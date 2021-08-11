The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 2: .20 acres Crisman S Jones Bonnie B Jones Tract C. Grantees: Steven Cohen Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Steven Cohen and Rochelle Cohen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 192 of Book 2202.
July 2: 0.094 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Richard W. Furman. Grantors: Todd Construction and Development, Inc. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 200 of Book 2202.
July 2: 2.457 acres Watauga With Exception. Grantees: Meleah Patterson Printz and Sean Eric Printz. Grantors: Laura Sue Gragg and Lewis Dayton Gragg. Tax: $64. Price: $32,000. Page 214 of Book 2202.
July 2: 2.932 acres Michael R Green Allison W Green Joint Revocable Trust Watauga Tract A. Grantees: The Michael R. Green and Allison W. Green Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Richard Ray Clark and Debra Clark. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 218 of Book 2202.
July 2: Lot 24 Goshen Valley Blue Ridge Phase II. Grantees: Andrew Judson Burgess. Grantors: C. M. Financial, LLC. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 223 of Book 2202.
July 2: Snyder Place Blowing Rock Lots 7 and 8. Grantees: David A. Reule and Joanna R. Reule. Grantors: R. Howard Grubbs and Mary Jo Grubbs. Tax: $380. Price: $190,000. Page 227 of Book 2202.
July 2: .586 acres Roger Hill Diana Hill Blowing Rock Mayview Park. Grantees: Mark P. Barnebey and Marianne P. Barnebey. Grantors: Roger Hill and Diana Hill. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 230 of Book 2202.
July 2: Lot 589 Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Miguel A. Cabrera Jr. and Carol Cabrera. Grantors: Ellis L. Friedman, Jeanne P. Friedman and Patrick W. Snay. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 241 of Book 2202.
July 2: Ten and 7/10 acres Bald Mountain, 8 acres Bald Mountain, 2.5 acres bald mountain and 15 acres bald mountain. Grantees: John M. Vannoy, Deborah Vannoy Williams and Sandra Ann Vannoy. Grantors: Sanra Ann Vannoy and William F. Vannoy. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 246 of Book 2202.
July 2: 1.656 acre Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jaimee Francis Williams and Daniel James Caldwell. Grantors: James R. Palermo and Sharron Palermo. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 287 of Book 2202.
July 2: UnitW 10 Unit 35 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Suzann Knight and Henry E. Knight. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 301 of Book 2202.
July 2: UnitW 2 Unit 35 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Suzann Knight and Henry E. Knight. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2202.
July 2: UnitW 7 Unit 28 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Brennen Baker. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 305 of Book 2202.
July 2: UnitW 31-33 Unit 14 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: John Royal and Kathryn Royal. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 307 of Book 2202.
July 2: UnitW 32-35 Unit 17. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Suzann Knight, Henry E. Knight and Jennah Knight. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 309 of Book 2202.
July 2: Unit R 1631 Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Klein and Kristen Klein. Grantors: Christie Love Oakley. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 311 of Book 2202.
July 2: .301 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Jimmy Roger Townsend. Grantors: Margaret Michelle Dollars and Buddy Dollars. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 363 of Book 2202.
July 2: Yonahlossee Resort and Club New River Lots 55 through 57 Addition to the Woodlands. Grantees: A and R Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: David Michael Warner and Elizabeth Bible Craven. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 399 of Book 2202.
July 2: 7.564 acres New River. Grantees: A and R Mountain Properties LLC. Grantors: John E. Rice, Mary Jane Rice, David Michael Warner and Elizabeth Bible Craven. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 403 of Book 2202.
July 6: Lot 46 Hemlock Hills Laurel Creek Section HH. Grantees: Clarence B. Yates and Christina L. Yates. Grantors: Allan R. Smith and Holly J. Smith. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 438 of Book 2202.
July 6: Lot 290 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Allan R. Smith and Holly J. Smith. Grantors: Clarence B. Yates and Christina L. Yates. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 441 of Book 2202.
July 6: 0.520 acres Lots 9 Forest at Fox Den New River. Grantees: SFR Development, LLC. Grantors: AJCH, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 444 of Book 2202.
July 6: 0.426 acres University Village New River Port L 83 Section 2. Grantees: William I. Budd and Janet M. Hunter. Grantors: Sandra L. van Laningham, Sandra L. Torres and James R. Van Laningham. Tax: $874. Price: $437,000. Page 474 of Book 2202.
July 6: Ivy Ridge Stony Fork Lots 1 through 3 Phase 1. Grantees: James Edward Ruddock, Susan Stanley Ruddock, Michael Montague Smith and Morgan Ruddock Smith. Grantors: Ronald W. Shaw. Tax: $576. Price: $287,000. Page 520 of Book 2202.
July 6: 3.269 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: John B. Vickers and Melissa M. Vickers. Grantors: Dawn Boyter. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 550 of Book 2202.
July 6: 5.67 acres. Grantees: Michael Boldender and Helene Bolender. Grantors: Jospeh A. Bua and Patricia A. Bua. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 585 of Book 2202.
