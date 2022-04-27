The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Dec. 22: Lots 105. 106, 107 and 108 in Archie J. Carroll Subdivision, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julianne Grace Blaylock. Grantors: Wallene Reimer. Excise Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 430 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Three plots of land (10.005 acres, 4.740 acres and 3.428 acres), Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christine K. Plunkett. Grantors: Christopher F. Plunkett Family Trust, Christopher Francis Plunkett, Christopher F. Plunkett. Excise Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 446 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Tract A (5.227 acres) in James O McGhee Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Todd Construction & Development, Inc. Grantors: James R. Todd. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 464 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lot 4A in Cliffwood Subdivision, Watauga Section three NKA Sleepy Hollow, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jaela Adel Brand. Grantors: Cleland Carl Gillette, Elizabeth Kaye Brown Gillette. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 475 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: Lots 34 and 35 in Councill Hills Addition to the town of Boone, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marlowe T. Button. Grantors: Michael A. Button. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 491 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (17.287 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Evav Ventures LLC. Grantors: Daniel Horton Boone, Danny Ray Williams, Elaine Williams. Excise Tax: $946. Price: $473,000. Page 509 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (1.952 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Neeta B. Hayden Revocable Trust, Neeta B. Hayden, Neeta B. Hayden. Grantors: Neeta Brown Norris, Gladys Biddix Brown, Neeta Brown Hayden. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 538 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (1.00 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Billie Jo Mains Revocable Trust, Billie Jo Mains, Billie Jo Mains. Grantors: Keeta Brown Norris, Gladys Biddix Brown, Billie Jo Mains. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 543 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (2.31 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: HCL Investments, LLC. Grantors: Henry Perry Yates Jr, Anne-Marie T. Yates. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 548 of Book 2245.
Dec. 22: One plot of land (49.125 acres), Cove Creek with exception, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keeta B. Norris Revocable Trust, Steven P. Brown Revocable Trust, Keeta B. Norris, Baxter Norris, Keeta B. Norris, Steven P. Brown, Steven P. Brown. Grantors: Keeta Norris Brown, Gladys Biddix Brown, Keeta Brown Norris, Baxter Norris, Steven P. Brown, Steven Brown. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 552 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lot 28 in Northridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth J. Kunkleman. Grantors: Barbara E. Kunkleman. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 558 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Unit 1 A, Blowing Rock Fairway Villas Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edward S. Martin Revocable Trust, Edward S. Martin, Edward S. Martin. Grantors: Edward S. Martin, Linda Elizabeth Martin. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 662 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (19.8 acres), Shawneehaw with exceptions, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Mast General Store, Inc. Grantors: John E. Cooper, Faye E. Cooper. Excise Tax: $4,000. Price: $2,000,000. Page 741 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Unit 4 Building Maple, Blowing Rock Interval 39 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linda S. Hamilton. Grantors: Jetta A. Patterson. Cooper. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 745 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Unit 2 Building Laurel, Blowing Rock Interval 35 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Eric M. Kniedler, Jeanne Marie Kniedler. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 747 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: One plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 300 Wildwood Lane LLC. Grantors: Freeport Title and Guaranty, Inc, 300 Wildwood Lane Land Trust, Freeport Title and Guaranty, Inc. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 764 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: One plot of land, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 300 Wildwood Lane LLC. Grantors: David Michael Lewis, Ellen Lynn Lewis, Ashley Brook Lewis, Ashley B. Lewis, Ashley Brooke Lewis. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 766 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lot 15 in Townhomes at Brookshire Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: PK Properties NC, LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $674. Price: $337,000. Page 783 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lot AA 615 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin Ray Ira, Benjamin Ray. Grantors: Walter M. Hucks, Sybil H. Hucks. Excise Tax: $17. Price: $8,500. Page 787 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lot AA 296 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Benjamin Ray Ira, Benjamin Ray. Grantors: Walter M. Hucks, Sybil H. Hucks. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 790 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lot 13 in Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Development Subdivision, Watauga Section 21, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Nathan Reed, Jill Fisher Reed. Grantors: Lois E. Shovlain Revocable Trust Agreement, The Lois E. Shovlain Revocable Trust Agreement, Lois E. Shovlain, Lois E. Shovlain. Excise Tax: $1,730. Price: $865,000. Page 808 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (1.382 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Austin L. Wilkins, Olivia W. Wilkins, David B. Williams, Luanne K. Williams. Grantors: Clint G. Ulmer, Paige E. Ulmer, Paige Ulmer, Clint Ulmer. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 813 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Lots 6 and 7 (0.158 acres and 0.57 acres) in Windcliff Investments Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Suzanne Ball Parkhurst, Brooke Elizabeth Parkhurst, Lacey Marguerite Parkhurst. Grantors: Windcliff Investments Limited. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 848 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Unit C44 in Sweetgrass Development Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark R. Huckabee, Sallie T. Huckabee. Grantors: Allan S. Feder, Robin F. Feder, Robin Feder. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 877 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (2.14 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hogg Family, LLC. Grantors: Brian Douglas Hogg, Linda Koger Hogg, Brian D. Hogg. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 880 of Book 2245.
