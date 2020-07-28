The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 6: Lot 3 of Cross Creek in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Meggan E. Knight and Will D. Knight. Grantors: Tommie Newton McCranie and Geraldine McCranie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 781 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 23 of Monteagle. Grantee: Barrio CEO LLC. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 803 of Book 2103.
July 6: Lot 20 of Monteagle. Grantees: Mackenzie Spencer and Christopher Spencer. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 807 of Book 2103.
July 7: One tract (.29 acres) of W.J. Swink in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Jeffrey Stephenson. Grantors: The Elizabeth Colerick Clipp Revocable Trust, Clipp Family Trust Under Article IV.C. Of the Elizabeth Colerick Clipp Revocable Trust, Clipp Family Trust Under Article IV.C, Celeste Colerick Clipp Trust U/W of Elizabeth Colerick, Stephen Colerick Clipp Trust U/W of Elizabeth Colerick, Elizabeth Colerick Clipp Trust U/W of Elizabeth Colerick, Celeste Colerick Clipp Trust, Stephen Colerick Clipp Trust, Elizabeth Colerick Clipp Trust and Clipp Family Trust. Excise tax: $2,300. Price: $1,150,000. Page 824 of Book 2103.
July 7: Lot 27 of Monteagle. Grantees: Catherine Nassimbwa and Paul Maina. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 865 of Book 2103.
July 7: Unit 124 of Royal Oak Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ryan Christopher Drakeford and Brittany Tyler Staley. Grantors: Clayton Benfield and Samantha Benfield. Excise tax: $384. Price: $192,000. Page 1 of Book 2104.
July 7: One tract (.346 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Stephanie Smith and Eric Maloney. Grantors: Karen S. Squires, Doug D. Squires and Doug Squires. Excise tax: $731. Price: $365,500. Page 22 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lots 65, 97 and 183-184 of Westridge in Watauga. Grantee: Diana Nering Bogel Moll. Grantor: The Marianne Nering Bogel Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 44 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lots 65, 97 and 183-184 of Westridge in Watauga. Grantee: Skyline View in the Mountains LLC. Grantors: Diana Nering Bogel Moll and Braden K. Moll. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 48 of Book 2104.
July 7: One tract (.499 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees: Boyd Miller and Judy Miller. Grantors: Johnny C. Hampton and Joan H. Hampton. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 50 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lot 18 of Seven Devils Resort. Grantees: Christopher Joseph Patti. Grantors: Joshua Adam Roosa, Rachael Marie Roosa and Rachael Marie Gilchrist. Excise tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 76 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lot 34 of Monteagle. Grantee: Wendi L. Brewer. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 94 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lot 12 of Monteagle. Grantee: Heather Bryan Wallace. Grantor: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 148 of Book 2104.
July 7: One tract (10.46 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Andrew Dolan and Aislinn Dolan. Grantors: Henry Taylor and Patricia Taylor. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 152 of Book 2104.
July 7: Lot 55 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jenna Louise Brown. Grantor: Kathy S. Carter. Excise tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 158 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (2.605 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantees: Gerald W. Hunter and Sharon S. Isenhour. Grantors: Larry E. Isenhour and Texie M. Isenhour. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 192 of Book 2104.
July 8: Two tracts (one of 3.880 acres and one of .420 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Quails Corner LLC. Grantor: Bettina D. Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 207 of Book 2104.
July 8: Three tracts (one of 1 acre, one of .078 acres and one of 1.922 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Allison Champ. Grantors: Jay James Pope and Terry Diane Pope. Excise tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 236 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract of Cove Creek. Grantee: Derek M. Wilson. Grantors: Heather W. Wingler, Eddie Lee Wingler and James Eugene Wilson. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 239 of Book 2104.
July 8: Unit 2-B of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock.Grantees: Thomas Wesley Werner and Cynthia Lundy Werner. Grantors: Sydney A. Dursse and Emily T. Dursse. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 277 of Book 2104.
July 8: Lots 1 and 4 of Valley View. Grantee: Lee-Rowland Holdings LLC. Grantor: KJM Westhaven Apartments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 279 of Book 2104.
July 8: Two tracts (one of 1.950 acres and one of .255 acres) of Meat Camp and Brushy Fork, respectively. Grantee: Lee-Rowland Holdings LLC. Grantors: Micah Rowland, Kyong-Jin Lee and Micah Abraham Rowland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 283 of Book 2104.
July 8: Four tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Lee-Rowland Holdings LLC. Grantors: Micah Rowland, Micah Abraham Rowland and Kyong-Jin Lee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 287 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (1.027 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Gisele Egge and William Robert Egge. Grantors: Coleen M. Getzen and Patrick K. Getzen. Excise tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 313 of Book 2104.
July 8: Tract 5 of Mountain Meadows in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Nicholas Roberts, Catherine Marie Roberts, Brian Duncan, Amanda Fox-Duncan and Amanda Fox Duncan. Grantors: Douglas S. Asano and Alexandra R. Asano. Excise tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 331 of Book 2104.
July 8: Unit Q-3 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Janet Elaine Gray and Rhonda L. Lorence. Grantors: Leonard D. Bishop and Ann S. Bishop. Excise tax: $635. Price: $317,500. Page 360 of Book 2104.
July 8: Lot 40, 10 and 9, and one tract (.622 acres) of Top O Boone subdivision in Brushy Fork. Grantees: John S. Williams and Vondia S. Williams. Grantor: Carolina Structural LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 375 of Book 2104.
