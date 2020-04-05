The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 26: Lots 5-10 of Lakeview Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Rhonda Carlene Daniels, Michael Duncan Daniels and Duncan Daniels. Grantor: Montgomery K. Weber. Excise tax: $286. Price: $143,000. Page 5 of Book 2083.
March 26: Unit 131-A of Valley View Condos. Grantees: Chad Blankenship and Crystal Blankenship. Grantors: Dallas D. Chappell and Justin A. Chappell. Excise tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 58 of Book 2083.
March 26: Lots 66-72 of R.F. Greene subdivision in Boone. Grantees: Tanya S. Wilder and Myra Shook. Grantors: Tanya S. Wilder and Myra Shook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 95 of Book 2083.
March 26: Lots 145-149 of Elk Ridge. Grantees: Fred E. Smith and Glenna Dawson Smith. Grantor: Powder Horn Mountain Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 98 of Book 2083.
March 26: Lots 62-64 of James G. Hodges Estate subdivision of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Peter Carl Beamer. Grantors: Nancy R. Dennett and Thomas R. Dennett. Excise tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 128 of Book 2083.
March 26: One tract (3.482 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Highland Woods II LLC. Grantor: The Exchange 3 LLC. Excise tax: $8,300. Price: $4,150,000. Page 144 of Book 2083.
March 26: Lots 1-8 and common areas. Grantee: Highland Woods III LLC. Grantor: Campus Partners App State LLC. Excise tax: $5,692. Price: $2,846,000. Page 197 of Book 2083.
March 26: One tract (1.288 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantee: Sara Louise Milam. Grantors: Sara Louise Milam, Sara Mastin Lipps, Sara Mastin and Michael Anthony Lipps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 253 of Book 2083.
March 26: One tract (1.288 acres). Grantees: Sara Milam, Scott Milam, Charles Mastin and Judy Mastin. Grantors: Sara Milam, Sara Mastin and Scott Milam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 258 of Book 2083.
March 27: Lot 15 of Deerfield Forest in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Preston Thinh Tran and Laura Beth Tran. Grantors: John H. Campbell Jr and Shelly M. Campbell. Excise tax: $735. Price: $367,500. Page 307 of Book 2083.
March 27: Lot 11 of Sorrento Skies in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Lee Mawyer and Karys Barnebey Mawyer. Grantors: Blakeman Revocable Trust Agreement and Allan Blakeman. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 331 of Book 2083.
March 27: Unit 231 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Epsy Ann Hall. Grantors: Thomas P. Adams Sr., Mary L. Adams, William E. Catoe, Cheryl A. Catoe and Thomas P. Adams. Excise tax: $525. Price: $262,500. Page 397 of Book 2083.
March 27: Unit 233 of Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Erick John Sippel and Tara Ann Sippel. Grantors: Matthew E. Tucker and Suzannah S. Tucker. Excise tax: $358. Price: $179,000. Page 425 of Book 2083.
March 27: Lot 102 of Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Matthew Kevin Bartels and Nichelle Louise Hamilton. Grantor: Warren Joseph Davis III. Excise tax: $544. Price: $272,000. Page 441 of Book 2083.
March 27: One tract (1 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Katelind E. Ingalls. Grantors: Kim Dellinger, Kim H. Ingalls and John Dellinger. Excise tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 487 of Book 2083.
March 27: One tract (29.432 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantee: Susan L. Gross Family Trust. Grantors: Richard Dobbin Miller and Victoria Miller. Excise tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 510 of Book 2083.
March 27: One tract (29.508 acres) of Bald Mountain. Grantees: The Susan L. Gross Family Trust and Susan L. Gross. Grantors: Charles G. Miller and Carolyn D. Miller. Excise tax: $487. Price: $243,500. Page 513 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 37 of Northridge Villas in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Jennifer Joy. Grantors: Billie A. Howell and Jennifer Joy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (1.047 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantee: Deborah L. Phillips. Grantors: Daughn Family Trust, Robert L. Daughn and Dianne R. Daughn. Excise tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 627 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 302 of Pine Ridge Condos in New River. Grantees: Charles L. Terry Sr. and Martha I. Terry. Excise tax: $414. Price: $207,000. Page 660 of Book 2083.
March 30: Lot 4 of Edna Gragg and Heirs Property in New River. Grantees: Mitchell Gragg and Tammy Gragg. Grantors: James Ray Gragg and Deborah Karen Gragg. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 693 of Book 2083.
March 30: Lot 5 of Edna Gragg and Heirs Property in New River. Grantees: Mitchell Gragg and Tammy Gragg. Grantor: James and Lila Lowe Living Trust. Excise tax: $105. Price: $52,500. Page 700 of Book 2083.
March 30: Lot 6 of Edna Gragg and Heirs Property in New River. Grantees: Mitchell Gragg and Tammy Gragg. Grantors: Gary William Gragg and Donna T. Gragg. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 703 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (10.58 acres) in Elk. Grantees: Matthew Ryan Nicholson, Nesha Nicholson, Ronald D. Nicholson and Candace A. Nicholson. Grantors: Jeffrey B. Allen and Laura F. H. Allen. Excise tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 730 of Book 2083.
