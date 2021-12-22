The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 5: Lot 395, Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Russell Everette Oakley, Anna NIchole Oakley. Grantees: Benjamin Cholak, Melissa R Cholak. Excise Tax: $924. Price: $462,000. Page 665 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot 82, Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lourdes Balaez. Grantees: Haywood E White III, Tammie D White. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 680 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (5.182 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth Lee Tindall, Loretta E Tindall, Andrew G Meyer, Sharon A Meyer. Grantees: The John Gnip Revocable Trust, John Gnip. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 685 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot A 23, Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga Sec 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mara Elizabeth Macchia, Renee Chantel Foster, Jewell C Greene. Grantees: Herbert James Haney, Joe Allen Oliphant, Jr. Excise Tax: $442. Price: $221,000. Page 705 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land, Meat Camp Parcel A (3.732 acres), J B Trivette Judy Trivette Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Judy Trivette. Grantees: Carlos Taylor, Phyllis Taylor. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 719 of Book 2223.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (0.61 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carlos Taylor, Phyllis Trivette Taylor. Grantees: Debbie Taylor Parker, Ronnie J Parker. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 724 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot A39, Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Arthur Beckmann LLC. GranteesL Arthur W Beckmann, Charles Howell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 740 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (0.92 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantees: Kristy Ray Livermore. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 773 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (14.57 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantees: Kristy Ray Livermore. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 776 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (3.45 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantees: Kristy Ray Livermore. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 779 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (158.45 acres with exception), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Grantees: Kristy Ray Livermore. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 782 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (0.868 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James A Christenbury, Margaret B Christenbury. Grantees: Jean M Bernard Russo. Excise Tax: $700. Page: $350,000. Page 785 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot 75, Rainbow Mountain Overlook Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Leach, Thomas S Leach. Grantees: Joshua Isaac Beason, Stephanie Ann Beason. Excise Tax: $771. Price: $385,500. Page 802 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: New River lots 86-90 (0.45 acres), Johnson Bowles Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Dale Archer Sr, Debbie Chester Archer, Debra Chester Archer. Grantees: Robert Dale Archer Jr, Kristin Elizabeth Russell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 829 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Plot of land (0.480 acres), Lakeview Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George Steele Dewey III, Mary McPherson Browne Dewey. Grantees: Mountain Rivers, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 858 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot 336 (1.214 acres), Twin Rivers Development Subdivision, Watauga Phase IIIA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George Steele Dewey III, Mary McPherson Browne Dewey. Grantees: Mountain Rivers, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 861 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Tract of land (28.543 acres) Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Louise Cook Howard, Mary Elizabeth Brittain, Jerald Thomas Howard Jr. Grantees: Mary Elizabeth Brittain, Tammy Howard McKinney, Rebecca Jane Merhi, Timothy Hedrick Howard, Jerald Thomas Howard Jr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 864 of Book 2225.
Oct. 5: Lot 18, Block I, Echo Park Addition Subdivision, Blowing Rock Port Lots 15-17 with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Paul Malone. Grantees: Carli Malone, Carli A McCaffrey. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 879 of Book 2225.
Oct. 6: Lot 16, Green Hill Woods Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James F Barton Jr. Grantees: Neil D Glezen, Adrianne H Glezen. Excise Tax: $525. Price: $262,500. Page 6 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 55, University Village Sec 2 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas L Kane, Sheryl L Kane. Grantees: Michael Anthony Motter Living Trust, Michael Anthony Motter. Excise Tax: $934. Price: $467,000. Page 11 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Tract 1 (16.12 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tommy Breedlove, Judy B Breedlove, Tommy E Breedlove. Grantees: Andrew Reed Hopper, Sandra Eagan Hopper. Excise Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,00. Page 39 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 1, Easthaven Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lisa Christine Freeman. Grantees: Clinton Freeman, Lillian Wu. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 41 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Blue Ridge Parcel 5B, Turtle Creek Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth A Hubbard. Grantees: The Kenneth A Hubbard Revocable Trust, Kenneth A Hubbard. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 59 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 30 (0.585 acres), Rainbow Mountain Overlook, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Karl M Rood, Lisa C Rood. Grantees: Jonathan Stevens HOwell, Kristal Hawkins Howell. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $450,000. Page 63 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Plot of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sarah Claudine Lewis, Wendy Renee Williams. Grantees: Austin L Hardin, Clarissa Hardin-Rios, Clarissa Hardin Rios. Excise Tax: $598. Price: $299,000. Page 82 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Unit 23, Boone Daniel Boone Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Revocable Trust Agreement for Charles H Blackburn, CHarles Chris Blackburn, Katrina Ann Callio, Charles H Blackburn. Grantees: Chris Blackburn Revocable Trust, Chris Blackburn, Martha K Blackburn, Chris Blackburn, Katrina Ann Callio. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 99 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Plot of land (12.689 acres), Grace Mountain Subdivision, Bald Mountain Tract 6, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gilbert Reid Marsh, Kimberly Kennedy Marsh. Grantees: Keith W Stines, Diane H Stines. