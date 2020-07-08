The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
June 19: Lot 6 in Weekapaug Grove. Grantees: Perry Built LLC. Grantors: Andrew Saldino. Excise tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 782 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract in New River. Grantees: James Max Fletcher. Grantors: James Max Fletcher and Ruby Nell Fletcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 839 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (0.375 acres) in New River. Grantees: James Max Fletcher. Grantors: James Max Fletcher and Ruby Nell Fletcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 843 of Book 2099.
June 19: Lots 59-63 in Watauga County. Grantees: Savannah Claire Mckinney. Grantors: Darren Raymond Graham, Grady Chatham Mckinney, Beth Mckinney and Celena Kim Graham Mckinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (0.407 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas R. Isaacs. Grantors: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and Kevin R. Gryder. Excise tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 868 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract ( 0.407 acres) in Boone. Grantees: Isaac Rentals LLC. Grantors: Marianna Eggers Isaacs and Thomas Eggers Isaacs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 872 of Book 2099.
June 19: One tract (10.04 acres) of Sunset Ridge in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Rachel E. Bridgeman Living Trust and Robert H. Bridgeman Living Trust. Grantors: Robert Herrick Bridgeman and Rachel Elisabeth Bridgeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 876 of Book 2099.
June 19: Lot 22 of Dogwood Knoll in Stony Fork. Grantees: Austin Bartolomei-Hill. Grantors: Jeff W. Krueger and Ireri Y. Krueger. Excise tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 5 of Book 2100.
June 19: Two tracts in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Gregory Sloyer and Michelle Sloyer. Grantors: Cecil M. Stallard and Susan P. Stallard. Excise tax: $710. Price: $355,000. Page 50 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract (8.978 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: James A. Wilkinson and Jeffrey E. Durst. Grantors:Michael $ Stacy Sweeney Revocable Trust, Michael Sweeny and Stacy Sweeny. Excise tax: $2800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 66 of Book 2100.
June 19: One Tract in Watauga County. Grantees: Clear Waters Construction LLC. Grantors: Michael Shepard. Excise tax: $554. Price $277,000. Page 101 of Book 2100.
June 19: Lot 5 of Ridge View Townhomes Phase I. Grantees: David D. Holloman and Colleen H. Grantors: The County Line LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 122 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract (1.213 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: David D. Holloman and Colleen H. Grantors: The County Line LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 124 of Book 2100.
June 19: One tract (2.508 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Nicholas C. London and Callie E. London. Grantors: Ryan Heath Walker and Angela Cannon Walker. Page 127 of Book 2100.
June 19: Unit 30 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Carol Forrest. Grantors: Kenneth D. Allen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 151 of Book 2100.
June 19: Lot 203 of Grassy Gap in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jason Krieg. Grantors James H. Abbott and Sarah B. Abbott. Excise tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 156 of Book 2100.
June 22: Two tracts in Cove Creek. Grantees: Lemieux Holdings LLC. Grantors: Claude Lemieux and Debra Lynn Henson Lemieux. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 245 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract (.521acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Marty J. Wilson Revocable Trust, Marty J. Wilson. Grantors: Mary Jo Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 249 of Book 2100.
June 22: Tens tracts in Watauga. Grantees: JDL Henson LLC. Grantors: MRH Limited Partnership, Glenn Henson Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 252 of Book 252.
June 22: Two tracts in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Mary E. Reeder and Zachary G. Reeder. Gtrantors Sarah B. Hopton. Excise tax: $454. Price: $227,00. Page 273 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract ( 10.06 acres) in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dragon Fire Estates LLC. Grantors: Carol A. Barttrum, Clarence M Barttrum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 294 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract in Watauga. Grantees: William Phillip Randall and Vicki Randall Watson. Grantors: Reba Carroll Randall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 2100.
June 22: Lot 540 in Westridge. Grantees: Marilyn K. Bittan Living Trust, Marilyn K. Bittan. Grantors: Marilyn K Bittan and B.A. Bittan Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 364 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract (1.003 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: James Marvin Boyette III and Jennifer Marie Boyette. Grantors: Thomas L. Cherry and Carolyn B. Cherry. Excise tax: $648. Price: $324,000. Page 407 of Book 2100.
June 22: Unit 23 of Watauga Frontier Village. Grantees: Aturo Vargus. Grantors: Lester A. King and Shirley C. King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract (1.27 acres) in Watauga. Grantees: Miranda Victoria Miller. Grantors: Rita Kay Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 439 of Book 2100.
June 22: One tract ( 2.453 acres) in Cove Creek. Grantees: Jason W. Harmon. Grantors: William Michael Oxentine. Excise tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 442 of Book 2100.
June 22: Lot 35 of Friendly Mountain in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gregory Diamonti and Marsh Diamonti. Grantors: The Adair Family Trust, Glen W. Adair and Pamela J. Adair Trust. Excise tax: $960. Price: $$480,000. Page 445 of Book 2100.
