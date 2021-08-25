The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 15: Lot 5 Grouse Ridge. Grantees: Mary Elizabeth Northup Living Trust. Grantors: Mary E. Northup Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 192 of Book 2205.
July 15: Villavue Blowing Rock Port L2. Grantees: Jason Cooke and Abigail C. Cooke. Grantors: Ronald Menichelli and Deborah L. Menichelli. Tax: $926. Price: $463,000. Page 205 of Book 2205.
July 15: Unit 101 Building A Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: June M. Reckert and Walter C. Howard Sr. Grantors: June M. Reckert. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 2205.
July 15: 0.646 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Hallmark Business Consultants, Inc. Grantors: Theresa Guest Roth IRA, Camaplan, Cama Self Directed IRA, LLC. Camaplan Administrator and Theresa Guest. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 227 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 5 Ski Mountain Acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Exbury LLC. Grantors: Christopher Weidman and Marivi Weidman. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 231 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 46 Seven Devils Resort Property Section 3. Grantees: JDG Retreat LLC. Grantors: Fred J. Lekson and Ann M. Lekson. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 234 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 102 Firethorn Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dale Richard Gordineer and Elizabeth S. Gordineer. Grantors: Tom Skubal and Thomas Skubal. Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 266 of Book 2205.
July 15: 0.98 acres Elk. Grantees: Duwan Alan Smith. Grantors: Keron J. Poteat and Richard Dean Griffith. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 285 of Book 2205.
July 15: 0.335 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Dragos Coles and Theresa Coles. Grantors: Eric C. Lubsen and Tracy H. Lubsen. Tax: $729. Price: $364,500. Page 310 of Book 2205.
July 15: Unit@ 42 Unit B 5 Laurel Creek Christie Village. Grantors: Grantors: Charles P. Bris-Bois Jr and Vana M. Bris-Bois. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 331 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 57 Green Hill Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ann Battle Long and William Allen Bullard. Grantors: Virginia Shuford Yates and Tucker Yates. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 347 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 52 Green Hill Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ann Battle Long and William Allen Bullard. Grantors: Virginia Shuford Yates and Tucker Yates. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 353 of Book 2205.
July 15: Lot 6 Shawneehaw. Grantees: Lucy Michelle Tipton. Grantors: William Barrett Brice and Elizabeth Brice. Tax: $38. Price: $19,000. Page 382 of Book 2205.
July 16: 3.306 acres Carwell Properties New River. Grantees: 1329 US Hwy 421, LLC. Grantors: Carwell Properties, CHW Management, LLC and Kevin L. Wellborn. Tax: $4,600. Price: $2,300,000. Page 400 of Book 2205.
July 16: 1.059 acres New River. Grantees: Theresa Naomi Barrier and Richard Daniel Barrier Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 442 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot BB 4 Westview Laurel Creek. Grantees: Robert R. Elliott and Judith D. Elliott. Grantors: Edward S. Eno and Gabrielle D. Eno. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 450 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 107 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lisa P. Montgomery and John P. Montgomery. Grantors: Marcela Liscano and Daniel I. Guerrero. Tax: $1,540. Price: $770,000. Page 453 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 550 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Equity Trust Company and Benjamin Ray IRA. Grantors: Leon Cleghorn and Karen Cleghorn. Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 459 of Book 2205.
July 16: 1.354 acres Lot 61 Yonhalossee Resort and Club Watauga Stickly Path Section. Grantees: Joseph H. Ely and Katherine B. Ely. Grantors: Marian Luise Wilson and John A. Wilson. Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 489 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 21 Country Club Estates Blowing Rock Section II. Grantees: Randall Russell and Mary McLean Russell. Grantors: James K. Moses and Camille B. Moses. Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,000. Page 522 of Book 2205.
July 16: .605 acres. Grantees: Elmer Randy Goodman and Susan Kay Godwin. Grantors: David R. Paletta Living Trust. Tax: $347. Price: $173,500. Page 556 of Book 2205.
July 16: Creekridge Laurel Creek Lots 10, 11 and 21. Grantees: John Paul Costanzo and Kristine Schmidt. Grantors: Jose J. D’Arruda and Dorothy T. D’Arruda. Tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 540 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 20 Seven Devils Resort Property Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Adan T. Castillo. Grantors: Carroll E. Berkley and Linda P. Berkley. Tax: $57. Price: $28,500. Page 575 of Book 2205.
July 16: 1.02 acres Lot 29 Rocky KNob Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: Joseph J. Rochez and Karen F. Rochez. Grantors: Donald Charles Portnoy and Karen Graves Portnoy. Tax: $1,230. Price: $615,000. Page 578 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 3 Tempie Eggers Shawneehaw. Grantees: RobbFinger Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Ala Jo Tester Koonts, Walter Thomas Tester, Jeffrey Lynn Tester, Jamie KEvin Tester and Mitzi Tester and Audrey K. Artz. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 610 of Book 2205.
