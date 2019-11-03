The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 24: Tract 1 in Stony Fork. Grantee: Sammy Dean Greene. Grantors: David Pinnix and Barbara Pinnix. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 868 of Book 2055.
Oct. 24: Unit 312-B of Holiday Beech Villas Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert R. Jay Jr and Marian Nettles Jay. Grantor: Susan De Cerce. Excise tax: $128. Price: $64,000. Page 873 of Book 2055.
Oct. 24: Four acres in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Andrew S. Hament and Priscilla F. Hament. Grantor: The Cheryl Ballard Kirkpatrick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $202. Price: $101,000. Page 5 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: One tract (2.051 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Andrew S. Hament and Priscilla F. Hament. Grantor: The Cheryl Ballard Kirkpatrick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $808. Price: $404,000. Page 8 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lot 289 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Allan R. Smith and Holly J. Smith. Grantors: Carl T. Little and Joe M. Wilson. Excise tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 46 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lots 23-24 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Atkinson Real Estate Holdings LLC. Grantors: Andrew M. Atkinson and Carolyn Feltus Atkinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 48 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lot 11 of Buckeye Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Todd S. Hansen and Susan N. Hansen. Grantors: Level Sky LLC. Excise tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 50 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lot 355 and lot 386 of Charter Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantee: David R. Schuman. Grantors: Peter W. Howard and Virginia Ann Howard. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 64 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Unit 522-5 of Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condos. Grantee: Daniel R. Machon. Grantors: Kenneth D. Gilmore and Karen Gilmore. Excise tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 118 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lot 1 of Michael L. Sweeney subdivision in New River. Grantees: Michael Sweeney and Stacy Sweeney. Grantor: Hubert C. Matheson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 140 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Lots 1-2 of Michael L. Sweeney subdivision in New River. Grantees: Berkley Keith Willis and Monte Fail Willis. Grantors: Michael Sweeney and Stacy Sweeney. Excise tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 147 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: Unit R-1411 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Arthur William Blackstock Jr. Grantors: Mark O. McCumber and Penny McCumber. Excise tax: $566. Price: $283,000. Page 151 of Book 2056.
Oct. 24: One tract (.323 acres) of Charles Wayne Perry Jr. subdivision. Grantees: William Henry Armstrong Jr and Sarah Grace Evans. Grantor: Charles W. Perry Jr. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 192 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 32 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donald W. Carringer and Belinda S. Carringer. Grantors: Stanley R. Alexander and Harriet R. Alexander. Excise tax: $818. Price: $409,000. Page 228 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Unit 2-D of Villas at Hawks Peak. Grantees: Donald J. Kindig and Patricia S. Kindig. Grantors: Edward J. Lynch and Margaret Stevenson Lynch. Excise tax: $752. Price: $376,000. Page 259 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: One tract (1.79 acres) in Beaver Dam. Grantee: Doris W. Edmisten. Grantors: Ella Grace Ward. Excise tax: $80 Price: $40,000. Page 264 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Unit 2-Q of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gerald H. Trumbower and Lynn D. Trumbower. Grantors: Allen L. Jennings and Judith M. Liersch. Excise tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 313 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: One tract (3.40 acres) in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Joseph Coakley. Grantor: Darrell Casoria Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 10 of Sorrento Skies. Grantees: Andrew J. Trone and Jessica K. Trone. Grantor: Mark K. Owen. Excise tax: $85. Price: $42,500. Page 366 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 8 of Rustic Manor in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Adrian L. Shackelford and Velda M. Shackelford. Grantors: Samuel P. Snyder and Barbara Jenkins Snyder. Excise tax: $1,122. Price: $561,000. Page 369 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Unit RS-3 of Echota on the Ridge Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Eugene Franklin Thomas Revocable Trust Agreement and Elizabeth Riddle Thomas Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Harrill Investments LLC. Excise tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 389 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 2 of Bailey subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Jeffrey Kent Howe Jr. and Yvette Burton Howe. Grantors: J. Mark Bailey and Christina F. Bailey. Excise tax: $981. Price: $490,500. Page 393 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot C-5 of Grandfather Farms in Cove Creek. Grantee: Jose Lopez and Caroline Edwards. Grantor: LarryV. Ellis Living Trust. