The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
May 14: 3 acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas Jackson Mast. Grantors: Hubert Len Glenn and Shirley Dean Glenn. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 584 of Book 2190.
May 14: 5.0217 acres Watauga and 2.38 acres Watauga Parcel 6. Grantees: Sullivan J. Wilkes and Bethany K. Mcdill. Grantors: Geoffrey Powell and Mitzi Powell. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 587 of Book 2190.
May 14: Lot 5 Addition to Doe Ridge Howard Mountain New River and Lot 4 Addition to Doe Ridge Howard Mountain New River. Grantees: Danny Weir and Laurin Weir. Grantors: Wayne K. Middleton and Victoria A. Middleton. Tax: $72. Price: $36,000. Page 612 of 2190.
May 14: Lot 664 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Nampetch Panpetch. Grantors: Gilbert J. Frazier, Linda Frazier and Linda Demasi. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 615 of Book 2190.
May 14: 0.811 Watauga. Grantees: Larry Lee Story. Grantors: Cathy Earp Isaacs. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 618 of Book 2190.
May 14: 1 acre Shore Farm Inc Homesite 12. Grantees: Marvin Dale Jones. Heather Sofield Jones. Grantors: Chris H. Ravenscroft and Kris T. Ravenscroft. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 621 of Book 2190.
May 14: Unit 504 Watauga Hawks Peak Condos. Grantees: Linda Mcmillen and Cassie Moran. Grantors: James Woods and Geraldine T. Woods. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 625 of Book 2190.
May 14: 10.834 acres Bald Mountain. Grantees: Benjamin Giovara and Deborah Giovara. Grantors: Clements L. Harper III Revocable Trust, Clemens L Harper III. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 629 of Book 2190.
May 14: Lot 18 Spice Branch at Grandfather Watauga. Grantees: William A. Johnson and Ruth A. Caudle-Johnson. Grantors: William E. Braun Jr. and Joyce D. Braun. Tax: $193. Price: $96,500. Page 652 of Book 2190.
May 14: Lot D 110 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Backshore Construction, LLC. Grantors: Craig R. Hicks and Teresa L. Hicks. Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 657 of Book 2190.
May 14: Hemlock Ridge Stony fork Lots 1, 2 and 16. Grantees: Lisa P. Hoyle Living Trust, Wayne M. Hoyle Living Trust, Lisa P. Hoyle and Wayne M. Hoyle. Grantors: Michael Jay Sonnenstein and Diane Taylor Sonnenstein. Tax: $1,260. Price: $630,000. Page 660 of Book 2190.
May 14: Lot 118 Summit Park Blue Ridge. Grantees: Christopher P. Mantin and Sandra L. Mantin. Grantors: David J. Russell. Tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 664 of Book 2190.
May 14: 1.39 Shawneehaw. Grantees: Jeffery Hedrick. Grantors: Billy C. Presnell and Teresa S. Presnell. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 686 of Book 2190.
May 14: Unit A 2 Watauga Echota Woods Condo Phase 2. Grantees: Julie C. Dailey. Grantors: Donald A. Mattox. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 710 of Book 2190.
May 14: Westridge Laurel Creek Lots 44 and 46 Section AA. Grantees: Michael V. Lee and Heidi W. Lee. Grantors: Kemp A. Baker and Marilynn W. Baker. Tax: $638. Price: $319,000. Page 728 of Book 2190.
May 14: New River. Grantees: Danely Holding LLC. Grantors: Jerry C. Huffman and Lydia M. Huffman. Tax: $361. Price: $180,000. Page 779 of Book 2190.
May 14: .567 acres Unit 3 Beechwood Mountain Condominium Apartments Tract B. Grantees: Manuel Rodriguez. Grantors: Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A., Liesel Wright Third Restated Revocable Living Trust and Liesel Wright. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 783 of Book 2190.
May 14: 1.122 acres Lot 210 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 1 and Lot 208 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 1. Grantees: Hathorn Donohue Joint Living Trust, Hames Walker Hathorn and Maureen Muldoon Donohue. Grantors: James W. Hathorn and Maureen Donohue. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 789 of Book 2190.