Dec. 28: Unit 3 Building F in Hound Ears Club Subdivision, Watauga Fairway Chalet Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynn A. McVay, Claudia McVay. Grantors: Charles Vernon Murray, Susan Marie Murray, Susan Murray. Excise Tax: $1,120. Price: $560,000. Page 7 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (38.62 acres) in Bethel Valley Farms LLC Subdivision, Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laurel Ridge Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Bethel Valley Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,460. Price: $730,000. Page 10 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Unit G 21, Laurel Creek Northridge Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda Winslow Yopp, Everett Douglas Yopp Jr. Grantors: Leo W. Desmond, Lisa Ferrari Desmond. Excise Tax: $582. Price: $291,000. Page 13 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Unit 5 Building C H, Watauga Phase Six Chalakee Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coe William Ramsey, Kelly Dupuis Ramsey. Grantors: Julie Marie Steele Seel. Excise Tax: $1,777. Price: $888,500. Page 57 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Lots 8 and 9 in Ridge at Hawks Peak Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Paul Skulavik, Patricia Y. Skulavik. Grantors: Timothy P. Reitano. Excise Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 74 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (0.473 acres) (lot 2R) in Sorrento Forrest Subdivision, Blowing Rock Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stacey H. Gibson. Grantors: Stacey H. Gibson, Edward Sander Gibson, Stacey H. Gibson, John Paul Gibson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 94 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Tract one (1.06 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne and Claudia Smith Revocable Trust, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith. Grantors: Wayne A. Smith, Claudia Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 101 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (0.801 acres) in Jean Baird Craig Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne and Claudia Smith Revocable Trust, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith. Grantors: Wayne A. Smith, Claudia A. Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 105 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: One plot of land (142.0 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne and Claudia Smith Revocable Trust, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith, Wayne Smith, Claudia Smith. Grantors: Wayne A. Smith, Claudia A. Smith. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 108 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Lot AA 649 in Westridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tawna K. Lane. Grantors: Walter M. Hucks, Sybil H. Hucks. Excise Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 112 of Book 2246.