July 16: 1.663 acres Lot 1 Greensprings LLC New River and 0.918 acres Lot 2 Greensprings LLC New River. Grantees: Matthew Howard and Erin Howard. Grantors: Greensprings, LLC. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 618 of Book 2205.
July 16: 70.75 acres Laurel Creek Watauga. Grantees: Beech Green Retreat, LLC. Grantors: Alfred C. Ward Jr, Martha R. Ward, Piper Ward Woodring, Steven E. Woodring, Sean K. Ward and Melinda A. Ward. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 626 of Book 2205.
July 16:4.382 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Jacques Visser. Grantors: Ebenezer Almenares, Maria C. Almenares, Guillermo Luis Del Prado and Gretell Del Prado. Tax: $135. Price: $67,500. Page 653 of Book 2205.
July 16: Block 2 Colni Bradley Batchelor New River. Grantees: Appleby — Brown’s Chapel, LLC. Grantors: Spa Proeprties I, LLC. Tax: $872. Price: $436,000. Page 661 of Book 2205.
July 16: Westridge AA 339. Grantees: Paul D’Amico. Grantors: JJ Buys Land, LLC. Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 674 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 1 Weekapaug Grove. Grantees: Wendy Westmoreland. Grantors: Andrew Saldino. Tax: $92. Price: $46,000. Page 677 of Book 2205.
July 16: 0.354 acres Unit 11 Laurelwood Stony Fork. Grantees: Sharareh Shirzad. Grantors: Diane Marie Mathews and David S. Mathews. Tax: $508. Price: $254,000. Page 68 8 of Book 2205.
July 16: Lot 190 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Yuvette Smith Fritts, Britton O’Brien Fritts and Spencer Smith Fritts. Grantors: Edna C. Ward, Albert Edison Ward and Carole Elizabeth McKernan. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 714 of Book 2205.
July 16: 0.50 Watauga. Grantees: Tina U. Shore. Grantors: Chelsey L. Shore and Stephen Cook. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 718 of Book 2205.
July 19: 3.999 acres Ralph G Hall. Grantees: John Mitchell Mayhew and Keli Kline Mayhew. Grantors: Ralph G. Hall and Frances Elizabeth Hall. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 753 of Book 2205.
July 19: Seasons Ridge Cove Creek Lots 4 through 6. Grantees: Jean Kathryn Mangano and Frank Mangano. Grantors: John W. Wright and Sondra I. Wright. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 772 of Book 2205.
July 19: 6.077 acres Lot 10 Carolina Corner. Grantees: Brandon Mark Ward and Ryan Elizabeth Ward. Grantors: James Keith Greene. Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 810 of Book 2205.
July 19: 1.055 acres Blue Ridge Kellwood Section II FKA. Grantees: Harry Leigh Derby IV and Jennie D. Derby. Grantors: GCE 2008 Revocable Living Trust and George C. Evans. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 863 of Book 2205.
July 19: Lot 3 Stone Creek Estates. Grantees: Oscar Cornelius and Suzanne Cornelius. Grantors: Manuel A. Miranda, Victoria Miranda, Victoria Saldala and Jose Reinol Saldala. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 876 of Book 2205.
July 19: Brushy Fork 29,908 square feet. Grantees: Erin R. Guffey. Grantors: Amber Goodson Guinn and Thomas Allen Guinn II. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 881 of Book 2205.
July 19: 2.413 acres Lot 19 Hunters Ridge Watauga. Grantees: Michael J. Byrnes. Grantors: Nelly Gonzalez. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 34 of Book 2206.
July 19: Unit 3 Building Dogwood Blowing Rock Interval 5 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Patricia R. Beaver. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 37 of Book 2206.
July 19: Kings Court Watauga Lots 1 though 6. Grantees: Tamar Atkinson and Tamar Hough. Grantors: Avant Garde Home and Landscaping Designs, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 39 of Book 2206.
July 19: Two-and-a-half acres Hamp Clawson Meat Camp Section A Tract 1. Grantees: Opal Mountain LLC. Grantors: Elizabeth Ann Clawson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 46 of Book 2206.
July 19: Two-and-a-half acres Hamp Clawson Meat Camp Section A Tract 1. Grantees: Opal Mountain LLC. Grantors: John Tanner Hodges, Tanner Hodges, Elizabeth Anne Hodges, Ruby Kathryn Nelson, Zackary James Nelson, Opal Elizabeth Hodges Vermillion and Jesse Flynn Vermillion. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 50 of Book 2206.
July 19: 11.901 acres Charles V Sturgill Dorthy W Sturgill Calvin Eugene BRown Diane Watson Brown Brushy Fork Tract 1, 11.896 acres Charles V Sturgill Dorthy W Sturgill Calvin Eugene BRown Diane Watson Brown Brushy Fork Tract 2 and 11.889 acres Charles V Sturgill Dorthy W Sturgill Calvin Eugene BRown Diane Watson Brown Brushy Fork Tract 3. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 111 of Book 2206.