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 407 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Unit 2A of Wildwind Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Sharon Douglas Grossman and Bernard Meyer Grossman. Grantors: Shannon B. Castillo and Juan D. Castillo. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 423 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot EE 58-R of Mill Ridge subdivision in Watauga. Grantees: Abdullah A. Algahtani and Suzan Algahtani. Grantor: Cranor Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 468 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 122 of Sweetgrass development. Grantees: Thomas W. Weinberg and Linda A. Weinberg. Grantors: WFG Sweetgrass LLC. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 479 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Unit 821 of Echota Woods Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Craig Joseph Reilly and Jennifer Marie Reilly. Grantors: William E. Dethlefs and Patricia Dethlefs. Excise tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 484 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 13 of Chinquapin Heights in Bald Mountain. Grantee: Michael Allen Friese. Grantors: Chad L McCrary and Donza Burroughs McCrary. Excise tax: $248. Price: $124,000. Page 505 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: One tract (.474 acres) in New River. Grantee: Deane R. Shuford. Grantors: Johnson-Cook Inc and Rose Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 528 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lots 132-133 of Horseshoe Ridge. Grantees: Gregory L. Kunkleman, Jill S. Kunkleman and Deborah K. Baker. Grantor: The Kunkleman Group. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 530 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 1 of Hampton Farms in New River. Grantees: Kenneth Edward Aronson and Kimberly Ann Aronson. Excise tax: $698. Price: $399,000. Page 532 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: One tract (1.092 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Mark D. Miller. Grantors: James E. Joines and Mary Christine Hill Joines. Excise tax: $1,270. Price: $635,000. Page 552 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: One tract (91.989 acres) in Wilas Jennings Moretz subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: Living Trust Agreement of Vilas Jennings Moretz Jr. and Betty Lou Moretz. Grantors: Charles Baxter Hood, Terri Ayers Hood, Mary Lynne Edwards, Victor Meredith Edwards III, James Pinner Hood and Mary Katherine Goodwin. Excise tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 574 of Book 2056.
Oct. 25: Lot 1 of Winkler Highlands in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: K. Brett Baldwin and Angela L. Baldwin. Grantors: Fred F. Arnette and Katherine L. Arnette. Excise tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 583 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 4 of Earl E. Baumgardner in Cove Creek. Grantees: Howard L. Harper and Rebecca D. Harper. Grantors: Tamara K. Fiorello Savarese and Albert Savarese. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 651 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Tract 1 of Edward A. Colina Judith B. Colina Property subdivision in New River. Grantees: Arthur W. Andrews and Rosa S. Andrews. Grantor: John C. Talbot. Excise tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 654 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lots 1-9 of Lester Billings subdivision. Grantee: Kristy Livermore. Grantor: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 677 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Unit 5-CA of Chalakee Condos in Watauga. Grantees: Thomas M. Hodges IV and Michelle T. Hodges. Grantor: The Bartholomew Family Limited Partnership. Excise tax: $983. Price: $491,500. Page 680 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Tract 1 in New River. Grantees: Henry R. Lesesne Jr and Chasity R. Lesesne. Grantors: Henry R. Lesesne Sr and Jean P. Lesesne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 750 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 210 of Firethorn. Grantees: Dale C. Camp and Sandra B. Camp. Grantors: DCC Living Trust and SBC Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 779 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 344 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Reel Beechy LLC. Grantor: Janice Waite Kuebler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 781 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 293 of Creekridge. Grantee: Reel Beechy LLC. Grantors: Janice Waite Kuebler and Albert Kuebler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Unit R-611 of Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: William J. Marriott and Dolores Marriott. Grantors: Lori Cress Burke. Excise tax: $582. Price: $291,000. Page 789 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 101 of Creekridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: New Vision Trust and Jacqueline Cooper IRA. Grantor: Richard F. Liebhart. Excise tax: $19. Price: $9,500. Page 803 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: One tract (.199 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Cleveland Creek LLC. Grantors: Shawn A. Gentry and Sheila O. Gentry. Excise tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 828 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 2 of Critcher Meadows in New River. Grantee: Robert Michael DeCamara. Grantors: Sharon Heath Hayden, Robert Michael DeCamara and Sharon H. Hayden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 831 of Book 2056.
Oct. 28: Lot 12 of Laurel Ridge in Watauga. Grantee: John Patrick Gildea. Grantor: Ezekiel Family Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $1,164. Price: $582,000. Page 857 of Book 2056.
