The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (34.012 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John W. Kelly, Jessica L. Kelly. Grantors: Honeycutt/Hutchens Laurel Mountain Estates Family Limited Partnership, Virginia E. Honeycutt. Excise Tax: $4,100. Price: $2,050,000. Page 680 of Book 2250.
Jan. 20: One plot of land (2.829 acres), Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Dal Stubblefield, Danielle Renee Stubblefield. Grantors: Earl C. Canter, Earl C. Canter, Terri L. Canter, Judy K. Canter. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 699 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Three plots of land (4.695 acres, 1.542 acres and 0.045 acres), Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Smith, Jennifer Smith. Grantors: Mary L. Byrd. Excise Tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 783 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: One plot of land (4.01 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Clifford D. Harmon Jr. Grantors: Paricia Gladys Harmon Withers. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 820 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Lot 2 (0.36 acres) in Skiview Village Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julie Sams, Brian Casper. Grantors: David S. Macri, Helen M. Macri. Excise Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 828 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Two plots of land (1.00 acres and 0.50 acres), Shawneehaw with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy E. Presnell, Tammie S. Presnell. Grantors: Timothy E. Presnell, Tammie S. Presnell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 832 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Unit A, Watauga Courthouse King Office condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Snooks Properties, LLC. Grantors: Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 854 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: One plot of land (1.136 acres), New River with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Herbert Pinto, Laura Malpica. Grantors: Hamerkop, LLC. Excise Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 872 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Lot 623 in Gay Mountain Misty Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Colbeson Properties, LLC. Grantors: Ralph F. Grissom Jr, Connie C. Grissom. Excise Tax: $2,400. Price: $1,200,000. Page 884 of Book 2250.
Jan. 21: Lot 36 in Northridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shannon Walpole, Christopher Walpole. Grantors: Nannette Patterson, Randle F. Patterson. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 16 of Book 2251.
Jan. 21: Lot 18 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Browning Brothers, LLC. Grantors: William Edward Browning Jr, William Edward Browning Jr, Lisa J. Browning, Michael Holt Browning, Donna Sue H. Browning, Richard Stuart Browning, Ann H. Browning, Carolyn Holt Browning, Carolyn H. Browning. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 66 of Book 2251.
Jan. 21: Lot 118 in Skiways Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Margaret Fox-Varsalona, Margaret Fox-Varsalona, Margaret Fox-Varsalona, Ellen Patricia Fox, Deborah Lee Fox Marley, Barbara Ann Fox. Grantors: Margaret Fox-Varsalona, Margaret Fox-Varsalona, Margaret Fox-Varsalona. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 72 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: One plot of land (0.529 acres) in C Emory Wallace Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Jeffrey Gainey, Darius Skyler Christian. Grantors: Danielle Nicole Gainey, William Jeffrey Gainey, Darius Skyler Christian, Darius Gainey. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 98 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: One plot of land (3.000 acres) in Bluestone Wild Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Deborah A. Maurer. Grantors: Herbert E. Smith III. Excise Tax: $588. Price: $294,000. Page 139 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: One plot of land (10.001 acres) in Scott E. Carlberg Pamela J. Carlberg Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott E. Carlberg, Victoria S. Carlberg. Grantors: Scott E. Carlberg, Victoria S. Carlberg. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 142 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: One plot of land (4.49 acres) in Rolling Acres Subdivision, Watauga tract 7 with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Cody Burrow, Brittany Nicole Burrow. Grantors: Mathieu Bergeron, Charles David Tiedmann. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 212 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: Lot 42 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert V. Goodman. Grantors: Elizabeth Reisman, Andrew B. Reisman. Excise Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 235 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: One plot of land in Mayview Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nancy Kathleen Thompson 2016 Living Trust, Nancy Kathleen Thompson, Nancy Kathleen Thompson. Grantors: Nancy Kathleen Thompson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 238 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: Lot 316 in Twin Rivers Development Subdivision, Watauga Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: RLH Properties, LLC. Grantors: Autry Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,792. Price: $1,396,000. Page 294 of Book 2251.