July 8: Two tracts (one of 10.5 acres and one of .167 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Todd Combs and Lori Combs. Grnator: Western Carolina Land Development LLC. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 378 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (.789 acres) of North Fork. Grantees: Sara Elizabeth Figlow and Steven Daniel Figlow. Grantors: Christina C. McKinney, Christina C. Grady and Brian D. McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 397 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (.789 acres) of North Fork. Grantees: Christina C. McKinney and Brian D. McKinney. Grantors: Sara Elizabeth Figlow and Steven Daniel Figlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 401 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (1.226 acres) of North Fork. Grantee: Douglas M. Whitlow. Grantors: Sara Elizabeth Figlow and Steven Daniel Figlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 413 of Book 2104.
July 8: One tract (.357 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Atanas Nikolaev Nikolov. Grantors: Revocable Trust of Katherine Wilton Jarnagin. Excise tax: $568. Price: $284,000. Page 421 of Book 2104.
July 8: Lots 240-242 of Councill Grove in New River. Grantees: Ronald Charles Whittaker and Jessica Russ Whittakeer. Grantor: Peggy Smith Whittaker. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 460 of Book 2104.
July 8: Lot 5 of Diamond Pointe in New River. Grantees: Eric Matthew Bishop and Megan Elizabeth Allore Bishop. Grantors: Jeremy Allan Sheets and Lindsey Allyn Sheets. Excise tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 477 of Book 2104.
July 8: Unit 1 of Watauga Lakes Condos. Grantees: Peter W. Brennan and Catherine E. Brennan. Grantors: Ralph Johnson, Elizabeth B. Johnson, Scott F. Johnson, Mary G. Johnson, Susan L. Johnson, Joel R. Hayes Jr., Linda Johnson Moon and Ralph E. Johnson. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 499 of Book 2104.
July 9: One tract (.41 acres). Grantee: Robert Church. Grantors: Department of Transportation and State of North Carolina. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 527 of Book 2104.
July 9: Lots 34-35 of Huckleberry Knob in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Aditya Bhasin and Catherine Helene Lamont. Grantors: Stephen Stuart Logue and Marshall Miller Logue. Excise tax: $1,370. Price: $685,000. Page 532 of Book 2104.
July 9: Lot 4 of Delmar Bungalows in New River. Grantee: Carlos P. Lamar III. Grantors: Troy D. Walker and Leslie A. Walker. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 585 of Book 2104.
July 9: Unit 301-W of Chetola Woods Condos. Grantees: Douglas Drummond, Caroline Smith, Constance Joy Smith and Claiborne Smith. Grantor: Terrell O.D. Smith Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 610 of Book 2104.
July 9: Unit 301-W of Chetola Woods Condos. Grantee: Smokey Mountain Cuzzins LLC. Grantors: Douglas Drummond, Caroline Smith, Darrell Smith, Constance Joy Smith, Steve Munson, Amy Smith, Claiborne Smith, Constance Joye Smith and Amy A. Smith. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 613 of Book 2104.
July 9: One tract (.913 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantees: Simon Everett and Sydney Everett. Grantors: Floyd Jason Hall and Emily Love Hall. Excise tax: $449. Price: $224,500. Page 619 of Book 2104.
July 9: Unit 3-C of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sandra J. Martin. Grantor: Blowing Rock BGB LLC. Excise tax: $156. Price: $78,000. Page 634 of Book 2104.
July 9: Lot 1 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Alvin Perry Wadsworth Jr and Sherri R. Wadsworth. Grantor: The Apple Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $456. Price: $228,000. Page 694 of Book 2104.
July 9: Lot 7 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Johnson and Eleonora. Grantors: George L. Winegar, Linda B. Winegar, Larry A. Munsey, Norma B. Munsey and G.L. Winegar. Excise tax: $540. Price: $275,000. Page 724 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot 28 of Monteagle. Grantee: James W. Slack Jr. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 746 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot H-114 of Sunalei Preserve Development. Grantees: Lewis Pate and Beth Rogers Pate. Grantors: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 750 of Book 2104.
July 10: One tract (6.032 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Kimberly R. Mateiko and Steven F. Mateiko. Grantor: Kimberly R. Mateiko Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 758 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot 4 of Rich Mountain Springs. Grantee: Angela T. Bowen. Grantors: Angela T. Bowen and John C. Bowen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 773 of Book 2104.
July 10: One tract (1.755 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Justin Cavenaugh and Breanne Cavenaugh. Grantors: Kenneth M. Nadaskay and Dianna S. Nadaskay. Excise tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 792 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot 14 of Yonahlossee Resort and Club. Grantees: Donnie Lewis Griffin Bunn and Kimela Taylor Bunn. Grantors: Philip M. Zeiss, Nancy R. Zeiss and P.M. Zeiss. Excise tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 816 of Book 2104.
July 10: One tract (.4 acres) of Perkins subdivision in Boone. Grantee: WVS Investments LLC. Grantor: John Beuttel Trust. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 840 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot 11 of Rich Mountian Ranches in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stephen S. Logue and Marshall M. Logue. Grantor: James Tillman Young. Excise tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 855 of Book 2104.
July 10: One tract (1.37 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantee: Laurel Macleod Elam. Grantors: David Brooks Adair. Excise tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 881 of Book 2104.
July 10: Two tracts (one of 33 acres and one of 13.294 acres) in Elk. Grantee: Matthew C. Rill. Grantors: Daniel K. Connelly and Julie H. Connelly Marital Trust and the Daniel J. Connelly and Julia H. Connelly Marital Trust Agreement. Excise tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 886 of Book 2104.
July 10: Lot 9 and one tract (.35 acres) in New River. Grantees: James Huggin Collins and Alison Jackson Collins. Grantors: James Huggin Collins and Billy Thomas Collins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 2104.
July 10: Unit 3 of Dogwoods at Yonahlossee in Watauga. Grantee: Philip M. Zeiss and Nancy R. Zeiss. Grantor: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Excise tax: $752. Price: $376,000. Page 1 of Book 2105.