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 119 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Unit 307, Laurel Creek Beech Tower Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Patrick M O’Neal. Grantees: Pond Creek Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 123 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Two plots of land (0.5 and 2 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ernest L Rowe, Joyce G Rowe. Grantees: Harold LInnie Gragg, Donna Vales Gragg. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 126 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Plot of land (2.027 acres), Maple Springs Subdivision, Watauga Sec 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Timothy J Watts, Bethany Lancaster Watts, Timothy Joseph Watts IV. Grantees: William M Gruenloh, Anna Lassiter Gruenloh, Debra T Lassiter. Excise Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 129 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: UnitW 25, Unit 40, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Morse, Dina Morse, Thomas H Morse, I Dinah Morse. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 134 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Unit 1, Dogwood Building, Blowing Rock Interval 39 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joe W Swann. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 136 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Unit 2, Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Interval 22 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Leon Cherruault. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 138 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Plot of land (3.190 acres), Glampfather Mountain LLC, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Homer L Newton, Doris S Newton, Mary Jo Cline, Edith Merriel Lawing. Grantees: Glampfather Mountain, LLC. Excise Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 149 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 84, Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek Sec AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tracy S Sherrill, Lori S Kent. Grantees: Michael Creech, Lillian-Marie Vides. Excise Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 169 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 12, Forest Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Christopher Lynn Broughton. Grantees: Robert Ezekial Henderson, Kristen Drechsler Henderson. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 176 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 190 (1.606 acres), Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 Sec 6 F/K/A Reynolds Blue Ridge F/K/A Laurelmore, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantees: Gail Walker Schamback, Janet Rae Schamback. Excise Tax: $1,776. Price: $888,000. Page 183 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 309, Laurel Gap Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sascha Struckmeyer. Grantees: Steven Harrison, Anik Harrison. Excise Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 188 of Book 2226.
Oct. 6: Lot 23, Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Carole S McDowell. Grantees: Sonya W Elliott. Excise Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 195 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 45 (12.808 and 2.5 acres), Huckleberry Knob Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Arlis Orr Galloway Revocable Trust, Arlis Orr Galloway. Grantees: Randall S Haynes, Charlotte G Haynes. Excise Tax: $3,800. Price: $1,900,000. Page 325 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Plot of land (40 acres with exceptions), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Betty Jean Oaks Irrevocable Trust, Jacqueline P Cook, Betty Jean Oaks, Jacqueline P Cook. Grantees: Timothy Presnell. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 356 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 5, Seven Devils Resort Property Sec 7, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Virginia Irving, Virginia E Irving. Grantees: Kyle Muhs. Excise Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 360 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Plot of land (2.649 acres), Scott McIntosh Subdivision, Blowing Rock Administrators Deed, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jonathan D Green, Vera Snow Barnett. Grantees: Michael Andrews, Dori B Barefoot, George W Barnett, Vicki B Myers, Sidney B Barnett. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 383 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Plot of land (2.649 acres), Scott MacIntosh Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Andrews, Elizabeth Andrews, Dori Barnett Barefoot, Vicki Barnett Barefoot, Vicki Barnett Myers, Sidney Myers, Sidney B Barnett, Lynda Barnett, Delos Disney Barnett, Vera Snow Barnett, George W Barnett, Royster Barnett Andrews, Ted Marshal Barnett. Grantees: Scott P Macintosh, Cody Hawkins. Excise Tax: $104. Price: $52,000. Page 389 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Unit 9, NKA Unit 31, Mariah North Three Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Calvert Living Trust, Dianne N Calvert. Grantees: Megan Schneider, Chad Schneider. Excise Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 397 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: 1 acre, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Cook Revocable Living Trust, Mark J Cook. Grantees: Dylan Richard Cook. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 419 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 2 (1.6193 acres), Lot 3 (0.883 acres), Lot 4 (0.883 acres), Lot 5 (0.883 acres), Cook Revocable Living Trust Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Cook Revocable Living Trust, Mark J Cook. Grantees: Justin Allen Hyatt. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 425 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 1 (0.868 acres), Cook Revocable Living Trust Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Cook Revocable Living Trust, Mark J Cook. Grantees: Mark J Cook, Janet W Cook. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 6 (0.883 acres), Lot 7 (0.883 acres), Lot 8 (0.883 acres), Cook Revocable Living Trust Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Cook Revocable Living Trust, Mark J Cook. Grantees: Ruth Cook. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 431 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Lot 63, Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ross Allen Custom Builders, Inc. Grantees: Richard Labarre, Amy Labarre. Excise Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 434 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Plot of land (1.1 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alex Ray Greene, Mary Greene. Grantees: Brad Matthew Kelley, Christa Rebecca Kelley. Excise Tax: $5. Price: $2,500. Page 440 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Brushy Fork Tract 3 A (0.5 acres), Glenn Woodring Bina Woodring Property, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nulan Lee Watson, Pamela W Grubb, Terri W Miller, David G Miller, Cynthia Dianne Phipps, Fred H Phipps, Pearl V Watson, Cynthia Diane Phipps. Grantees: Wilma J Sutherland. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 443 of Book 2226.
Oct. 7: Unit 1, Blowing Rock Flat Top Place Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ryan J Cottrell, Brooke Whitney Cottrell, Brooke A Whitney. Grantees: Jessica Childs Bedard, Drew Richard Bedard. Excise Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 451 of Book 2226.