Jan. 24: Lots 1 and 2 in Roy Mintz Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anna Rose Costiloe, Jacob Robert Costiloe. Grantors: Patricia A. Saunders, Anna Rose Costiloe, Jacob Costiloe. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Lot 18 in Overlook at Little Laurel Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wade Poulson, Gilda Otero. Grantors: John Christopher Burfeind, Cristine Burfeind. Excise Tax: $65. Price: $32,500. Page 412 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Lots 66 and 143 in Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amy Davis Dherit. Grantors: Jon Harold Davis, Amy Davis Dherit, Lowell Foster Dherit, Lowell F. Dherit, Jon H. Davis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 415 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Three plots of land (1.00 acres, 4.00 acres and 6.879 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Whitener, Alice Whitener. Grantors: Mark V. Owens, Mark Owens, Vanessa M. Uzupes. Excise Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 420 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Unit 38, Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Monica Holder, Donald Holder. Grantors: Victoria Edge. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 450 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Unit 48, Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Romina Hewitt-Hall, Romina Hewitt-Hall, Romina Hewitt-Hall, Romina F. Hewitt Hall, Romina F. Hewitt-Hall, Romina F. Hewitt-Hall. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 452 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: One plot of land (0.24 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Frederick Fehr, Jennifer Fehr. Grantors: Wendell Barry Haynes, Sara A. Haynes. Excise Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 457 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: One plot of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rockydale Limited, LLP. Grantors: Brian Kent Dorsey Declaration of Trust, Beverly Guy, Brian Kent Dorsey. Excise Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 546 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: Lot 16 in Cliffs Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Merili Laks, Guari Metsoja. Grantors: Joseph A. Sams, Julia A. Sams. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 585 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: One plot of land (4.724 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vanessa Thomas Fox, Robert Carl Thomas, Math Shull Thomas, Albert Larry Fox. Grantors: Robert Carl Thomas, Mary Shull Thomas, Robert Carl Thomas, Mary S. Thomas, Robert C. Thomas. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 604 of Book 2251.
Jan. 25: One plot of land (4.724 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vanessa Thomas Fox, Robert Carl Thomas, Math Shull Thomas, Albert Larry Fox. Grantors: Robert Carl Thomas, Mary Shull Thomas, Robert Carl Thomas, Mary S. Thomas, Robert C. Thomas. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 609 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: One plot of land (0.073 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas J. Divittorio. Grantors: Divittorio Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 625 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: One plot of land (10.05 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scout Land Group, LLC. Grantors: Ellenor L. Perry, Marvin Albert Perry, Alphonzo Perry. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 627 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot C110 in Sunalei Preserve Subdivision, Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John B. Kratt, Meredith B. Kratt. Grantors: Gregory Bates, Katherine M. Mizelle-Bates, Katherine M. Mizelle-Bates, Katherine M. Mizelle-Bates. Excise Tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 632 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 137 in Westridge Section AA Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Slopeside, LLC. Grantors: Berton Emerson Davis IV, Elizabeth Hagan Davis. Excise Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 637 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot B (1.00 acres) in Herbert Dean Townsend Property Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Meghan Cook Nations, Joshua S. Nations. Grantors: Herbert Dean Townsend, Kathleen Townsend, Herbert D. Townsend. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 657 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 88 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Johnson, Tara Johnson. Grantors: Vijay Dua, Rachna Nangia. Excise Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 736 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 2 Building F in Mountain Club Townhomes Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aram Tyler Kevorkian. Grantors: Dwayne Clive Smith, Terri S. Preston, Matthew Lawrence Preston, Matt Preston. Excise Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 755 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Unit 3, Ski Slope Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chad Avrit. Grantors: Jessica Harvey. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 760 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Unit 4 Building Oak, Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coy F. Coulson, Jodie H. Coulson. Grantors: Booster, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 787 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Unit 601 in Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leanne D. Broyhill GST Exempt Trust Under Will of Jean F. Day, Leanne D. Broyhill, Leanne D. Broyhill, Jean F. Day. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $3,000. Price: $1,500,000. Page 791 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 1 in Bailey Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher W. Spivey, Christina M. Spivey. Grantors: Michael D. Farley, Lisa L. Farley. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 816 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Unit 5 Building CC, Watauga Phase 3 Chalakee Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: DDN Holdings, LLC. Grantors: David B. Nifong, Joy A. Nifong, Donna R. Nifong, David Nifong. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 830 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: One plot of land (1.524 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Major, LLC. Grantors: Gustavo and Deborah Sapiurka Family Revocable Trust, Gustavo A. Sapiurka, Deborah C. Sapiurka, Gustavo Sapiurka, Deborah Sapiurka. Excise Tax: $625. Price: $312,500. Page 837 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 96 in Monteagle Subvision, Shawneehaw Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin Paul Brayer Howe, Caroline Spotswood Russell Howe. Grantors: John Carl Liguori, Kathryn Murphy Liguori. Excise Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 844 of Book 2251.
Jan. 26: Lot 258 in Laurel Gap Subvision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allison M. Thiebaud, Kristen E. Thiebaud. Grantors: Jay A. Krakovitz. Excise Tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 847 of Book 2251.
Jan. 27: One plot of land (33.064 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley Harold Haertel, Leigh Ann Haertel. Grantors: Joyce Hayes Meeks. Excise Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 857 of Book 2251.
Jan. 27: One plot of land, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradley Harold Haertel, Leigh Ann Haertel. Grantors: Teresa Buff Loftis, Ricky L. Loftis. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 860 of Book 2251.
Jan. 27: Lot 173 (1.110 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk Phase 1 Section 6, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sean Paul Leary, Crystal Grace Leary. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 871 of Book 2251.
Jan. 27: One plot of land in Village Creek Subdivision, Laurel Creek Green Area, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jan Urban Kantola, Ingemo Susanne Kantola. Grantors: Charles R. Phillips, Donna H. Phillips. Excise Tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 887 of Book 2251.