May 14: UnitW 27 nit 18 Frontier Village. Grantees: Lisa A. Anderson and Kevin A. Bonfils. Grantors: John H. Stout, Lisa A. Anderson and John Stout. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 792 of Book 2190.
May 14: .36 acres New River. Grantees: Michael A. Marshall and Kaitlin E. Bridger. Grantors: Matthew Paul Bajaj and Lucyna Sonek \AIF. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 795 of Book 2190.
May 14: Lot 130 Creekridge Laurel Creek Section CR and Lot 131 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Daniel Benitez and Monica Gargiulo Benitez Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Daniel Benitez and Monica Gargiulo Benitez. Grantors: David Delarosa and Nicole Delarosa. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 819 of Book 2190.
May 14: .698 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lindsay Michelle Mcclanahan-Cook and David Dayne Cook. Grantors: Larry C. Houk Jr and Sandra H. Houk. Tax: $777. Price: $388,500. Page 824 of Book 2190.
May 14: UnitW 31 Unit 206 Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo and UnitW 49 Unit 306 Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Brian L. Wilson and Tracy Wilson. Grantors: Ronni L. Wilson and Lani T. Wilson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 844 of Book 2190.
May 14: UnitW 52 Unit 206 Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo and UnitW 41 Unit 306 Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of 4 Seasons at beech Condominium. Grantors: James H. McKenzi and Dorothy W. McKenzie. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 847 of Book 2190.
May 14: 5.986 acres Doug Stewart Hamby Stony Fork parcel C 2, .253 Hamby vs Jordan Stony Fork Tract D and .071 acres Hamby vs Jordan Stony Fork Tract E with exception. Grantees: Scott Andrew Crothers and Heather Leigh Crothers. Grantors: Harlos Lee Silvers and Wendy Bishop Silvers. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 854 of Book 2190.
May 17: Lot C557 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: William Bruce Mentel. Grantors: Smith Residential Builder, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 891 of Book 2190.
May 17: Unit B 3 Watauga Maples at Shulls Mills Condo and Unit 2 Watauga Maples at Shulls Mills Condo Garage B. Grantees: The Robert C Salisbury Revocable Trust and Robert C. Salisbury. Grantors: Tony F. Elliott. Tax: $1,198. Price: $599,000. Page 20 of Book 2191.
May 17: 2.281 acres Watauga Tract 1. Grantees: Joyce Church Henson. Grantors: Joyce Church Henson, Gary Henson, Pauline Church Green, David Green, Jackie Carol Church Bridges, Arlington Tab Bridges, Marty Sim Church and Jackie Church. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 24 of Book 2191.
May 17: 1.507 acres Watauga Tract 2. Grantees: Pauline Church Green and David Green. Grantors: Joyce Church Henson, Gary Henson, Pauline Church Green, David Green, Jackie Carol Church Bridges, Arlington Tab Bridges, Marty Sim Church and Jackie Church. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 32 of Book 2191.
May 17: 1.195 acres Watauga Tract 3. Grantees: Jacqueline Church Bridges and Tab Arlington Bridges. Grantors: Joyce Church Henson, Gary Henson, Pauline Church Green, David Green, Jackie Carol Church Bridges, Arlington Tab Bridges, Marty Sim Church and Jackie Church. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 40 of Book 2191.
May 17: 2.281 acres Watauga Tract 1. Grantees: John Taylor and Kimberly M. Taylor. Grantors: Joyce Church Henson and Gary Henson. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 53 of Book 2191.
May 17: Unit 207 Building 2 Phase 2 Riverstone Condo. Grantees: James E. Hausman and Rita A. Hausman. Grantors: David Pierantoni and Susan Pierantoni. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 67 of Book 2191.
May 17: Winkler Creek Estates Blowing Rock Lots 48 and 49. Grantees: Timothy Allen Boyd and Lisa Anderson Boyd. Grantors: Forward Properties, LLC. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 82 of Book 2191.
May 17: Unit 4 Building Holly Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Johnny Theron Long and Terrie S. Long. Grantors: Jeanine Elizabeth Nardone and John Nardone. Tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 84 of Book 2191.