June 23: Unit 2 of Blowing Rock Cones Condo. Grantees: Sally R. Doerner. Grantors: Durward Thomas Roberts Jr. and Martha Tate Roberts. Excise tax: $700. Price: $350,00. Page 576 of Book 2100.
June 23: One tract (0.196 acres) in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Melanie G. Sulik. Grantors: Goodnight Family Trust, Melanie G. Sulik and and William D. Sulik. Excise tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 595 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 71 of Laurel Ridge in Elk Port. Grantees: Melinda Friddell Fudge. Grantors: David Franklin Fudge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 3 of Glen at Crab Orchard in Shawneehaw. Grantees: Frederick Car Wirth III and Teresa Holly Wirth. Grantors: The Ronald and Deborah Tagoff Living Trust, Ronald Martin Tagoff and Deborah Tagoff. Excise tax: $664. Price: $332,000. Page 671 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 72 of Cliffs. Grantees: William A. Britt, Martha M. Britt and Dinah W. Mccotter. Grantors: William A. Britt, Martha M. Britt and Dinah W. Mccotter.Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 708 of Book 2100.
June 23: Unit 12 and 13 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain. Grantees: Earl Stanley Osborn III. Grantors: Martha Louise Boals Osborn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 711 of Book 2100.
June 23: One tract (1.522 acres) in Stony Fork. Grantees: David J. Peyton and Kasha L. Sanderson. Grantors: Guy Mcgrane and Arlene Mcgrane. Excise tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 713 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 257 of Creekridge. Grantees: John David Johnsto. Grantors: Joseph B. Smith. Excise tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 735 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 8 of Forest Park in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Mountain Remedy LLC. Grantors: James Cecil Holden and Katherine Chubb Holden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lot 62 and 64 of Rocky Knob. Grantees: Big Rock Partners LLC. Grantors: Walter Davidson Pharr and Anna Del Watts Pharr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 756 of Book 2100.
June 23: Lots 27 and 28 in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Joshua B. Roberts and Carolyn Roberts. Grantors: Thomas J. Lee and Angela Lee. Excise tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 764 0f Book 2100.
June 23: Unit 502 Hawks Peak Condos. Grantees: Michael Lucas Dillard. Grantors: Juliet A. Sweet. Excise tax: $352. Price: $176,000. Page 802 of Book 2100.
June 24: Lot 58 of Westridge in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas Karl Sonricker, David Clifford Lyle. Grantors: David Clifford Lyle, Jonita Duke Lyle, Auburn Lyle Bryant and Robert Allen Bryant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 893 of Book 2100.
June 24: Unit R932 of Watauga Echota on the ridge Condos. Grantees: Stephen T. Wiggins and Sharon L. Wiggins. Grantors: Thomas Craig Colville and Cathy Jean Colville. Excise tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 1 of Book 2101.
June 24: One tract in Village Green Area. Grantees: Olympus Properties LLC. Grantors: Nancy Carillo Harp and Spears. Excise tax : $2. Price $1000. Page 28 of Book 2101.
June 24: Unit 101 of Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condos. Grantees: Brooks Johnson and Carol T. Johnson. Grantors: Gary Qualls and Rhonda Qualls. Excise tax: $980. Price: $490,000. Page 32 of Book 2101.
June 24: Unit 4 of Mill Ridge Condo. Grantees: Kenneth Fitch and Wendy Fitch. Grantors Donald R. Teague and Lori Lynn Teague. Excise tax: $246. Price: $123,000. Page 36 of Book 2101.
June 24: Lot 3 of Lookout Ridge Village at Watson Gap. Grantees: Rosebank Properties LLC. Grantors: BR Developement Group LLC. Excise tax: $1360. Price: $680,000. Page 64 of Book 2101.
June 24: Unit A of Sorrento Highlands Townhomes. Grantees: Paul Butler and Cynthia Butler. Grantors: Walter Frank Bytautas, Wilfred L. Sevigny. Excise tax: $438. Price: $219,000. Page 91 of Book 2101.
June 24: Two tracts (13.264 acres) in Meat Camp. Grantees: Lane Taylor Greene. Grantors: Robert P. Miller. Excise tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 116 oof Book 2101.
June 24: One tract (o,439 acres) of Wildacres in Watauga Port. Grantees: Allison Jennings and Michael Jennings. Grantors: Federal National Mortgage Association and Albertelli. Page 127 of Book 2101.
June 24: Unit 3 of Watauga South Slope Overlook Condos. Grantees: Bryan Wesley Heffren. Grantors: Gregory J. Funston and Susan Laura Edwards. Excise tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 131 of Book 2101.
June 24: Lots 12 and 15 of Crestview Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Aleksandr Isaenko and Pamela Isaenko. Grantors: Oscar W. WIlson Jr. Revocable Trust., Sahren M. Turner and Oscar Wilson. Excise tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 182 of Book 2101.
