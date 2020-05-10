The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 29: Lot 43 of Huckleberry Knob in Watauga. Grantee: Lilly May Westendorff Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bernhard Westendorff Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 283 of Book 2089.
April 29: Two tracts (one of 4.170 acres and one of 20.831 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Mark E. Harrill and Melissa W. Harrill. Grantor: SFGC LLC. Excise tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 287 of Book 2089.
April 29: Unit 1 of Deerfield Commons Condos. Grantee: NC Retail LLC. Grantor: SVC Boone NC. Excise tax: $12,317. Price: $6,158,500. Page 293 of Book 2089.
April 29: Lot 97 of Charter Hills. Grantee: Ethan Charles Suddreth. Grantors: James S. Gayle and Harriet A. Gayle. Excise tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 303 of Book 2089.
April 29: Unit 15 of Meadowview Drive Condos in Boone. Grantee: LCT Investments LLC. Grantors: Scott A. Schreiber and Gena M. Schreiber. Excise tax: $244. Price: $122,000. Page 326 of Book 2089.
April 29: Lot 5 of Highland Park in New River. Grantee: Jennifer Adaire Peele. Grantors: Shawn Michael Peele and Jennifer Adaire Peele. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 2089.
April 29: Lot 1 of Lakes Community in Watauga. Grantees: Warren Franklin Brendle and Sarah Howe Brendle. Grantors: Michael Coppotelli and Marianne Coppotelli. Excise tax: $586. Price: $293,000. Page 406 of Book 2089.
April 30: One tract (11.737 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: James V. Wernlund and Anne P. Wernlund. Grantors: Richard Dean Telford and Anne Marie Defranco Telford. Excise tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 559 of Book 2089.
April 30: One tract (10.089 acres) of Grace Mountain in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Joseph J. Franko and Erin E. Franko. Grantor: Cardinal Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $275. Price: $137,500. Page 564 of Book 2089.
April 30: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: Robert L. Howard and Katherine M. Howard. Grantors: Daniel K. Whitson and Brenna J. Whitson. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 559 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 9 of Oak Ridge Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: Carolyn E. Hart and Sandra G. Godwin. Grantor: Barry A. Maxwell. Excise tax: $1,210. Price: $605,000. Page 604 of Book 2089.
April 30: Unit B-5 of Cedar Village Condos in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Lauri Thomas. Grantor: D. Dale Howard. Excise tax: $175. Price: $87,500. Page 620 of Book 2089.
April 30: Two tracts (one of 7.784 acres and one of 1.76 acres) in Watauga. Grantee: Valle Cay Property Owners Association Inc. Grantors: Appalachian Realty Inc. and Aster Investments of Florida Inc. Excise tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 641 of Book 2089.
April 30: Two tracts (one of .227 acres and one of .025 acres) of New River. Grantee: Jeremy A. Wishon. Grantors: William Lancaster and Lee Lancaster. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 646 of Book 2089.
April 30: Six tracts in Watauga. Grantee: Kathy Oakes Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kathy Oakes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 659 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 89 of Creekridge. Grantees: Harold William Gramlich and Amy Robinson Gramlich. Grantors: Kenneth F. England, Jeanne B. England, Michael J. England and Jill M. England. Excise tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 663 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 2 of Rich Mountain Springs in Cove Creek. Grantee: Christine A. Kingery. Grantor: Tina M. Bennett. Excise tax: $659. Price: $329,500. Page 686 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 1 of Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap in Elk. Grantee: Barbara G. Bibb. Grantor: BR Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,788. Price: $894,000. Page 721 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 12 of Rocky Knob. Grantees: Timothy O’Connor and Catherine O’Connor. Grantor: Jay M. Fleming. Excise tax: $1,580. Price: $790,000. Page 758 of Book 2089.
April 30: One tract (.558 acres) of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Jennah S. Starr. Grantors: Jacob Gray Lackey and Jacob G. Lackey. Excise tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 796 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot 50 of Heavenly Mountain Phase IV. Grantee: Heavenly Mountain Residential Association Inc. Grantor: JOV LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 860 of Book 2089.
April 30: Lot AA113 of Westridge Section of Beech Mountain in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Jeffrey Todd Ham. Grantor” Peter McDonald Trust. Excise tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 882 of Book 2089.