March 30: Tract 61 (2.342 acres) of Valle Cay development. Grantee: Ms. Daisy LLC. Grantors: Marsha C. Knopp. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 767 of Book 2083.
March 30: Lot 47 of Top ‘O Boone Inc in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Elizabeth L. Whitmore Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Elizabeth Whitmore and Elizbeth Whitmore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 772 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 31 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Joan Haubenreiser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 775 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 39 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Eugene R. Ness and Laura A. Ness. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 778 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Phyllis Stroud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 780 of Book 2083.
March 30: unit 11 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantor: Jacques A. El-Chayeb Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 782 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 10 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Paul C. Cronin and Karen T. Cronin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 784 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 21 of Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condos. Grantors: Henry J. Pearson and Mary C. Pearson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 786 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (2 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Diane B. Bergeron and Diane Hall. Grantors: Donald Hall and Sarah Ann Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 789 of Book 2083.
March 30: Unit 201 of Smoketree Lodge. Grantee: Ashley Ryder. Grantors: Robert A. Muders Sr., Robert A. Muders and Donna J. Muders. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 805 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (2 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Kyle B. Hicks. Grantors: Diane B. Bergeron, Diane Hall and Christopher J. Bergeron. Excise tax: $33. Price: $16,500. Page 834 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (.12 acres) of Ridgecrest on the Parkway. Grantees: James Deni and Marion Deni. Grantors: Chad Leder and Shelley Leder. Excise tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 854 of Book 2083.
March 30: Two parcels in New River. Grantee: Walter Edward Osborne. Grantors: Ray Steven Osborne, Kimberly Kay Osborne and Walter Edward Osborne. Excise tax: $392. Price: $196,000. Page 858 of Book 2083.
March 30: One tract (8.893 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Robert C. Schwab. Grantor: Dana A. Hunsley. Excise tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 862 of Book 2083.
March 31: Lots 30-32 of Sauls Camp Ridge in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Cox Subscriptions Inc. Grantors: Michael D. Lauffenburger and Polly J. Lauffenburger. Excise tax: $1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 1 of Book 2084.
March 31: Two tracts (one of 1 acre and one of 4.59 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantee: Daniel E. Kohn. Grantors: Nathan D. Cooper and Dianna C. Cooper. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 10 of Book 2084.
March 31: Lot 134 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Allen Stewart II and Tiffany Lei Stewart. Grantors: George L. Bianchi and Donna Bianchi. Excise tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 35 of Book 2084.
March 31: Lot 10 of Laurel Ridge in Watauga. Grantees: Vernon Whitley Wooten and Leslie Amanda Wooten. Grantor: Skymont Inc Development Corporation. Excise tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 68 of Book 2084.
March 31: Lot 2 of Twin Hollows. Grantees: David E. Anthony and Chrystal B. Anthony. Grantors: Mital Jashbhai Patel, Sejal Mmital Patel, Shital Jashbhai Patel, Hina Shital Patel, Anand Natarajan, Sejal M. Patel, Shital J. Patel, Hina S. Patel and Mital J. Patel. Excise tax: $528. Price: $264,000. Page 72 of Book 2084.
March 31: Five tracts in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Cash Homespun LLC. Grantor: Bernice Elizabeth Corbin. Excise tax: $1,454. Price: $727,000. Page 103 of Book 2084.
March 31: Tracts 2-4 of Bald Mountain.Grantees: James Baron Fenwick Jr. and Cynthia Anne Norris. Grantors: Roger D’Jerner and Donna D’Jernes. Excise tax: $918. Price: $459,000. Page 130 of Book 2084.
March 31: Lots 50-51 of Maple Springs. Grantees: Wesley Wilson Graham and Emily Rich Graham. Grantor: Alice G. Stegall. Excise tax: $502. Price: $251,000. Page 194 of Book 2084.
March 31: One tract (1.356 acres) of Stony Fork. Grantee: Clark’s Evergreen Contractors. Grantor: D & R Ventures Inc. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 210 of Book 2084.
April 1: One tract (.439 acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantees:Frederick A. Garvey III and Vicky D. Garvey. Grantor: Kent Allen Miller. Excise tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 310 of Book 2084.
April 1: Lots 253-254 of Laurel Gap. Grantee: George Matthew Duffy. Grantors: Robert G. Atkins Jr. and Jane T. Atkins. Excise tax: $34. Price: $17,000. Page 332 of Book 2084.
April 1: Lot 514 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: George Matthew Duffy. Grantors: Gordon N. Titcomb, Carol E. Albert, Paula Jean Dennis, Todd Dennis,John Eugene Gardner, Sandra Leonard Gardner, Patrick A. Gardner, Patrick Allen Gardner, Patrick Alan Billar Gardner, Gordon Titcomb, Carol Albert and Paula J. Dennis. Excise tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 335 of Book 2084.
April 1: Lot 26 of D.J. Whitener in Boone. Grantees: Michael Philip Walker and Mary Claire Walker. Grantors: D. Wayne Thomas and Brenda S. Thomas. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 352 of Book 2084.
April 1: One tract (2.746 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantees: Scott K. Reese and Kimberly S. Reese. Grantor: Shelby Matheson Cannon. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 357 of Book 2084.