July 6: Unit 101 Boone Stonybrook Condos Cluster B. Grantees: Nancy D. Campbell Family Trust, Laura A. Campbell and Nancy D. Campbell. Grantors: Nancy D. Campbell. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 588 of Book 2202.
July 6: UnitW 8 Unit 8 Beech Manor. Grantees: James J. Patterson and David R. Key Sr. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 622 of Book 2202.
July 6: Lot 7 Echota on the Ridge Watauga Morgans Ridge Section. Grantees: John Mercer Thorp and Joe Carol Thorp. Grantors: Thomas B. Crates and Barbara S. Crates. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 648 of Book 2202.
July 6: Liberty Greens Brushy Fork Lots 3 and 4 with exception. Grantees: Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Grantors: FS Holdings, LTD, Samuel Cole Porter, Jaca L. Baynes. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 679 of Book 2202.
July 6: Lot 2 Barefoot Woods Watauga. Grantees: Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Grantors: FS Holdings, LTD. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 683 of Book 2202.
July 6: Block B Boulder Garden Watauga Lots 48 through 54. Grantees: Patsy Summey Sellers. Grantors: Chrissa Sellers Macconnell, Gary Scott Macconnell, Lori Sellers Gignac, John David Gignac Jr, Sheri Sellers Hardy, Patsy Summey Sellers and Chirssa S. Macconnell. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 685 of Book 2202.
July 6: 3.058 acres Lot 214R Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 7 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Matthew T. Tetrault and Aime Lee Tetrault. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $3,085. Price: $1,542,500. Page 697 of Book 2202.
July 6: Block B Boulder Garden Watauga Lots 48 through 54. Grantees: Chrissa Sellers Macconnell and Gary Scott Macconnell. Grantors: Patsy Summey Sellers. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 747 of Book 2202.
July 7: Lot 234 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: Kelly Rhea Herringdine. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 782 of Book 2202.
July 7: Kellwood Blue Ridge Lots 19 and 20 Section 1. Grantees: Stephen McDaniel and Elyse McDaniel. Grantors: Craig Marze and Ly Marze. Tax: $1,216. Price: $608,000. Page 798 of Book 2202.
July 7: Lot 19 Monteagle Shawneehaw Phase 1. Grantees: Sheree Revilla. Grantors: Jason Grossman and Sharon Freestone. Tax: $144. Price: $72,000. Page 811 of Book 2202.
July 7: 4.628 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Danny Gray Jackson and Margaret Jernigan Jackson. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 814 of Book 2202.
July 7: 0.075 acres Funnie Grimes Ball Estate Boone Grantees: Brittany Nicole Ball. Grantors: Betty Ruth Grimes and Betty Ball Grimes. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 819 of Book 2202.
July 7: Lot RVW 250 Ridgeview Woods Laurel Creek Red Fox Lane Section. Grantees: Ferguson Family Trust, Dennis J. Ferguson and Deborah B. Ferguson. Grantors: Lloyd E. Arundel. Tax: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 821 of Book 2202.
July 7: 0.998 acres Lot 1 Linda Winkler Hoffman New River. Grantees: Jody Pruess. Grantors: Linda Winkler Hoffman and Daniel Hoffman. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 850 of Book 2202.
July 7: Lot 30 Laurel Gap Laurel Creek. Grantees: Allen H. King. Grantors: Donna E. Fred. Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 897 of Book 2202.
July 7: Lot C 561 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mendall Ireland and Rebecca Ireland. Grantors: James Bradford Kennedy and Michelle P. Kennedy. Tax: $31. Price: $15,500. Page 900 of Book 2202.
July 7: Unit G 8 Laurel Creek Northridge Villas Condo. Grantees: Scott L. Wilson and Angela N. Wilson. Grantors: Mark W. Bonin and Deborah S. Bonin. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 22 of Book 2203.
July 7: Unit 1 Building Dogwood Blowing Rock Interval 29 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominiums, Inc. Grantors: The Revocable Living Trust of Betty Hartley Ford, Scott Sheridan Ford and Betty Harley Ford. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 26 of Book 2203.
July 7: 1.456 acres Lot 1288 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 5 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: William James Segert and Teresa Ann Segert. Grantors: Matthew Dowd and Stacy Dowd. Tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Page 28 of Book 2203.
July 7: 0.763 Blue Ridge. Grantees: Christopher A. Wilson. Grantors: Jana Curtis and Jana Elizabeth Wilson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 32 of Book 2203.
July 7: 0.763 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Hal J. Lowder and Cassi B. Lowder. Grantors: Christopher A. Wilson. Tax: $818. Price: $409,000. Page 35 of Book 2203.
July 7: Lot 1 Carolina Corner Beaver Dam. Grantees: Robert D. Edmisten and Tracy L. Edmisten. Grantors: Sherwood and Dishman Real Estate, LLC. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 57 of Book 2203.
July 7: 0.27 acres and 0.451 acres Port L8. Grantees: Custom Solutions Group LLC. Grantors: Two Twenty One Hotel Group, LLC. Tax: $1,842. Price: $921,000. Page 161 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 4 River Bend Watauga. Grantees: J. Brantley Schirard and Lori S. Grubb. Grantors: Joseph Brantley Schirard and Linda S. Schirard. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 178 of Book 2203.