May 1: Lot 1 of Apple Creek in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Thomas E. Callis and Miranda L. Callis. Granotrs: Warren H. Hall Jr. and Michelle L. Hall. Excise tax: $185. Price: $92,500. Page 31 of Book 2090.
May 1: One tract of Brushy Fork. Grantee: Venture Properties XII LLC. Grantor: Venture Properties I LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 34 of Book 2090.
May 1: Three tracts in Boone and Laurel Creek. Grantees: Chad G. Johnson and Stephanie B. Johnson. Grantors: A. George Johnson, George Johnson and Eula D. Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 86 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 1 of Apple Creek in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Virginia W. Leopold and Martin R. Leopold. Grantors: Thomas E. Callis and Miranda L. Callis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 103 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 11 of Hampton Estates in NEw River. Grantees: Amy Leigh Peterson and Harley William Atkins. Grantor: Corbin Builders & Development Inc. Excise tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page: 111 of Book 2090.
May 1: One tract (.610 acres) of Kenyon K. Jeffrey/Laura C. Jeffrey subdivision in Stony Fork. Grantees: Kenyon K. Jeffrey and Laura Caroline Jeffrey. Grantors: Gary Pippin Verlene Pippin. Excise tax: $374. Price: $187,000. Page 140 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 32 of Ski Mountain subdivision in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Matthew and Kelly Treble Living Trust. Grantors: James F. Nelson Jr. Family Limited Partnership and Nelson Elmore LLC. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 153 of Book 2090.
May 1: One tract (1,000 square feet) in Brushy Fork. Grantee: The Megan Yates Mellom Revocable Trust. Grantors: Megen Yates Mellom and Darren Lee Mellom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 174 of Book 2090.
May 1: Unit 1-B of Chetola Woods Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantees: J. Bryant Kittrell III and Cynthia D. Kittrell. Grantors: Brockford G. Baird and Connie L. Baird. Excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 199 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 63 of Horshshoe Ridge in Elk. Grantees: Rodney Honeycutt and Stacey Honeycutt. Grantors: Richard James Shoe and Patti Poyner Shoe. Excise tax: $244. Price: $122,000. Page 223 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 2 of Meat Camp. Grantee: Sugarloaf Investors LLC. Grantor: Teshia J. McGinnis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 245 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 2 of Meat Camp. Grantee: 1088 Sugarloaf LLC. Grantor: Sugarloaf Investors LLC. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 248 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 78 of Crystal Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Jay Jenkins and Elbert Dulan Jenkins. Grantor: Colony Dogwood LLC. Excise tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 267 of Book 2090.
May 1: Tracts 1 and 2 of Withers and McGinnis Properties of Meat Camp. Grantees: Sugarloaf Investors LLC. Grantor: Sugarloaf Property Partners LLC. Excise tax: $128. Price: $64,000. Page 270 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 3 of Yonahlossee Estates. Grantees: James and Roxann Moore Family Trust. Grantors: James Grant Moore III and Roxann W. Moore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 321 of Book 2090.
May 1: Lot 4 of Saddle Springs in Blowing Rock, Grantees: Eric Yourchisin and Mary Allison Youchisin. Grantor: Mary Allison Yourchisin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 324 of Book 2090.
May 1: Tracts A and B of David H. Cook/Christy M. Cook subdivision in Watauga. Grantee: The Eric Yourchisin Revocable Trust. Grantors: Eric Yourchisin and Mary Allison Yourchisin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 326 of Book 2090.
May 1: Four tracts in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Eric J. Yourchisin. Grantors: Eric J. Yourchisin, Mary Allison Yourchisin and E.J. Yourchisin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 2090.
May 1: One tract (.697acres) in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Shauna C. Stadelmaier. Grantors: Thomas Ray Jarman Jr and Dixie Jarman. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 333 of Book 2090.
May 4: Unit 4-I of Chetola Lake Condos in Blowing Rock. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Condos Inc. Grantors: David W. Feagins, Tanya W. Feagins and Tatiyania W. Feagins. Excise tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 386 of Book 2090.
May 4: Unit 210 of 4 Seasons at Beech Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condos. Grantors: James I. Glover, Carol J. Clover, James Edwin Glover and Carol Wooten Glover. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 442 of Book 2090.
May 4: Unit 324 of 4 Season at Beech Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Carolyn Trust. Grantors: Charles Andrew Snipes and Charles A. Snipes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 444 of Book 2090.
May 4: Unit 205 of 4 Seasons at Beech Condo in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condos. Grantors: Ernest W. Herman and Mary V. Herman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 446 of Book 2090.