May 17: Lot 21 Stone Creek Estates Cove Creek. Grantees: Edmund Scott Bak and Debra Bak. Grantors: Stone Creek Enterprises, LLC. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 100 of Book 2191.
May 17: Lot 22 Stone Creek Estates Cove Creek. Grantees: Edmund Scott Bak and Debra Bak. Grantors: The Nelson A. Rodriquez and Lizette R. Rodriguez A/K/A Lizette Rey Joint Revocable Trust, Nelson A. Rodriguez, Lizette R. Rodriguez and Lizette Rey. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 106 of Book 2191.
May 17: Lot 17 Keller Acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Samaritan’s Purse. Grantors: Kyle S. Fisher and Barbara L. Fisher. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 129 of Book 2191.
May 17: Lot 16 Keller Acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ronald Wilcox and Susan Wilcox. Grantors: Kyle S. Fisher and Barbara L. Fisher. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 132 of Book 2191.
May 17: UnitW 33 Unit 2 Frontier Village. Grantees: Deborah S. Atkins and Barbara S. Weaver. Grantors: Allen Lewis and Donna R. Lewis. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 167 of Book 2191.
May 17: UnitW 30 Unit A201 Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Deborah S. Atkins and Barbara S. Weaver. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 169 of Book 2191.
May 17: 0.366 acres Unit 15 Laurelwood. Grantees: Bruce D. Payne and Trina L. Payne. Grantors: Kevin Darrell Huff and Nanette T. Huff. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 210 of Book 2191.
May 17: Unit B 11 Laurel Creek Mariah North IV Condo. Grantees: Kay Caraway Allen and James Michael Allen. Grantors: Marie Miller, Maria Miller and Javier Miller. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 254 of Book 2191.
May 17: 19.93 acres Lot 7. Grantees: Zachary Ammar. Grantors: Judith Byrd Miller. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 277 of Book 2191.
May 17: H J Hardin Estate Property New River Port Lots 50 — 53 of Tract No. 6. Grantees: Robert Caldwell Hudspeth Jr. and Erika Alderson Hudspeth. Grantors: Ladonna Greer Shore, Robert Max Greer, J. C. Shore, Robin Theresa Greer Simpson and Ladonna Ann Greer Shore. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 283 of Book 2191.
May 18: Block F Blowing Rock Lots 3 and 4. Grantees: Terry D. Lentz and Teresa S. Lentz. Grantors: Elizabeth Gail Lentz Ford and Mark Ford. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 316 of Book 2191.
May 18: .500 acres New River. Grantees: Georgeanna Rogers Robinson Kelso and Shannon Sharp. Grantors: Shannon Sharp. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 327 of Book 2191.
May 18: Lot 20 Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Section 4, Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Port L19 Section and Lot 20 Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Section 4. Grantees: Chalet Alpine, LLC. Grantors: Arion Skenderi and Wendy Skenderi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 330 of Book 2191.
May 18: Lot 16 Lakes Community Watauga Phase II Extension. Grantees: Moose Creek Lodge, LLC. Grantors: Arion Skenderi and Wendy Skenderi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 333 of Book 2191.
May 18: 2.48 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Kenneth David Pickett. Grantors: kenneth David Pickket and Cathy Mains Pickett. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 356 of Book 2191.
May 18: 1.009 acres North Fork. Grantees: Ian Matthew Lamber. Grantors: Cathy M. Pickett and Ian Matthew Lambert. No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 360 of Book 2191.
May 18: 1.999 acres. Grantees: The Revocable Living Trust of Medina Roy. Grantors: Medina Roy. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 381 of Book 2191.
May 18: 10.298 acres Ora G Watson Heirs Tract 3 and 10.299 acres Ora G Watson Heirs Tract 5. Grantees: MBD Family Trust, Harlos Lee Silvers and Wendy Bishop Silvers. Grantors: Sidney Watson and Reba J. Watson. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 384 of Book 2191.
May 18: Lot 150 Cliffs Laurel Creek. Grantees: Banner Elk Electric, Inc. Grantors: Brovil Properties, LLC. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 399 of Book 2191.