Dec. 28: Two Tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda Nicholson Britt, William Stuart Cooper Nicholson, Thomas Dalton Miller Nicholson, John Christie Nicholson. Grantors: Freda H. Nicholson. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 115 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Tract one and tract 2 (1.7 acres and 0.42 acres) in Broadway Group, LLC Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rewire Investments, LLC. Grantors: MSSMD Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $4,940. Price: $2,470,000. Page 135 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 3 (0.2296 acres) in Ted Clawson Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey D. Comer, Jami Comer. Grantors: Terry Lee Schultz, Pamela Sue Schultz, David John Graham, Robert B. Angle Jr. Excise Tax: $744. Price: $372,000. Page 216 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (0.575 acres), Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Wayne Campbell, Amy Michelle Campbelle. Grantors: Adam Wayne Campbell. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 262 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Two plots of land (20.001 acres and 0.606 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Turn Left and Climb, LLC. Grantors: Robert Reece, Barbara Reece. Excise Tax: $1,112. Price: $556,000. Page 280 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 122 (1.268 acres) in Timber Creek at Blowing Rock Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: R and R Builders Company of North Carolina. Grantors: Kathy W. Quinn. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 284 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lots 10 and 11 in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock Section 1 A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tanagra Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Dean C. Lutz, Ginger Lutz. Excise Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 294 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (0.331 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robinette Family Properties, LLC. Grantors: Kenneth Ray Robinette, Claudia Smith Robinette, Claudia S. Robinette, Kenneth R. Robinette. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 341 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lots 266 and 267 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Michael Banks, Amber Roberts Banks. Grantors: Robert G. Atkins, Jane T. Atkins. Excise Tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 346 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: One plot of land (0.699 acres), Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua R. Jarrett, Erin B. Jarrett. Grantors: Sping House, LLC. Excise Tax: $3,978. Price: $1,989,000. Page 384 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Unit 28, Daniel Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: EDRS Holdings, LLC. Grantors: The Schultz Family Trust, Schultz Family Trust, Richard Benton Schultz, Richard Benton Schultz. Excise Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 413 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Unit 37 in Laurelwood Development Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jessica C. Head. Grantors: The Freeda Elaine Horn Revocable Living Trust, The Schoonover Family Trust, Freeda Elaine Horn, Freeda Elaine Horn, Christine Noy, Brenda Laroche, Terry Schoonover. Excise Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 487 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Three plots of land (0.074 acres, 0.285 acres and 0.139 acres) in Boone Mall Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Teresa W. Page Exempt Trust, George C. Winkler Exempt Trust. Teresa W. Page, Teresa W. Page, George C. Winkler, George C. Winkler. Grantors: Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, Erie G. Winkler Living Trust, George C. Winkler, Richard W. Winkler, Erie G. Winkler. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 493 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Two plots of land (20.701 acres and 0.305 acres) in Boone Mall Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Teresa W. Page Exempt Trust, George C. Winkler Exempt Trust. Teresa W. Page, Teresa W. Page, George C. Winkler, George C. Winkler. Grantors: Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, Erie G. Winkler Living Trust, George C. Winkler, Richard W. Winkler, Erie G. Winkler. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 501 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 1 (0.842 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George C. Winkler Exempt Trust, George C. Winkler, George C. Winkler. Grantors: Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, Erie G. Winkler Living Trust, George C. Winkler, Richard W. Winkler, Erie G. Winkler. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 510 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Tract one and tract two, (1.965 acres and 0.734 acres) in Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Teresa W. Page Exempt Trust, Teresa W. Page, Teresa W. Page. Grantors: Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, Erie G. Winkler Living Trust, George C. Winkler, Richard W. Winkler, Erie G. Winkler. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 518 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 83 and lot 84 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Baart Richard Duffield, Rose Marie-Siadak Duffield. Grantors: Sarah K. Gentry, Frank L. Gentry, Sarah K. Gentry. Excise Tax: $974. Price: $487,000. Page 561 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Unit 170 in Willow Ridge Townhomes Phase II Subdivision, Brushy Fork AKA Silo Ridge Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rick Travis. Grantors: Kathleen Cooper. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 567 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 8 in Rich Mountain Ranches Subdivision, Brushy Fork Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bernerville, LLC. Grantors: Donna Kenney, Lawrence J. Kenney. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 571 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lot 289 in Westridge Subdivision Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allan R. Smith, Holly J. Smith. Grantors: Pamela Ann Wilson, Joe M. Wilson, Kathy Little, Carl T. Little. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 575 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Lots AA 234, 232, 289, AA 288 and 290 in Westridge Subdivision, Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Troy A. Lehrer, Nancy Lehrer. Grantors: Allan and Holly Smith Living Trust, Allan R. Smith, Holly J. Smith, Allan R. Smith, Holly J. Smith, Allan Smith, Holly Smith. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 577 of Book 2246.
Dec. 29: Unit 4 Building Birch, Blowing Rock Interval 28 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Michael Monagas, Colleen Carol Monagas. Grantors: Gary Lee Blair, Sheila Kaye Blair. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 589 of Book 2246.