May 4: Lot 7 of New River. Grantees: Gretchen Gore Lanier and William Scott Lanier. Grantors: Jun Y. Oh and Min Sin Oh. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 448 of Book 2090.
May 4: One tract (1.838 acres) of Meat Camp. Grantees: Pansy G. Bryan and John Andrew Bryan. Grantors: Pansy G. Bryan and John H. Bryan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 471 of Book 2090.
May 4: Lot 2 of Kings Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Stacie Leigh McEntyre. Grantor: Eggers Family Properties LLC. excise tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 474 of Book 2090.
May 4: One tract (31,000 square feet) of Beaver Dam. Grantees: Heather Spencer and Dennis Shane Spencer. Grantors: Eric Cornett, Mary Cornett and Eric H. Cornett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 518 of Book 2090.
May 4: Lots 215-216 of Misty Mountain in Watauga. Grantees: Barry A. Maxwell and Gregory K. Essick. Grantor: Michael P. Hagerty. Excise tax: $1,058. Price: $529,000. Page 542 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lots A-C of Jack Thomas Huskins in Stony Fork. Grantees: Jack Huskins III and Carolyn Gail Huskins. Grantor: Jack Huskins Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 589 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 9 of Cottages at Wilson Farm in Brushy Fork. Grantee: Karen S. Howard. Grantor: Karen S. Howard Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 595 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 9 of Cottages at Wilson Far in Watauga. Grantee: Karen S. Howard Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Karen S. Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page: 616 of Book 2090.
May 5: Three tracts of Bald Mountain. Grantee: L&M of Boone LLC. Grantor: Hunter Land Company Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 633 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lots 26-27 of River Ridge in Bald Mountain. Grantee: L&M of Boone LLC. Grantor: Hunter Land Company Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 637 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 19 of River Ridge in Bald Mountain. Grantee: L&M of Boone LLC. Grantor: Hunter Land Company Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 640 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 34 of Top O Boone in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Amy K. Stecker and Emmy L. Coleman. Grantor: Ira D. Turkat. Excise tax: $626. Price: $313,000. Page 663 of Book 2090.
May 5: Tracts 1-2 in the Blue Ridge. Grantees: David Maismith and Courtney Maismith. Grantors: Adam L. Stumb and Adrienne E. Stumb. Excise tax: $528. Price: $264,000. Page 687 of Book 2090.
May 5: One tract (6.53 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Joseph W. Price and Hannah Mough. Grantors: Joseph B. Price, Brad Price, Robin Price, Kathy Jones and Robin J. Price. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 733 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 8 of Rhododendron Estates in the Blue Ridge. Grantee: Tucker Trust. Grantors: Kimberly Ann Tucker and Jeffrey G. Tucker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 737 of Book 2090.
May 5: Lot 85 of Sweetgrass in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William M. Lorenzo and Georgina R. Lorenzo. Grantors: Michael A. Voigt and Tara L. Voigt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 740 of Book 2090.
May 6: Tract 46 of Valle Cay development in Cove Creek. Grantees: Bryan Olnick and Laura Olnick. Grantors: Nirmal J. Desliva, Dinali M. Desliva and D. Desilva. Excise tax: $156. Price: $78,000. Page 815 of Book 2090.
May 6: One tract in Watauga. Grantee: Casey Cunniff Revocable Trust. Grantor: Casey Cunniff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 838 of Book 2090.
May 6: One tract (.90 acres) of Laurel Creek. Grantee: Ceech Creek Events LLC. Grantors: James S. Accardi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 845 of Book 2090.
May 6: Lot 12 of Locust Hill in New River. Grantees: Ly Chou Marze and Craig Edward Marze. Grantors: Cathy W. Wrenn and Linwood E. Wrenn. Excise tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 864 of Book 2090.
May 6: Lots 14-16 of Blowing Rock development. Grantee: Dew II LLC. Grantors: John E. Murphy, Mary A. Cain Murphy and Patty N. Wheeler. Excise tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 883 of Book 2090.
May 6: One tract (30.75 acres) in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Elizabeth F. Shomaker Living Trust and Elizabeth F. Shomaker. Grantor: Elizabeth F. Shomaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 2091.
May 6: One tract (6.828 acres) in Elk. Grantee: BR Development Group LLC. Grantor: Dugger Valley Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 23 of Book 2091.