July 19: L 485 of AA Westridge, L 486 of AA Westridge and L 525 of AA Westridge. Grantees: Herbert Neal Hinter Jr and Nancy Hunter Simpson. Grantors: Sarah Bankhead Hunter, Herbert Neal Hunter Jr and Nancy Hunter Simpson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 136 of Book 2206.
July 20: 0.291 acres Lot 6 through 9 Block I Lake View Acres Stony Fork Port L5. Grantees: Neva Jean Specht. Grantors: Neva Jean Specht and Eric Seymour Burns. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 223 of Book 2206.
July 20: Unit 4 Building A Forest Condos. Grantees: Jane Olmstead Murphy. Grantors: William C. Wallace, James McCartney Wearn and Evelyn B. Richter. Tax: $1,570. Price: $785,000. Page 246 of Book 2206.
July 20: UnitW 28 Brushy Fork Cabin 8 Frontier Village. Grantees; Cathleen Gilland. Grantors: Delores J. Davis. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 251 of Book 2206.
July 20: Unit 5 Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Cowden and Suzanne Cowden. Grantors: Satchmo and Company Land, Inc. Tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 253 of Book 2206.
July 20: 9.563 Blowing Rock. Grantees: John D. Broyhill Jr, Terry B. Purvis and Noreen B. Sawyer. Grantors: Blowing Rock Realty and Insurance, Inc. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 266 of Book 2206.
July 20: 9.563 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Broyhill Family Investments, LLC. Grantors: John D. Broyhill Jr., Donna Pursley Broyhill, Terry B. Purvis, Kermit F. Purvis, Noreen B. Sawyer and Stephen N. Sawyer Sr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 270 of Book 2206.
July 20: Unit 2 Building Laurel Blowing Rock Interval 19 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Annette Shuford McHugh, Dorothy Shuford Spencer, Dorothy Elliott, Lance Spencer, Phyllis White, Edsel R. Shuford and Annette McHugh. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 292 of Book 2206.
July 20: Lot 3 Continental Divide Estates Blue Ridge. Grantees: TMH Consulting, LLC. Grantors: Richard Alan Evans and Shari Lyn Evans. Tax: $1,180. Price: $590,000. Page 346 of Book 2206.
July 20: Sorrento Highlands Blue Ridge Lots 7 and 8 Section 1 phase 1. Grantees: Alan Wong and Leigh Ann Wong. Grantors: John W. Unmack and Vicki N. Unmack. Tax: $194. Price: $97,000. Page 349 of Book 2206.
July 20: Lot D 161 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Domum LLC. Grantors: Brovil Properties, LLC. Tax: $12. Price: $6,000. Page 357 of Book 2206.
July 20: 0.82 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Charles Martin and Jason Smith. Grantors: Charles Martin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 360 of Book 2206.
July 20: Ten acres Shawneehaw. Grantees: Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats. Grantors: Shawnee Mountaintop LLC. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 363 of Book 2206.
July 20: 1.10 acres Cove Creek, 0.758 acres Cove Creek, 1.691 acres Cove Creek, 68.60 acres Cove Creek and 24.82 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: DLLFT, LLC. Grantors: Deborah Lynn Henson Lemieux Family Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 366 of Book 2206.
July 20: Lot 6 Thunder Hill Estates Blue Ridge. Grantees: Blue Ridge Holdings of North Carolina, LLC. Grantors: D. Andrew Pennington and Nancy M. Pennington. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 389 of Book 2206.
July 20: Brushy Fork. Grantees: Charles Andrew William Roberts and Kristen Angel Caudill. Grantors: RG Investments, LLC. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 394 of Book 2206.
July 20: Lot 134 Elk Ridge. Grantees: Don Farese and Eliza Jean Duane. Grantors: Kyle A. Turner and James R. Williams. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 426 of Book 2206.
July 20: Willow Creek Townhouse Lots 11 and 12. Grantees: Vereda Johnson Williams. Grantors: Mark James Underwood and Crystal Mast Underwood. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 433 of Book 2206.
July 20: Rhododendron Blue Ridge Lots 11 though 13. Grantees: Vincent F. McCarthy and Dana H. McCarthy. Grantors: Alan Joseph Andrade and Sharon Flynn Andrade. Tax: $2,750. Price: $1,375,000. Page 457 of Book 2206.
July 20: Unit 3 C Blue Ridge Kellwoods II Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Mary E. Baker. Grantors: James M. Hunter and Angela M. Hunter. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 481 of Book 2206.
July 20: 0.3834 acres New River. Grantees: Lancefactor Trust, MPQ, LL and Lance Alan Sorensen. Grantors: Corrine E. Hyde and Jonathan M. Hyde. Tax $888. Price: $444,000. Page 485 of Book 2206.
July 20: Four acres Thomas M Van Gilder Jennifer P Van Gilder Angela E Pharr Blue Ridge. Grantees: Thomas M. Van Gilder and Jennifer P. Van Gilder. Grantors: Thomas M. Van Gilder, Jennifer P. Van Gilder and Angela E. Pharr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 492 of Book 2206.
