Cook Living Trust, William Dennis Cook trust, and William Dennis Cook. Grantors: Janice Massey, William Massey, Gary Cook, Judith Cook. Michael Cook, Patricia Cook, and Gary W. Cook. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 33 of Book 2287.
July 18: Lot 14 in Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock Section 2 A. Grantees: Alan W. Sorrick Living Trust, Alan W. Sorrick, Jane G. Sorrick and Alan W. Sorrick. Grantors: James Roland Wright. Tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 38 of Book 2287.
July 18: Boone See Description. Grantees: E. Properties LLC. Grantors: Margaret S. Blevins and Joe R. Blevins. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 46 of Book 2287.