May 18: .497 acres Brushy Fork Port Lots 1 — 9. Grantees: DMC Property Solutions, LLC. Grantors: M and W Ventures LLC. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 402 of Book 2191.
May 18: Cove Creek 22 acres. Grantees: Kristi Renee Abbott and Brian Grant Revell. Grantors: Frances Elizabeth Troxler. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 410 of Book 2191.
May 18: .500 acres Laurel Creek Tract 2. Grantees: Donald A. Thompson and Jennifer Thompson. Grantors: Elaine C. Bailey Living Trust, Alice Bailey O’Hair and Elaine C. Bailey. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 423 of Book 2191.
May 18: 19.93 acres Lot 7 Judith Byrd Miller. Grantees: Food Forest Farm LLC. Grantors: Ammar Zachary. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 542 of Book 2191.
May 18: 1 1/2 acres Lot 10 Shawneehaw. Grantees: Dwight D. Spencer Jr. and Karlene E. Spencer. Grantors: Patricia Pittman Smith and William C. Smith Jr. Tax: $33. Price: $16,500. Page 456 of Book 2191.
May 18: Unit B Building 24 New River Hampton Estates Condo. Grantees: SS Properties North Carolina I, LLC. Grantors: William K McNeil III and Hailey McNeil. Tax: $485. Price: $242,500. Page 460 of Book 2191.
May 18: 1.966 acres. Grantees Christopher Charles Mastin. Grantors: Christopher Charles Mastin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 492 of Book 2191.
May 18: Unit W 13 Unit 204 Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners Association, LLC. Grantors: David E. Curry Jr., Susanna M. Saunders and Angelika M. Dulaney. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 515 of Book 2191.
May 18: UnitW 48 Unit 203 Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners Association, LLC. Grantors: Carolyn Smith Gibson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 520 of Book 2191.
May 18: Lot 1 Shores Farm II Brushy Fork. Grantees: Michael George Brock and Linney Brock. Grantors: Jerry W. McMurray Jr. and Kathryn P. McMurray. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 524 of Book 2191.
May 18: 8.623 acres Watauga. Grantees: Sandra C. Watson. Grantors: Carolyn B. Cannon. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 538 of Book 2191.
May 18: Two Tracts. Grantees: John Kyle McFarland. Grantros: Charlene W. Chiarolanzio and Carl Robert Chiarolanzio. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 542 of Book 2191.
May 18: Five acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Gary E. Coffey and Jeannie H. Coffey. Grantors: Mary Coffey, Troy Coffey and Mary Belle Coffey. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 560 of Book 2191.
May 18: 2.125 acres Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 4 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Juan T. Chipoco and Luis H. Hoyos. Grantors: Helmi Mazen Felfel and Laura Cindy Felfel. Tax: $3,825. Price: $1,912,500. Page 569 of Book 2191.
May 18: Lot 83 Horseshoe Ridge Elk. Grantees: Sandra Kay L. Park. Grantors: Cindy Gail Long. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 585 of Book 2191.
May 18: Five acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Hollar Family Irrevocable Trust, Meghan Victoria Waters and Jordan Nathaniel Hollar. Grantors: Dale E. Hollar, Ruth Ann L. Hollar and Ruth Lutz Hollar. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 637 of Book 2191.
May 18: 1.82 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Kristien Nicole Pagan and Lisa Aynsley Holcombe. Grantors: Kristien Nicole Pagan, Miguel Andres Pagan, Lisa Aynsley Holcombe, Daniel Ty Holcombe and Betty Spicer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 642 of Book 2191.
May 19: Meat Camp Tracts 1A and 1B. Grantees: Percy Von Fordham and Kathy Fordham. Grantors: Charles E. Neetz, Lucretia Neetz. Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 685 of Book 2191.
May 19: 0.195 acres Mayview Park. Grantees: Erin Heath Knott, Russell Adam Schooler. Grantors: 581 Laurel Lane Property, LLC. Tax: $976. Price: $488,000. Page 702 of Book 2191.