Oct. 29: Unit 216 of Smoketree Lodge in Watauga. Grantee: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners Association. Grantors: Vera G. Kling and Lloyd C. Kling. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Unit G-211 of Wildflower Condos in Watauga. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village Willow Valley Resort. GrantorS: Vera G. Kling, Lloyd C. Kling, Thomas G. Payne and Zolia L. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 4 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: One tract (3.129 acres) of Cove Creek. Grantee: Kimberly Ann Constans. Grantors: Rebecca S. Landholm and Kent J. Landholm. Excise tax: $478. Price: $239,000. Page 8 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 803 of Hemlock Hills in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael S. Martinez and Ellen E. Martinez. Grantors: Norris Legrand Edge and Etta Sue Lawson. Excise tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 57 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: One tract (.669 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantee: Brandon L. Poole. Grantor: Patricia Thiel Wilkie. Excise tax: $436. Price: $218,000. Page 70 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 575 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Mary H. Resnick. Grantor: Level Sky Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 88 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 6 of Chapel Hills in New River. Grantee: William R. Bonham III. Grantors: Billy R. Bonham Jr, Anna L. Bonham and William R. Bonham III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 93 of Book 2056.
Oct. 29: Lot 294 of Laurel Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: George E. McNally and Tracy B. McNally. Grantors: Eloivia Escarra and E. Escarra. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 116 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 15 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club. Grantee: The Cary Elaine Dominguez Trust. Grantors: John S. Robbins and Patricia R. Robbins. Excise tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 123 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Unit 4-I of Chetola Lake condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condos Inc. Grantors: Dorothy Scher and Louis Scher. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 139 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: One tract (9.957 acres) of Rupp Holdings in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Cynthia J. Young and John M. Young. Grantor: Rupp Holdings Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 149 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Tract 16 of Little Bavaria. Grantee: The Nelson A. Rodriquez and Lizette R. Rodriguez Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Nelson Alejandro Rodriguez and Lizette R. Rodriguez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 167 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 22 of Stone Creek Estates in Cove Creek. Grantee: The Nelson A. Rodriquez and Lizette R. Rodriguez Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Nelson Alejandro Rodriguez and Lizette R. Rodriguez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 171 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Unit 101 of Evergreen Springs Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Preston Tracy Brown. Grantors: Carlton H. Cann and Lyndal C. Tracy. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 211 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot TH and RJ of Echota on the Ridge Townhouses in Watauga. Grantees: Ronald P. Bowman and Dorothy I. Bowman. Grantors: Greg A. Gombar and Linda W. Gombar. Excise tax: $1,365. Price: $682,500. Page 233 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Tracts 1-2 in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Adam Lane Stanberry, Hollie C. Stanberry, Mark L. Stanberry and Sandra J. Stanberry. Grantors: Stanley C. Williams and Brenda D. Williams. Excise tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 242 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Tract 1 of Bald Mountain. Grantees: Mark L. Stanberry and Sandra J. Stanberry. Grantors: Adam Lane Stanberry, Hollie C. Stanberry, Mark L. Stanberry and Sandra J. Stanberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 245 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Tract 2 in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Adam Lane Stanberry and Hollie C. Stanberry. Grantors: Adam Lane Stanberry, Hollie C. Stanberry, Mark L. Stanberry and Sandra J. Stanberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 249 of Book 2057.
Oct. 29: Lot 26 of Riverside Homes. Grantees: Michael Ferris Sutton and Adrienne Mary Sutton. Grantors: Grover C. Moss III and Patsy C. Moss. Excise tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 260 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: One tract (2942 acres) in Boone. Grantee: Town of Boone. Grantor: Alma C. Winkler. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 291 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: One tract (.227 acres) in Wilkes and Watauga counties. Grantee: Highland View Baptist Church. Grantors: Cecil S. Hamby, Audrey M. Hamby, Clarance V. Greene and Nellie Mozelle Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 311 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: Lot 37 of Heavenly Mountain in Elk. Grantee: Jutta Brigitte Zimbrich. Grantors: Heavenly mountain Residential Association Inc. Excise tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 339 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: Lot 36-R of Heavenly Mountain in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Jutta Brigitte Zimbrich. Grantors: Heavenly Ventures LC and Richland Venture LLC. Excise tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 347 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: Lot 35-R of Heavenly mountain in Elk. Grantees: Thomas James Heck and Marina Toruno Heck. Grantors: Heavenly Ventures LLC and Richland Venture LLS. Excise tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 350 of Book 2057.
Oct. 30: Tract 2 of Betty Elliott subdivision. Grantee: Jonathan Flah. Grantors: Mark Andrew Elliott and Rachel Long Elliott. Excise tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 370 of Book 2057.