July 8: UnitW 26 and 27 Unit Chalet 17 Watauga Frontier Village II. Grantees: Barry Petracchi, Diana Petracchi, Kurt Petracchi, Joanna P. Linkous, Brent Petracchi, Kimberly McCord and Tara Petracchi. Grantors: Barry Petracchi and Diana Petracchi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 183 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 61 Creek Ridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: George Schneider and Lois Lewin Schneider. Grantors: Fred S. Lewin Mitchell Stuart Lewin, Moshe Simcha Lewin and Miriam Lewin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 194 of Book 2203.
July 8: 0.27 acres, 0.451 acres and Port L8. Grantees: Four Stockton Company LLC. Grantors: Two Twenty One Hotel Group, LLC. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 196 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 3 Gable Farm Estates New River. Grantees: Robert Gordon Mool and Deanna Seward Mool. Grantors: Kenneth Robert Purgason Jr. and Lucy Lewis Purgason. Tax: $1,252. Price: $626,000. Page 203 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 2 Sorrento Highlands Blue Ridge Section II Phase I. Grantees: Diane M. Mathews and David S. Mathews. Grantors: Robert Nichols and Melanie Nichols. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 218 of Book 2203.
July 8: 0.005 acres Horeshoe Ridge Elk Port L86. Grantees: Maria A. Jamell. Grantors: Tyler E. Glenn Jr. Living Trust, Joyce M. Glenn Living Trust, Tyler E. Glenn Jr., Joyce M. Glenn and Joyce M. Glenn. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 222 of Book 2203.
July 8: 2.73 acres Watauga Tract B. Grantees: Frank S. Farrell and Glenda K. Farrell. Grantors: Joel M. Herrmann Revocable Trust, Shirley Eisfeld Hermann Revocable Trust and Joel M. Herrmann. Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 233 of Book 2203.
July 8: Unit 3 Building N Watauga South Slope IV Condos. Grantees: Tracy Jo Kenney. Grantors: John G. O’Brien and Sarah O. O’Brien. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 262 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 376 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: James R. Molnar and Shelley M. Molnar. Grantors: Larry E. Taylor and Barbara E. Taylor. Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 285 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 410 Firethorn Ledges at Firethorn at Firethorn. Grantees: Andrew Kellar. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 288 of Book 2203.
July 8: 1.42 acres Rich Mountain Estates New River Port Lots 26 through 28. Grantees: Deborah K. Lynch. Grantors: Betty Jo Fryar. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 315 of Book 2203.
July 8: 1.773 acres Meat Camp and 2.164 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Matthew E. Padgett and Lauren H. Padgett. Grantors: Marion A. Suitt. Tax: $684. Price: $342,000. Page 317 of Book 2203.
July 8: 6.093 acres Lot PE 106 R Powder Horn Estates. Grantees: Daniel R. Barnes and Laura B. Barnes. Grantors: Steve Sulser and Sheri P. Sulser. Tax: $1,302. Price: $651,000. Page 360 of Book 2203.
July 8: Unit 1 Building Ivy Blowing Rock Chetola Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 25 and Unit 3 Building Birch Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 45. Grantees: Derrick B. Addis and Christy Addis. Grantors: Richard Addis and Connie Addis. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 388 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot GL 118 Grassy Gap Laurel Creek. Grantees: Hold Holdings LLC. Grantors: William N. Holt and Sara Y. Holt. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 392 of Book 2203.
July 8: Brushy Fork 22,591.27 square feet. Grantees: The Heather Kristl Davison Revocable and Heather Kristl Davison. Grantors: Heather Kristl Davison. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 417 of Book 2203.
July 8: Lot 368 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Robert J. Laino, Michelle L. Laino and Samantha Lynn Laino. Grantors: James S. Swink and Henry McCall Swink. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 462 of Book 2203.
July 8: Unit 2 N 4 Building 2 N Village on the Green Condo. Grantees: Mary Caitlyn Elizabeth Valentinsson-Makin. Grantors: Yongbeom Hur and Sonnja Kim Hur. Tax: $326. Price: $163,000. Page 475 of Book 2203.
July 8: 2200/243 UnitW 25 Unit G211 Watauga Wildflower Condos Deed of Correction. Grantees: Valerie P. Morgan. Grantors: Carole Martin and Roger Martin. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 511 of Book 2203.
July 8: UnitW 27 Unit 27 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Robert Gerig. Grantors: Carroll B. Gerig, Dorothy Ann Gerig and Robert Gerig. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 515 of Book 2203.
July 8: Chestnut Hill Village Parcell 2 A. Grantees: Marion Johnson Church. Grantors: The Janet H. Wilson Revocable Declaration of Trust, The Thomas Henry Wilson III Non-GST Trust, The Amy Wilson Scott non-GST Trust, Amy Wilson Scott, Janet H. Wilson, T. Henry Wilson III, Thomas Henry Wilson III, David Douglas Wilson. Tax: $1,060. Price: $530,000. Page 518 of Book 2203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.